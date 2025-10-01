Paralympics Committee Lifts Russia And Belarus Ban Despite Ongoing War
The post Paralympics Committee Lifts Russia And Belarus Ban Despite Ongoing War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not in photo, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not in photo, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved On September 27, the International Paralympic Committee convened in South Korea for its General Assembly. During the gathering, IPC member organizations voted to lift a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, thus reinstating them fully into IPC competitions. The decision means that Russian and Belarusian athletes will now be able to fully represent their respective countries at future competitions, where they will display banners and flags rather than competing as neutral athletes. When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the international community came together to punish Russia. Belarus, which has aided the Russian Federation throughout the war, was also subjected to international penalties. Countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania imposed sanctions on Russian banks, businesses, government officials, and oligarchs. The international community also targeted sports in Russia and Belarus. For example, FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations banned the Russian men’s and women’s national soccer teams and soccer clubs from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Meanwhile, Belarus would not be allowed to play soccer games in Belarus while participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Similarly, the International Ice Hockey Federation and World Rugby banned all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from their events. These sporting organizations also stated that Russia and Belarus could not host their sporting events. Other sports organizations imposed penalties on the Russian Federation and Belarus, but to a lesser extent. For example, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:53