Tony Khan Talks AEW Dynamite Anniversary, Brodie Lee, And What's Ahead



The post Tony Khan Talks AEW Dynamite Anniversary, Brodie Lee, And What’s Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit: All Elite Wrestling All Elite Wrestling When AEW launched six years ago, it marked the start of a new era in professional wrestling, as a fresh, competitive company entered the landscape determined to make a statement. That debut came with Dynamite, a weekly episodic television show airing Wednesday nights, which brought variety to the wrestling world and offered fans something different to watch. At the helm is company president Tony Khan, who has guided AEW from its inception through expanded media rights deals, a growing pay-per-view schedule, and now to the sixth anniversary of its flagship show on Oct. 1. Ahead of the milestone, Khan reflected on the history of Dynamite with Forbes, Brodie Lee’s lasting legacy, Kris Statlander’s championship win at All Out, and what to expect from the anniversary episode. Rob Wolkenbrod: Looking back at the debut of Dynamite, what was your original vision, and how has both that vision, and your perspective that night, evolved over the past six years? Tony Khan: I think it’s an incredible milestone that we’re celebrating six years of Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight. Where the company stands now is far beyond anything I could have imagined, shows on TBS every Wednesday, Collision on TNT Saturdays, events and our library on HBO Max, and pay-per-views available worldwide. It’s incredible. After six years, there’s still so much to do. We’re just getting started, and that’s very exciting. Earlier this year we marked another milestone with Dynamite episode 289, the “Spring Breakthrough” show. Many fans called it their favorite episode, but it was also significant because it made Dynamite the longest-running primetime pro wrestling show ever on TBS or TNT. That history goes back decades, wrestling on TBS since 1971 and TNT since 1995, so for Dynamite to hold that record is huge. I’m…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:40
CoinShares Expands U.S. Ambitions with Bastion Acquisition and Nasdaq Listing



TLDR CoinShares buys Bastion, eyes U.S. growth with SPAC and active crypto funds. CoinShares expands in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC and Bastion acquisition. CoinShares adds Bastion’s quant crypto edge, targets Nasdaq U.S. listing. CoinShares to launch active crypto funds, fueled by Bastion buy & SPAC. CoinShares secures Bastion, SPAC listing, and EU MiCA approval for [...] The post CoinShares Expands U.S. Ambitions with Bastion Acquisition and Nasdaq Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/01 20:37
Nasdaq Files with SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF



TLDR BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF aims to generate yield via covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in spot Bitcoin and Bitcoin-linked assets. SEC review process underway for BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. BlackRock’s ETF provides an income-focused approach to Bitcoin investment. Nasdaq has officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to [...] The post Nasdaq Files with SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/01 20:27
Climate Week NYC 2025 Delivers On Forest Finance



The post Climate Week NYC 2025 Delivers On Forest Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frances Seymour of FCLP Secretariat unveils a Roadmap for Action on Forest Finance during the opening session at the Nature Hub on 09.23.2025. James Lloyd, the Nature Conservancy. As the climate clock ticks ever closer to 2030, Climate Week NYC 2025 concluded with a crescendo of announcements, pledges, and initiatives. The week brought together heads of state, ministers, CEOs, philanthropists, investors, and Indigenous leaders in what has now become one of the most influential gatherings in the climate calendar. While the conversations ranged from clean energy and adaptation to biodiversity and misinformation, two bold forestry-related announcements stood out, each signaling a step change in how climate ambition is translating into capital and global cooperation. 1. Brazil Pledges $1 Billion to Kickstart Global Forest Fund In a bold move that surprised even seasoned insiders, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a $1 billion commitment to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a proposed multilateral endowment-style fund that would pay countries for preserving tropical forests. This marks the first concrete financial contribution to the fund, offering both political momentum and credibility. Brazil’s move was widely interpreted as a call to action for other forest nations and donor countries ahead of COP30 in Belém, where forest finance will take center stage. “If anyone can achieve a breakthrough on COP, it is Brazil. Today’s $1bn commitment by President Lula to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility primes the pump of this innovative new financial mechanism,” said John Verdieck, Director of International Climate Policy at The Nature Conservancy. “The TFFF’s goal of including at least 20% of funding for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities promises to set a new benchmark for environmental funds and beyond.” Mauricio Bianco, Vice President of Conservation International–Brazil, added, “Forest conservation has always been hindered by insufficient financial resources. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:22
Chainlink and GLEIF Put Institutional Identity on the Blockchain



TLDR: Chainlink and GLEIF’s vLEI integration embeds trusted identity into tokenized assets, enabling compliance and verifiable provenance. The solution supports stablecoin issuers by proving legitimacy onchain and aligning with MiCA, FDTA, and FATF frameworks. Custodians and VASPs can meet Travel Rule checks without sharing customer data, balancing privacy with regulation. Banks and institutions gain lifecycle [...] The post Chainlink and GLEIF Put Institutional Identity on the Blockchain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/10/01 20:22
Why HBAR Price Faces Drop Toward Three-Month Low



