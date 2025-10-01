2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Tether Holdings SA will partner with video gaming streaming platform Rumble Inc. to expand adoption of its newly launched USAT stablecoin in the United States, executives announced Wednesday at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. Speaking at the conference earlier today, Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino told the audience that Rumble will launch a Tether-powered crypto wallet featuring USAT and other stablecoins, scheduled for release later this year. "Rumble has 51 million active users per month," Ardoino said. "That is already a huge amount of users if you compare it to what the competition has now in the United States." According to Bloomberg data, Tether holds a 48% stake in Rumble, having invested $775 million in 2024. The deal gave Tether significant influence over the YouTube rival, which Americans have dubbed a conservative-leaning alternative to mainstream platforms. USAT stablecoin was launched for American users According to the USDT issuer, USAT is a dollar-backed stablecoin created for the US market, specifically because it complies with American regulatory standards. Bo Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, was appointed CEO of USAT. The team will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hines has political roots. Tether has long profited from investing the reserves backing its flagship USDT stablecoin into US Treasuries and similar assets. In the second quarter, the El Salvador-based company reported $4.9 billion in profit, according to a July blog post from the company. USDT is the largest stablecoin in circulation, with a supply of $174.6 billion, per data from CoinGecko. Its main rival, Circle's USDC, trails as the second-largest digital dollar but has more influence and ties to US crypto exchanges like Coinbase. Tether's acquisition of Rumble shares in December 2024 secured nearly half the company. Rumble used $250 million of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:35
TRON founder Justin Sun disclosed operational metrics for SunPerp during TOKEN2049, revealing user acquisition and volume figures from the perpetual decentralized exchange's public beta phase. The platform's roadmap includes integration with multiple blockchain networks as part of a broader liquidity expansion strategy. Sun reiterated the protocol's emphasis on non-custodial infrastructure, positioning decentralized financial services as a structural alternative to intermediated platforms. SunPerp Beta Phase Metrics Show Initial User Engagement SunPerp's public testing phase, which commenced in late September, has recorded measurable adoption within the TRON ecosystem. Platform data indicates the perpetual DEX reached over 7,000 registered users during its first ten days of operation, with cumulative trading volume approaching $20 million in USDT-denominated contracts. Total value locked across the protocol's liquidity pools has been reported at approximately $24 million. The platform operates within a competitive segment of decentralized derivatives markets, where established protocols command significantly larger market shares. Industry data from DeFiLlama shows Hyperliquid controlling roughly 31% of 24-hour perpetual trading volumes across decentralized platforms. SunPerp's positioning within TRON's native stablecoin infrastructure—the network hosts substantial USDT circulation—represents a strategic advantage in attracting users already transacting within that ecosystem. Sun announced during TOKEN2049 that early participants in the beta phase would receive retroactive recognition for trading activity. The protocol has implemented fee structures designed to compete with existing platforms, though specific rate comparisons were not disclosed in the public presentation. The platform's architecture utilizes automated deleveraging mechanisms and claims sub-second trade execution speeds. Cross-Chain Integration Plans Target Liquidity Expansion TRON's development team outlined plans to extend SunPerp beyond its native blockchain environment. Technical integrations with Polygon, Aptos, and Sui networks are under development, aimed at accessing liquidity pools and user bases outside the TRON ecosystem. This multi-chain approach addresses a common challenge for blockchain-specific financial protocols: fragmented…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:26
Key takeaways: AI can process massive onchain data sets instantly, flagging transactions that surpass predefined thresholds. Connecting to a blockchain API allows real-time monitoring of high-value transactions to create a personalized whale feed. Clustering algorithms group wallets by behavioral patterns, highlighting accumulation, distribution or exchange activity. A phased AI strategy, from monitoring to automated execution, can give traders a structured edge ahead of market reactions. If you've ever stared at a crypto chart and wished you could see the future, you're not alone. Big players, also known as crypto whales, can make or break a token in minutes, and knowing their moves before the masses do can be a game-changer. In August 2025 alone, a Bitcoin whale's sale of 24,000 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at almost $2.7 billion, caused a flash fall in the cryptocurrency markets. In just a few minutes, the crash liquidated over $500 million in leveraged bets. If traders knew that in advance, they could hedge positions and adjust exposure. They might even enter the market strategically before panic selling drives prices lower. In other words, what could have been chaotic would then become an opportunity. Fortunately, artificial intelligence is providing traders with tools that can flag anomalous wallet activity, sort through mounds of onchain data, and highlight whale patterns that may hint at future moves. This article breaks down various tactics used by traders and explains in detail how AI may assist you in identifying upcoming whale wallet movements. Onchain data analysis of crypto whales with AI The simplest application of AI for whale spotting is filtering. An AI model can be trained to recognize and flag any transaction above a predefined threshold. Consider a transfer worth more than $1 million in Ether (ETH). Traders usually track such activity through a blockchain data API, which delivers a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:21
