Meet The Artist Who Paints With Beer

Karen Eland has been using beer as one of her chosen pigments since 2008. Grant Tandy Karen Eland always had a lot of interests. "I was never one of those kids who always knew what they wanted to do," said Eland in a telephone interview. "I was involved in about 14 different things. I was big into diving, but when I was 15, I realized I needed to do something that would eventually earn me a living." "I liked painting and I was decent at it, so I took an art class," said Eland. "The class was at a small-town art store, but it taught me drawing skills and how to work with watercolor." Even at the tender age of 15 and with just one art class on her palette, Eland started earning money painting portraits and over the years, painting became her full-time vocation. It Started With Coffee Eland often painted at a coffee shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was living at the time. "I was working on a watercolor at a friend's coffee shop. I was bored," said Eland. "I was just staring into space when I watched the espresso coming out of the machine. And I wondered if I could paint with it. Coffee is water based, so I thought it might be like painting watercolor." The experiment with coffee worked and Eland soon found herself painting all sorts of images using coffee—from reproductions of famous works of art with coffee whimsically added, to meta paintings of latte art—and made a name for herself using that unique medium. "Fresh Hops" painted by Karen Eland using beer. Karen Eland A New City, A New Medium In 2008, Eland moved to Bend, Oregon. "I do enjoy trying something new," said Eland when asked if she likes beer. "So…