The post Why HBAR Price Faces Drop Toward Three-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token HBAR is under mounting bearish pressure after failing to break above resistance at $0.2155. The token has moved sideways in recent sessions, reflecting the broader market’s weak start to the new month. With waning buying momentum, the altcoin risks plunging to a three-month low. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Bears Tighten Grip Since September, HBAR’s price has failed multiple attempts to breach the $0.2155 resistance zone, which has now solidified into a short-term ceiling. The inability to push past this level signals exhaustion among buyers and strengthens the case for a bearish breakdown. On the daily chart, HBAR’s Chaikin Money is poised to slip below the zero line, a move that would confirm growing sell-side pressure.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR CMF. Source: TradingView The CMF indicator tracks capital inflows and outflows and serves as a key measure of whether buying or selling is dominant. When it trends downward and is poised to break below zero, it signals that selling activity outweighs accumulation, putting HBAR at risk of a breakout below its current narrow range.  Additionally, HBAR continues to trade below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting that downward pressure could remain dominant in the near term. At press time, this key moving average is $0.2230, forming dynamic resistance above the altcoin.  Sponsored Sponsored HBAR 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. Trading below this level indicates that sellers are in control, and price rallies may struggle to maintain momentum. This supports the bearish case against HBAR and highlights why any attempt at recovery could be short-lived. Three-Month Low Looms as HBAR Bears Gain…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:18
Kiyosaki Calls for Strategic Asset Diversification



The post Kiyosaki Calls for Strategic Asset Diversification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned financial author Robert Kiyosaki draws attention to recent advisories from investment legend Warren Buffett, urging stakeholders to consider Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver. In a recent communiqué, Kiyosaki highlights possible turbulence in the stock and bond markets, pointing to the need for risk reduction by reorienting investment portfolios. Continue Reading:Kiyosaki Calls for Strategic Asset Diversification Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/kiyosaki-calls-for-strategic-asset-diversification
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:06
Tether Brings USAT to Rumble: A New Push into U.S. Crypto



TLDR: Tether partners with Rumble to roll out the USAT stablecoin, aiming for fast adoption in U.S. crypto markets. Rumble will integrate a wallet offering USAT access, tapping into its 51 million monthly active users. Tether invested $775 million in Rumble in 2024, securing a 48% stake before launching this new U.S. stablecoin. USAT is [...] The post Tether Brings USAT to Rumble: A New Push into U.S. Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/10/01 19:59
BOE governor suggests stablecoins could alter financial system



The post BOE governor suggests stablecoins could alter financial system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that stablecoins could change how the financial system operates, particularly in lending models. Stablecoins may reduce traditional banks’ reliance on deposit-based lending. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested today that stablecoins, digital assets pegged to fiat currencies, could alter the financial system by disrupting traditional commercial lending models. Bailey indicated that stablecoins might reduce banks’ reliance on conventional deposit-based lending practices, potentially reshaping how financial institutions operate. The Bank of England has proposed caps on individual and business stablecoin holdings to address risks from sudden deposit outflows and ensure financial stability as adoption accelerates. The central bank’s deputy governor has publicly supported stablecoins for enabling faster cross-border payments, while UK regulators view them as a competitive challenge to traditional banking services. The regulatory approach reflects broader concerns about how rapid stablecoin adoption could disrupt established lending practices that form the backbone of commercial banking operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/boe-governor-stablecoins-financial-system/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:55
5 Milwaukee Bucks Fighting For Final 3 Roster Spots In Training Camp



The post 5 Milwaukee Bucks Fighting For Final 3 Roster Spots In Training Camp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 13: Tyler Smith #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks want competition up and down their roster this season, and that battle begins in training camp with three open roster spots up for grabs. Camp tipped off Tuesday in Milwaukee, where the team will spend three days before traveling to Miami for another three, leading into their preseason opener on October 6th. That stretch will give fringe players their first real chance to prove they belong. On paper, the Bucks have 15 guaranteed contracts. In reality, not every one of those players is locked into a roster spot. For the first time in years, Milwaukee is operating below the luxury tax and the first apron. Their 15 guaranteed contracts plus the stretched salaries of Damian Lillard and Vasilije Micić total $172.6 million—about $15 million below the tax line. That financial cushion allows the Bucks to eat salary and keep a non-guaranteed player if they outperform someone with a guaranteed deal. As The Athletic’s Eric Nehm put it, “they (the Bucks) are far enough from the luxury-tax line that they would have plenty of cap space if they wanted to cut a player on a small guaranteed contract and, instead, roster one of the players on a non-guaranteed contract.” So, who’s in the fight? Here are five players battling for those final roster spots (and no, Thanasis Antetokounmpo isn’t one of them).…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 19:50
