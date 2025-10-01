2025-10-03 Friday

Is ZORA done? 4.8% token unlock hits this month as ZORA price languishes in downtrend

The post Is ZORA done? 4.8% token unlock hits this month as ZORA price languishes in downtrend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZORA faces its first major vesting unlock on Oct. 23, putting fresh pressure on ZORA price as the token is already locked in a downtrend. Summary 166.7M ZORA (~4.76% of supply) will be released to Treasury, Investors, and Team wallets in October. ZORA price is trending in a downward channel, risking decline toward $0.035. The Zora (ZORA) token is set to experience its first major vesting unlock since its TGE on April 23. On Oct. 23, approximately 166.67 million ZORA tokens, representing 4.76% of the circulating supply, will be released into the market, according to Tokenomist. This unlock will distribute: Treasury: 41.67M ZORA (~$1.98M) Investors: 72.5M ZORA (~$3.44M) Team: 52.5M ZORA (~$2.49M) After this first major unlock in October, the supply will begin to grow consistently month by month, following the structured vesting curve laid out in the tokenomics. The monthly releases will primarily flow to the Team, Investors, and Treasury, each unlocking according to their schedules. Will ZORA price withstand the upcoming unlock? ZORA price is moving within a clearly defined downward channel. Except for a brief peak above the 20 SMA in mid-September, the token has been trading below it since late August, showing persistent bearish momentum. ZORA price has also recently lost the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0615, which had been acting as support until about a week ago. This breakdown increases the probability of further downside, with the next support zone likely around the lower boundary of the descending channel near $0.035. Source: TradingView ZORA token gets a boost every time ecosystem activity surges, particularly through the creation of new Zora creator coins. According to SeaLaunch’s Dune dashboard, more than 3.9 million creator coins have already been launched since February. Despite fluctuations, the cumulative trend (the black line in the graph below) continues to climb…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:39
Prediction markets see government shutdown lasting nearly two weeks

The post Prediction markets see government shutdown lasting nearly two weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A view of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on September 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. Mehmet Eser | Afp | Getty Images Traders in prediction markets are betting that the U.S. government shutdown could drag on for nearly two weeks, with odds rising that Congress will not reach a deal until at least mid-October. On Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction market, the current forecast implies the stoppage will last 11.1 days, up sharply in recent days as negotiations on Capitol Hill have stalled. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards On Polymarket, traders see the highest likelihood that the government won’t reopen until Oct. 15 or later, with that outcome carrying about a 38% probability. By comparison, odds of a resolution in the Oct. 6-9 window stand at 23%, while Oct. 10-14 carries 22%. Only 14% of traders expect lawmakers to strike a deal in the coming days, between October 3–5. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The full shutdown began early Wednesday morning after top Democrats and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, failed to agree on a short-term deal to keep the government funded. It sets the stage for the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers and the shuttering of a slew of key programs and services. The length of a government closure matters as a longer-than-normal stoppage could weigh on an already fragile economy and put pressure on a stock market near record highs. Government shutdowns on average last about 14 days, based on data from Bank of America going back to 1990. And while the S&P 500 has averaged a 1% increase during these events, a prolonged closure this time could rattle markets. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/prediction-markets-see-government-shutdown-lasting-nearly-two-weeks.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:37
XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Dark Horse With October ETF Filings

