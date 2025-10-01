2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Traders raise bets on two Fed rate cuts this year

Traders raise bets on two Fed rate cuts this year

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, traders have increased their bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates twice more this year.
1
1$0.006738-15.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06991-0.54%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 20:41
Podiel
The US ADP employment figures for September were -32,000, significantly lower than expected.

The US ADP employment figures for September were -32,000, significantly lower than expected.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi data, the number of ADP jobs in the United States in September was -32,000, significantly lower than the market expectation of 50,000 and far lower than the previous value of 54,000.
1
1$0.006738-15.54%
Farcana
FAR$0.000295+0.68%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 20:36
Podiel
Cryptop Mining – Your Gateway to Bitcoin Mining with ETH, XRP, or USDT

Cryptop Mining – Your Gateway to Bitcoin Mining with ETH, XRP, or USDT

Cryptop Mining offers secure BTC cloud mining with zero hardware, daily passive income, and a $100 free bonus to start mining instantly. Join 50,000+ users.
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.87+4.08%
XRP
XRP$3.0544+3.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,162.32+2.52%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 20:31
Podiel
Crypto Price Predictions: Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025?

Crypto Price Predictions: Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025?

Hyperliquid, with its plans to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across multiple asset classes, already sits near the […] The post Crypto Price Predictions: Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.06991-0.54%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.94+6.48%
NEAR
NEAR$2.953+3.46%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/01 20:30
Podiel
Gary Gensler’s Vanishing Messages Trigger Republican Inquiry

Gary Gensler’s Vanishing Messages Trigger Republican Inquiry

Former Securities And Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler lost nearly a year of text messages after an automated IT action, a federal review found. Related Reading: Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To ‘Bitcoin Japan’ In Rebranding Move According to a special review by the SEC’s Office of Inspector General, information technology staff triggered an automated […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+4.87%
Podiel
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 20:00
Podiel
Earn 2,000 XRP a day: Whales snap up 120 million XRP, GoldenMining launches innovative XRP contracts

Earn 2,000 XRP a day: Whales snap up 120 million XRP, GoldenMining launches innovative XRP contracts

Whales have quietly been piling in, snapping up 120 million XRP tokens in recent days. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez confirmed the buying spree on September 29th, and as whales (large investors) buy the dip, confidence is growing that XRP’s recent pullback may be over. With strong buying from whales, the market anticipates an imminent XRP [...] The post Earn 2,000 XRP a day: Whales snap up 120 million XRP, GoldenMining launches innovative XRP contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0544+3.99%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004621+4.24%
ALI
ALI$0.00534-1.83%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/01 20:00
Podiel
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ozak AI Price Predictions: Which Will Lead the 2025 Bull Market?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ozak AI Price Predictions: Which Will Lead the 2025 Bull Market?

Bitcoin and Ethereum have long defined the cryptocurrency market, shaping cycles and driving institutional adoption. Yet, as 2025 approaches, new players are entering the spotlight with the potential to outperform. Among them, Ozak AI ($OZ) is emerging as a serious candidate, blending artificial intelligence with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to expand beyond traditional blockchain […] The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ozak AI Price Predictions: Which Will Lead the 2025 Bull Market? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1283+4.90%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002027+5.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01491-0.86%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 19:46
Podiel
CoinShares Strikes Bastion Deal to Power Active Crypto ETFs in the US

CoinShares Strikes Bastion Deal to Power Active Crypto ETFs in the US

CoinShares said it will acquire Bastion Asset Management to build active crypto ETFs for the US market. The firm disclosed the move as part of its plan to expand products ahead of a US listing. The purchase terms were not shared. The acquisition requires UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval. CoinShares plans to integrate Bastion’s […] The post CoinShares Strikes Bastion Deal to Power Active Crypto ETFs in the US appeared first on CoinChapter.
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+4.87%
Particl
PART$0.2406+6.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001631+1.43%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:45
Podiel
99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions, Will Ominous Trend Reverse in Uptober?

