Templar Launches Mainnet, Offering Permissionless Bitcoin-Backed Lending Without Trusted Third Parties

The post Templar Launches Mainnet, Offering Permissionless Bitcoin-Backed Lending Without Trusted Third Parties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Templar, billed as the first Cypher Lending Protocol, went live on mainnet, enabling bitcoin holders to borrow U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoins against native BTC without relying on banks, exchanges, or centralized intermediaries. The protocol uses MPC (multi-party computation) and immutable, non-upgradable smart contracts to prevent freezing, seizure, or rehypothecation of collateral, and requires no wrapping, bridging, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/templar-launches-mainnet-offering-permissionless-bitcoin-backed-lending-without-trusted-third-parties/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:35
BlackRock files to list Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Nasdaq

The post BlackRock files to list Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has formally submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing and trading of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. The proposed fund comes under the commodity-based trust rule, according to the September 30 submission. The SEC recognized that the filing complies with the general listing criteria and initiated a public comment period on the proposed rule change. If approved, the product will add to BlackRock’s expanding lineup of investment products linked to Bitcoin, which builds on the success of its widely traded iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The new fund includes a covered call mechanism that will generate a consistent yield through Bitcoin exposure, alleviating the need for income-oriented investors for pure spot price exposure. How the Premium Income ETF differs from IBIT While IBIT tracks the spot price of Bitcoin, the Premium Income ETF adds an options overlay to extract extra income. According to the filing, the trust will invest mainly in Bitcoin, IBIT shares, and cash reserves. It will also generate yield through call options writing on IBIT or indices tracking for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the strategy as a “sequel” to IBIT, pointing out that it is not intended to diversify into other digital assets but rather to broaden income-generating opportunities within Bitcoin exposure. The fund may also contain FLEX derivatives traded on the regulated exchanges to optimize its strategy. The ETF aims at attracting investors who would like to invest in digital assets, but with lower volatility and fixed yields. It helps them access direct Bitcoin holdings alongside systematic option writing. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has also hit an important milestone in the derivatives market. The rise of IBIT options to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options trading has shown the increasing influence…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:31
Why Whales Are Suddenly Rushing to Bitcoin Hyper’s $19.4M Presale & Why It’s Time to Buy

The post Why Whales Are Suddenly Rushing to Bitcoin Hyper’s $19.4M Presale & Why It’s Time to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales are once again rushing to buy up Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the end of its presale. The heyday of cheap $BTC is well and truly over – Bitcoin is now an industry-defining asset for crypto. It’s currently trading at around $116K after a recent all-time high of $124K, putting its market cap at around $2.3T. Bitcoin looks geared to only grow, but that comes with its own set of issues for the network. Bitcoin has a scalability problem. The blockchain itself can only handle around seven transactions per second (TPS). So, the more users that buy into $BTC, the more competition there is for those transaction slots, turning what should be a 10 minute transaction time into over an hour or more. That’s why the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) developers are building a high-speed Layer-2 project to take the pressure off the Bitcoin network. Why is Bitcoin so Slow? Part of Bitcoin’s slow processing speed is by design. The quickest time frame for a Bitcoin transaction to process is around seven minutes, which is how long it takes for blocks to be added to the blockchain. Each block has a fixed cap on file size, so there’s a limit on how many transactions Bitcoin can process at once. For long-term investors, BTC’s slow TPS isn’t an issue. If you intend to hold Bitcoin for months or years, an extra hour or so won’t make a difference in return for rock-solid security guarantees. You’re more interested in the transactions being fully authoritative, which is what Bitcoin offers. Source: Serokell But for Web3 adopters, it’s a very different story. The slow transaction speeds mean Bitcoin is unfeasible to use for web applications when Ethereum (119 TPS) and Solana (65K TPS) are more viable alternatives. It’s even worse for retail – let’s be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:29
Private payrolls declined in September by 32,000 in key ADP report coming amid shutdown data blackout

The post Private payrolls declined in September by 32,000 in key ADP report coming amid shutdown data blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private payrolls saw their biggest decline in two-and-a-half years during September, a further sign of labor market weakening that compounds the data blackout accompanying the U.S. government shutdown. Companies shed a seasonally adjusted 32,000 jobs during the month, the biggest slide since March 2023, payrolls processing firm ADP reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 45,000. In addition to the drop in September, the August payrolls number was revised to a loss of 3,000 from an initially reported increase of 54,000. The report comes as the funding impasse in Washington, D.C. has led to the first government closure since late 2018 into early 2019. Failing a deal over the next two days, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ nonfarm payrolls report for September will not be released, nor will the Labor Department put out the weekly jobless claims count on Thursday. The last time the BLS payrolls report was delayed was in 2013. Federal Reserve officials count on the payrolls releases as they make decisions on interest rates. The Fed next meets Oct. 28-29, meaning there won’t be another payrolls report before then. ADP’s count, then, takes on added significance as markets widely expect the central bank to cut another quarter points off its key borrowing rate. Job losses spread across sectors during September, offset by a 33,000 increase in education and health services as schools reopened and health care continued its long streak of hiring. Elsewhere, leisure and hospitality, a key sector for consumer demand, saw a loss of 19,000 as vacation season wound down. The other services category posted a drop of 16,000, while professional and business services was off 13,000, trade, transportation and utilities declined by 7,000 and construction lost 5,000. On a broad scale, service providers decreased 28,000 and goods…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:25
Uptober 2025 Opens With Bitcoin Flat and Ethereum Stalled

