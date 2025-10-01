stablecoin for businesses, a $300B network
The post stablecoin for businesses, a $300B network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe is bringing stablecoin issuance into the enterprise perimeter. The subsidiary Bridge, recently acquired by Stripe, has introduced Open Issuance, a platform that allows companies to create and manage dollar-pegged tokens, with shared liquidity and integrated compliance tools. The debut was officially announced by Stripe and covered by the national financial press StripeCNBC. According to data collected during the rollout and from official communications, Open Issuance is designed to enable programmable mint and burn and integrations with conventional treasury systems. Industry analysts note that, in pilot projects followed in 2025, the average technical integration and compliance times were less than a week in many implementations. Rapid go-live: issuance and operational management in just a few days, with integrated technical and legal support. One-for-one liquidity: equal exchanges between stablecoins issued on the same network, to facilitate immediate adoption. Institutional reserves: management of reserves in cash and US Treasury, with custody and audit conducted by partners like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments [data to be verified]. Open Issuance: what it is and why it is relevant now Bridge, recently integrated into Stripe, offers a suite for the issuance of stablecoins to penetrate the world of payments and on-chain finance. The goal is to reduce dependence on a few dominant issuers and standardize security, compliance, and operations across different blockchains. The rollout comes in a context of strong demand for dollar-pegged tokens and increasing regulatory scrutiny, with proposals like the GENIUS Act and the Stable Act in the United States, currently under discussion in Congress (Congress.gov). In this context, the platform’s modular approach allows companies to customize the network, smart contract functionalities, and reserve structure, integrating them with existing treasury systems. How it works: issuance, reserves, and interoperability The platform provides APIs and dashboards for controlled mint and burn operations, as well as the…
