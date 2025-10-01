2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Solana Faces $197 Pressure as BlockchainFX ($BFX) Attracts 12,088+ Investors with Daily Rewards

Solana Faces $197 Pressure as BlockchainFX ($BFX) Attracts 12,088+ Investors with Daily Rewards

The post Solana Faces $197 Pressure as BlockchainFX ($BFX) Attracts 12,088+ Investors with Daily Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if a single token could not only pay you daily but also let you swipe a Visa card anywhere in the world? That’s the promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX), now commanding attention from analysts and crypto whales alike. With its presale already surpassing $8.5 million, $BFX is being discussed as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2025, providing investors with an opportunity to make money through crypto, beyond mere speculation, it offers built-in utility. At the same time, Solana is fighting to hold the $197 level as selling pressure weighs on the broader market. Futures liquidations, shrinking token launches, and ecosystem slowdowns have all tested its momentum, even as institutional flows suggest resilience. Against this backdrop, BlockchainFX stands out by delivering clear structures for passive income and real-world use. This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX) and Solana (SOL). BlockchainFX: Passive Income Through Daily Rewards BlockchainFX isn’t simply a meme project, it’s a multi-asset trading hub that gives token holders up to 70% of daily trading fees as rewards. These payments arrive in both BFX and USDT, turning the token into a yield-producing asset. For investors searching for best cryptos for high ROIs, this model provides stability and growth at the same time, appealing to both short-term speculators and long-term holders. Where Solana relies on network activity, $BFX ties its payouts to actual trading volume across 500+ assets—crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and more. This alignment with real economic flows makes BlockchainFX one of the most interesting cryptos to buy this month. BlockchainFX: Visa Card Integration for Real-World Use Another feature drawing crypto whales to BlockchainFX is its Visa card integration. Unlike many presale projects where rewards stay locked in wallets, $BFX holders can use their earnings directly, spending them in everyday life.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:23
What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Avalanche Trades at $29 and Ethereum Nears $4,000

What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Avalanche Trades at $29 and Ethereum Nears $4,000

Explore BullZilla’s ROI promise and compare it with live Avalanche and Ethereum metrics today. Discover what is the next 100x meme coin today.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 19:15
CoinShares to Acquire Bastion, Launching Active Crypto ETFs in the US

CoinShares to Acquire Bastion, Launching Active Crypto ETFs in the US

European cryptocurrency asset manager CoinShares is stepping up its strategic expansion in the United States by preparing a significant acquisition and gearing up for a U.S. public listing. The company’s moves signal a strong push to tap into the rapidly growing U.S. crypto markets, with a focus on innovative investment products, including actively managed ETFs [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 19:12
Tether to tap Rumble for USAT stablecoin distribution

Tether to tap Rumble for USAT stablecoin distribution

The post Tether to tap Rumble for USAT stablecoin distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is turning to video streaming platform Rumble to roll out USAT, its newly launched U.S.-regulated stablecoin, as part of its return to the American market. Summary Tether is looking to use Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users to promote adoption of its new USAT stablecoin. CEO Paolo Ardoino says Rumble will launch a crypto wallet later this year featuring USAT and other tokens. The push comes as part of the stablecoin issuer’s re-entry into the U.S. market, supported by new stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has revealed plans to capitalize on the user base of video streaming platform Rumble to drive adoption of its new U.S.-regulated stablecoin, USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino disclosed the partnership during a panel at Token2049 in Singapore, a move to deepen its push into the U.S. crypto market. Ardoino stated that the video streaming platform will soon launch a crypto wallet integrated with Tether’s infrastructure. The wallet, expected later this year, will feature USAT, offering Rumble’s 51 million active users easy access to the digital dollar. CEO Paolo Ardoino at Token2049 | Source: Tether The initiative builds on the company’s $775 million investment in Rumble last year, which secured the company a 48% stake in the YouTube rival, as reported by Bloomberg. With competition heating up in the U.S. stablecoin market, currently dominated by rival Circle’s USDC (USDC), the USDT (USDT) issuer is betting that direct integration with a major content platform will give USAT a competitive edge. According to Ardoino, Rumble’s wallet will be central to future growth, not only for USAT but also for other products such as its tokenized gold offering. This will position Rumble as an important distribution channel in the stablecoin issuer’s broader plan to further strengthen its place in the stablecoin sector.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:10
Top 3 Coins to Buy & Hold in 2025: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI

