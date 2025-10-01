CoinShares to Acquire Bastion to Power Active Crypto Investment Strategies

Highlights: CoinShares to acquire Bastion to expand active crypto strategies. The acquisition strengthens CoinShares' U.S. expansion with quantitative expertise. Bastion's full team integrates to serve institutional clients. CoinShares has announced its intention to acquire Bastion Asset Management, a FCA-licensed and London-based investment company focusing on systematic crypto strategies. The acquisition, which is pending regulatory clearance, reinforces CoinShares in the digital asset management business and expands its U.S. presence. CoinShares to Acquire Bastion and Strengthen Capabilities CoinShares manages about $10 billion in digital assets under management and is considered one of the largest asset managers in Europe. The company has established itself with its index and passive exchange-traded products. Through this purchase, CoinShares seeks to complement its service by increasing its actively managed portfolio. Bastion will offer market-neutral and quantitative investment knowledge, which will be a complement to the current infrastructure at CoinShares. CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said that the collaboration aligns with their strategic plan to offer end-to-end solutions, with a range of digital assets. The strategies already tested in the market and used by Bastion impressed CoinShares during the previous cooperation. CoinShares is expanding its platform with the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management, a London-based, FCA-regulated alternative investment manager focused on crypto. Once completed, this acquisition enables CoinShares to bring a market-leading quantitative alpha investment… pic.twitter.com/fUGFdkTSTL — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) October 1, 2025 Expanding Digital Asset Management Solutions The acquisition helps CoinShares achieve its objective of becoming a one-stop shop for digital asset investors. The company aims to cover many institutional clients by introducing exchange-traded products together with active strategies. The CEO of Bastion, Philip Scott, emphasized the fact that the collaboration with CoinShares will increase the pace of reaching investors and expand their innovative alternative programs. CoinShares will also bring in Bastion CIO, Fred Desobry, who is an expert in the field of quantitative research. The leadership team also offers decades of experience in financial and systematic investing to the group. CoinShares takes this move as one of the necessary steps towards constructing institutional-level, regulated offerings. The firm anticipates rolling out advanced funds to suit institutional investors with Bastion's quantitative alpha generation. The strategies will offer yield and risk-hedging options, as they will make clients maneuver around the fluctuating cryptocurrency markets. Accelerating U.S. Market Expansion The purchase also aligns with CoinShares' U.S. growth strategies. The company has the registered investment advisor status already under the 1940 Act. CoinShares aims to introduce actively managed crypto funds in the United States by incorporating the strategies of Bastion, which contrast with the traditional managers. CoinShares is also planning a listing in the United States. Under a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital, the company will become Odysseus Holdings Limited in Q4 2025. The listing will make CoinShares one of the biggest publicly traded crypto asset managers. BIG NEWS: CoinShares → NASDAQ USWe're going public in the U.S. via business combination with Vine Hill ($VCIC). $1.2B pre-money valuation.Expected to be one of the largest publicly traded digital asset managers globally. Transaction subject to customary closing conditions &… pic.twitter.com/5DJb0rrpQr — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) September 8, 2025 At the moment, CoinShares is the leader of the European ETP market with a share of 34% and is expanding in the regulated areas. Moreover, CoinShares recently obtained the approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation of the European Union via its French affiliate. This rendered it the first asset management company in continental Europe to have all three licenses under MiCA. Investor education efforts have also been adopted by CoinShares. In Sweden, the company created the campaign of Crypto Puppies, which promoted awareness of digital assets. The company used the strong love of dogs among the people in the country to reach the retail investors and increase their knowledge of crypto investments.