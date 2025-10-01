Burza MEXC
Pavel Durov Reveals Bitcoin, Not Telegram, Funded His Lifestyle
TLDR Pavel Durov invested in Bitcoin in 2013 and used it to fund his lifestyle. Durov explained that Telegram has not been financially profitable for him. He predicted Bitcoin’s value could reach $1 million due to global inflation. Durov emphasized Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and resistance to political censorship. Telegram’s blockchain project, TON, faced regulatory hurdles [...] The post Pavel Durov Reveals Bitcoin, Not Telegram, Funded His Lifestyle appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZCash Price Skyrockets 31% – What’s Driving the Breakout Rally?
The post ZCash Price Skyrockets 31% – What’s Driving the Breakout Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News I’ve been closely tracking the crypto markets, and the last day has been extraordinary for ZCash. In just 24 hours, ZEC price surged a staggering 30.82%, notching up a fresh local high at $89.52. This is while its 7-day gains soared to nearly 64%. With a sizable bump in market cap now sitting at $1.44 …
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI
The post Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News In 2025, three coins gaining traction include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the rising meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is set to achieve an unprecedented 17,836% ROI. Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has quickly ascended the presale list, with a torrent of investors eager to secure the next crypto success. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are still meme coins with a proven market presence, and the combination of meme culture and practical blockchain utility, Little Pepe, is experiencing an unprecedented boom. Presale Success of Little Pepe: A Utility Coin Little Pepe runs on its own Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure built to facilitate fast and inexpensive transactions and is not limited by the congestion and fees of the Ethereum mainnet. The meme coin appeal is combined with powerful technical options in the project, like: Buy/sell transactions are subject to zero taxation. Sniper bots’ security to provide equitable trade. Rewards on token holders. Complementary meme launchpad with support of new tokens. Community-controlling power of DAO voting. Future cross-chain and NFT functionality. Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated for the presale. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. The LILPEPE presale has already raised $25.92 million out of its $28.77 million target, with 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.29 billion tokens remaining in this stage. The next Stage 14 price will increase to $0.0023 per token, marking a 130% gain from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Early investors have already seen strong returns, and the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly as demand continues to grow. This Stage Follows: Stage 1: $0.001 raised $500K…
Daiwa Securities Introduces Crypto-Backed Loans
The post Daiwa Securities Introduces Crypto-Backed Loans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daiwa Securities has begun introducing clients to a lending service from Fintertech, allowing them to secure yen funding using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral. The program, available across all domestic branches, targets high-net-worth individuals and business owners seeking liquidity without selling their digital assets. Daiwa Expands into Digital Asset Financing On October 1, Daiwa Securities began introducing clients to “Digital Asset-Backed Loans,” provided by Fintertech, a firm co-owned by Daiwa and Credit Saison. The service enables customers to pledge Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as collateral for yen loans ranging from ¥5 million to ¥500 million. Sponsored Sponsored The initiative reflects growing demand among wealthy investors and entrepreneurs. Moreover, these clients prefer not to sell their crypto holdings when seeking liquidity for property, business expansion, or other investments. As Bitcoin and Ethereum are recognized as major digital assets, the program is designed to integrate crypto into traditional financial management strategies. Although Daiwa acts only as a referral partner, Fintertech manages product explanation, sales, and loan administration directly. Additionally, the collateral ratio is set at 50% for both BTC and ETH. For individual clients, lending limits follow Japan’s regulations, capped at one-third of annual income except for real estate purchases. As Japan’s second-largest securities firm by client assets—trailing only Nomura—and ranking second or third in revenue, Daiwa’s involvement is notable. Furthermore, it is rare for a major Japanese securities house to provide access to services where clients can obtain yen financing secured by crypto assets. Traditional Finance Deepens Crypto Engagement The move highlights how one of Japan’s largest securities firms is formalizing crypto exposure within its client offerings. Digital assets have shifted from being primarily speculative investments to becoming recognized components of diversified portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and, increasingly, institutional investors. By introducing crypto-backed lending, Daiwa expands its financial services. Moreover,…
Cardano Founder Confirms Google Collaboration On Midnight
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed a new collaboration between Midnight—Cardano’s privacy-focused partner chain—and Google Cloud, framing it as a strategic step to harden the network’s infrastructure and accelerate developer adoption. “Proud to be working with Google on Midnight. They are a wonderful company and add a ton of value to our ecosystem,” the Cardano […]
Michael Saylor’s $1T Bitcoin Goal Propels L2 Scaling Solution Bitcoin Hyper
Michael Saylor’s $BTC ambitions continue accelerating. Now, he plans for his company – Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) – to stack up $1T of the world’s largest crypto asset. Even as critics get louder about the company’s $BTC buying strategy, Saylor seems unfazed. And as more $BTC is scooped up, projects building on Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin […]
5 New Crypto Presales To Watch in 2025 — BlockchainFX Presale Tops The Charts for Massive ROI Potential
The search for the next breakout investment is heating up in 2025. Investors are looking closely at new crypto presales like BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Snorter, Pepe Node, and BlockchainFX. Each has drawn attention in different ways, but one project is standing out with momentum that analysts are calling the most promising presale of the year.
XRP Price Today: Ripple & Remittix Battle It Out For Top PayFi Crypto In 2025
Analysts suggest a move toward $3 or even $3.15 if momentum holds. Recent rallies have shown short-term upward potential, attracting […] The post XRP Price Today: Ripple & Remittix Battle It Out For Top PayFi Crypto In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
The crypto market is up today. BTC is up to $114,540, and ETH is down to $4,139. “Bitcoin is in the process of finding a bottom,” Swissblock writes.
Deutsche Börse–Circle Agreement: USDC/EURC at the Heart of EU Markets
Deutsche Börse and Circle have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the use of USDC and EURC in trading flows.