Top 3 Coins to Buy & Hold in 2025: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI

Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has […] The post Top 3 Coins to Buy & Hold in 2025: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 19:05
Saylor Says Strategy's Goal Is $1 Trillion in Bitcoin—And Reinventing Credit

Saylor Says Strategy’s Goal Is $1 Trillion in Bitcoin—And Reinventing Credit

Michael Saylor described Bitcoin as property in cyberspace, capital for the digital era, and a reimagined version of gold. He believes Bitcoin-backed lending could open new doors, with Strategy setting the standard for corporate adoption. Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2009 by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the corporate space [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 19:02
Circle Stock In Spotlight As USDC Now Gains Backing From Deutsche Bank

Circle Stock In Spotlight As USDC Now Gains Backing From Deutsche Bank

The post Circle Stock In Spotlight As USDC Now Gains Backing From Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Circle stock has risen as stablecoin adoption gains corporate backing. Circle has teamed up with Deutsche Börse to integrate USDC and EURC in Europe. Visa is testing stablecoin use in cross-border payments with 2026 expansion. Circle Internet Financials has teamed up with Deutsche Börse Group to bring its USDC and EURC stablecoins into European markets. The move, announced in Germany, marks the first link between a major stablecoin issuer and a leading European market operator. Notably, this is happening with Circle stock moving on rising corporate adoption. Circle and Deutsche Bank Agree on Stablecoin Rollout Circle and Deutsche Börse Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring stablecoins into regulated European finance. The plan includes Circle’s USDC and EURC, which will be integrated into Deutsche Börse’s market systems. This is the first time in Europe that a global stablecoin company has partnered with a major financial market operator. Notably, this development has boosted market optimism, as evidenced by the recent surge in Circle stock. Circle and Deutsche Börse Partnership | Source: Jeremy Allaire Both companies say the project could make trading and settlement cheaper and faster. It could also give banks and asset managers new ways to handle payments. The move is possible because of the European Union’s new crypto law, known as MiCA. It is the first full set of rules for digital assets in the region. Circle was the first international stablecoin issuer to comply with the law, giving it an early advantage in the European market. The rollout will begin with the listing and trading of stablecoins on 360T’s 3DX exchange. Services will also be provided through Crypto Finance and Clearstream, both of which are owned by Deutsche Börse. Clearstream will handle custody, with support from Crypto Finance’s German arm. Circle’s Chief Executive Officer,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:02
Shiba Inu News, Pepe Coin Price Predictions & Magax Set For 15,600% Growth

Shiba Inu News, Pepe Coin Price Predictions & Magax Set For 15,600% Growth

Early-Stage Meme Coin Sees Rapid Growth The meme coin market continues to dominate discussions in the crypto space, with tokens […] The post Shiba Inu News, Pepe Coin Price Predictions & Magax Set For 15,600% Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 19:00
ADI Chain to join ZKsync Elastic Network, host UAE dirham stablecoin