99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions, Will Ominous Trend Reverse in Uptober?

Focus on Shibarium transaction recovery as SHIB insider makes case for comeback
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+2.67%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:42
Podiel
CoinShares to Acquire Bastion to Power Active Crypto Investment Strategies

CoinShares to Acquire Bastion to Power Active Crypto Investment Strategies

Highlights: CoinShares to acquire Bastion to expand active crypto strategies. The acquisition strengthens CoinShares’ U.S. expansion with quantitative expertise. Bastion’s full team integrates to serve institutional clients. CoinShares has announced its intention to acquire Bastion Asset Management, a FCA-licensed and London-based investment company focusing on systematic crypto strategies. The acquisition, which is pending regulatory clearance, reinforces CoinShares in the digital asset management business and expands its U.S. presence. CoinShares to Acquire Bastion and Strengthen Capabilities CoinShares manages about $10 billion in digital assets under management and is considered one of the largest asset managers in Europe. The company has established itself with its index and passive exchange-traded products. Through this purchase, CoinShares seeks to complement its service by increasing its actively managed portfolio. Bastion will offer market-neutral and quantitative investment knowledge, which will be a complement to the current infrastructure at CoinShares. CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said that the collaboration aligns with their strategic plan to offer end-to-end solutions, with a range of digital assets. The strategies already tested in the market and used by Bastion impressed CoinShares during the previous cooperation. CoinShares is expanding its platform with the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management, a London-based, FCA-regulated alternative investment manager focused on crypto. Once completed, this acquisition enables CoinShares to bring a market-leading quantitative alpha investment… pic.twitter.com/fUGFdkTSTL — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) October 1, 2025 Expanding Digital Asset Management Solutions The acquisition helps CoinShares achieve its objective of becoming a one-stop shop for digital asset investors. The company aims to cover many institutional clients by introducing exchange-traded products together with active strategies. The CEO of Bastion, Philip Scott, emphasized the fact that the collaboration with CoinShares will increase the pace of reaching investors and expand their innovative alternative programs. CoinShares will also bring in Bastion CIO, Fred Desobry, who is an expert in the field of quantitative research. The leadership team also offers decades of experience in financial and systematic investing to the group. CoinShares takes this move as one of the necessary steps towards constructing institutional-level, regulated offerings. The firm anticipates rolling out advanced funds to suit institutional investors with Bastion’s quantitative alpha generation. The strategies will offer yield and risk-hedging options, as they will make clients maneuver around the fluctuating cryptocurrency markets. Accelerating U.S. Market Expansion The purchase also aligns with CoinShares’ U.S. growth strategies. The company has the registered investment advisor status already under the 1940 Act. CoinShares aims to introduce actively managed crypto funds in the United States by incorporating the strategies of Bastion, which contrast with the traditional managers. CoinShares is also planning a listing in the United States. Under a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital, the company will become Odysseus Holdings Limited in Q4 2025. The listing will make CoinShares one of the biggest publicly traded crypto asset managers. BIG NEWS: CoinShares → NASDAQ USWe're going public in the U.S. via business combination with Vine Hill ($VCIC). $1.2B pre-money valuation.Expected to be one of the largest publicly traded digital asset managers globally. Transaction subject to customary closing conditions &… pic.twitter.com/5DJb0rrpQr — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) September 8, 2025 At the moment, CoinShares is the leader of the European ETP market with a share of 34% and is expanding in the regulated areas. Moreover, CoinShares recently obtained the approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation of the European Union via its French affiliate. This rendered it the first asset management company in continental Europe to have all three licenses under MiCA. Investor education efforts have also been adopted by CoinShares. In Sweden, the company created the campaign of Crypto Puppies, which promoted awareness of digital assets. The company used the strong love of dogs among the people in the country to reach the retail investors and increase their knowledge of crypto investments. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Union
U$0.009818-0.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.086+4.32%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01541-1.21%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:38
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token