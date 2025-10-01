2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Bitcoin Price Prediction as Saylor Plans $1 Trillion Bitcoin Holdings, CZ Sends Uptober Hype of a Bitcoin Rally, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as Saylor Plans $1 Trillion Bitcoin Holdings, CZ Sends Uptober Hype of a Bitcoin Rally, and More…

Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Saylor Plans $1 Trillion Bitcoin Holdings, CZ Sends Uptober Hype of a Bitcoin Rally, and More…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:44
GameMint.fun Selected for Bitcoin.com Accelerator; $GM Token Sale Now Live on Ethereum

GameMint.fun Selected for Bitcoin.com Accelerator; $GM Token Sale Now Live on Ethereum

AI platform lets anyone create studio-quality browser games with music, sound, and lore in minutes. October 1st, 2025. GameMint.fun, a platform that uses AI to turn ideas into exciting video-games with deep lore, original music, and immersive sound, has been selected as the first project in the Bitcoin.com Accelerator. The platform has opened the $GM token sale.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:32
Projecting 100x Gains and Life-Changing Profits

Projecting 100x Gains and Life-Changing Profits

Ozak AI is a fast-growing company due to its strategic alliances with major blockchain and financial information providers. A strategic partnership with Pyth Network will enable live, tamper-resistant financial data feeds in over 100 blockchains so that the predictive models of Ozak AI will operate at an unparalleled level of accuracy and speed. This is a strong backbone of data that would help in better prediction of financial signals and automated trading systems. Moreover, the partnership between Ozak AI and Dex3 increases the liquidity solutions and trading experiences within its ecosystem and facilitates the optimization of activities in the decentralized finance sector. These are supplemented by the Ozak AI Rewards Hub, which is currently live, providing staking, governance participation, and community engagement rewards based on token staking and quest completions. Present Presale Development and Investment Prospectus The fourth stage of the presale of the Ozak AI is already at the sixth stage at a price of $0.012 per token. To date, they have sold more than 924 million tokens and collected about $3.49 million. The presale gradually raises the token price in future rounds, the next being at $0.014, and aims at a launch price of approximately $1.00, which means that the early investors can gain up to 100 times their investment.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:31
Week 5 Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers to Watch

Week 5 Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers to Watch

Things continue to change constantly across the fantasy football landscape. Week 4 was no different with Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill suffering season-ending knee injuries. In addition to players seeing increased fantasy value because of injuries, others could see their stock plummet because of a declining role or disappointing performance. Here are the top Week 5 fantasy football risers and fallers to keep in mind for your waiver wire claims, lineup decisions, and long-term roster strategy.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:19
Lyno AI Named the Best AI Token Presale for 2025

Lyno AI Named the Best AI Token Presale for 2025

Lyno AI is quickly establishing itself as an AI cryptocurrency leader, with a new standard of 2025 presales. The presale is currently at its Early Bird stage, which attracts attention through competitive prices and a good roadmap. Over 800,000 Tokens Snapped Up—How Long Until This Early Bird Window Closes? So far, 806,644 tokens have been sold and raised $40,332. It is priced initially at $0.050, then at $0.055, then finally at $0.100 which will be the target final price, providing a good upside to those willing to buy early.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:12
Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Bitcoin Holder With 30,823 BTC, Doubles FY2025 Outlook

Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Bitcoin Holder With 30,823 BTC, Doubles FY2025 Outlook

Once a struggling hospitality company, Metaplanet (TSE: 3350, OTC: MTPLF) has reinvented itself into what it now calls Asia's Bitcoin rocketship. With its latest purchase, the Bitcoin For Corporations member has become the 4th largest publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury company in the world, positioning Japan at the center of the corporate Bitcoin movement. The Treasury Engine: 30,823 BTC and Counting On October 1, Metaplanet acquired 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million at an average price of $116,870 per bitcoin. This brings its total to 30,823 BTC, worth $3.33 billion at cost with an average entry of $107,912 per BTC. Year-to-date, the company has generated a BTC Yield of 497.1%, far outpacing traditional corporate performance metrics.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:11
Strategy avoids tax hit on Bitcoin after new IRS guidance

Strategy avoids tax hit on Bitcoin after new IRS guidance

The IRS and US Treasury issued new guidance excluding Strategy's unrealized gains on Bitcoin from the corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). Strategy and similar companies will not face CAMT liability on digital asset holdings, easing tax concerns. Strategy, a publicly traded software company positioned as a leading Bitcoin treasury holder, said it will not face corporate alternate minimum tax on its digital asset holdings following new IRS guidance. The US Treasury issued interim guidance on the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) to explicitly exclude unrealized gains on digital asset holdings from tax assessments.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:09
Meet The Artist Who Paints With Beer

Meet The Artist Who Paints With Beer

Karen Eland has been using beer as one of her chosen pigments since 2008. Karen Eland always had a lot of interests. "I was never one of those kids who always knew what they wanted to do," said Eland in a telephone interview. "I was involved in about 14 different things. I was big into diving, but when I was 15, I realized I needed to do something that would eventually earn me a living." "I liked painting and I was decent at it, so I took an art class," said Eland. "The class was at a small-town art store, but it taught me drawing skills and how to work with watercolor."
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 21:01
Metaplanet surpasses 30,000 BTC in major acquisition streak

Metaplanet surpasses 30,000 BTC in major acquisition streak

Metaplanet has cemented its position as one of the world's largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, surpassing the 30,000 BTC mark after a string of aggressive purchases. On Oct. 1, the Tokyo-based firm revealed that it had added 5,268 BTC to its balance sheet at an average price of $116,870, spending roughly $616 million. The transaction came less than 2 weeks after its late-September acquisition of 5,419 BTC, its biggest single buy. Together, the back-to-back moves pushed Metaplanet's total holdings to 30,823 BTC, accumulated at an average cost of $107,912.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:51
Metaplanet Launches New Funding Model to Reach 210K BTC

Metaplanet Launches New Funding Model to Reach 210K BTC

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company focused on bitcoin treasury strategy, announced its new "Phase II" initiative, under which it will issue perpetual preferred shares to raise capital for further Bitcoin acquisitions. The mechanism is designed to reduce dilution of common stock while sustaining the firm's aggressive accumulation pace. The company has already set an ambitious "555 Million Plan" that aims for 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. According to its latest disclosure, Metaplanet holds around 30,823 BTC—up from 1,762 BTC at the start of the year, representing a nearly 17-fold increase.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 20:48
Trendové správy

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token