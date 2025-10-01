2025-10-03 Friday

Metaplanet's 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300%

Metaplanet’s 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300%

The post Metaplanet’s 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reached 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, lifting its balance-sheet exposure to roughly $3.6 billion; this pushed the Tokyo-listed firm to fourth among corporate holders and drove its BTC Yield from 309.8% in late 2024 down to about 33% in 2025. Metaplanet purchased 5,268 BTC, bringing total to 30,823 BTC. Latest buy averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per BTC; total holdings cost ≈$108,000 per coin. BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows unrealized profit >7.5%; corporate treasuries now exceed 1M BTC. Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings hit 30,823 BTC after a $600M buy; read the full breakdown and implications for corporate treasuries—latest data and analysis. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings jumped after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, increasing total reserves to 30,823 BTC and raising the company’s balance-sheet Bitcoin value to about $3.6 billion. Japanese investment company Metaplanet announced an additional purchase of 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices. The transaction brings the company’s total Bitcoin reserve to 30,823 BTC and places the Tokyo-listed firm among the largest corporate holders by volume. The latest purchase was executed at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000) per BTC. Aggregate cash deployed for this tranche was approximately $600 million, and the company’s cumulative Bitcoin cost basis stands near $108,000 per coin, valuing the holdings at roughly $3.6 billion. Source: Metaplanet What are Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings after the recent purchase? Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings now total 30,823 BTC after the 5,268 BTC acquisition, valuing the company’s treasury at about $3.6 billion. The purchase averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per coin and pushed the firm up the list of corporate BTC holders. How did Metaplanet’s BTC Yield change and what does it mean? Metaplanet’s BTC Yield — the ratio of total BTC to fully diluted shares — surged to 309.8% in late 2024, indicating per-share BTC exposure more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:43
New U.S. Treasury CAMT Rule to Exempt Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

New U.S. Treasury CAMT Rule to Exempt Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

The post New U.S. Treasury CAMT Rule to Exempt Unrealized Bitcoin Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have released an interim guidance, which highlights plans to ease the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) rule that mandated tax on unrealized Bitcoin gains. With this new guidance on the Treasury CAMT rule, companies like Strategy no longer expect to be subject to the rule due to its unrealized gains on its BTC holdings. Details About The Interim Guidance On The Treasury CAMT Rule In a release, the Treasury Department and IRS announced plans to withdraw the CAMT partially proposed regulations and issue revised proposed regulations. Under the earlier proposed regulations, companies like Strategy would have had to pay tax on their unrealized Bitcoin gains. The rule would have applied to Strategy from next year. The Treasury CAMT rule proposes a 15% minimum tax on large corporations’ financial statement income. Meanwhile, due to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies like Strategy had to record their BTC holdings at the mark-to-market price, which would have meant that they had to pay tax based on the BTC’s current value, rather than the amount they had paid for it. However, the interim guidance clarifies that these corporations may disregard unrealized gains and losses on crypto holdings when computing their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) for determining if they are subject to the 15% CAMT. Strategy and top crypto exchange Coinbase were among the industry leaders that had pushed back against the CAMT proposed regulations, urging the Treasury to exclude crypto gains, noting that this tax rule was unfair, as it didn’t apply to traditional assets. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis had also advocated against this Treasury CAMT rule, notably introducing a tax bill that aims to eliminate double taxation and promote innovation. Following the release of this latest guidance from the Treasury and IRS, Lummis remarked that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:38
Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low

Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low

The post Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite big investments and clear demand for yield, most Bitcoin holders have never tried BTCFi because the platforms feel complex and unfamiliar. Without simpler products and better communication, BTCFi could stay a niche space for insiders rather than reach mainstream adoption. Summary Most Bitcoin holders still haven’t touched BTCFi, even though investors are pouring money into the space and there’s clear demand for yield and liquidity. The problem is that current platforms are built for crypto insiders, leaving everyday BTC users confused, cautious, or unaware these products even exist. Unless BTCFi becomes simpler and better communicated, it risks staying niche instead of reaching the broader Bitcoin audience, GoMining warns. While venture funding and media hype might suggest that Bitcoin DeFi — or simply known as BTCFi — is on the rise, Bitcoin users tell a different story. A new survey by GoMining shared with crypto.news found that nearly 80% of BTC holders have never used BTCFi, highlighting a gap between the industry’s ambitions and its actual adoption. GoMining’s results of survey on BTCFi | Source: GoMining Similar to decentralized finance (DeFi) on Ethereum, BTCFi was meant to offer a set of tools and platforms that let people use BTC in financial ways beyond just buying and holding. For example, people could use BTC for lending, getting access to synthetic Bitcoin assets, or bridging them via cross-chain bridges to get access to different networks. Institutional pouring also seems to be growing. Data from Maestro, an enterprise-grade Bitcoin-focused infrastructure provider, shows that BTCFi venture funding surged to $175 million across 32 rounds in the first half of 2025, with 20 out of 32 deals focused on DeFi, custody, or consumer apps in the BTCFi space. For crypto natives only Yet, according to GoMining’s survey, which questioned more than 700 people across North…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:33
Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking

Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking

The post Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Starknet has rolled out the first ‘trustless Bitcoin staking’ system, letting holders earn rewards without leaving $BTC’s base chain behind. The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 network. That matters because Bitcoin is a $2.3T asset where almost all of it sits idle. Roughly 98.5% of supply does nothing on-chain, while Ethereum has already built a $140B+ staking economy – with a third of its circulating $ETH now locked up. By comparison, Bitcoin staking stands at just 58.5K coins. The big question is whether wrapped $BTC staking is enough to make Bitcoin truly productive, or if it’s just a stopgap. And that’s where the broader narrative kicks in: while Starknet experiments with yield, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is scaling $BTC into a fully usable ecosystem where payments, DeFi, and even meme coins can finally run natively on Bitcoin. But first, let’s discuss Starknet and why its efforts could make Bitcoin Hyper an even more appealing solution for Bitcoin’s pains. Starknet’s Play: Bitcoin Staking Through Wrapped Assets On Sept. 30, Starknet confirmed that Bitcoin holders can now stake wrapped versions of their coins directly on its Ethereum-based Layer 2. Assets like $WBTC, $tBTC, Liquid BTC, and $SolvBTC plug into Starknet’s consensus, giving $BTC a way to earn rewards while supporting network security. Source: @ready_co on X. The staking process relies on zk-STARKs, a cryptographic system designed for speed, scalability, and even post-quantum resistance. Starknet’s developers highlighted that their attempt at becoming a Bitcoin execution layer is in testing; they managed to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in just 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi. The vision is straightforward: channel some of Bitcoin’s $2.3T dormant supply into productive use while also deepening Starknet’s liquidity base. If successful, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:31
Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High

Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High

The post Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial ascent of Bitcoin miners listed in the United States has been impressive, with the collective market capitalization reaching over $50 billion for the first time. This notable growth, acknowledged by a prominent Wall Street institution, reflects substantial investor trust and the sector’s expansion. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-miners-surge-to-new-market-high
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:08
CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk

CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk

The post CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The X account of BNB Chain has circulated a suspicious link related to a fake “$BSC rewards” program. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned not to click, indicating possible signs of compromise of the official account and phishing risks through WalletConnect. What happened, when, why it matters In recent hours, a post on the BNB Chain X profile pushed a fake voting for rewards, promising payments within 24 hours and including a fraudulent link. Soon after, CZ – as reported by CoinDesk – issued a warning, stating that the account might have been compromised. Industry analysis indicates an increase in scams spread via social media: according to Chainalysis, scam revenues in 2024 were estimated at least $9.9 billion. For technical guidance on connection security, also see the official page of WalletConnect. According to the data collected by our threat‑intelligence team and independent analysts, campaigns exploiting verified accounts and flash polls show recurring patterns in terms of timing and authorization requests: many fraudulent operations aim to obtain quick signatures through WalletConnect pop‑ups. Security operators also observe that the combination of urgency (24 hours) and seemingly verified official messages significantly increases the likelihood that a less experienced user will sign harmful transactions. In this context, the key message remains: when a verified profile spreads links that contradict official communication, the risk of fund theft through phishing sites and malicious signature interfaces increases. Quotes and Verifications “Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account.” “The @bnbchain X account may have been compromised.” Check the updated official channels: Essential Timeline Post containing the suspicious link on the X account of BNB Chain. CZ’s warning not to click, with speculation of compromise. CZ returns to the crypto scene in Dubai. Internal investigations initiated to remove fraudulent content. Impact and risks for users The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:00
Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown

Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown

The post Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ticked higher on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown. The move showed the evolving view of the cryptocurrency to a store of value during dysfunctional geopolitical times, not unlike gold, which rose to a record on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency traded around 2% higher on the day at $116,598. The U.S. government shut down at midnight after a Senate bill to keep the government funded did not garner enough votes to pass. This comes as Democrats led by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries push for such a measure also extend enhanced Obamacare tax credits. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin 5-day chart President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has threatened government benefit cuts for “large numbers of people” if an agreement isn’t reached soon. Stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders assessed the ramifications of a government shutdown, with Wall Street perhaps looking to other assets for safety — including bitcoin. Gold also caught a bid, hitting a fresh all-time high. Bitcoin is up about 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street institutions embrace the cryptocurrency and global investors begin to view it as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/bitcoin-rises-as-investors-seek-a-global-safe-haven-amid-shutdown.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:52
Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects

Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects

Ripple CTO David Schwartz steps back to focus on personal projects, with Dennis Jarosch taking over technical operations at Ripple.   David Schwartz, the long-time CTO of Ripple, has announced he will step back from daily operations after more than a decade with the company. Transitioning to the role of “CTO emeritus,” Schwartz will focus […] The post Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 21:30
Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

The post Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard, managing $9.3 trillion in assets, is considering letting clients trade cryptocurrency ETFs on its platform, marking a big shift from its cautious past. While the firm won’t launch its own crypto products, it plans to offer selected third-party crypto ETFs in response to growing client demand and a clearer regulatory landscape. This move could …
CoinPedia2025/10/01 21:30
Machi Big Brother's $44M Profit Turns to $9M Loss After Hyperliquid Ripoff

Machi Big Brother’s $44M Profit Turns to $9M Loss After Hyperliquid Ripoff

A high-profile digital asset investor and Taiwanese music celebrity, Jeffrey Huang—better known as “Machi Big Brother”—has recently witnessed a dramatic turn in his cryptocurrency investments. Once sitting on over $44 million in unrealized gains, Huang’s exposure to the volatile DeFi and crypto markets has resulted in significant floating losses, highlighting the risks even prominent traders [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 21:14
