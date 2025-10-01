2025-10-03 Friday

Dolly Parton’s Touching Tribute Could Earn Her Overdue Grammy Nominations

The post Dolly Parton’s Touching Tribute Could Earn Her Overdue Grammy Nominations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dolly Parton could earn Grammy nods in 2026 for “If You Hadn’t Been There,” a touching tribute to her late husband that highlights her unmatched songwriting legacy. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images Dolly Parton is one of the most respected artists in the music industry. Few acts have managed to maintain popularity and commercial viability for half a century, as she has, and her career ranks as one of the longest among women in the history of country music. As more time goes on, she becomes more and more beloved, and both the music business and millions of fans all around the world take every opportunity to reward her work, her talent, and her perseverance. Already a 10-time Grammy winner and 55-time nominee, Parton may be headed for several nominations at the 2026 ceremony thanks to one of her most touching compositions. Dolly Parton’s Emotional Tribute to Her Late Husband On March 6, Parton released her standalone single “If You Hadn’t Been There.” The tune was a tribute to her husband, who died just a few days prior. The singer-songwriter and her spouse, Carl Dean, spent 60 years together, and despite her being one of the most famous faces and names in country music, he stayed out of the spotlight, and she rarely discussed their love. “If You Hadn’t Been There” was heralded as a triumph from Parton and a rare look inside her personal life, one which deserves to be recognized. How Did Dolly Parton’s “If You Hadn’t Been There” Perform on the Charts? While critics loved it and fans fawned over its message, “If You Hadn’t…
CoinShares expands US push with Bastion acquisition and planned listing

The post CoinShares expands US push with Bastion acquisition and planned listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinShares to buy Bastion Asset Management, expanding US crypto investment products. Deal boosts CoinShares’ push into active crypto ETFs amid rising institutional demand. Firm targets $1.2B US listing as SEC streamlines approval process for crypto ETFs. European digital asset manager CoinShares is moving deeper into the US market with a new strategic acquisition and plans for a public listing. The firm announced Wednesday that it will acquire London-based Bastion Asset Management, marking a significant step in its effort to broaden crypto investment products in the United States. The acquisition, which remains subject to approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will see Bastion’s trading capabilities, systematic strategies, and team fully integrated into the CoinShares platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. A CoinShares spokesperson described the move as a way to combine Bastion’s expertise with the company’s US registration to develop more sophisticated investment products. “By combining Bastion’s systematic trading expertise with our 1940 Act registration, we can develop actively managed products for the US market that go beyond simple directional exposure to cryptocurrencies,” the spokesperson said. Active ETFs gain ground CoinShares is positioning itself to take advantage of a growing shift in investor appetite toward actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike passive ETFs, which track an index or asset, active ETFs rely on managers to select investments and aim to outperform the market. “Most crypto asset managers in the US focus exclusively on passive products that simply track cryptocurrency prices,” the CoinShares spokesperson said in a Cointelegraph report, noting a growing institutional demand for more complex solutions. The company holds registered investment adviser status under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, which allows it to offer actively managed investment products, including ETFs. However, these require advanced quantitative and systematic trading expertise—capabilities CoinShares expects to…
AI key to achieving 8% economic growth: India’s NITI Aayog

The post AI key to achieving 8% economic growth: India’s NITI Aayog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > AI key to achieving 8% economic growth: India’s NITI Aayog India’s NITI Aayog, the central public policy think tank of the government, said that artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as a key driver for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat (self-reliant India) and sustaining an annual economic growth rate of 8%. NITI Aayog added that the world’s fastest-growing major economy could unlock an additional $500–600 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, surpassing its current growth path. In its latest report, the think tank’s assessment shows that the manufacturing and financial services sectors would be most influenced and may have as much as 20-25% of their sectoral GDP credited to AI by 2035. “If India is to accelerate its growth to the 8% annual rate required for the realization of Viksit Bharat, we have no option but to significantly raise productivity across the economy and unlock new growth through innovation. Artificial Intelligence can be the decisive lever,” BVR Subrahmanyam, the chief executive of NITI Aayog, said in the report. “With a focused and sector-specific approach, industries such as banking and manufacturing can deploy Al today to improve efficiency, service quality, and competitiveness creating momentum for deeper transformation. At the same time, India must nurture frontier innovation, from Al-enabled drug discovery to software-defined vehicles, building the next engines of growth,” Subrahmanyam added. NITI Aayog, in its report, pointed out two key AI-driven accelerators. First, extensive integration of AI across economic sectors can significantly improve productivity and workflow optimization, addressing as much as 30–35% of the required growth gap. Second, redesigning research and development (R&D) through generative AI would allow India to move forward in global innovation, contributing an additional 20–30% of the essential improvement. Moreover, sectors like manufacturing and banking can deploy AI immediately to improve service quality, enhance workflows, and elevate international competitiveness, thereby influencing a broader transformation. At the same time, the report stated that India needs to invest in various innovations, from AI-facilitated drug discovery to intelligent, software-enabled vehicles, to develop the next high-growth industries.  This extensive evaluation, commissioned by NITI Aayog, reinforces the potential of AI in raising India’s economic growth path. The study covered over 850 occupations across 16 sectors and reviewed over 2,100 distinct work activities to discern AI’s impact on efficiency and performance. “The…
The Powerful Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Late-September Rally

