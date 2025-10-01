FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets to Enable Users to Trade on the TradingView Platform

The post FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets to Enable Users to Trade on the TradingView Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, UK, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire FXIFY has officially introduced the ability for its users to trade on TradingView via Alchemy Markets’ integration with the acclaimed charting platform. This update, made possible through FXIFY’s broker-backed infrastructure and its partnership with Alchemy Markets, positions FXIFY among select prop firms providing trading opportunities on the TradingView platform. Traders can now open, manage, and close trades directly within TradingView using their FXIFY credentials — no more platform-switching. “This was easily the top request from our community,” said David Bhidey, Co-Founder of FXIFY. “ We wanted traders to have the full TradingView experience. That’s why we partnered with Alchemy Markets — they bring institutional-grade liquidity and trading conditions to the table. It means our traders can access spreads from 0.0 on major CFD assets and some of the lowest trading costs in the market, all while using the platform they already know and love.” With the addition of TradingView via Alchemy Markets integration, FXIFY’s platform lineup now includes TradingView, MetaTrader, and DXTrade — giving traders the freedom to choose the setup that fits their style. Traders can now select TradingView as their platform option directly at checkout, no matter where they’re based. It’s part of FXIFY’s ongoing commitment to ensure every trader has access to the same opportunities and conditions, without compromise. “We built FXIFY for serious traders, and serious traders demand the best,” added Bhidey. “Broker-backed reliability, platform choices, fast payouts — and now TradingView via the Alchemy Markets integration. And we’re not done yet. More milestones and launches are lined up for this year as we continue to grow with our traders.” This launch follows other key FXIFY milestones, such as Instant Funding, Futures, and the return of static drawdown in their 2-Phase Challenge. This further reinforces the firm’s commitment to meeting trader demands…