An Altcoin CEO Who Had a Hard Time Last Year Praises Bitcoin (BTC)! "They Made Fun of It, But I Owe My Life to Bitcoin!"

An Altcoin CEO Who Had a Hard Time Last Year Praises Bitcoin (BTC)! “They Made Fun of It, But I Owe My Life to Bitcoin!”

The post An Altcoin CEO Who Had a Hard Time Last Year Praises Bitcoin (BTC)! “They Made Fun of It, But I Owe My Life to Bitcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France and went through difficult times in recent years, made important statements about Bitcoin (BTC). Speaking on Lex Fridman’s podcast, the Telegram CEO said that he invested in Bitcoin early and that it was very important to him. At this point, Pavel Durov said that early BTC investment was the only lifesaver for him. Durov said that investing a few thousand Bitcoins early in 2013 was the key to getting through the difficult times he went through. Durov stated that he has been a firm believer in Bitcoin’s vision since its inception, adding that he purchased approximately $2 million worth of BTC in 2013 when the price was around $700 and then ignored his investment. He added that he wasn’t bothered by people mocking him after the price later dropped. “I have been a big believer in Bitcoin almost since its inception. I bought my first few thousand Bitcoins in 2013 and didn’t really care about it after that.” He also explained that many people believe that he is making profits from Telegram but this is not the truth, the company is only making losses for him. At this point, Durov emphasized that his past Bitcoin investment was the only reason he was able to withstand financial difficulties. “As I said, Telegram is a money-losing platform for me. Bitcoin is something that keeps me afloat.” Durov added that he believes that Bitcoin’s value will one day exceed $1 million due to governments constantly printing money. He explained that this is due to Bitcoin’s limited supply and predictable inflation, which cannot be arbitrarily changed. Durov stated that he concluded that the longevity of fiat currencies cannot be guaranteed, stating that Bitcoin will exist forever and adding, “Nobody is printing Bitcoin. Bitcoin is permanent.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:08
Is Bitcoin's "Uptober" Here? Analysts Look to a 4-Year Cycle

Is Bitcoin’s “Uptober” Here? Analysts Look to a 4-Year Cycle

The post Is Bitcoin’s “Uptober” Here? Analysts Look to a 4-Year Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent surge at the start of October has reignited market excitement for a continued rally. Is October truly set to become a historic “Uptober”? This has brought new attention to the “4-year cycle” theory, which posits that Bitcoin’s bull and bear markets repeat in a predictable pattern tied to the halving. A Look at Historical Patterns Joao Wedson, CEO of investment analysis firm Alphractal, is focusing on a key number: 548 days. Sponsored Sponsored An analysis of Bitcoin’s past cycles shows subtle differences in the number of days between each halving and its subsequent all-time high (ATH). The cycle in 2012 took 371 days, followed by 525 days in 2016, and 546 days in 2020. This subtly lengthening trend suggests that the current cycle is in its final stages. Wedson said this aligns strongly with other fractal and market cycle indicators like fractal cycles and the Max Intersect SMA. He believes the magic number for this cycle is 548, as it is the likely day for the price to hit its peak. Bitcoin is currently 528 days into the rally since its last halving on April 19, 2024. Bitcoin: Bull Market Comparison. Source: Alphractal.com If Bitcoin hits its peak on day 548, that would be exactly October 19, 2025. Extending his hypothesis to its maximum range, the price peak could occur as late as November 1, 2025. Wedson said, “Considering that the 4-year cycles remain consistent, we’re at most 30 days (or less) away from the price peak of this cycle.” Another Forecast: The Peak Hits December 23, 2025 Another crypto analyst, ‘seliseli46’, has also calculated the end of the current bull run. A closer look at Bitcoin’s past cycles shows that each has lasted for about 152 weeks. He explained on his X account that this is roughly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:06
Aave CEO Predicts Interest Rate Cuts Will Drive DeFi Bull Market