On Tuesday, September 29, Elon Musk announced he had cancelled his Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscription due to frustration with the company's decision to onboard creators with ideological views clashing with his own. With a single post on X, the world's richest man sparked a trend on social media, prompting countless followers to follow suit and abandon the platform as their go-to entertainment stop. The situation continued developing on Wednesday, October 1, when Musk once urged people to "cancel Netflix for the health of their kids."  Unsurprisingly, the entrepreneur's wide social media reach and influence dealt a blow to the streaming service's stock, which dropped more than 1% in pre-market on Wednesday, sitting at $1,185.67 at the time of writing. NFLX pre-market stock price. Source: Google Finance Whether Musk's cancellation will translate into a lasting setback for Netflix or prove to be nothing more than a temporary blip in the company's share price remains to be seen. New Netflix stock price targets  Netflix shares dipped 0.62% on September 30, too, as Goldman Sachs had cut its NFLX price target from $1,310 to $1,300 for the next 12 months while reiterating a "Neutral" rating a day earlier, just ahead of the company's third-quarter 2025 earnings.  A day later, Bernstein reaffirmed its "Outperform" rating on Netflix with a $1,390 forecast, citing strong fundamentals, including a 70% gain over the past year.At press time, October 1, the average NFLX stock price target for the next 12 months is $1,398.45, implying a 16.64% upside from the current levels, based on a total of 37 ratings aggregated on TipRanks. NFLX stock price target. Source: TipRanks Despite the slight price reduction, however, Goldman expects the entertainment giant to maintain a solid performance with a strong 2025 content slate in the following months.  Analyst Eric Sheridan also highlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:20
Even before the arrival of President Donald Trump and his crypto-friendly regulators, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had a crypto advocate, Commissioner Hester Peirce, who contends that a decision this week to grant DoubleZero a so-called no-action letter represents the kind of space she's long been wanting to offer blockchain pursuits. The SEC staff agreed to the startup's request that the agency wouldn't pursue any registration complaints for tokens issued for the specific aims of DoubleZero's decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). Commissioner Peirce suggested this open door for DePIN efforts keeps the SEC out of business it shouldn't be in. "Rather than relying on centralized corporate structures to coordinate activity, DePIN projects enlist participants to provide real-world capabilities, such as storage, telecommunications bandwidth, mapping, or energy, through open and distributed peer-to-peer networks," she said in a statement. The activity doesn't trigger the Supreme Court's Howey Test — the test that decides what falls within the SEC's jurisdiction — because such projects "allocate tokens as compensation for work performed or services rendered, rather than as investments with an expectation of profit from the entrepreneurial or managerial efforts of others." The SEC uses no-action letters to make it clear what activities it doesn't intend to pursue with enforcement actions, so a letter to a single firm can signal to an entire space what the agency's current posture is. But to reap the benefits, the activity has to stay strictly within the boundaries outlined in the SEC's letter. "The line between tokens and securities law is getting clearer," said Austin Federa, DoubleZero co-founder, in a statement to CoinDesk. "Founders who once spent countless hours (and legal dollars) on this question can now focus on building." DoubleZero sought to incentivize providers of infrastructure for network connectivity, such as large technology companies that control…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:18
Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Speaking at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, Tom Lee said that BTC could reach $140,000 and ETH could reach $22,000. Comparing gold to Bitcoin, Lee predicted that Bitcoin could rise to $140,000 in the short term. For this to happen, he noted that Bitcoin's value would need to reach about 10% of gold's current value. Lee also added that if the value of the Bitcoin network were to be the same or higher than that of gold, BTC could rise to as much as $2.2 million. Secondly, touching on Ethereum, Tom Lee stated that the price of Ethereum could reach $22,000. Lee stated that there are two conditions for this: the ETH/BTC ratio reaching its all-time high of 0.087 in 2021 and BTC reaching $250,000 by the end of the year. If both of these are met, the ETH price could reach $22,000. Tom Lee has also said in other recent statements that he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000. Lee also stated that Bitmine's goal is to increase its Ethereum holdings to 5% of the ETH supply. As you may recall, Bitmine announced on Monday that it purchased 234,846 ETH worth $963 million in the past week. With this latest purchase, Bitmine (BMNR) now holds 2,650,900 ETH worth approximately $11 billion, representing more than 2% of ETH's total supply. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-tom-lee-reveals-incredible-price-predictions-for-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-in-the-short-term/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:12
(Illustration: Getty Creatives) getty Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof joined several industry experts in calling upon the global energy and industrials complex to step up its cybersecurity efforts in the face of rising attacks on key infrastructure, at a major European industry event. Speaking at the ONE Conference on Tuesday, an event being held in The Hague, Netherlands, as part of Cybersecurity Week 2025, Schoof said: "Security is a job that is never done. We cannot be complacent. It is fast becoming apparent that the military conflicts of the future will not be fought on the battlefield but in cyberspace in an increasingly digitized world. "Take the Russia-Ukraine for instance. It has been an wake-up call. Cyber attacks around Europe, and not just the Netherlands, are rising since our explicit backing of Kiev. This is no coincidence and was widely discussed at the NATO summit that we hosted in June." The Dutch politician, who was a former security and justice minister, before taking over as prime minister in July 2024, said enhancing cybersecurity attests to building resilience in the world's energy and industrials sector in a challenging world. "Digital processes have become the nervous system of our society and industry. Therefore, cyber specialists are needed for to make both resilient. The concept of strategic autonomy in the modern world is predicated on digital security, not just natural resources. It is time to take action to manage cyber risk proactively and not reactively." The prime minister's warning was echoed by several industry experts at the conference. What's causing particular anxiety are the spate
