2025-10-03 Friday

$1 in Sight? $SNORT as Best Crypto to Buy Now

$1 in Sight? $SNORT as Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post $1 in Sight? $SNORT as Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s October 1st, and officially ‘Uptober,’ so naturally, the crypto world’s buzzing like a beehive on caffeine. One of the busiest ants around was Cardano ($ADA), which has gone up by 5.4% in the last day (alongside an 18% increase in the daily trading volume). In fact, $ADA is green on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts, something uncommon after the recent September dump. So, we wanted an impartial view about Cardano and its performance this month, so we turned to Grok to see what the AI had in mind. Grok sees Cardano flirting with the $1 mark, but it also sees potential in Snorter Token ($SNORT) as the best crypto to buy now, if you don’t want to miss out on a real firecracker. Cardano’s Chill Vibes Right Now Cardano’s known as the smart, eco-friendly blockchain that’s all about doing things right, not rushed. As of today, $ADA’s hanging around the $0.83 zone, give or take a few cents, after a slight dip yesterday. It’s been consolidating in the cozy support zone, like it’s catching its breath after a long hike. The networks’ humming with Voltaire upgrades, making governance smoother than ever, and devs are flocking to DeFi builds in places like Africa. Its fundamentals are as solid as your grandma’s fruitcake. Chasing the $1 Dream: Is It Real This Time? So, the big question: does Grok see $ADA finally crack $1 this Uptober? Short answer: yes, it’s a real possibility. Grok pointed us in the direction of some X analysts, who emphasized that $ADA closed September at $0.9278, shrugging off a tiny 5% dip, which is only a 0.8% loss, while the rest of the market experienced a 1.5% loss. It’s showing resilience. Many things are fueling Cardano’s fire, but with a Grayscale ETF promised and whales accumulating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:30
Google Cloud to Run Validator and Provide Confidential Computing for Midnight Network

Google Cloud to Run Validator and Provide Confidential Computing for Midnight Network

Cardano’s Midnight Foundation has collaborated with Google Cloud to advance privacy-enhancing infrastructure.  Google Cloud would run a validator for Midnight as part of this collaboration while supporting the overall network growth.  Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a post on X, announcing a strategic partnership between Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud. According to him, the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 19:23
Immigration Attorney in the Age of Global Mobility and Digital Transformation

Immigration Attorney in the Age of Global Mobility and Digital Transformation

Globalization and digital transformation have reshaped the way people move, work, and invest across borders.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 19:04
Ethereum adoption breaks records – So why is ETH below $4.3K?

Ethereum adoption breaks records – So why is ETH below $4.3K?

Network activity roars, yet Ethereum price stalls near $4,100. What’s holding bulls back?
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:00
Chainlink Partners with GLEIF to Offer Institutional-Scale Blockchain Identity Solution

Chainlink Partners with GLEIF to Offer Institutional-Scale Blockchain Identity Solution

Chainlink, a renowned decentralized oracle platform, has collaborated with the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLIEF). The partnership aims to redefine the identity verification process within the blockchain ecosystem at the institutional level. As mentioned in Chainlink’s official social media announcement, the development eliminates the barriers that hinder institutional digital asset adoption. Thus, the joint effort is anticipated to expedite the wide-scale integration of blockchain technology across the worldwide financial markets. We’re excited to announce that @GLEIF has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink to establish a new institutional-grade identity solution for the blockchain industry.https://t.co/w6Dn4HA6WDThe solution combines GLEIF’s verifiable Legal Identity Identifier (vLEI)… pic.twitter.com/dYdh5GPibG— Chainlink (@chainlink) October 1, 2025 Chainlink and GLEIF Alliance Powers Verifiable Institutional Identity Solutions The collaboration between Chainlink and GLEIF revolutionizes the identity solutions for the institutions in the blockchain sector. In this respect, the verifiable Legal Identifier (vLEI) of GLEIF is integrated with the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) and Cross-Chain Identity (CCID) features of Chainlink. This robust integration guarantees the verifiability and execution of the digital asset transfers with regulatory trust, automated compliance, and verifiable provenance. Simultaneously, with the direct integration of verifiable identity information into smart contracts and tokenized assets, institutions can cater to the standards across diverse jurisdictions with more efficiency. Apart from that, this endeavor addresses a key issue when it comes to blockchain adoption, which is the deficiency of a trusted on-chain identity framework. Hence, it provides a cutting-edge solution to the challenges faced by institutional players like trading firms, asset managers, and banks regarding the hurdles related to regulatory uncertainty and compliance risks. As a result of this, they can effectively implement compliance policies, recover asset control, and verify counterparties. Keeping this in view, this endeavor serves as a breakthrough to unlock another wave of wider institutional engagement within the blockchain landscape. The capability to transfer with confidence, getting support from verifiable institutional identity, goes in line with the rising regulatory demands for additional transparency. Bridging Institutional Finance with Decentralized Innovation According to Chainlink, the development is crucial for the platforms that issue stablecoins, conduct tokenization, and offer trading services. Hence, it provides them with a broader access across diverse regulated markets. Ultimately, the partnership fortifies regulatory alignment and trust, while fostering a relatively resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem driven by blockchain, bridging the gap existing between institutional-level finance and decentralized innovation.
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:00
CoinShares responds to rise of active ETFs with Bastion acquisition

CoinShares responds to rise of active ETFs with Bastion acquisition

CoinShares is set to acquire investment manager Bastion Asset Management to launch actively managed crypto ETFs in the US. European crypto asset manager CoinShares is set to make another strategic acquisition as the company prepares to go public in the United States.CoinShares announced Wednesday that it will acquire London-based crypto investment manager Bastion Asset Management as part of its strategy to expand crypto investment products in the US.The deal, pending approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, will see CoinShares fully integrate Bastion’s trading capabilities, strategies and team into its platform. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:50
Bitcoin and Ethereum Cross Major Milestones

Bitcoin and Ethereum Cross Major Milestones

The cryptocurrency market kicked off October with positive momentum, seeing Bitcoin cross the $106,000 mark while Ethereum surpassed $4,300. Recent analysis by QCP suggests that U.S.Continue Reading:Bitcoin and Ethereum Cross Major Milestones
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:46
Cryptocurrencies Surge as U.S. Economic Indications Shape Their Trajectory

Cryptocurrencies Surge as U.S. Economic Indications Shape Their Trajectory

October started strong for cryptocurrencies as U.S. economic affects loomed large. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Surge as U.S. Economic Indications Shape Their Trajectory The post Cryptocurrencies Surge as U.S. Economic Indications Shape Their Trajectory appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:39
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?

Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?

Morning in crypto kicks off with Ripple CTO resignation right as XRP nears $3, Bitcoin entering "Uptober," and Ethereum posting record Q3
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:30
Key Metrics Indicate Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Are Preparing for an Uptober Rally

Key Metrics Indicate Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Are Preparing for an Uptober Rally

Shiba Inu price action has been choppy for months, but fresh data suggests the tide may be turning. Analyst Crypto Zayn points to a significant drop in SHIB token exchange reserves, now sitting at 84.55T tokens valued at around $998M. This is the lowest level since 2023, a milestone that often signals major shifts in
Coinstats2025/10/01 18:30
