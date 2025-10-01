2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
MrBeast invested more than $1.5 million in ASTER token

MrBeast invested more than $1.5 million in ASTER token

American YouTube blogger Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, purchased another 244,179 ASTERs for about $386,000 on October 1, 2025. This is the third major purchase of the asset in the last 10 days. This was reported by analysts at Lookonchain. MrBeast owns a total of 949,999 ASTER, with a cumulative value of more than $1.53 […] Сообщение MrBeast invested more than $1.5 million in ASTER token появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Moonveil
MORE$0.06991-0.54%
1
1$0.006746-15.44%
Aster
ASTER$1.8393+10.13%
Podiel
Incrypted2025/10/01 20:45
Podiel
Nasdaq-listed VisionSys announces $2 billion Solana treasury plan, with an initial purchase of $500 million in SOL tokens.

Nasdaq-listed VisionSys announces $2 billion Solana treasury plan, with an initial purchase of $500 million in SOL tokens.

PANews reported on October 1st that VisionSys, a Nasdaq-listed AI healthcare company, announced the launch of a large-scale Solana (SOL) treasury initiative, with the long-term goal of building a Solana treasury valued at up to $2 billion. The first phase of the initiative aims to acquire and stake $500 million worth of SOL over the next six months. According to the announcement, the company will partner with Solana staking protocol Marinade Finance to execute the initiative, with Marinade serving as its exclusive staking and ecosystem partner. VisionSys CEO Heng Wang stated that the move aims to “integrate digital assets into the company’s DNA” and position the company as a pioneer in AI-powered blockchain treasury management. It is worth noting that despite the ambitious plan, the market reaction was negative. After the announcement, VisionSys's stock price, which has a market capitalization of approximately $34.2 million, fell as much as 37.5% in pre-market trading.
Solana
SOL$232.37+6.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1283+4.90%
SIX
SIX$0.01989+1.89%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 20:44
Podiel
Ripple’s Long-Time CTO and XRP Architect David Schwartz To Step Back By End Of Year, Join Board ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple’s Long-Time CTO and XRP Architect David Schwartz To Step Back By End Of Year, Join Board ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s Long-Time CTO and XRP Architect David Schwartz To Step Back By End Of Year, Join Board ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, announced plans to “step back from [his] day-to-day duties” after more than a decade at the company. Schwartz, one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger, announced in a Tuesday X post that he would be scaling back his responsibilities at Ripple after roughly 13 years at the blockchain firm. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” he wrote. Describing his time with Ripple as “a wild ride,” Schwartz indicated that the decision will allow him to spend more time with family while remaining active in the XRP community. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me—now or ever.” Schwartz Isn’t Cutting Ties Completely After consulting for the NSA, Schwartz joined Ripple in 2011 as a cryptographer, helping design the ledger that underpins XRP transactions. He climbed the ranks to become the CTO in 2018,  and has since become one of the most recognizable voices in the XRP community, defending the ledger’s role against critics and guiding its evolution through regulatory battles and technical upgrades.  Advertisement &nbsp He will remain at Ripple as “CTO emeritus” — referring to an honorary title — and join the company’s board of directors. “The last few months I’ve been tinkering on the side – spinning up my own XRPL node and publishing its output data, researching other use cases for XRP (besides what Ripple is focused on), and more,” he posted. “I truly enjoy this part — getting my hands dirty, talking to builders, coding for the pure love of it — and I’m really excited to get back to that. More to come on this very…
XRP
XRP$3.0541+3.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01368-5.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06991-0.54%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:44
Podiel
BlackRock files for a new Bitcoin ETF via Nasdaq

BlackRock files for a new Bitcoin ETF via Nasdaq

Nasdaq filed with the SEC to list the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF and aims to attract income-focused investors.
Octavia
VIA$0.016+4.57%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 20:19
Podiel
How High Can Pi Network (PI) Go This ‘Uptober’? ChatGPT Breaks It Down

How High Can Pi Network (PI) Go This ‘Uptober’? ChatGPT Breaks It Down

Here's why an 85% price increase might be in the cards.
Pi Network
PI$0.26641-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+4.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Podiel
CryptoPotato2025/10/01 20:18
Podiel
XRP Ledger creator David Schwartz leaves Ripple role after 13 years

XRP Ledger creator David Schwartz leaves Ripple role after 13 years

The post XRP Ledger creator David Schwartz leaves Ripple role after 13 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, David “Joel Katz” Schwartz announced that his retirement from day-to-day duties as Ripple’s CTO. Schwartz — who has worked on XRP Ledger since 2011, a year before the blockchain produced its first ledger — has previously admitted to selling off a large part of his XRP portfolio for $0.10 per token. This means that he’s missed out on at least a 28X rally as of yesterday’s $2.80 price. Schwartz agreed with his wife to sell his personal XRP at $0.10, claiming that it was part of an agreement to de-risk his volatile finances. He also claims he never owned more than 26 million XRP. His current XRP holdings are unknown. XRP currently trades near $2.80, a 100,000% climb from its all-time low of $0.0028, and a 2,800% climb from the $0.10 at which Schwartz says he sold a lot of his XRP. At current prices, 26 million XRP would be worth over $72 million. Schwartz says he might still stop by the office occasionally, this time with a new title of CTO Emeritus and a position on Ripple’s board of directors. Read more: Years of hype but still no deal: SWIFT sidesteps XRP again David Schwartz spent more than 13 years at Ripple In his resignation post, Schwartz cited only his desire to spend more time with his family. Yesterday, the world’s largest bank wire network, SWIFT, chose a Consensys-backed XRPL competitor to test on-chain wire messaging. The news disappointed many fans of XRP who were hoping that SWIFT would choose the XRP Ledger or a Ripple implementation. Instead of mentioning his unrealized gains or complaining again about poor bank adoption of XRP, Schwartz focused on the positive with his parting thoughts. He said he’ll continue to run an XRPL node and research use cases for XRP outside of…
XRP
XRP$3.0541+3.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01368-5.10%
Particl
PART$0.2395+5.73%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:01
Podiel
Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predicts

Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predicts

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, used a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast to make one of his clearest long-term calls on Bitcoin yet: “I believe it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million.” The remarks appear on Fridman’s newly released episode with Durov. Why Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million: Pavel Durov Pressed by Fridman on why he kept accumulating Bitcoin and whether he sees further upside, Durov traced his conviction to the asset’s earliest days and to its monetary design. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said, recalling that he bought “my first few thousand of Bitcoin in 2013,” around “$700 per Bitcoin,” and refused to sell even as the price later fell toward $300. Related Reading: Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play “And my response to them was, I don’t care. I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing.” For Durov, the crux is Bitcoin’s censorship resistance and predictable issuance: “Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons. This is the ultimate means of exchange… The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay.” Durov also drew a sharp line between his personal finances and Telegram’s operating economics, saying Bitcoin appreciation has effectively financed his lifestyle, not profits from the company. “Telegram is a money losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat,” he noted, adding that his long-term horizon on the asset has not changed since his early purchases more than a decade ago. The timing of Durov’s $1 million thesis is notable given Telegram’s expanding role at crypto’s consumer edge. The company has progressively integrated the TON ecosystem into its product and business model, committing to Toncoin-based ad payments and revenue sharing for channel owners and opening its advertising platform to a broad set of markets. That TON-denominated ad infrastructure has been credited with catalyzing user and developer activity across Telegram’s mini-app economy. Related Reading: Bitcoin Short-Term Holders At Cost Basis: SOPR At 1 Signals Mareket Equilibrium On the wallet side, Telegram’s crypto functionality—first rolled out internationally—extended to the United States in July 2025, with the TON community’s wallet mini-app enabling in-app transfers and payments. The US expansion followed what Telegram described as nine-figure global wallet activation metrics in 2024, underscoring the scale of a potential distribution channel for on-chain payments and games. As for the $1 million number itself, Durov anchored it in supply discipline and fiat debasement rather than in short-term market catalysts. His reasoning tracks with hard-cap arguments long advanced by Bitcoin’s most committed holders: issuance is programmatic and terminal, while fiscal and monetary expansion remains discretionary. JUST IN: Telegram CEO says he thinks Bitcoin will go to $1,000,000 👀 “The governments keeps printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody is printing bitcoin.” 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AiDwr7xVkQ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 30, 2025 Whether that macro narrative alone can deliver seven-figure prices is a market question; what Durov made clear is that his own positioning reflects a decade of conviction. “Just look at the trends,” he told Fridman. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” At press time, Bitcoin traded at $114,372. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.006746-15.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06991-0.54%
Podiel
NewsBTC2025/10/01 20:00
Podiel
The US Treasury Department plans to relax corporate crypto tax rules, and MicroStrategy and others may be exempt from paying billions of unrealized gains taxes.

The US Treasury Department plans to relax corporate crypto tax rules, and MicroStrategy and others may be exempt from paying billions of unrealized gains taxes.

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Crypto In America, the U.S. Treasury Department is preparing to formally relax a proposed rule that would have imposed a 15% tax on unrealized Bitcoin gains held by companies such as MicroStrategy under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) Act. The CAMT Act requires large corporations to pay a minimum tax on their reported income. Under current accounting rules, companies are required to mark their cryptocurrency holdings to market value, meaning their paper profits (unrealized gains) will be taxed even if they don't sell them. Previously, companies such as MicroStrategy and Coinbase wrote to the Treasury Department, arguing that taxing unrealized gains on digital assets is unfair and would force U.S. companies to sell assets to pay taxes, putting them at a disadvantage in global competition.
MAY
MAY$0.03982+3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.44%
Union
U$0.009818-0.42%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 19:53
Podiel
Ripple Rival Sees Explosive Demand As Analysts Forecast 6,400% Rally Ahead Of XRP Price

Ripple Rival Sees Explosive Demand As Analysts Forecast 6,400% Rally Ahead Of XRP Price

Every crypto investor has faced the same frustrating dilemma: needing liquidity but only being able to unlock it by selling tokens. For long-term holders and stakers, that means losing out on yield exposure, compounding, and potential upside when markets rebound. It’s a lose-lose situation that has cost countless investors life-changing gains. Ripple’s Institutional Fix In
XRP
XRP$3.0541+3.98%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003264-16.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.44%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:48
Podiel
Solana ETF Hype May Cost SOL Bears a Massive $552M Loss

Solana ETF Hype May Cost SOL Bears a Massive $552M Loss

Solana (SOL) price traded near $211 on Oct. 1, with the token’s post-crash recovery calming down into a more horizontal movement. Despite recently nearing $215 on Sept. 29, the token slipped, keeping its momentum fragile as traders tracked ETF speculation and liquidation levels. The long lower wick on recent candles suggests bulls are not backing […] The post Solana ETF Hype May Cost SOL Bears a Massive $552M Loss appeared first on CoinChapter.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.97+6.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03982+3.08%
Solana
SOL$232.37+6.09%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:48
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token