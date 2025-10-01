Burza MEXC
This Haiti-Born Doctor Built A $6 Billion Business Developing Drugs For Depression And Alzheimer’s
The post This Haiti-Born Doctor Built A $6 Billion Business Developing Drugs For Depression And Alzheimer’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axsome Therapeutics has three drugs on the market and five in the pipeline, with the potential to help some 150 million Americans suffering from brain disorders. When Herriot Tabuteau started a drug development company in 2012, he decided to do so differently. First, he’d focus on brain disorders, treatments for which are notoriously difficult to develop and whose efficacy can be hard to prove. And he’d be both CEO and the scientific founder, bringing to bear his decades of experience investing in biotech startups and his medical training. But he’d take no venture capital, self-funding with help from friends and family. “If you do things exactly the same way as everybody else, you’re going to have the same outcomes as everybody else. And we wanted to have outcomes that stand apart,” Tabuteau, 57, says, during his first-ever interview with a reporter about his company, Axsome Therapeutics. Named for two parts of a nerve cell, the “axon” and the “soma,” Axsome has come a long way from its beginnings in a windowless three-desk office in New York’s Rockefeller Center, affectionately remembered as “the broom closet.” Today, it has three drugs on the market and five in the pipeline, with the potential to help the estimated 150 million Americans suffering from conditions like depression, ADHD or Alzheimer’s disease. Revenue for the 12 months ended in June reached $495 million, up 70% from the same period in 2024. Axsome is not yet profitable, booking a net loss of $247 million in that time. The company trades on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $6.1 billion; Tabuteau is a billionaire thanks to his 15% stake in it, plus options. He figures Axsome could hit $16.5 billion in peak sales from its current drug portfolio, which would put it among the top 25 drug…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:41
Swiss Bank Sygnum Rolls Out BTC Alpha Fund With 8-10% Yield Target
TLDR: Sygnum’s BTC Alpha Fund targets 8-10% yearly returns in Bitcoin through arbitrage trading strategies. Fund shares can be used as collateral for Lombard Loans at Sygnum, providing liquidity without selling Bitcoin. Monthly liquidity and risk management make the BTC Alpha Fund accessible to professional and institutional investors. Investors maintain Bitcoin price exposure while aiming [...] The post Swiss Bank Sygnum Rolls Out BTC Alpha Fund With 8-10% Yield Target appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 19:38
Solana sees over $760M in assets bridged from other chains in September
The post Solana sees over $760M in assets bridged from other chains in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Over $760 million in assets were bridged onto Solana from other blockchains in September. Significant inflows were observed from Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and Tron, enabled by cross-chain protocols like deBridge. Solana recorded over $760 million in assets bridged from other blockchain networks during September, highlighting growing cross-chain activity on the platform. The significant inflow demonstrates increased demand for moving digital assets onto Solana from networks like Ethereum and other EVM-compatible chains. Cross-chain protocols have enabled near-instant asset bridging, enhancing liquidity connectivity across different blockchain ecosystems. Integrations with bridging solutions like deBridge have expanded asset movements from networks such as Tron directly to Solana for seamless transfers. The platform now supports tokenized assets including yield-bearing gold and stablecoins, contributing to the development of 24/7 internet capital markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-bridged-assets-september-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:31
Tether wzmacnia rezerwy, kupując BTC warte miliard dolarów
Tether, emitent najpopularniejszego stablecoina USDT, kolejny raz pokazuje, że widzi w BTC fundament swojego długoterminowego planu. Firma potwierdziła zakup 8 888 bitcoinów o zawrotnej wartości około miliarda dolarów. To nie jest kolejny ruch na giełdowej szachownicy. Kierunek, który obrał Tether to sygnał, że cyfrowe złoto staje się coraz ważniejsze w portfelach największych graczy. Mimo korekt […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 19:22
Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano and NEAR Partnership
