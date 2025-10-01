This Haiti-Born Doctor Built A $6 Billion Business Developing Drugs For Depression And Alzheimer’s

The post This Haiti-Born Doctor Built A $6 Billion Business Developing Drugs For Depression And Alzheimer’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axsome Therapeutics has three drugs on the market and five in the pipeline, with the potential to help some 150 million Americans suffering from brain disorders. When Herriot Tabuteau started a drug development company in 2012, he decided to do so differently. First, he’d focus on brain disorders, treatments for which are notoriously difficult to develop and whose efficacy can be hard to prove. And he’d be both CEO and the scientific founder, bringing to bear his dec­ades of experience investing in biotech startups and his medical training. But he’d take no venture capital, self-funding with help from friends and family. “If you do things exactly the same way as everybody else, you’re going to have the same outcomes as everybody else. And we wanted to have outcomes that stand apart,” Tabuteau, 57, says, during his first-ever interview with a reporter about his company, Axsome Therapeutics. Named for two parts of a nerve cell, the “axon” and the “soma,” Axsome has come a long way from its beginnings in a windowless three-desk office in New York’s Rockefeller Center, affectionately remembered as “the broom closet.” Today, it has three drugs on the market and five in the pipeline, with the potential to help the estimated 150 million Americans suffering from conditions like depression, ADHD or Alzheimer’s disease. Revenue for the 12 months ended in June reached $495 million, up 70% from the same period in 2024. Axsome is not yet profitable, booking a net loss of $247 million in that time. The company trades on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $6.1 billion; Tabuteau is a billionaire thanks to his 15% stake in it, plus options. He figures Axsome could hit $16.5 billion in peak sales from its current drug portfolio, which would put it among the top 25 drug…