The post The Powerful Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Late-September Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Warren Buffett is reportedly eyeing Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest deal in three years

The post Warren Buffett is reportedly eyeing Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest deal in three years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett speaks during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 3, 2025. CNBC Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is closing in on a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit OxyChem for roughly $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The potential deal, which could finalize within days per the Journal, could be Berkshire’s largest since 2022 when it bought insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion. That deal was announced in March of that year and completed in October 2022. Berkshire is sitting on a record cash hoard of $344 billion. Buffett, 95, is stepping down as Berkshire CEO at the end of 2025, but he will remain as chairman. Buffett’s successor Greg Abel, who was CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is known for his strong expertise in the energy industry. Shares of Houston-based energy company fell 1.8% Tuesday despite WSJ’s report. The Omaha-based conglomerate owned more than $11 billion worth of Occidental stock, or a 28.2% stake. The 95-year-old Buffett previously said he wouldn’t take full control of the oil company, founded by legendary oilman Armand Hammer. In 2019, Buffett helped bankroll Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum with a $10 billion commitment, receiving preferred shares and warrants to buy common stock in return.  The billionaire investor started buying Occidental common stock in the open market in early 2022 after reading a transcript of the oil company’s earnings conference call. He took advantage of the heightened volatility in the Covid pandemic to scoop up the shares at a discount. Occidental also pays a 2% dividend yield and has been investing in a carbon capture business. — Click here to reach the original WSJ story. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/warren-buffett-is-reportedly-eyeing-berkshire-hathaways-biggest-deal-in-three-years.html
Polkadot & Sui ETFs Appear on DTCC: Launch Coming Soon?

The post Polkadot & Sui ETFs Appear on DTCC: Launch Coming Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: 21Shares adds Polkadot and Sui ETFs to DTCC listings, moving closer to potential SEC approval. DOT and SUI prices dipped weekly despite ETF optimism, with trading volumes showing notable declines. SEC adjustments and pending 19b-4 filings keep approval timelines uncertain for new altcoin ETFs. Polkadot & Sui ETFs Appear on DTCC! Launch Coming Soon? 21Shares has added its Polkadot (DOT) and Sui (SUI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This step is part of the standard process for preparing new funds and does not mean the products have received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).         21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs Listings/Source: DTCC The DTCC’s National Securities Clearing Corporation regularly adds securities to its system so they are ready for trading if regulators later give clearance. Analysts from Bloomberg have suggested approval chances of 90% for the Polkadot ETF in November 2025 and 60% for the Sui ETF in December 2025, though final decisions remain pending. Market Response and Token Prices The listing triggered mixed movements in both tokens. Sui and Polkadot recorded weekly declines of 4% and 3%, even as optimism grew around potential ETF approvals. Daily trading activity also fell, with Sui’s 24-hour volume dropping nearly 9% to $941 million and Polkadot’s sliding 26% to $194 million. Prices, however, did recover in the short term. Sui climbed 4% from $3.16 to $3.31, while Polkadot advanced 2% to $3.90. Broader market factors, including strong U.S. labor market data and expectations for Federal Reserve policy, kept those rebounds limited. Regulatory Path and Ongoing Delays The SEC has continued to adjust its stance on cryptocurrency-based funds. Most digital assets are now treated as commodities under recent changes, which could simplify the approval process for ETFs. Still, the path forward has not…
‘Being The Most Efficient, Complete Basketball Player’

The post ‘Being The Most Efficient, Complete Basketball Player’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wants to be the “most efficient, complete basketball player” he can be. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Getty Images Jalen Brunson is still looking to get better as he enters his eighth season in the NBA. The two-time All-Star guard has become the face of the New York Knicks, emerging as an MVP candidate while leading the Knicks deep into the playoffs since arriving in the Big Apple in 2022. Brunson led New York to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the 1999-2000 season last year. “A mixture of a lot,” says Brunson of the biggest difference between him now and earlier in his career in a one-on-one interview. “I think the opportunity (has been big), I’m still working as hard as I can and becoming the best player I can be. I don’t see myself as plateauing. I never look at myself and say, ‘How can I succeed?’ It’s always, ‘How can I get better?’ I’m always looking for how I can get better. Every single summer, every single year, I would say a little of opportunity and experience. Being in Dallas, being there gave me an opportunity, helped me jump start my career. It’s been a steady progression ever since.” Brunson was a key player with the Dallas Mavericks prior to his trade to the Knicks in 2022. It was in Dallas that he played a No. 2 offensive role alongside Luka Doncic, helping lead the franchise to a Western Conference Finals appearance. However, in New York he is the unquestioned No. 1 and driving force behind their success. During Brunson’s last year in Dallas, he averaged 16.3 points per game in the regular season. By comparison, Brunson has averaged 26.4 points per game as a member of the Knicks, including…
SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus

The post SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, October 1st, 2025, Chainwire SimpleFX has brought back its First Deposit Bonus, designed to reward traders as soon as they fund their account for the first time. Within minutes, new deposits receive additional capital — giving traders a head start to explore markets on the regulated, crypto-friendly SimpleFX platform. Key Highlights Promotion period: September 24 – October 24, 2025 Instant rewards credited within minutes of deposit confirmation Tiered bonus thresholds — higher deposits unlock bigger rewards Global access to 1,000+ assets with full regulatory oversight First Deposit Bonus Details The First Deposit Bonus (FDB) helps traders strengthen their initial trading position. Once a client makes their first deposit, the platform automatically credits a bonus amount within minutes. This additional balance can be used across different markets and trading strategies from the very start. Eligibility New Clients: Eligible upon their first-ever deposit. Existing Clients: Eligible by opening an additional account in a different base currency, such as moving from USD to BTC. Multiple Account Options SimpleFX supports accounts in both fiat currencies (USD, EUR) and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, and more). This flexibility allows traders to diversify across currencies, adapt to changing markets, and apply the First Deposit Bonus to multiple account setups. Bonus Caps Platform Advantages Crypto-Friendly: Deposits and withdrawals available via cryptocurrencies, plus staking opportunities. Wide Asset Selection: More than 1,000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Regulated and Secure: Authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP). About SimpleFX Founded in 2014, SimpleFX is an international online trading platform that offers access to global financial markets through an intuitive and crypto-friendly interface. The company provides traders with a wide range of instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on stocks, indices,…
Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025?

The post Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market’s next wave of growth may be driven by projects that blend decentralisation, cross-asset trading and real-world utility. Hyperliquid, with its plans to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across multiple asset classes, already sits near the top of CoinMarketCap with a market cap of almost $15 billion. Chainlink remains a critical part of DeFi infrastructure, powering data feeds for countless protocols. Yet both have matured beyond their early, high-growth phases. BlockchainFX (BFX), on the other hand, is still in presale mode, already raising $8.5 million with a current price of $0.026. The BFX brings a combination of transparent presale mechanics, high-yield staking, a decentralised multi-asset platform and a presale-only Visa Card. Below, we look at how these factors shape its price predictions compared with Hyperliquid and Chainlink. Presale Growth Signals Strong Upside Potential BFX’s tiered presale pricing increases at each fundraising milestone, with early buyers locking in a gain as the token moves from $0.026 now to its planned $0.05 launch. A 35 per cent bonus on tokens is still available for a limited time with the OCT35 code until 3rd October, amplifying returns for those entering now. This transparent structure contrasts with Hyperliquid’s already-mature market price and Chainlink’s established valuation. For investors seeking the best crypto price predictions and the best presales to buy now, BlockchainFX offers an early-stage entry into a rapidly developing ecosystem. Source: 99Bitcoins Staking Model Designed For Long-Term Earnings BlockchainFX also stands out for its staking model. Around 70 per cent of platform trading fees flow back to stakeholders, with payouts split between BFX tokens and USDT. This dual reward system adds stability even in volatile markets, while daily buybacks and token burns create additional scarcity. Chainlink provides infrastructure rather than direct staking yields, and Hyperliquid focuses on asset…
Machi Big Brother’s $44M profit shrinks to $9M loss on Hyperliquid

Despite the nearly $9 million loss, Machi and other large investors are betting on the price of the XPL token recovering. Taiwanese music celebrity and high-profile digital asset investor Jeffrey Huang, also known as “Machi Big Brother,” is facing a nearly $9 million floating loss on his Hyperliquid account.Account “0x020c” associated with Huang, who is also a popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collector, is approaching a floating loss of $9 million on decentralized exchange (DEX) Hyperliquid.From a profit of approximately $44 million just 13 days ago, the celebrity is now sitting on an unrealized loss of $8.7 million on their 5x leveraged long position, which involves betting on the price appreciation of the Plasma (XPL) token, according to blockchain data from Hyperdash. The position has a liquidation threshold of $0.5366.Read more