The post XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Dark Horse With October ETF Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP may be Wall Street’s dark horse as ETF issuers crowd October review dates Funds increasingly compare XRP to Bitcoin as October ETF deadlines approach XRP price steadies while spot ETF filings drive dark horse narrative on Wall Street XRP is drawing renewed Wall Street interest as spot XRP ETF filings advance under the SEC’s new listing rules. Multiple issuers now face decision windows in October 2025, making this month critical for validating XRP’s case as a major institutional crypto asset. What’s changing at the SEC In September 2025, the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs, cutting down custom review time and opening the door to faster approvals. Assets like XRP are expected to benefit from this shift. Under the new rules, eligible applications should move through in about 75 days, versus prior timelines that often stretched for months. Related: XRP Value Towers Over LINK as ETFs Build Institutional Demand Who all has filed for an XRP spot ETF Multiple firms have submitted spot XRP ETF or ETP applications. Issuer Product Name AUM Final deadline Canary Capital Canary Capital XRP ETF $200 M Oct 23 21Shares 21Shares Core XRP Trust ETF $7 B Oct 19 WisdomTree WisdomTree XRP ETF $113 B Oct 24 ProShares -ProShares XRP ETF-ProShares Short XRP ETF-ProShares Ultra XRP ETF-ProShares Ultra Short XRP ETF $70 B N/A Grayscale Grayscale XRP ETF $40 B Oct 18 CoinShares CoinShares XRP ETF $5 B Oct 23 Volatility Shares -Volatility Shares XRP ETF- Volatility Shares 2x XRP ETF- Volatility Shares -1x XRP ETF $5 B N/A Franklin Templeton  Franklin Templeton XRP ETF $1.5 T Oct 14 HashDex -Hashdex NASDAQ Crypto Index US ETF- Hashdex NASDAQ XRP F1 XRPH11 $1 B N/A Teucrium Teucrium 2x long daily XRP ETF $320 M N/A Bitwise  Bitwise XRP ETF $5B Oct 22…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:18
From Slow to Hyper: Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as Uptober’s Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin is the king of crypto. It’s the biggest, most trusted digital asset in the world. But let’s be real – using Bitcoin for fast payments or DeFi has always been a headache. It’s slow, expensive, and not built for the chaos of meme coins or dApps. Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new Layer 2 […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 21:11
Tapzi Steals the Spotlight Amid Global Regulatory Shifts

The post Tapzi Steals the Spotlight Amid Global Regulatory Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Are you looking for the best crypto presales that promise exceptional returns in 2025? Tapzi is stealing the spotlight while established coins are struggling to survive. Recently, Australia announced class relief for intermediaries distributing stablecoins, signalling a more flexible approach toward digital asset markets. Similarly, Hong Kong’s central bank issued strict warnings about unregulated yuan stablecoins, while the US Treasury kicked off the implementation of the GENIUS Act to regulate payment stablecoins. What does this mean for you? These moves demonstrate how investing in projects that are transparent, compliant, and future-ready is smart and essential! Here’s where what Tapzi shines out with its audited smart contracts and structured approach. With a current presale price standing at just $0.0035 and structured vesting mechanisms to prevent inflationary pressures, Tapzi is offering a golden opportunity for investors to stake early and participate in the world’s first skill-based Web3 gaming ecosystem. Moreover, market forecasts indicate that the Web3 gaming sector could explode from $25 billion in 2025 to over $124 billion by 2032! Thus, Tapzi stands at the cusp of exponential growth, and missing this boat might haunt you later. Unlike countless GameFi projects that depend on speculation or idle farming mechanics, Tapzi is building something truly sustainable. It’s an ecosystem where your actual gaming skills drive your actual rewards, making it a must-check under your list if you are seeking early-stage investment opportunities! Tapzi Presale Momentum Builds: Will Early Buyers Lock in the Jackpot? Are you wondering whether the Tapzi presale is generating real traction or just empty hype? If yes, then here’s your answer! The Tapzi presale has generated significant momentum, reflecting strong investor confidence in the platform’s vision and execution. With its special focus on skill-based PvP gaming, Tapzi allows players to stake TAPZI tokens, compete in real games…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:04
Why Early Access Opportunities Can Shape Crypto Market Growth

The crypto market is known for moving quickly, and being early can make a big difference. In 2025, numerous crypto presales offer early investors with potential opportunities to earn returns far above the usual. For example, some projects show potential returns over 5,000% to 7,000% for those who join early. These presales often have set […] The post Why Early Access Opportunities Can Shape Crypto Market Growth appeared first on Telegaon.
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:00
FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets to Enable Users to Trade on the TradingView Platform