ADI Chain to join ZKsync Elastic Network, host UAE dirham stablecoin

The post ADI Chain to join ZKsync Elastic Network, host UAE dirham stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZKsync has welcomed ADI Chain—the first blockchain built with its Airbender technology and hosting the upcoming UAE dirham-backed stablecoin—into its Elastic Network. Summary ADI Chain is the first blockchain built with ZKsync’s Airbender technology, delivering Ethereum block proofs in ~35 seconds. Testnet went live on August 21, giving developers early access; mainnet expected soon. ADI Chain will host the UAE stablecoin initiative and serve as the platform for a dirham-backed digital currency being developed by Abu Dhabi institutions. ZKsync (ZK) has announced the integration of the ADI Chain into its Elastic Network, a modular system of rollups and validiums that allows multiple chains to interoperate and share liquidity while keeping verification costs low. With this move, ADI joins other active chains on the network, including ZKsync Era, Abstract, Sophon, Lens, Zero Network, Cronos zkEVM, ZKcandy, and Wonder. What stands out about ADI Chain is that it’s the first chain built using ZKsync’s new Airbender technology, a high-speed, open-source RISC-V prover. Airbender is designed to deliver Ethereum block proofs in approximately 35 seconds using a single GPU, significantly improving throughput and reducing costs. Its modular architecture supports various execution environments, including Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), EraVM, and WebAssembly (WASM), offering greater performance and customizability for developers. “With GPU-powered computing and AI-driven protocol design, ADI Chain can support large-scale partners and bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030,” said Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation. ADI Chain to host UAE’s first AED-pegged stablecoin In addition to using ZKsync‘s Airbender, ADI Chain is noteworthy as it will serve as the platform for the UAE’s first dirham-pegged stablecoin initiative. In April, Abu Dhabi institutions—including ADQ, IHC, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)—announced plans to issue a stablecoin backed by the UAE dirham on the ADI blockchain, pending regulatory approval from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:55
Metaplanet Starts Q4 With 5,268 BTC Acquisition for $615M

Metaplanet Starts Q4 With 5,268 BTC Acquisition for $615M

Japanese investment company Metaplanet has entered the market with another strategic bitcoin purchase to bolster its reserve, despite the recent decline in the crypto market. As revealed by the firm’s co-founder, Simon Gerovich, the firm has spent $615.67 million to acquire 5,268 BTC on the first day of Q4 2025. Metaplanet has acquired 5268 BTC for ~$615.67 million at ~$116,870 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 497.1% YTD 2025. As of 10/1/2025, we hold 30,823 $BTC acquired for ~$3.33 billion at ~$107,912 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/fZ6nzJ8QGC — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) October 1, 2025 Notably, this marks Metaplanet’s second-highest purchase in history, following its acquisition of 5,419 BTC last week for $632.5 million.  A $615M Boost Last week, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downtrend, causing BTC to fall below the $110,000 mark. However, it recovered in price at the start of a new week. Thus, the Japanese firm acquired the leading crypto at approximately $116,870 per bitcoin. Following the acquisition, Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC and has surpassed Adam Back’s company, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR), to rank fourth on the world’s list of corporate institutional bitcoin investors. Other companies ranking above Metaplanet include U.S.-based MARA Holdings, with over 50,000 BTC, XXI, which holds 43,514 BTC, and Strategy, with 640,031 BTC. Since adopting BTC as a reserve asset in 2024, Metaplanet’s all-time average purchase price has hung around $107,912 per bitcoin. It has spent $3.33 billion on bitcoin purchases and achieved a BTC yield of 497.1% year-to-date in 2025. Moreover, the company still aims to acquire 210,000 BTC, equivalent to approximately 1% of the total bitcoin supply, by 2027. Metaplanet Records Massive Q3 BTC Profits Following the company’s recent bitcoin purchase announcement, Gerovich also revealed that Metaplanet’s bitcoin income generation segment recorded $16.5 million (¥2.438 billion) in revenue in Q3 2025. This represents a massive increase of over 115% from its Q2 yield. In light of the outstanding Q3 performance, Metaplanet has adjusted its financial outlook for the remaining quarter of the year. First, it has increased its intended revenue by an additional 100% from $23.1 million (¥3.4 billion) to $46.2 million (¥6.8 billion). It also scaled up its targeted operating profit by 88%, from $17 million (¥2.5 billion) to $34 million (¥4.7 billion). Moreover, since adopting bitcoin as a reserve asset, Metaplanet shareholders have experienced significant success, with its stock witnessing an over 400% surge within the past year. The post Metaplanet Starts Q4 With 5,268 BTC Acquisition for $615M appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:30
