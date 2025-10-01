2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Uptober returns as BTC pushes higher; traders shift gaze toward XYZVerse breakout

Bitcoin eyes $125K breakout as Uptober rallies, while XYZVerse raises $15M in presale, prepares CEX launch, and fuels hype as the first all-sport memecoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 21:45
Japanese Metaplanet Becomes Fourth-Largest Listed Bitcoin Holder With $600 Million BTC Buy ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Japanese Metaplanet Becomes Fourth-Largest Listed Bitcoin Holder With $600 Million BTC Buy ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Japanese investment company Metaplanet has vaulted into the top four publicly listed Bitcoin holders worldwide, after acquiring an additional 5,268 BTC, worth approximately $600 million. The Tokyo Exchange-listed firm bought the coins at an average price of $116,000 (¥17.39 million) per Bitcoin, bringing its total stockpile to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.58 billion at an average acquisition cost of $108,000 per coin. The latest purchase elevates Metaplanet past Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company to claim the fourth spot among corporate Bitcoin holders, trailing only Strategy, MARA Holdings, and XXI, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. According to Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich, the company’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment recorded quarterly revenue of $16.16 million (¥2.438 billion), which is a 115.7% growth from Q2 2025. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote in the Oct. 1 post. Advertisement &nbsp Wednesday’s BTC purchase follows a $633 million BTC acquisition that was announced Sept. 21, which is Metaplanet’s biggest Bitcoin buy to date. Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 95.6% in Q1 2025, followed by 129.4% in Q2 2025. For the current quarter, from July 1 to September 22, 2025, the company reported a BTC Yield of 33%, according to the statement. Metaplanet announced last month that it is raising $1.4 billion by issuing 385 million new shares, with the proceeds earmarked for more Bitcoin investments. Recently, the company also established Metaplanet Income Corp., a Miami-based subsidiary with $15 million in capital, to scale a growing “Bitcoin income generation” line to manage derivatives operations separately from treasury activities. Public Companies’ Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 1 Million BTC BitcoinTreasuries.NET data reveals that public companies now hold roughly 1,039,178 Bitcoin, worth a whopping…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:41
Bitcoin destined for $1 million, says Telegram founder Durov

Telegram founder and owner Pavel Durov is convinced Bitcoin will eventually sell for $1 million a coin, while the future of fiat currencies is not that certain.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 21:30
The rise of crypto is reshaping the global financial system

As US debt and inflation pressures weigh on traditional assets, investors are turning to Bitcoin and cloud mining platforms like WinnerMining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/10/01 21:30
Solana – How THESE metrics defy $95M SOL sell-off fears

Does Solana’s resilience still have room to run?
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:00
Robert Kiyosaki Declares Bitcoin the “Only Real Hedge” Amid Buffett’s Shift to Gold

Financial commentator and Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, has renewed his vehement advocacy for Bitcoin, arguing it stands as the ultimate defense against impending economic turmoil. Kiyosaki’s latest pronouncement came with a stern warning regarding the future of the US dollar and a stark critique of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Kiyosaki forecasts that … Continue reading "Robert Kiyosaki Declares Bitcoin the “Only Real Hedge” Amid Buffett’s Shift to Gold" The post Robert Kiyosaki Declares Bitcoin the “Only Real Hedge” Amid Buffett’s Shift to Gold appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:52
Check Out This ICO Presale: Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next BNB

Tipped as the next BNB, BlockchainFX ($BFX) combines real-world utility, strong security audits, and a presale already raising millions.
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:41
BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, and Pepeto in 2025

The presale space in crypto for 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to lock in early positions that could turn small amounts into huge gains.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 20:18
U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto – Next Cryptos to Explode

Imagine being among the first to discover a token before the crowd takes notice. A small investment during its early stages could potentially grow into life-changing gains once it reaches major exchanges and builds momentum. That’s why many investors are focusing on the next cryptos to explode, where opportunities to spot the next breakout project […]
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 19:38
Ripple And Coinbase Among Eligible Firms As Crypto Custodians Under New SEC Guidance

Tron treasury firm Tron Inc. has plummeted 85% since June amid a broader slump in the shares of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies. The stock [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/01 17:41
Trendové správy

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token