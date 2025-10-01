2025-10-03 Friday

TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches

The post TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. TokenFi has established a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, a leading multi-platform media brand, in an effort to enhance its visibility. The three-month campaign will highlight TokenFi’s goal of transforming tokenization and streamlining asset launches, enabling anyone to utilize tokenization without requiring coding knowledge. The media launch will consist of live events, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, commercial placements during business hours, and biographical interview segments that will air nationally on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. What Does the Campaign Entail? Every month, TokenFi executives will be featured in two in-depth TV interviews that will be aired as sponsored content on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching more than 219 million households in the United States. Twice an hour, four times a month, TokenFi advertisements will illuminate the famous Reuters 42nd Street Billboard. The ad will showcase TokenFi’s distinctive platform for smoothly launching and tokenizing assets, making it appealing to both retail and institutional. Advertisement &nbsp Major financial networks, including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, will air more than 100 30-second advertisements each month. In the second month, an additional 50 spots will debut on Bloomberg. TokenFi will expand its reach beyond the cryptocurrency community through three press releases per month, summaries of NYSE interviews, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX stations. Every piece of material will be shared on social media and among New to The Street’s 3.4 million YouTube viewers. Additionally, TokenFi will take part in virtual meetings with family offices and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:44
Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores

The post Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Video games publisher Epic Games has accused Apple of deliberately discouraging iPhone users from installing third-party app stores. The Fortnite maker published new data suggesting that Apple’s changes to its installation process have improved installation rates, which it claims is only because of Brussels’ intervention. Epic Games announced on Wednesday that downloads of its Epic Games Store on iOS had increased significantly since Apple implemented changes mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company stated that the trend was evidence that Apple’s earlier practices had “sabotaged” competition. According to stats shared in its blog post, before Apple updated its process in July with the release of iOS 18.6, roughly 65% of users abandoned the installation of the Epic Games Store.  That figure has since fallen to around 25%, which Epic argues is proof that Apple’s previous installation system was intentionally complicated and misleading. Developers, including Epic, complained to regulators that users were quitting midway because of the number of steps required to complete the installation. EU pressure forces Apple store changes As reported by Cryptopolitan, the European Commission had raised concerns earlier this year that Apple was making it “overly burdensome and confusing” for users to access apps from third-party developers on its App Store. In April, the EU fined Apple € 500 million ($568 million) for failing to comply with DMA obligations. Just months later, Apple introduced an “updated user experience” with iOS 18.6. Epic noted that Apple had cut the number of steps for installing third-party app stores from 15 to six. The company also removed what Epic coined “scare screen,” which warned users against installing outside applications, and a technical dead end that stranded users inside iOS Settings. “For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:40
EVs, big SUVs drive Ford Q3 U.S. sales up 8.2%

The post EVs, big SUVs drive Ford Q3 U.S. sales up 8.2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning on display at the New York International Auto Show on March 28, 2024. Danielle DeVries | CNBC DETROIT – Sales of electric vehicles and large SUVs drove Ford Motor‘s third-quarter sales up by 8.2%, the Detroit automaker reported Wednesday. Ford said sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 30.2% during the period to a new quarterly record of more than 30,600 units. Its “electrified” vehicles, including EVs and hybrids, increased 20% compared with the same period a year earlier. Sales of Ford’s SUVs increased nearly 10% during the quarter, including massive gains for its larger SUVs as well as the Mustang Mach E EV, which was up 51% from a year earlier. EV sales during the third quarter are expected to be a record, as buyers pulled ahead plans to purchase a new zero-emissions vehicle ahead federal EV incentives of up to $7,500 ending in September. Ford CEO Jim Farley on Tuesday said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if sales of EVs fell from an industry market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends. Cox Automotive forecasts sales of EVs hit 410,000 during the third quarter, up 21% from a year earlier. That would easily be the highest amount of EVs ever sold in a quarter in the U.S., as well as a record 10% market share. Sales of EVs as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that also qualified for federal incentives are expected to assist in boosting third quarter vehicle sales up between 4% and 7%, according to forecasts from Cox and CarMax’s Edmunds. This is breaking news. Please check back for additional details. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/third-quarter-us-auto-sales.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:37
Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers

The post Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is displayed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show will be recorded on the first night the show will return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images Late-night television has come under fire in recent months. That could leave advertisers and media companies, already clinging to what’s left on live TV, with an even smaller pool of options. The recent upheaval in late-night programming — namely the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the temporary suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — has shown a spotlight on ratings and revenue for late-night standouts and spurred questions of political influence. President Donald Trump, aggressively vocal about both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s bad fortune, has called for late-night shows on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be next on the chopping block. The result is not just uncertainty for viewers, TV executives and show staffs, but a pall over an advertising category that’s long been a staple of live TV. “Reaching a lot of people who are engaged because it’s live TV — or live-to-tape — is really important, and when you think about it from the media company’s perspective … the live moments are live sports on most given nights, the nightly news and late-night talk shows. That’s all you have,” said Kevin Krim, CEO of ad data firm EDO. “To the people who think late night doesn’t matter, they’re not thinking about the economics and the goals and the incentives of both the advertisers and the media companies. They’re ignoring some of the strategic value of the ecosystem,” he added. When Disney’s ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air in September, it was unclear for days…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:25
Peloton revamps equipment, raises prices ahead of holidays

The post Peloton revamps equipment, raises prices ahead of holidays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The entrance to the Peloton offices in Midtown Manhattan. Erik Mcgregor | Lightrocket | Getty Images Peloton on Wednesday said it’s relaunching its product assortment, introducing a commercial equipment line and raising prices for both subscriptions and hardware as the company looks to reignite growth ahead of the holiday shopping season.  The revamped assortment includes better audio, processors and WiFi across all of its machines. Its refreshed plus line will feature an AI-powered tracking camera, speakers, a 360-degree swivel screen and hands free control, among other new features.  “The products are called the cross training series because we’re trying to help our members … understand that the right regimen for everyone, right routine for everyone is a mix of cardio and strength, and also investing in practices like yoga and meditation,” CEO Peter Stern told CNBC in an interview. “And so the products were designed, regardless of which one you buy, to facilitate that type of multi-disciplinary approach to wellness.”  The assortment-wide relaunch, the first since the company’s founding, comes as Peloton looks to return to sales growth after spending the last couple of years fixing its cost structure and staving off financial ruin. Now that the company has refinanced its debt and is again generating free cash flow, it is now focusing on its assortment in the hopes a better line up can bring in a wider swath of members.   “The products are going to be more expensive than the ones that we had before, but I think deliver a lot more value because now you’re getting a strength and a cardio solution,” said Stern. “Our holiday season is about to be upon us. We sell over 60% of the units across the whole year [during the holidays]… we’ll get a pretty clear sense of whether we’re hitting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:13
Dollar falls on U.S. government shutdown, now on pace for worst annual decline in 22 years

The post Dollar falls on U.S. government shutdown, now on pace for worst annual decline in 22 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar held on to steep gains on Friday after better-than-forecast U.S. data dampened expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve this year. Jackal Pan | Moment | Getty Images The dollar fell Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers failed to avert a government shutdown, raising questions from traders about the potential economic impact. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s performance against six rival currencies including the euro and the Japanese yen, lost 0.2% to trade at 97.61. The move put the benchmark down 10% for 2025. That would mark the U.S. currency’s biggest annual loss since 2003 — when it fell 14.6%. The U.S. government shut down  after the Senate failed to pass a short-term funding bill, and Democrats led by Senate minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries push for a measure to extend enhanced Obamacare tax credits. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened benefit cuts for “large numbers of people” if an agreement wasn’t reached. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Dollar index year to date “Historically, shutdowns have corresponded with a weaker USD, though primarily against safe haven currencies” such as the yen, Swiss franc and euro, wrote FX analyst Daniel Tobon of Citigroup. “Given persistent [U.S. dollar] pessimism in the current market narrative, further increased U.S. political uncertainty should also pressure the USD lower. However, a quick resolution to the shutdown could lead to limited follow-through, keeping us in similar ranges to recent months.” The greenback’s latest decline drove gold futures — which trade in dollars — to reach a fresh all-time high above $3,900 an ounce. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/dollar-falls-on-us-government-shutdown-now-on-pace-for-worst-annual-decline-in-22-years.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:10
Roman Storm seeks acquittal in Tornado Cash trial

