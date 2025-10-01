2025-10-03 Friday

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Little Pepe is rapidly making a name for itself in the meme coin market, aiming for an extraordinary 13,018% growth in 2025. As an Ethereum Layer-2 token, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a serious competitor to the dominant Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has long been a top contender in the meme coin space. Little Pepe is rapidly attracting investors with its viral nature, innovative functionalities, and solid community support that is enticing potential investors to find the next big thing. Presale Stage 13: $0.0022 Token Price, $26 Million Raised In the ongoing LILPEPE presale Stage 13, it has already collected a substantial amount of funds, over $26 million, out of the total target of $28.77 million. The presale has been successful, with 15.99 billion tokens sold, which consists of 92.70% of the total number of tokens, which is 17.25 billion available tokens till this stage. The presale is soon coming to the final stages, and the price of the tokens will rise to $0.0023 in the next stage. The hype around Little Pepe does not slow down as the presale is approaching its final days, and it is going to be a bright future for this meme coin. Mega Giveaway: 15 ETH & $777,000 in LILPEPE Tokens To further encourage participation during the presale, Little Pepe is running an exciting Mega Giveaway. Over 15 ETH is being distributed as rewards to top purchasers and random participants. The largest buyer will receive 5 ETH, the second biggest buyer will win 3 ETH, and the third will take home 2 ETH. In addition, 15 random buyers will each win 0.5 ETH. https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860 There’s also a separate giveaway featuring $777,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens, provided they meet the minimum purchase and social…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:43
CoinShares to acquire Bastion Asset Management to expand crypto investment lineup in US

The post CoinShares to acquire Bastion Asset Management to expand crypto investment lineup in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoinShares is acquiring Bastion Asset Management to enhance its actively managed crypto investment lineup, focusing on the US market. Bastion specializes in systematic, market-neutral crypto strategies, which will be integrated into CoinShares’ offerings. CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management, an FCA-regulated investment manager specializing in systematic, market-neutral crypto strategies, to strengthen its actively managed capabilities and support expansion into the US market. The acquisition positions CoinShares to launch actively managed crypto funds in the US, integrating Bastion’s expertise in market-neutral strategies with CoinShares’ existing suite of digital asset investment options. Bastion’s CEO and CIO will join CoinShares upon completion of the deal, which is subject to UK regulatory approval, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in active crypto fund management. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinshares-acquires-bastion-us-crypto-etfs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:36
Circle's tokenized money market fund, USYC, has launched on the Solana network, targeting only non-US institutional investors.

PANews reported on October 1st that Circle announced, according to its official blog, that its tokenized money market fund, USYC, is now available on the Solana blockchain. USYC is a tokenized fund share launched by Circle, representing ownership of a short-term U.S. government money market fund and earning returns from the underlying assets. Officials emphasized that USYC is only applicable to qualified non-US institutional investors who have completed KYC/AML and passed wallet whitelist verification, and is a licensed token. On Solana, USYC can be used as an interest-bearing asset in lending protocols, as margin collateral in perpetual DEXs, or deployed in automated yield vaults. In addition to Solana, USYC already supports networks such as Base, Ethereum, and NEAR.
PANews2025/10/01 21:32
UAE to roll out crypto CARF framework by 2028

The UAE plans to implement the CARF framework by 2028.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 21:15
SunPerp Becomes First Perpetual Futures DEX on TRON, Nears $30M TVL: CryptoQuant

SunPerp, the first perpetual futures contract decentralized exchange (DEX) on the TRON network, launched on September 9, marking a huge step for TRON’s derivatives ecosystem, CryptoQuant reports. TRON currently hosts around $80 billion in USDT, providing SunPerp with a strong liquidity foundation. SunPerp supports BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, and BNB perpetual contracts settled in USDT. Early Momentum and User Activity Since launch, SunPerp has seen strong activity, particularly in deposit flows. On September 20, deposits peaked at 264 transactions, making up 74% of total flows that day and reaching $10.3 million in USDT, CryptoQuant reports. The platform’s total value locked (TVL) has now climbed close to $30 million. TVL represents the net deposits that remain after withdrawals, and a growing TVL is often associated with increased trading volumes. For traders, higher TVL shows deeper liquidity and stronger collateral availability for leveraged positions. Competitive Edge: Technology and Cost Efficiency According to CryptoQuant, SunPerp is designed with several features that differentiate it from other decentralized perpetual platforms. One of its key advantages is deep aggregated liquidity, achieved by integrating with leading multi-chain liquidity providers. In terms of performance, the platform offers millisecond-level order matching and high-performance APIs, enabling both retail and institutional users to trade at scale. Intelligent on-chain routing technology further optimizes execution, improving reliability during fast-moving markets. Another standout feature is its zero-gas trading fee structure. By eliminating transaction costs, SunPerp significantly lowers the barrier for frequent trading and high-volume strategies, a critical factor for professional traders who rely on tight margins. Risk Management and Security CryptoQuant reports that security and risk mitigation are central to SunPerp’s architecture. The platform uses multi-source oracle real-time pricing and innovative anti-snipe mechanisms to minimize exposure to abnormal price fluctuations and front-running risks. These measures aim to protect traders during sudden market swings, a key concern for perpetual futures users. SunPerp stresses asset security by ensuring that user deposits remain fully transparent and traceable on-chain. With institutional-grade safeguards, the DEX is targeting both retail traders and professional participants who require higher levels of trust and efficiency in derivatives trading. Outlook for TRON’s DeFi Ecosystem SunPerp’s emergence signals an important step in the growth of TRON’s DeFi sector. With nearly $30 million in TVL and growing participation, the platform is positioned to attract more traders seeking high-speed, low-cost perpetual futures trading. If adoption continues to accelerate, SunPerp could become a cornerstone for derivatives within the TRON ecosystem, reinforcing the network’s derivatives infrastructure
CryptoNews2025/10/01 21:12
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here's the Answer…

According to experts, ETF approval decisions for XRP, Solana, and other altcoins may be delayed following the US Government shutdown. Continue Reading: How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here's the Answer…
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:59
U.S. private employment has fallen for two consecutive days, and job creation momentum continues to be sluggish

PANews reported on October 1st that according to data from the Jinshi Index, U.S. ADP private sector payrolls have declined for two consecutive months, indicating continued sluggish job creation. After revisions, U.S. private sector payrolls fell by 3,000 in August and by a further 32,000 in September. ADP said in a statement that the data contained an unusually large number of missing or edited values, resulting in a rougher-than-usual estimate for its baseline calculations. However, ADP also stressed that the overall slowdown in the job market has not changed.
PANews2025/10/01 20:50
How high can Bitcoin price go in October?

On-chain data suggests Bitcoin isn’t overheated yet, with $122,000 and $138,000 emerging as the next significant resistance levels to watch for BTC price. Key takeaways:BTC must clear the next significant resistance level to unlock targets at $127,000–$137,000.On-chain data shows room to run, with $122,000 and $138,000 as the key risk levels.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:45
Nasdaq-listed VisionSys plans Solana treasury in collaboration with Marinade Finance

VisionSys's stock fell 37.5% in pre-market trading following the news, while Marinade's MNDE token gained 2.3%.
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:39
Tether teams up with Rumble to launch USAT stablecoin in US

Tether partners with Rumble to distribute its new USAT stablecoin in the U.S., expanding its presence under fresh regulations.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 19:20