Aave CEO Predicts Interest Rate Cuts Will Drive DeFi Bull Market

The post Aave CEO Predicts Interest Rate Cuts Will Drive DeFi Bull Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Token2049 in Singapore, Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov argued that falling interest rates worldwide could set the stage for another explosive chapter in decentralized finance. According to Kulechov, every time central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank lower rates, new opportunities emerge for DeFi protocols to deliver competitive yields. He believes this dynamic could create the conditions for a powerful DeFi bull run, with investors across regions drawn to returns that traditional markets may struggle to match. The remarks come shortly after the Fed trimmed its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, lowering it to 4%-4.25%, with further cuts expected this year. President Donald Trump has urged policymakers to move even faster. Kulechov linked this environment to the “DeFi Summer” of 2020, when ultra-low borrowing costs fueled an explosion of innovation and activity across lending and yield platforms. “Back then, the infrastructure was still experimental,” he said. “Today, DeFi has matured into a global financial system in its own right. The next wave won’t just be about speculation – it will be about integration with fintech and real-world financial services.” Aave itself has surged in 2025, more than doubling its total value locked from $21 billion to $43.4 billion. It has also climbed the ranks in fee generation, pulling in over $99 million in the past month alone, making it one of the most profitable DeFi platforms currently operating. Looking forward, Kulechov highlighted tokenized assets as a likely driver of the sector’s growth, noting that regulatory clarity will play a key role in unlocking the full potential of digital assets within the broader economy. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:46
XYZVerse presale approaches $16m amid growing interest

XYZVerse presale approaches $16m amid growing interest

XRP edges higher past $3, ADA struggles to hold support, and XYZVerse closes in on $16 million as its presale nears another milestone. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/10/01 20:42
Gary Gensler's Deleted Texts Under Investigation: What Are They Hiding?

Gary Gensler’s Deleted Texts Under Investigation: What Are They Hiding?

TLDR House Republicans are investigating the loss of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. The SEC’s Office of Inspector General found that Gensler’s texts were deleted due to a flawed IT policy. The House Financial Services Committee is seeking clarity on the missing texts and further oversight. Republicans claim that the deletion of [...] The post Gary Gensler’s Deleted Texts Under Investigation: What Are They Hiding? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 20:29
Aleo Partners with Paxos Labs to Launch USAD, a Privacy-Preserving Stablecoin

Aleo Partners with Paxos Labs to Launch USAD, a Privacy-Preserving Stablecoin

PANews reported on October 1st that according to CoinDesk, the Aleo Network Foundation and Paxos Labs announced a partnership to launch a privacy-focused USD stablecoin, USAD. Built on Aleo's zero-knowledge (ZK) layer 1 blockchain, the stablecoin aims to attract financial institutions sensitive to on-chain transaction data by encrypting wallet addresses and transaction amounts. USAD will be issued through Paxos Labs, a regulated infrastructure provider incubated by the well-known stablecoin issuer Paxos. It is reported that the Aleo project has previously received investments from well-known institutions such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, and SoftBank.
PANews2025/10/01 20:28
The world's largest cryptocurrency case: A Chinese woman pleaded guilty in the UK, involving 61,000 BTC (about $6.75 billion)

The world's largest cryptocurrency case: A Chinese woman pleaded guilty in the UK, involving 61,000 BTC (about $6.75 billion)

PANews reported on October 1st that, according to the International Business Times (IBT), Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleaded guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court on September 29th to criminal possession of cryptocurrency assets. The case involved 61,000 bitcoins previously seized by British police, valued at approximately $6.75 billion at current prices, making it the world's largest cryptocurrency seizure to date. It is reported that Qian Zhimin defrauded approximately 5 billion pounds from more than 128,000 victims through investment fraud in China between 2014 and 2017. She then converted the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and fled to the UK in 2017 to launder the money. British police launched an investigation in 2018 and seized a digital wallet containing 61,000 bitcoins that same year. Qian Zhimin and his accomplices are scheduled to be sentenced on November 10, 2025.
PANews2025/10/01 20:26
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions

According to market trackers, BlackRock Bitcoin made waves this week after $136 million worth of BTC was transferred to Coinbase. The shift caught traders on edge, with speculation swirling around whether it signals a looming sell-off or a simple custodial adjustment. Big money doesn’t creep, and when the world’s largest asset manager makes a splash, the ripples are felt across the crypto pond. Whale Moves Raise Eyebrows When funds of this size reach exchange wallets, the market takes notice. Analysts often read such transfers as a sign that liquidity might be tapped. This can involve rebalancing portfolios, harvesting profits, or reallocating funds for operational reasons. Still, the timing matters. Bitcoin has been hovering near $114,000, and a $136M swing is not the sort of detail traders brush under the rug. In a recent note shared online, one strategist explained that “institutional flows often set the tone for retail traders,” adding that BlackRock Bitcoin transfers highlight the growing visibility of traditional finance in the crypto space. The tug-of-war between ETF inflows and spot market pressures only deepens the intrigue. Also Read: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears Top Spot With $76B AUM as IBIT Set to Break Records Sources: X (Formerly Twitter) Could It Be About ETFs? Another school of thought suggests that this transfer could be tied to ETF operations, where custodial wallets and exchange balances often require adjustments. With BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF consistently ranking among the top products by daily inflows, internal fund movements are not unusual. Yet the sheer size of this transaction still sparks chatter. Mobility at this level has generally coincided with important trading sessions, pushing volatility even higher. Traders are watching to see whether Bitcoin can hold its near-term support around $111,000 or whether profit-taking pressures will pull it lower. However, whatever the outcome from the events, Bitcoin activities by BlackRock will still remain a further bellwether for wider institutional sentiment. Market Sentiment and Speculation Markets are never short on theories. Some argue the deposit may prepare Coinbase Prime for institutional trading desks. Others whisper that it’s about hedging exposure as macro headwinds linger. Meanwhile, long-term holders take comfort in the bigger picture: institutions like BlackRock remain deeply invested in digital assets. Source: Tradingview Charts show Bitcoin’s 30-day average volume climbing steadily, with open interest on futures nearing $ 40 billion. When institutions shuffle funds, they don’t just move money; they often move narratives. The phrase “follow the whales” has never felt more fitting. Source: Tradingview Conclusion Based on the latest research, BlackRock Bitcoin transfers remind us that institutions remain central to the crypto growth story. Whether this $136M move turns into a headline-grabbing sell or simply a reshuffling of custodial decks, the message is clear: Wall Street continues to treat Bitcoin as a serious asset. For crypto readers, that’s both a warning and a vote of confidence. The tide may shift with each whale splash, but the current is undeniably flowing toward deeper institutional adoption. For more expert reviews and insights into the world of cryptocurrencies, visit our dedicated platform featuring the latest news and forecasts. Summary BlackRock rattled the crypto scene by moving $136 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase. The sudden shift sparked a wave of speculation: Is it a sign of profit-taking, ETF housekeeping, or just routine fund management? Whatever the reason, the move reminds traders how closely Wall Street’s footsteps are watched in crypto. The message is simple: when BlackRock Bitcoin makes a move, the market listens. Glossary of Key Terms ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges that tracks assets like Bitcoin. Liquidity: How easily an asset can be bought or sold without moving the price. Whale: A large holder whose trades can influence market movements. Coinbase Prime: Coinbase’s platform for big players like hedge funds and institutions. FAQs about BlackRock Bitcoin Q1. Why did BlackRock transfer Bitcoin to Coinbase? The exact reason isn’t apparent. It could be tied to ETF adjustments, portfolio rebalancing, or simply moving funds for liquidity purposes. Q2. Does this mean BlackRock is selling Bitcoin? Not necessarily. Transfers to exchanges don’t always end in sales. Sometimes they’re just internal or operational moves. Q3. How much Bitcoin was moved? Approximately $136 million worth of BTC was transferred in the transaction. Q4. Could this affect Bitcoin’s price? Yes, big transfers can stir short-term volatility. But broader trends and market sentiment still play a bigger role. Read More: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions">BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:00
46 key crypto hires, moves and exits: September 2025

46 key crypto hires, moves and exits: September 2025

Stablecoin expansion, AI crossover, and legal leadership defined this very busy month of crypto hiring moves.
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:52
XRP ETF Buzz Ignites Tundra Presale Gold Rush – Early Birds Strike Rich

XRP ETF Buzz Ignites Tundra Presale Gold Rush – Early Birds Strike Rich

XRP ETF excitement is driving fresh capital into Tundra’s Phase 4 presale, where dual tokens and staking create wealth-building opportunities before launch.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 01:30