The post Roman Storm seeks acquittal in Tornado Cash trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roman Storm, co-founder of the cryptocurrency tumbling protocol Tornado Cash, filed a motion for judgment of acquittal in the Southern District of New York on Sept 30. A federal jury convicted Storm earlier this year of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, while jurors deadlocked on money laundering charges and acquitted him on sanctions violations. His legal team now seeks to overturn the conviction entirely, with oral argument scheduled for Dec 18. In a 103-page memorandum, reviewed by Blockworks, Storm’s defense counsel argued that Tornado Cash is permissionless, immutable software that Storm did not control once deployed. They said the Department of Justice improperly relied on a negligence theory, claiming Storm failed to stop criminals from using the tool, despite lacking both legal duty and technical ability. The filing contends that labeling software publication as a financial “business” violates constitutional free speech protections, invoking both the First Amendment and the Berman Amendment, which shields the distribution of informational materials from sanctions enforcement. Storm’s lawyers also challenged the venue, saying alleged New York connections — such as Infura payments, email communications, and Telegram messages — were legally insufficient.  On the substantive charges, they argued that Tornado Cash did not transmit funds, Storm did not enter into a money laundering agreement, and open-source code cannot be equated to providing a sanctions-barred service. The government has until Oct 31 to file its response to Storm’s motion, per the court documents. Both parties also agreed to pause any potential retrial motions — which the government could pursue on the hung money laundering count — until the acquittal motion is resolved. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/storm-seeks-acquittal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:06
Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! “Target: $1 Trillion Market!”

The post Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! “Target: $1 Trillion Market!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The giant Swiss cryptocurrency bank Sygnum Bank has taken an important step regarding Bitcoin (BTC). According to Coindesk, Sygnum Bank launched the BTC Alpha Fund for its investors. Accordingly, Sygnum launched the BTC Alpha Fund, which allows investors to generate returns by holding Bitcoin without selling it. This new Fund promises annual returns of 8-10% in Bitcoin by transforming stranded assets into larger investments using smart arbitrage and DeFi strategies. By converting arbitrage gains into Bitcoin, investors can increase their holdings without reducing their exposure to BTC’s long-term price appreciation. Only 0.8% of Bitcoin’s supply is currently used in DeFi, which equates to less than $6.5 billion of the approximately $1 trillion market. According to Sygnum, this suggests significant growth potential for Bitcoin-based yield products. The fund targets professional and institutional investors and returns are paid in Bitcoin. Markus Hammerli, head of the BTC Alpha Fund, says the product has already seen significant interest. He also notes that every $1 billion inflow into Bitcoin ETFs could boost prices by 3-6% due to Bitcoin’s limited supply and multiplier effect. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/swiss-bank-launches-new-bitcoin-btc-fund-target-1-trillion-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:05
K-Pop’s Ampers&One Shares An Edgier Concept On Second U.S. Tour

The post K-Pop’s Ampers&One Shares An Edgier Concept On Second U.S. Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ampers&One is currently touring the U.S. as the opening act for P1Harmony. FNC Entertainment Ampers&One has a unique perspective, one that both helps them stand out and helps them relate to a worldwide audience. Yes, they’re a k-pop band, performing in Korean, but they are also a global band with international origins. “I like to think that we are a Korean band in the genre of k-pop, but we definitely have an international audience,” said group leader Kamden. “So, in that sense, we’re both Korean and international, and, yeah, being international is a very big strength for us because we’re able to communicate with a lot of different fans and also are able to relate to fans from different places.” Rapper Kamden Winston Na lived in the U.S. for a decade. Chinese Canadian vocalist Brian Ho was born in Vancouver. Vocalists Choi Ji-ho and Kim Seung-mo hail from Seoul, while Yoon Si-yun is from Incheon. Singer Kyrell Valentine Choi was born in Seattle and rapper Mackiah Mercer hails from New South Wales in Australia. “Growing up in different areas of the world means that you’re going to grow up with different experiences,” said Kamden. “Just having those different experiences allows us to relate to our fans and their experiences as well.” In the two years since the band debuted their first album Ampersand One, they released a few more albums and are already on their second U.S. tour. Their most recent release, the six-track Loud and Proud album sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week, with the music video for the title track “That’s That” surpassing 10 million views three days after its release. The band is currently touring as the opening act for P1Harmony’s 2025 Live Tour. Mackiah is proud of what they’ve accomplished in those two…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:49
Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Are Lining Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! $2 Billion in New Purchases to Be Made!

Nasdaq-listed Visionsys AI announced plans to acquire Solana for up to $2 billion through its subsidiary Medintel Technology. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Are Lining Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! $2 Billion in New Purchases to Be Made!
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:45
