Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It

Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It

The post Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisk has launched a $15 million venture initiative, the Lisk EMpower Fund, aimed at accelerating Web3 startups in Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Southeast Asia. The fund positions itself as a counterweight to the oversaturated Western venture scene, where valuations are at record highs and returns are increasingly muted. Lisk’s $15 Million EMpower Fund Targets the Gaps Global VCs Miss Lisk is betting that the world’s most transformative Web3 companies will emerge from frontier economies often dismissed by Silicon Valley. The Lisk EMpower Fund will distribute up to $250,000 in capital per startup, while providing hands-on advisory covering regulatory compliance, tokenization, and fundraising strategies. Early recipients include South Africa’s Lov.cash (digital supply chain), Afrikabal (agritech), Indonesia’s IDRX (stablecoin), and SigraFi (gold-backed lending). Proof in action 👇 The first 4 companies backed by the Lisk EMpower Fund:https://t.co/sTBXaeQt5m 🇿🇦 — digitizing supply chains between retailers and suppliers in South AfricaAfrikabal 🌍 — connecting smallholder farmers to buyers and investors across AfricaIDRX 🇮🇩 — a… — Lisk (@LiskHQ) October 2, 2025 According to Gideon Greaves, Head of Investments at Lisk, the fund’s thesis is simple: where global VCs see risk, Lisk sees overlooked value. “Founders in Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia are already proving they can build products with real adoption despite limited access to venture dollars,” Greaves told BeInCrypto. A $5.2 Trillion Untapped Opportunity Emerging markets represent an estimated $5.2 trillion untapped investment opportunity, with venture returns averaging 9–11% annually over the past 15 years. Yet, many founders in these regions bootstrap their way to Series A traction without institutional backing. Greaves believes this necessity-driven entrepreneurship is often a better recipe for resilient founders. “Someone who is emotionally attached to their product and views it as an extension of themselves,” he explained. By entering only after startups demonstrate traction, Lisk reduces risk…
Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli

Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli

The post Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Napoli’s Belgian midfielder #11 Kevin De Bruyne looks on during the UEFA Champions League phase 2 football match Napoli vs Sporting Lisbon at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Antonio Conte didn’t mince his words when asked about Kevin De Bruyne after Napoli lost to AC Milan on Sunday night at the San Siro. The Belgian brought the Partenopei back into the game as he converted a penalty on the hour mark, but was substituted 10 minutes later with his team chasing an equaliser. De Bruyne, who joined the Serie A champions as a free agent from Manchester City in the summer, could barely conceal his disappointment as he walked off the pitch. “I hope he was upset about the result,” Conte said. “Because if he was upset for some other reason, he’s picked on the wrong person.” Goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic secured a 2-1 victory for the Rossoneri, who joined the reigning champions at the top of Serie A with 12 points after five games. Milan have now won four games in a row and have a better goal difference than the Azzurri and Roma, who are also level on points with the duo. Napoli’s perfect start to their title defence may have come to an end, but it was the dynamic between Conte and De Bruyne that dominated the headlines in the aftermath. And if the former studiously avoided any mention of the latter in the lead up to Napoli’s Champions League clash against Sporting Club, De Bruyne did his talking on the pitch on Wednesday night. The Belgian set up Rasmus Hojlund’s opener with a beautiful through ball, allowing the Denmark international…
Coinbase Predicts Crypto Treasuries Will Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions

Coinbase Predicts Crypto Treasuries Will Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions

TLDR Coinbase’s David Duong predicts crypto treasuries will start consolidating soon. Duong compares upcoming mergers to the Strive-Semler Scientific deal. Crypto treasuries may increase their focus on yield strategies like staking. Many DATs face market pressure, potentially forcing strategic changes. David Duong, Coinbase’s head of investment research, recently predicted that as the crypto treasury market [...] The post Coinbase Predicts Crypto Treasuries Will Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions appeared first on CoinCentral.
NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time

NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time

The post NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NVIDIA surpassed $190 per share for the first time, indicating strong investor confidence. The company’s market capitalization now exceeds $4.6 trillion, underlining its dominant position in the semiconductor and AI industry. NVIDIA, a leading developer of AI chips, topped $190 per share for the first time today, marking a new milestone for the semiconductor giant. The stock surge reflects ongoing enthusiasm in the AI sector, positioning NVIDIA as a bellwether for semiconductor growth driven by data center investments. The company recently achieved a market cap exceeding $4.6 trillion amid surging demand for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA confirmed a major collaboration with OpenAI to advance AI capabilities, enhancing its role in large-scale AI deployments. The company’s latest AI chips, including advancements in models like Blackwell, continue to dominate in generative AI applications, fueling investor confidence in its technological edge. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-tops-190-for-the-first-time/
India Dominates APAC, Japan’s Growth Surges

