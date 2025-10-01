Energy, Industrial Firms Must Up Their Cybersecurity Game, Experts Say

(Illustration: Getty Creatives) getty Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof joined several industry experts in calling upon the global energy and industrials complex to step up its cybersecurity efforts in the face of rising attacks on key infrastructure, at a major European industry event. Speaking at the ONE Conference on Tuesday, an event being held in The Hague, Netherlands, as part of Cybersecurity Week 2025, Schoof said: "Security is a job that is never done. We cannot be complacent. It is fast becoming apparent that the military conflicts of the future will not be fought on the battlefield but in cyberspace in an increasingly digitized world. "Take the Russia-Ukraine for instance. It has been an wake-up call. Cyber attacks around Europe, and not just the Netherlands, are rising since our explicit backing of Kiev. This is no coincidence and was widely discussed at the NATO summit that we hosted in June." The Dutch politician, who was a former security and justice minister, before taking over as prime minister in July 2024, said enhancing cybersecurity attests to building resilience in the world's energy and industrials sector in a challenging world. "Digital processes have become the nervous system of our society and industry. Therefore, cyber specialists are needed for to make both resilient. The concept of strategic autonomy in the modern world is predicated on digital security, not just natural resources. It is time to take action to manage cyber risk proactively and not reactively." The prime minister's warning was echoed by several industry experts at the conference. What's causing particular anxiety are the spate of attacks on Europe's energy and utilities infrastructure. For instance, a report published earlier this year by TrustWave noted that ransomware attacks targeting the energy and utilities sector increased by 80% in 2024 on an annualized basis.