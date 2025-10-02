2025-10-03 Friday

Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B

Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B

Key Takeaways: Sui Network teams up with Ethena Labs to roll out suiUSDe and USDi in Q4 2025 suiUSDe is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar, while USDi is backed by BlackRock’s The post Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
Plasma-oprichter ontkent insiderverkoop na 50% crash van XPL-token

Plasma-oprichter ontkent insiderverkoop na 50% crash van XPL-token

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De lancering van Plasma en de bijbehorende token XPL liep deze week uit op commotie. Binnen dagen verloor het project meer dan de helft van zijn waarde, waarna geruchten over insiderverkoop de ronde deden. Oprichter Paul Faecks wijst die beschuldigingen resoluut van de hand. Maar blijft de community overtuigd? Plasma koers halveert direct na start Plasma, een nieuwe layer-1 blockchain gericht op stablecoin betalingen, lanceerde eind september zijn mainnet en token. De XPL-prijs steeg kortstondig tot $1,70, maar zakte halverwege de week terug naar $0,83. Voor veel handelaren leek de scherpe daling het gevolg van verkoopdruk vanuit het team zelf. Onchain-analisten wezen op opvallende walletbewegingen rond de officiële vault van Plasma, waar volgens hen honderden miljoenen tokens richting beurzen gingen. Sommige gebruikers spraken zelfs van een strategie waarbij grote verkooporders in kleine stukken werden verdeeld, om slippage te vermijden. Plasma ($XPL) is now down almost 50% from its all-time high – and the team and investors haven’t even started selling the 50% of the token supply they gave themselves. Shoutout to everyone who was hyping $XPL on here by saying ’trillions’. pic.twitter.com/htwcIYt2DT — Guido Lange (@GuidoLange) October 1, 2025 Faecks ontkent geruchten In een verklaring van donderdag stelde Faecks dat de aantijgingen ongegrond zijn. Volgens hem zijn alle team- en investeerdersallocaties drie jaar vergrendeld, met een cliff van één jaar. “Geen enkel teamlid heeft XPL verkocht,” benadrukte hij. Daarnaast ontkende hij dat Plasma banden heeft met market maker Wintermute, die door critici als mogelijke verkoper werd aangewezen. “We hebben nooit contracten met hen gehad en hebben dezelfde informatie als het publiek,” aldus Faecks. We’ve seen a number of rumors circulating since the launch of XPL and want to set the record straight. 1/ No team members have sold any XPL. All investor and team XPL is locked for 3 years with a 1 year cliff. 2/ Of our team of ~50, three spent time at Blur or Blast. Our team… — Paul (@pauliepunt) October 1, 2025 Kritiek blijft bestaan Toch blijft de scepsis onder communityleden groot. Critici merken op dat de verklaring alleen spreekt over team- en investeerderstokens, maar weinig zegt over de allocaties voor ecosysteem en groei. Volgens hen kan verkoop uit die categorie de koersval hebben versneld. Een gebruiker reageerde fel: “Je formuleert het zo dat het lijkt alsof er niets is verkocht, terwijl andere fondsen wel degelijk op beurzen kunnen zijn beland.” So no “team” tokens have been sold and are locked but what about the “ecosystem and growth” tokens ? Pretty clear they have been sold but you are wording your tweet to make it seem like they haven’t been sold. Stop the porky pies Paulie, on chain doesn’t lie mate https://t.co/Bx2JaP5cO7 — crypto – popseye (papovic) (@crypto_popseye) October 1, 2025 Alsof dat nog niet genoeg was, moest exchange Aster een dag later gebruikers compenseren na een glitch in het XPL-perpetual contract. De koers schoot daar tijdelijk naar $4, waardoor liquidaties plaatsvonden. Het platform keerde de eerste schadevergoedingen al binnen enkele uren uit. Focus op doorbouwen Ondanks de onrust houdt de Plasma-oprichter vol dat de prioriteit bij productontwikkeling ligt. “We zijn laser-focused op het bouwen aan de toekomst van geld en zullen verder geen commentaar geven,” besloot Faecks. Of de markt zich kan herstellen van de twijfel rond de lancering, zal de komende weken duidelijk worden. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Plasma-oprichter ontkent insiderverkoop na 50% crash van XPL-token is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
U.S. Government Shutdown: Crypto Market Breakout Set to Begin

U.S. Government Shutdown: Crypto Market Breakout Set to Begin

With tensions growing in Washington, the threat of a U.S. government shutdown is spilling over into global markets, and Crypto traders are keeping a close eye. Historically, political standoffs in the US have shaken confidence in traditional assets and led to more interest in alternatives such as Bitcoin and gold. This time, with the fiscal […]
Cryptopolitan
Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

2025 is proving to be the year in which crypto casinos are moving from niche to mainstream at a pace that a couple of years ago would have been unimaginable. What was once the domain of hobbyists and tech enthusiasts has quickly become an attractive alternative to people from all walks of life.  The gameplay […]
Tronweekly
Best Presale Crypto 2025: Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Joins Nexchain and LayerBrett in Investor Headlines Worldwide