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:11
The post Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? With the Philippines reeling from revelations of billions of pesos unaccounted for in “ghost projects” within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), many Filipinos are asking the same question: How did we get here? How could such vast sums, funded by taxpayers, slip through the cracks of government oversight? On September 30, a bold step was taken to confront the problem head-on. The DPWH signed a memorandum of agreement with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), with support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to launch Integrity Chain—a blockchain-based initiative designed to track government projects from budget release to completion. The goal: to make every peso spent on public infrastructure visible, verifiable, and tamper-proof. “Integrity Chain ensures that every contract is recorded securely, verified independently, and visible to the public,” explained Donald Lim, founding president of the BCP. “It turns infrastructure data into a living, verifiable public record, co-owned by society, as every public record should be. This is urgent because public trust in government is eroding.” A department at the breaking point For DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the project can’t come soon enough. Known for his candor, Dizon admitted the magnitude of the challenge he inherited. “It’s really unbelievable to me how corrupt this institution has become,” Dizon said. “The decay stems from a total lack of transparency. DPWH is a very decentralized organization; 300 district offices, 20,000 to 25,000 projects every year and no monitoring. Nobody has eyes on the process. They are their own little kingdoms, and they are the kings. But hopefully with this [blockchain], that will change.” Dizon stressed that blockchain‘s strength lies in its design. “Simply put, blockchain provides a lot of eyes on something. There are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:01
The post Paralympics Committee Lifts Russia And Belarus Ban Despite Ongoing War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not in photo, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not in photo, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved On September 27, the International Paralympic Committee convened in South Korea for its General Assembly. During the gathering, IPC member organizations voted to lift a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, thus reinstating them fully into IPC competitions. The decision means that Russian and Belarusian athletes will now be able to fully represent their respective countries at future competitions, where they will display banners and flags rather than competing as neutral athletes. When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the international community came together to punish Russia. Belarus, which has aided the Russian Federation throughout the war, was also subjected to international penalties. Countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania imposed sanctions on Russian banks, businesses, government officials, and oligarchs. The international community also targeted sports in Russia and Belarus. For example, FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations banned the Russian men’s and women’s national soccer teams and soccer clubs from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Meanwhile, Belarus would not be allowed to play soccer games in Belarus while participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Similarly, the International Ice Hockey Federation and World Rugby banned all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from their events. These sporting organizations also stated that Russia and Belarus could not host their sporting events. Other sports organizations imposed penalties on the Russian Federation and Belarus, but to a lesser extent. For example, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:53
The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role, Join Board as Emeritus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Schwartz will step down as Ripple CTO after 13 years, joining the board of directors. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz as a crypto pioneer with a lasting impact on the industry. Schwartz confirmed he will remain active as “CTO Emeritus” and continue contributing to XRP Ledger. Ripple announced that David Schwartz will step down from his day-to-day CTO duties by the end of year after 13 years. He will shift into a CTO Emeritus role and take a seat on Ripple’s board, while Dennis Jarosch will lead technical operations going forward. On X, Schwartz confirmed he will remain active in the XRP community and take on more strategic oversight instead of daily execution. He accepted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s request to join the board in addition to his emeritus title. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described David Schwartz as “the smartest (and maybe the funniest) person I know,” calling him a “true OG in crypto” with rare conviction and vision. He confirmed that their weekly check-ins will continue and noted with humor that Schwartz’s move to Ripple’s board may even make him his “boss now.” The smartest (and maybe the funniest) person I know. A true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn’t – you are a legend. Thank you David for everything you’ve done for the industry, for Ripple and for the XRP Ledger. We are all forever grateful…… https://t.co/tt4uX4JlkV — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 30, 2025 During his announcement, Schwartz reflected on his contributions to the XRP Ledger and Ripple’s technology stack. He recently operated his own node, published output data, and explored new use cases for XRP outside Ripple’s current focus.  His past work includes major innovations such as Proof of Association, the decentralized exchange (DEX), and smart escrow. However,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:47
