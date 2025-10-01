Burza MEXC
Coinbase Expands Bitcoin-Backed Loan Program Surpassing $1 Billion Mark
TLDR Coinbase surpassed $1 billion in bitcoin-backed loans via Morpho. Bitcoin-backed loan cap raised from $1M to $5M in upcoming update. Onchain loans allow users to borrow without selling bitcoin assets. Coinbase plans future support for more cryptocurrencies as collateral. Coinbase has reached a new milestone, surpassing $1 billion in bitcoin-backed onchain loans. The service, [...] The post Coinbase Expands Bitcoin-Backed Loan Program Surpassing $1 Billion Mark appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.006736
-15.55%
VIA
$0.0161
+5.22%
MORPHO
$1.9597
+7.10%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 21:41
Deutsche Börse Brings Europe’s Top Market Data On-Chain with Chainlink
The post Deutsche Börse Brings Europe’s Top Market Data On-Chain with Chainlink appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services, a division of the global Deutsche Börse Group, has partnered with Chainlink, the leading oracle platform, to bring its multi-asset market data to blockchain networks for the first time. This marks a major milestone in linking traditional finance with blockchain. Top EU Markets On-Chain Deutsche Börse Market Data + …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MULTI
$0.03771
+1.56%
MAJOR
$0.12361
+1.10%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 21:40
XRP Could Rally to $5, But Ozak AI’s $0.012 Prediction Suggests Bigger Upside
The post XRP Could Rally to $5, But Ozak AI’s $0.012 Prediction Suggests Bigger Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets in 2025 are buzzing with anticipation as buyers put together for the next leg of the bull run. Established gamers like XRP retain to draw interest with its institutional relevance and demonstrated use cases. Trading at $2.84, XRP is once again aiming for a rally toward the $5 milestone. Yet, whilst XRP gives …
XRP
$3.0542
+3.95%
AI
$0.1284
+4.90%
BULL
$0.002027
+5.18%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 21:14
Best Crypto to Buy Today: Tapzi Emerges as Top Presale To Invest While Solana Enters Final Wyckoff Phase
Tapzi's Web3 gaming, Cardano’s treasury adoption, and Solana’s Wyckoff phase signal top crypto opportunities.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 21:08
Best Meme Coin to Buy: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025
As an Ethereum Layer-2 token, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a serious competitor to the dominant Shiba Inu (SHIB), […] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
MEME
$0.002545
+3.45%
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+6.12%
SHIB
$0.00001267
+2.67%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 21:05
Paxos Labs and Aleo Network Foundation to Launch U.S. Stablecoin
The post Paxos Labs and Aleo Network Foundation to Launch U.S. Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USAD will combine Aleo’s privacy-focused technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance infrastructure. The Aleo Network Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the Aleo Network, has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch USAD, a U.S. dollar stablecoin. USAD will be a dollar-backed stablecoin issued on a Layer 1 blockchain with a focus on privacy, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. A key feature is the use of Aleo’s zero-knowledge cryptography to enable end-to-end encrypted transactions. Paxos Labs – which is the issuer of several stablecoins, including PayPal’s PYUSD and Global Dollar (USDG) – will provide the issuance and reserve management infrastructure. The company has raised $535 million from investors such as RRE Ventures, Liberty City Ventures and Coinbase, and is valued at $2.4 billion, according to Traxcn. The organizations said the model aims to address a gap in current stablecoin systems, which typically make all transaction data publicly visible on-chain. By encrypting transactions, USAD aims to promote broader institutional adoption of blockchain-based payment systems. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD, we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, COO at the Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing Aleo’s technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance stack, we are taking a joint, front-door approach with enterprises to show that digital dollars can be both trusted and transparent to oversight while protecting user confidentiality.” Stablecoins have become a major driver of on-chain finance in recent years, recording more than $268.6 trillion in cumulative transaction volume since 2019, according to Visa. That growth has only accelerated in 2025 following the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, which introduced federal rules for issuance and oversight. The sector’s total market capitalization now stands at over $297 billion, per DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT maintains a nearly…
ALEO
$0.2321
+3.61%
U
$0.009846
+0.01%
COM
$0.013674
-5.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 21:00
UNI Tests Critical Support as Trading Volume Remains Subdued Despite Cross-Chain Innovation
The post UNI Tests Critical Support as Trading Volume Remains Subdued Despite Cross-Chain Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 30, 2025 07:08 UNI trades at $7.63 following a 0.29% decline, hovering near key $7.27 support despite Uniswap Labs launching The Compact v1 for enhanced cross-chain functionality. Market Overview UNI is trading at $7.63, down 0.29% in the past 24 hours, as the token consolidates near critical technical support levels. The decentralized exchange token has shown muted price action despite positive developments from Uniswap Labs, with trading volume of $21.03 million indicating subdued market participation. UNI price action remains constrained within a narrow range as traders await clearer directional signals. Technical Picture The technical landscape presents a mixed but cautiously bearish outlook for UNI. The Relative Strength Index sits at 30.7, indicating oversold conditions that could potentially attract buyers at current levels. However, the MACD histogram shows a negative reading of -0.0933, confirming bearish momentum remains intact in the near term. UNI price is trading significantly below key moving averages, with the token sitting 12.7% below the 20-day simple moving average at $8.74 and 20.6% below the 50-day SMA at $9.61. The proximity to the 200-day moving average at $7.73 provides some context for current support levels, with UNI trading just 1.3% below this longer-term trend indicator. The daily trading range of $7.57 to $7.84 reflects compressed volatility, suggesting a potential breakout in either direction as market participants position for the next significant move. Critical Levels to Watch Several key price levels will determine UNI’s near-term trajectory. Immediate support rests at $7.27, which has proven crucial in recent sessions and aligns with previous consolidation zones. A break below this level could trigger additional selling pressure and open the path toward lower support areas. On the upside, resistance at $10.36 represents the first major hurdle for any recovery attempt. This…
UNI
$8.312
+2.74%
CROSS
$0.23138
-3.45%
COM
$0.013674
-5.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 20:59
Falcon Finance publishes audit report validating USDf reserves
Falcon Finance's Harris and Trotter LLP audit report certified that USDf is fully backed by reserves.
FINANCE
$0.001854
-7.99%
USDF
$0.9816
-0.21%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 20:50
Breaking News | CLS Mining Unveils a New Opportunity to Earn $15,700 Daily!
Crypto ETFs see $1B inflows as institutions return, while CLS Mining offers $15 free bonus, flexible plans, and secure green cloud mining for beginners.
CLS
$0.01431
-1.17%
FREE
$0.00011941
-0.67%
CLOUD
$0.136
+1.62%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 20:50
Tron Inc. Stock Collapses 85% Amid Broader Digital Asset Treasury Slump
Tron treasury firm Tron Inc. has plummeted 85% since June amid a broader slump in the shares of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies. The stock [...]
INC
$0.8598
+13.77%
JUNE
$0.0969
-17.88%
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/01 19:35