Best Presale Crypto 2025: Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Joins Nexchain and LayerBrett in Investor Headlines Worldwide

The crypto market is shifting, and presale crypto tokens are at the center of the conversation. Investors are no longer just chasing hype but looking for projects that combine culture, technology, and real innovation. In 2025, several token presales are making headlines for their unique approaches. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), Nexchain, and LayerBrett are among the top crypto presales that reflect this trend.  Each represents a different angle: Pepe Dollar leans into meme-powered finance, Nexchain brings AI-driven blockchain performance, and LayerBrett emphasizes scalability.  Together, they are shaping the narrative for what could be considered the best crypto presale to buy right now. Pepe Dollar Roadmap Highlights Strong Presale Growth The Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) roadmap reveals a detailed approach to building both culture and technology. In Phase 1, the project introduced its smart contract, passed KYC verification, and launched campaigns on Telegram and X. Influencer collaborations and original artwork releases helped establish its brand presence. Phase 2 is focused on presale crypto tokens, with the six-stage event supported by on-chain incentives and the “CTO the Dollar” campaign. A federal burn allocation of 29% adds transparency to supply management. Over $2.9 million has already been raised, with tokens priced at $0.006495 in Stage 2 and a confirmed launch price of $0.03695. Looking ahead, Phase 3 will expand the project with staking plans, meme partnerships, centralized and decentralized exchange listings, and Ethereum Layer-2 scaling tests.  The roadmap demonstrates how Pepe Dollar positions itself among the best crypto presales 2025, combining humor with payment infrastructure to create a unique presale coin in the Web3 ecosystem. Nexchain AI Blockchain Redefines Presale Projects Nexchain is the world’s first fully AI-powered blockchain, designed to revolutionize how decentralized systems operate. Its presale is structured with stage-based pricing, rewarding early participants as token values increase. By merging Proof-of-Stake with advanced NEX AI technology, Nexchain introduces a Hybrid Consensus that delivers unmatched scalability and speed. It also supports next-generation smart contracts that enable smooth interoperability across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This combination of AI and blockchain makes Nexchain one of the standout crypto presale projects for 2025. It is not just another coin presale but a platform aiming to set standards for performance and flexibility.  For investors seeking innovative web3 crypto presale opportunities, Nexchain has already proven itself as a strong contender. LayerBrett Expands Meme-Inspired Layer 2 Utility LayerBrett ($LBRETT) is another project climbing up the rankings of top presale crypto opportunities. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it seeks to provide faster transactions, lower fees, and scalability while retaining the cultural appeal of meme coins. As of October 1, 2025, LayerBrett is priced at approximately $0.02221. The project recently reached a presale milestone of $3.7 million, signaling rising investor confidence. In addition, the launch of its new Ethereum Layer 2 network underscores its focus on combining utility with meme-based branding. For those comparing crypto coins on presale, LayerBrett stands out for its balance of cultural relevance and blockchain infrastructure. It highlights how token presales are evolving, with projects pushing beyond entertainment to deliver scalable solutions for Web3 adoption. Pepe Dollar, Nexchain, and LayerBrett Lead Presale Buzz Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), Nexchain, and LayerBrett together showcase the diversity of top crypto presales in 2025. Each has carved a niche in the presale crypto market, demonstrating how token presales can appeal to different investor goals. Pepe Dollar focuses on meme-driven PayFi, Nexchain pushes AI-driven blockchain innovation, and LayerBrett blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. This variety shows that the best crypto presale to buy right now depends on whether investors value cultural impact, advanced technology, or scalability. As more cryptocurrency presales gain traction, these three projects remain central to conversations about new crypto presales and token presales shaping 2025. Pepe Dollar Website: https://Pepedollar .io/ Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/Pepedollar community This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats
Over 190,000 Bitcoin Addresses Now Hold $1M or More

Over 190,000 Bitcoin Addresses Now Hold $1M or More

Blockchain data shows that by the close of September, more than 190,000 addresses each held at least $1 million worth […] The post Over 190,000 Bitcoin Addresses Now Hold $1M or More appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve

Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve

Two members of the Swedish Democrats party, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, submitted a proposal to the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, to study the possibility of creating a strategic national bitcoin reserve. In this initiative, dated October 1, 2025, the parliamentarians called on the government to conduct a study on how to build a state […] Сообщение Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
IBM and nybl collaborate to deliver AI-powered industrial solutions

IBM and nybl collaborate to deliver AI-powered industrial solutions

The new collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI across critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, utilities, and industrial operations. nybl is a deep-tech development company with a mission to develop and export technology and innovation from the Middle East to the rest of the world. Dubai, UAE – 2nd Oct 2025 – IBM (NYSE: [...]
Crypto Breaking News
Popular Analyst Explains: "Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach $150,000 Quickly If It Breaks This Level!"

Popular Analyst Explains: "Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach $150,000 Quickly If It Breaks This Level!"

Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards said that if Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 level, it could rise to $150,000. Continue Reading: Popular Analyst Explains: "Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach $150,000 Quickly If It Breaks This Level!"
Coinstats
Breaking: CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Breaking: CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
