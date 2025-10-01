Burza MEXC
Krypto správy
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today: Tapzi Steals the Spotlight Amid Global Regulatory Shifts
Recently, Australia announced class relief for intermediaries distributing stablecoins, signalling a more flexible approach toward digital asset markets. Similarly, Hong […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today: Tapzi Steals the Spotlight Amid Global Regulatory Shifts appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.06991
-0.54%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 20:42
Cardano's Price and Usage Fall as Network Upgrades Fail to Impress: Report
The post Cardano's Price and Usage Fall as Network Upgrades Fail to Impress: Report appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto research platform Messari has published its State of Cardano Q2 2025 report, outlining the network's progress in governance, DeFi, funding, and ecosystem growth. In June, Cardano held its first on-chain election to form a Constitutional Committee tasked with reviewing and approving governance changes. This marked a transition under the CIP-1694 model, moving governance from …
DEFI
$0.002016
+22.40%
JUNE
$0.0969
-17.88%
FORM
$1.1258
+7.32%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 20:36
Toncoin Revisits Its Bottom Price at $2.60
The post Toncoin Revisits Its Bottom Price at $2.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 10:52 // Price Toncoin price is trading near the bottom of the chart. Price analysis of TON by Coinidol.com. TON price long-term prediction: bearish On September 22, the cryptocurrency reached a low of $2.57 before recovering. The pullback was halted below the $2.90 high. Now, bearish momentum has returned, with the price falling back to its previous low of $2.60. If the $2.60 support holds, the altcoin is likely to move within a range above the $2.60 support but below the $3.20 resistance or the moving average lines. Further declines in the cryptocurrency appear unlikely as the market approaches oversold territory. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50 TON price indicator analysis On September 22, a long candlestick tail appeared at the $2.60 low. The lengthy candlestick tail indicates strong buying pressure at a lower price. On both charts, the moving average lines are sloping downward. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. TON/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for Toncoin? Since September 22, TON has fallen to its lowest price of $2.60. After this decline, the altcoin is currently trading between the $2.60 support and the $2.90 high. The cryptocurrency price reached a low of $2.62 but has since recovered. On the downside, TON is expected to rebound as it trades within a tight range. TON/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to…
COM
$0.01368
-5.10%
OCT
$0.08508
+2.02%
NEAR
$2.953
+3.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 20:32
Crypto miners flock to Brazil on major clean energy surplus
Crypto miners are looking to use Brazil's clean energy surplus without putting a strain on the grid. Crypto mining might solve a peculiar problem with renewable energy. Mining firms are negotiating contracts with Brazilian power companies, looking to exploit the…
FLOCK
$0.28651
+4.17%
MAJOR
$0.12359
+1.06%
GRID
$0.00269
-6.88%
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 20:30
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Hails "Future of Crypto" as NEAR Intents Go Live
The post Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Hails "Future of Crypto" as NEAR Intents Go Live appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson is excited about the future of crypto! The latest collaboration with NEAR Protocol, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, will give ADA holders new cross-chain capabilities. The partnership is designed to make decentralized interactions simpler and expand Cardano's reach across multiple blockchains. Hoskinson Hails NEAR Collaboration Hoskinson shared his enthusiasm on X, …
FUTURE
$0.12247
+0.25%
NEAR
$2.953
+3.46%
LIVE
$0.01491
-0.86%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 20:12
Trikon Taps WORLD3 to Deploy AI Agents for Seamless Chain Abstraction
The latest partnership focuses on accelerating streamlined interactions between AI agents and humans with the integration of chain abstraction.
AI
$0.1284
+4.98%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 20:10
XRP market rallies as Ripple CTO David Schwartz charts new path
The post XRP market rallies as Ripple CTO David Schwartz charts new path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Schwartz, one of Ripple's longest-serving figures, announced on Sept. 30 that he will step down as Chief Technology Officer after more than thirteen years in the position. Schwartz, who joined Ripple in its early days and became one of the most recognizable voices in the XRP community, said the decision followed what he called a "personal inflection moment" after decades of working in technology. According to him: "The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I'm really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I'm not going away from the XRP community." Next focus Rather than leaving the ecosystem, Schwartz plans to operate his own XRP Ledger (XRPL) node and share its output data with the broader community. He added that he intends to explore new XRP use cases outside Ripple's current priorities, hinting that more announcements are coming. To maintain continuity, Schwartz will remain connected to Ripple as Emeritus CTO and has also accepted a position on the company's Board of Directors. He emphasized that this new role will allow him to continue contributing to Ripple's mission and long-term vision while giving him flexibility to pursue independent projects. Speaking about Schwartz's role in the development of XRP and the XRPL, Monica Long, Ripple's president, said: "This mighty community wouldn't exist without you – nor the inventions of Proof of Association, the DEX, smart escrow, continuous auction in an AMM." XRP edges higher Schwartz's resignation news did not unsettle XRP traders. Instead, the digital asset gained more than 3%, briefly approaching the $3 threshold, according to CryptoSlate's data. This price position is seen as a key point that could…
XRP
$3.0543
+3.99%
COM
$0.01368
-5.10%
MORE
$0.06991
-0.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:58
Whales Are Suddenly Rushing to Bitcoin Hyper's $19.4M Presale: Here's Why It's Time to Buy
Whales are once again rushing to buy up Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the end of its presale.
HYPER
$0.27683
+6.07%
HERE
$0.00023
+4.54%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 19:57
Metaplanet Adds 25,555 BTC As Bitcoin Surges To $116,000
Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX:MTPLF) has added over 5,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its growing treasury as BTC traded near $116,300 on Tuesday morning, breaking a key resistance trendline at read more
BTC
$120,177.8
+2.54%
INC
$0.8424
+11.70%
NEAR
$2.953
+3.46%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 19:50
Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! "Target: $1 Trillion Market!"
The giant Swiss cryptocurrency bank Sygnum Bank announced that it has launched an important initiative related to Bitcoin (BTC). Continue Reading: Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! "Target: $1 Trillion Market!"
BANK
$0.06811
-1.50%
BTC
$120,177.8
+2.54%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 19:43