India Dominates APAC, Japan’s Growth Surges

The post India Dominates APAC, Japan’s Growth Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainalysis’ 2025 APAC(Asia-Pacific) Crypto Adoption Report shows rapid growth in the region’s cryptocurrency activity. Monthly on-chain transaction values tripled, rising from about $81 billion in July 2022 to $244 billion in December 2024. India remains the largest market by transaction volume, supported by grassroots adoption, remittances, and fintech integration. Japan, while smaller in absolute volume, recorded the fastest year-on-year growth at 120% to June 2025, driven by regulatory reforms, broader investor participation, and increased usage of major cryptocurrencies. This growth highlights the diverse adoption models shaping the APAC crypto landscape. Sponsored Sponsored India Retains Dominance Amid Broad Crypto Adoption India continues to lead the Asia-Pacific region in cryptocurrency adoption by total on-chain transaction volume. As of mid-2025, India accounted for approximately $338 billion in monthly on-chain transactions, significantly higher than any other APAC market. Total Value received by coutry in APAC Source: Chainalysis Grassroots adoption drives much of this growth. Key factors include remittances from the Indian diaspora, retail trading, and fintech integration via platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Young adults are increasingly using crypto as both an investment and a source of income. This trend shows growing familiarity and acceptance of digital assets across the population. The Indian market benefits from a combination of demographic factors and supportive financial infrastructure. Remittance flows, which have traditionally been a key economic component, are now increasingly routed through cryptocurrency channels, offering lower costs and faster settlement times compared with conventional banking systems. Additionally, fintech platforms have integrated crypto trading with existing payment systems, making transactions seamless for retail users. Regulatory developments, including clearer taxation guidelines and licensing frameworks, have also contributed to market confidence. Despite the large scale of adoption, volatility remains a factor, and regulators continue to monitor trading activity to prevent systemic risks. Overall, India’s market illustrates how…
CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026

CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026

TLDR CME Group will offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options, pending regulatory approval, starting in early 2026. The move is in response to growing demand from market participants for continuous access to crypto markets for risk management. Crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex with a two-hour weekly maintenance period [...] The post CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trump Makes Travis Hill Pick Official as Choice to Run FDIC

Trump Makes Travis Hill Pick Official as Choice to Run FDIC

The post Trump Makes Travis Hill Pick Official as Choice to Run FDIC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Bureau, Travis Hill, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to take over the role more permanently, which would elevate an official who has leaned hard against the trend of debanking that plagued crypto insiders and their businesses. Hill, a former staffer at the Senate Banking Committee, has sought to rethink the banking regulator’s previous resistance to crypto banking and has opposed any past FDIC connection to debanking customers from industries — such as the digital assets sector — that banks may consider risky. As with other financial agencies, the administration hasn’t raced to fill board vacancies at the FDIC, leaving Hill alone among the dedicated directors, though the chiefs of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have automatic spots on the five-member board. Hill will need to be confirmed by the Senate before he can take on the chairmanship officially. The Trump administration has been slow to install some of the key leaders at its financial regulators, including those with the most potential authority over crypto matters, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. But even the agencies under temporary management have been pushing a pro-crypto agenda as Trump continues to hold the industry in favor. The FDIC was at the center of the industry’s banking crisis, and a Freedom of Information Act campaign conducted by Coinbase revealed a trove of letters from the regulator to banks cautioning them against doing crypto business. After Hill arrived at the agency, he unveiled more of those communications. In March, Hill’s FDIC reversed an earlier policy that required bankers to get prior government approval before taking on new crypto activities. Read More: White House Withdraws Pro-Crypto Brian Quintenz’s Name From CFTC Chair Nomination Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/10/01/trump-makes-travis-hill-pick-official-as-choice-to-run-fdic
Canaan Stock Jumps 25% on Largest Bitcoin Miner Order in 3 Years

Canaan Stock Jumps 25% on Largest Bitcoin Miner Order in 3 Years

Bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan said Thursday that it has secured an order for over 50,000 rigs—its largest order in the last three years.
Could BounceBit Reshape the Cryptocurrency Landscape?

Could BounceBit Reshape the Cryptocurrency Landscape?

Cryptocurrency markets are buzzing as blockchain projects seize the moment to make impactful announcements against the backdrop of the US government’s shutdown. One digital currency, BounceBit (BB), is making waves, intriguing many in the crypto community.Continue Reading:Could BounceBit Reshape the Cryptocurrency Landscape?
OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After Employee Share Sale as AI Mania Accelerates

OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After Employee Share Sale as AI Mania Accelerates

OpenAI hit a cool $500 billion valuation after a secondary stock sale, putting the San Francisco AI lab in rarefied company and on every investor’s speed dial. Half-Trillion Milestone: OpenAI’s Secondary Sale Crowns a New AI King The tender lets current and former employees cash out roughly $6.6 billion without issuing new shares, a classic […]