The post Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano and NEAR Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted to a recent collaboration with NEAR protocol, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered blockchain. Hoskinson’s reaction came in a post on X highlighting that the partnership aligns with the future of crypto transactions. Partnership enables ADA swaps across 20 chains Hoskinson emphasized that the NEAR protocol has a great team, and its “Intents” is the future of crypto. For clarity, intents are a newer approach to transactions that allow crypto users to enjoy seamless transactions without worrying about the details of the steps involved. For instance, a user could simply express their intent to swap ADA for Bitcoin, and the system automatically determines the most efficient way to perform that task. This makes the use of crypto more user-friendly and safer, especially for new users adopting the asset class. It also enhances interoperability across multiple blockchains. The partnership with NEAR, which Hoskinson highlighted, will allow Cardano users to swap ADA across 20 chains. It involves transactions with over 100 assets, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and many others. It also allows swaps with stablecoins and other crypto assets. Users do not need to worry about safety concerns as there are no bridges. NEAR intends to avoid bridges, and this makes transactions more secure. Generally, cross-chain swaps require risky bridges that lock tokens and mint a wrapped version, but with NEAR, these risks are eliminated. Hoskinson is indicating that Cardano is a progressive ecosystem as it sets up collaborations that align with the next generation of blockchain usability. With the partnership, ADA can move freely across different chains without users worrying about safety and other issues. This could increase adoption for Cardano as new users find its usage more seamless compared to others. Such a development might rub off on the value of ADA on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:15
Realistic Ways to Generate Passive Income From Bitcoin Cloud Mining
The dream of earning passive income through Bitcoin has attracted millions of new investors, but in 2025, one of the most effective methods continues to be cloud mining.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 19:07
ETH Breakout at $4K Sparks Bold $10K Target Forecasts
Ethereum trades above $4,200 after a key breakout, with analysts targeting $6,500, $8,000, and $10,000 in the long-term channel.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 18:56
Best Crypto to Buy as SEC Plans to Allow Crypto Stock Trading
The post Best Crypto to Buy as SEC Plans to Allow Crypto Stock Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as SEC Plans to Allow Crypto Stock Trading Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-sec-tokenized-securities-plan/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:54
Ripple & Remittix Battle It Out For Top PayFi Crypto In 2025
The post Ripple & Remittix Battle It Out For Top PayFi Crypto In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP is trading at $2.85 as investors watch the market closely. The token is testing support near the lower boundary of its channel. Analysts suggest a move toward $3 or even $3.15 if momentum holds. Recent rallies have shown short-term upward potential, attracting both retail and institutional attention. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a leading PayFi altcoin with real-world use. With CertiK verification, a live wallet beta, and crypto-to-bank payments, RTX gains popularity. Investors are monitoring both assets for growth and utility in 2025. XRP Price Outlook: Testing Support Levels Amid Recovery XRP price is currently $2.85. Ripple is attempting a bounce after finding support at the lower level of a parallel channel. Analysts say this could send the price toward $3 or even $3.15 if the support holds. XRP has traded within this pattern for months, reclaiming the line after minor dips. This upward trend has been accompanied by a temporary increase after every recovery, implying that it is possible that the momentum carries on. Investors are waiting to determine whether the coin can maintain this bounce. Trading volumes and technical indicators are other factors being tracked by investors to determine the next step of XRP. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the token is not oversold any longer, which may indicate that the buying momentum may grow over time. In the meantime, the approaches to moving averages of around $2.88 and $2.92 serve as resistance and passing the resistance could be a confirmation that the new upward trend has begun. These levels are being closely observed by the traders, and a sustained break may result in additional short-term and institutional purchases. Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Investors Are Eyeing While XRP fights for dominance, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a trending PayFi altcoin. Remittix has…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:50
Stripe launches Open Issuance: stablecoin for companies, a $300B network
Bridge has introduced Open Issuance, a platform that allows companies to create and manage dollar-pegged tokens.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 16:44
