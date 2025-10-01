Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
JPMorgan Chase: The total market capitalization of 14 US-listed Bitcoin mining companies reached $56 billion in September, a record high
PANews reported on October 1 that according to a report released by JPMorgan on Wednesday, CoinDesk quoted that the total market value of the 14 US-listed Bitcoin mining companies it tracked exceeded US$50 billion for the first time last month (September), reaching US$56 billion, a month-on-month increase of 43%. The report noted that 12 of the 14 mining companies outperformed Bitcoin itself in September. Meanwhile, the average hash rate of the Bitcoin network increased by 9% month-over-month in September, reaching 1,031 EH/s. However, despite the rise in market capitalization and computing power, miners' profitability has been squeezed by intensified competition for computing power. The report estimates that miners' daily block reward revenue fell by 10% month-on-month in September, while gross profit fell by 17% month-on-month.
1
$0,006743
-%15,46
RISE
$0,010427
+%2,29
BLOCK
$0,0451
+%0,24
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 21:39
Podiel
CoW Swap is now available on BNB Chain, supporting gas-free transactions and MEV protection.
PANews reported on October 1st that DEX aggregator CoW Swap announced that its protocol is now officially available on BNB Chain, according to its official blog. This integration will bring gasless swaps, built-in MEV protection, better transaction pricing, and advanced order types to BNB Chain users.
COW
$0,2758
-%0,07
SWAP
$0,07865
+%7,06
NOW
$0,00498
-%13,39
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 21:34
Podiel
Avalanche (AVAX) in 2025: Speed, Subnets and the Future of Blockchain
Table of Contents What is Avalanche (AVAX)? Avalanche: The Fast Lane in Blockchain Origins and Academic Roots How Avalanche’s Technology Works Ecosystem Growth and Partnerships Real-World Use Cases Understanding AVAX Tokenomics Avalanche News & 2025 Outlook What is Avalanche (AVAX)? While Ethereum struggles with fees and Solana with outages, another blockchain has been quietly working [...]]]>
AVAX
$30,65
+%0,26
FUTURE
$0,12239
+%0,29
REAL
$0,08054
+%3,42
Podiel
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 21:29
Podiel
Best Crypto to Buy as SEC to Accept More Firms as Crypto Custodians
The post Best Crypto to Buy as SEC to Accept More Firms as Crypto Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Up until now, only qualified custodians such as banks, broker-dealers, or OCC-chartered national banks qualified under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. This left crypto custodians with very limited options, and if advisors relied on state-trust companies, they had to bear the risk of SEC enforcement. This lack of clarity made many institutional investors hesitant, which has been stifling crypto growth so far. However, this no-action letter is a welcome move that eliminates the ‘guessing game’ and should benefit fund shareholders and advisory clients in the long run. Read on as we dig deeper into the SEC’s attempt at providing more crypto clarity. We’ll also suggest the best cryptos to buy now to benefit from this shift. Conditions to Be Met Unlike existing custodian options, state-trust companies are regulated at the state level and not federally. However, the committee has also imposed certain conditions that must be fulfilled if advisors want to use state-trust companies as custodians. Fund managers must run detailed due diligence to confirm whether the company is authorized by the state regulator and has written internal policies covering areas such as cybersecurity and theft protection. Issuers must review GAAP-based annual audited financial statements and internal control reports from independent auditors. Assets under custody must be segregated from the trust company’s own assets, with restrictions on lending, pledging, or re-hypothecation without written consent. James Seyffart, an ETF analyst, applauded the move, saying this was the kind of step the industry had needed for years. Crypto custody has long been the most stubborn regulatory bottleneck for wider institutional adoption. Now, with things starting to change, it’ll be easier for hedge funds and registered advisors to hold crypto legally. More custodians will also foster greater competition, leading to healthier crypto markets. This makes…
MORE
$0,06998
-%0,49
COM
$0,013674
-%5,14
NOW
$0,00498
-%13,39
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 21:29
Podiel
Web3 Foundation to participate in Polkadot OpenGov Treasury voting
PANews reported on October 1st that the Web3 Foundation (W3F) announced in its official blog that it will begin selectively participating in treasury proposal voting in Polkadot's OpenGov system. W3F stated that this move aims to contribute additional due diligence and transparency to treasury governance as the number and scale of proposals grow. Its main goals include: protecting treasury funds by voting against proposals with unclear milestones or value; strengthening community confidence through clear and consistent voting criteria; and acting as a counterweight to short-term or opportunistic proposals. The Web3 Foundation is committed to "radical transparency," providing public justification for every vote. Furthermore, the Foundation will recuse itself from any votes where it suspects a conflict of interest and will typically wait for initial community feedback before voting. Meanwhile, its "Decentralized Voices" initiative, which delegates voting power to community members, will continue to operate in parallel.