The post FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets to Enable Users to Trade on the TradingView Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, UK, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire FXIFY has officially introduced the ability for its users to trade on TradingView via Alchemy Markets’ integration with the acclaimed charting platform. This update, made possible through FXIFY’s broker-backed infrastructure and its partnership with Alchemy Markets, positions FXIFY among select prop firms providing trading opportunities on the TradingView platform. Traders can now open, manage, and close trades directly within TradingView using their FXIFY credentials — no more platform-switching. “This was easily the top request from our community,” said David Bhidey, Co-Founder of FXIFY. “ We wanted traders to have the full TradingView experience. That’s why we partnered with Alchemy Markets — they bring institutional-grade liquidity and trading conditions to the table. It means our traders can access spreads from 0.0 on major CFD assets and some of the lowest trading costs in the market, all while using the platform they already know and love.” With the addition of TradingView via Alchemy Markets integration, FXIFY’s platform lineup now includes TradingView, MetaTrader, and DXTrade — giving traders the freedom to choose the setup that fits their style. Traders can now select TradingView as their platform option directly at checkout, no matter where they’re based. It’s part of FXIFY’s ongoing commitment to ensure every trader has access to the same opportunities and conditions, without compromise. “We built FXIFY for serious traders, and serious traders demand the best,” added Bhidey. “Broker-backed reliability, platform choices, fast payouts — and now TradingView via the Alchemy Markets integration. And we’re not done yet. More milestones and launches are lined up for this year as we continue to grow with our traders.” This launch follows other key FXIFY milestones, such as Instant Funding, Futures, and the return of static drawdown in their 2-Phase Challenge. This further reinforces the firm’s commitment to meeting trader demands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:58
stablecoin for businesses, a $300B network

The post stablecoin for businesses, a $300B network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe is bringing stablecoin issuance into the enterprise perimeter. The subsidiary Bridge, recently acquired by Stripe, has introduced Open Issuance, a platform that allows companies to create and manage dollar-pegged tokens, with shared liquidity and integrated compliance tools. The debut was officially announced by Stripe and covered by the national financial press StripeCNBC. According to data collected during the rollout and from official communications, Open Issuance is designed to enable programmable mint and burn and integrations with conventional treasury systems. Industry analysts note that, in pilot projects followed in 2025, the average technical integration and compliance times were less than a week in many implementations. Rapid go-live: issuance and operational management in just a few days, with integrated technical and legal support. One-for-one liquidity: equal exchanges between stablecoins issued on the same network, to facilitate immediate adoption. Institutional reserves: management of reserves in cash and US Treasury, with custody and audit conducted by partners like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments [data to be verified]. Open Issuance: what it is and why it is relevant now Bridge, recently integrated into Stripe, offers a suite for the issuance of stablecoins to penetrate the world of payments and on-chain finance. The goal is to reduce dependence on a few dominant issuers and standardize security, compliance, and operations across different blockchains. The rollout comes in a context of strong demand for dollar-pegged tokens and increasing regulatory scrutiny, with proposals like the GENIUS Act and the Stable Act in the United States, currently under discussion in Congress (Congress.gov). In this context, the platform’s modular approach allows companies to customize the network, smart contract functionalities, and reserve structure, integrating them with existing treasury systems. How it works: issuance, reserves, and interoperability The platform provides APIs and dashboards for controlled mint and burn operations, as well as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 20:45
Metaplanet boosts Bitcoin reserves with 5,268 BTC buy

Metaplanet has acquired 5,268 Bitcoin, worth a total of 91.6 billion yen ($623 million), as part of its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 20:31
AI Agents and Bitcoin: Why Instant Crypto Payments Are Needed

Without specific regulation for payments on blockchain, AI agents remain largely prototypes.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 18:34
