Japanese Metaplanet Becomes Fourth-Largest Listed Bitcoin Holder With $600 Million BTC Buy ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Japanese Metaplanet Becomes Fourth-Largest Listed Bitcoin Holder With $600 Million BTC Buy ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Japanese investment company Metaplanet has vaulted into the top four publicly listed Bitcoin holders worldwide, after acquiring an additional 5,268 BTC, worth approximately $600 million. The Tokyo Exchange-listed firm bought the coins at an average price of $116,000 (¥17.39 million) per Bitcoin, bringing its total stockpile to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.58 billion at an average acquisition cost of $108,000 per coin. The latest purchase elevates Metaplanet past Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company to claim the fourth spot among corporate Bitcoin holders, trailing only Strategy, MARA Holdings, and XXI, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. According to Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich, the company’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment recorded quarterly revenue of $16.16 million (¥2.438 billion), which is a 115.7% growth from Q2 2025. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote in the Oct. 1 post. Advertisement Wednesday’s BTC purchase follows a $633 million BTC acquisition that was announced Sept. 21, which is Metaplanet’s biggest Bitcoin buy to date. Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 95.6% in Q1 2025, followed by 129.4% in Q2 2025. For the current quarter, from July 1 to September 22, 2025, the company reported a BTC Yield of 33%, according to the statement. Metaplanet announced last month that it is raising $1.4 billion by issuing 385 million new shares, with the proceeds earmarked for more Bitcoin investments. Recently, the company also established Metaplanet Income Corp., a Miami-based subsidiary with $15 million in capital, to scale a growing “Bitcoin income generation” line to manage derivatives operations separately from treasury activities. Public Companies’ Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 1 Million BTC BitcoinTreasuries.NET data reveals that public companies now hold roughly 1,039,178 Bitcoin, worth a whopping…