MOVE
$0,116
+%4,78
CLEAR
$0,02339
-%7,84
PUBLIC
$0,04879
-%5,33
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 21:07
Podiel
Foresight Ventures launches $50 million stablecoin infrastructure fund
PANews reported on October 1st that crypto venture capital firm Foresight Ventures officially launched a $50 million stablecoin infrastructure fund. This is said to be the industry's first dedicated fund focused on the entire stablecoin value chain. The fund's investment scope will cover the upstream and downstream ecosystems of stablecoins, including stablecoin issuance, trading, compliant deposit and withdrawal channels, public payment chains, as well as innovative applications in cross-sectors such as stablecoins and real-world assets (RWA), artificial intelligence (AI), and on-chain foreign exchange.
FUND
$0,01302
-%4,26
PUBLIC
$0,04879
-%5,33
WELL
$0,0001158
+%0,69
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 21:04
Podiel
Game asset trading platform OVERTAKE has completed its deployment on the Sui network
PANews reported on October 1st that, according to an official announcement from the Sui Foundation, in-game digital asset trading platform OVERTAKE has officially launched its official marketplace on the Sui network. Initially, the platform will support asset trading for three major online games: Path of Exile 1, Last Epoch, and MapleLand. In addition, OVERTAKE will introduce a payment solution called "TakePay," which, in addition to supporting cryptocurrencies, will also integrate traditional fiat payment channels such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. OVERTAKE stated that by leveraging the technological advantages of the Sui network, the platform aims to reduce transaction fees by over 50%, while also improving transaction security and overall efficiency by fully moving custodial services to the blockchain.
GAME
$36,4
+%0,97
SUI
$3,6074
+%3,59
MAJOR
$0,12361
+%1,10
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 21:01
Podiel
No Accident: The Powerful Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Late-September Rally
Bitcoin climbed sharply at the end of September 2025 after a run of heavy selling left the market tense. Based on reports, the rebound followed a series of events that together eased selling pressure and drew fresh money into the crypto market. Related Reading: Bitcoin Buyers Step Back After Failed Push Beyond $115,000: Data The move touched off debate among traders about whether this is a short-term bounce or the start of a stronger leg up into Q4 2025. Bitcoin’s strong rebound in late September 2025 was no accident, according to a recent analysis by XWIN Research Japan. It came from overlapping forces — a weaker dollar, record-breaking gold, steady inflows into large funds, and signs of renewed accumulation — that gave the rally a strong foundation. Macro Shifts Fueled The Move According to central bank announcements, the Federal Reserve’s September 17 rate cut weakened the dollar. Gold hit record highs as cash moved toward hard assets. XWIN Research said investors often park cash in gold first, then shift some of that capital into Bitcoin when they feel risk appetite returning. Add concerns about the growing US fiscal deficit. That pushed some investors toward assets seen as inflation-resistant, and Bitcoin was one of the beneficiaries. Institutional Appetite Added Momentum Reports have disclosed that the SEC eased ETF listing rules, clearing the way for new XRP and DOGE products. That change gave large funds more confidence to allocate to crypto. Major funds such as BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC continued to attract notable inflows. Money from big players matters. It signals that the move was not driven only by retail traders. Technical Signals And Market Mechanics Traders focused on a critical price barrier between $108,000 and $110,000, where it provided extreme support during the reversal. Simultaneously, momentum indicators led the oversight committee to see oversold conditions, leading to some short covering. Long-term holders had previously taken profits while short-term sellers largely capitulated which made it less likely for more individuals to add immediate selling pressure to the market and ultimately began to stabilize prices in the market. This combination of technical relief was compounded by changing trader behavior, and propelled the sentiment from fear towards cautious optimism. Related Reading: A Dormant Bitcoin Address Moves 400 BTC After More Than A Decade On-Chain Metrics Suggest Accumulation At the same time this was happening, exchange reserves dropped substantially, as coins were being removed from exchanges and came off-long-term storage. Based on the analysis, the MVRV ratio that previously dipped during the selling phase, was beginning to recover as market value was rising relative to the realized value. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
PUSH
$0,03105
+%2,54
MOVE
$0,116
+%4,78
BANK
$0,06804
-%1,76
Podiel
NewsBTC
2025/10/01 21:00
Podiel
Affected by the weak ADP data, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 3 basis points to 4.117%
PANews reported on October 1st that after the unexpectedly negative ADP employment data for September in the United States, market concerns about an economic slowdown intensified, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell. Data showed that the yield had fallen by more than 3 basis points to 4.117%.
U
$0,00985
+%0,05
MORE
$0,06998
-%0,49
4
$0,10166
+%416,56
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 20:52
Podiel
Bitcoin: the price rises more than that of ETH
Today the price of Bitcoin is on the rise. That of ETH is not. Perhaps a trend change is underway, due to the trend change of the Dollar Index.
MORE
$0,06998
-%0,49
ETH
$4.488,94
+%4,10
RISE
$0,010427
+%2,29
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 18:40
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!
Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token