The post Uptober 2025 Opens With Bitcoin Flat and Ethereum Stalled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin gained +28.52% in October 2023 and +10.76% in 2024. Ethereum posted +8.69% in October 2023 but fell -3.4% in 2024. As October 2025 begins, both assets face pressure to sustain the “Uptober” trend. Bitcoin and Ethereum have entered October with investors questioning whether the historic ‘Uptober’ rally will hold this year. The term refers to Bitcoin’s historically strong October returns, often setting the stage for year-end gains. October Track Record: Bitcoin Strong, Ethereum Uneven In 2021, Bitcoin gained 39.93% during the month, while Ethereum also rallied strongly in previous cycles. These rallies gave rise to the “Uptober” narrative, which became a reference point for seasonal strength in digital assets. In 2023, Bitcoin’s rally in October once again surfaced as it surged 28.52%, supported by improved market sentiment and inflows following a mid-year recovery. The following year, Bitcoin posted a more modest gain of 10.76%. Ethereum also delivered an 8.69% increase in 2023, though it slipped 3.4% in October 2024. Related: Bitcoin Faces Conflicting October Outlooks as Analysts Debate ‘Rektober’ vs. ‘Uptober’ How October Compares with Other Months Data from Coinglass shows that October and November are historically the best months for Bitcoin, often producing double-digit returns. For example, November has delivered an average gain of 46% over the past years, making it the strongest month on record. In contrast, September has consistently been one of the weakest months, with an average loss of 3%. However, Bitcoin delivered a 6.6% rise in September 2025. August also tends to lean negative, with a median decline of 7.49%. June and July show mixed results, typically balancing modest gains and losses. This historical contrast highlights why October stands out. It has traditionally marked the start of a year-end rally, with November often amplifying those gains. Now optimism is high for 2025 to replicate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:24
Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predict

The post Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predict appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:23
Bitwise launches Avalanche Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

The post Bitwise launches Avalanche Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise Europe has launched a physically backed Avalanche Staking ETP (AVNB) on Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP provides institutional exposure to Avalanche’s (AVAX) native token with integrated staking rewards. Bitwise Europe launched the Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP (AVNB), a physically backed exchange-traded product offering exposure to Avalanche’s native token with integrated staking rewards, on Deutsche Börse Xetra, a leading German stock exchange platform. The ETP provides institutional investors access to AVAX, the native token of Avalanche used for transaction fees and staking within the layer 1 blockchain’s ecosystem. Avalanche is recognized for its scalability and energy efficiency. Bitwise has recently introduced multiple staking ETPs in Europe as part of a strategy to offer regulated, physically backed options for institutional crypto exposure. European exchanges like Deutsche Börse are increasingly listing staking-focused ETPs to meet demand from professional investors seeking yield-generating crypto products. Avalanche’s focus on high-performance features has led to its inclusion in new institutional products, reflecting growing interest in scalable blockchains for real-world applications. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-avalanche-staking-etp-launch-xetra/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:21
Deutsche Börse–Circle Agreement: USDC/EURC in EU Markets

The post Deutsche Börse–Circle Agreement: USDC/EURC in EU Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 30, 2025 Deutsche Börse and Circle signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the use of USDC and EURC in trading, custody, and settlement flows. This is an operational initiative aimed at integrating stablecoins compliant with the MiCA (MiCAR) regulatory requirements into European financial infrastructures, with a clearly defined institutional scope. The official communication can be found in the parties’ note, and the journalistic reconstruction has been covered by specialized outlets such as CoinDesk. In summary: the integration will involve the group’s platforms (360T and 3DX), regulated custody and settlement services via Clearstream, and the operational support of Crypto Finance. In this context, the parties have described the initiative as “first‑of‑its‑kind” in Europe, emphasizing the practical orientation of the tests. Potential impact: the project could lead to faster settlement, reduced costs, and lower counterparty risk for banks and asset managers, although timelines, technical scope, and authorization conditions still need to be defined. That said, the results will depend on the outcome of the pilots and implementation aspects. According to data collected from the parties and reported by the specialized press, the market capitalization of USDC was in the order of magnitude of several tens of billions of dollars at the end of September 2025 (order of magnitude: approximately 74 billion dollars). Industry analysts note that institutional pilots tend to reduce settlement latency but require resilience metrics, operational limits, and interoperability tests to avoid risk concentrations. Based on experiences reported in similar projects, measuring average settlement times, unit costs, and frequency of operational errors during pilot phases will be crucial to assess the actual operational benefit. What was agreed Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have signed a MoU to test the use of USDC and EURC within the group’s ecosystem. The agreement aims to evaluate the use of stablecoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:10
TokenFi And New To The Street Announce National Media Partnership To Reach 219M+ Households

The post TokenFi And New To The Street Announce National Media Partnership To Reach 219M+ Households appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TokenFi And New To The Street Announce National Media Partnership To Reach 219M+ Households – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tokenfi-and-new-to-the-street-announce-national-media-partnership-to-reach-219m-households/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:49
100x Crypto in Q4 2025: How $7K in MoonBull Could Soar to $1.06M With a 15,000% ROI, While Stellar and Bitcoin Cash Hold Steady

Missed out on the last big crypto run and still kicking yourself? The market never stops moving, and right now, investors are watching Stellar at $0.3688 and Bitcoin Cash at $562.46 to see if these familiar names can spark fresh momentum. Both have billions in market cap and active trading volumes, but the real question […] The post 100x Crypto in Q4 2025: How $7K in MoonBull Could Soar to $1.06M With a 15,000% ROI, While Stellar and Bitcoin Cash Hold Steady appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 18:51
