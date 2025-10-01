2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Next Coin to Blow Up: Could Ethereum and Based Eggman Be the Next Altcoins to Break All Time Highs?

Discover if Ethereum and Based Eggman ($GGs) could be the next altcoins to break all-time highs. Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 with key insights into top crypto presale projects.
2025/10/01 22:45
SBI Crypto, a mining pool under Japan's SBI Group, is suspected of being attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $21 million and may be related to North Korean hackers.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, SBI Crypto, a cryptocurrency mining pool under Japanese financial giant SBI Group, is suspected of having suffered a security breach. Addresses associated with the company experienced a suspicious outflow of approximately US$21 million on September 24. The stolen funds involved Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The attackers transferred the funds to five instant exchange platforms and ultimately deposited them into the currency mixing protocol Tornado Cash. ZachXBT noted that there are multiple signs that this attack bears similarities to other known hacking incidents attributed to North Korea (DPRK). As of press time, SBI Crypto has not issued any public statement on the matter.
2025/10/01 22:36
Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund

The post Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd. Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance.  Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows. $50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange. Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks. Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023 Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects…
2025/10/01 22:36
‘Hockey Stick Growth’: Coinbase Hits $1B in Onchain Loans, Brian Armstrong Sets $100B Target

The post ‘Hockey Stick Growth’: Coinbase Hits $1B in Onchain Loans, Brian Armstrong Sets $100B Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase just dropped the mic on X: $1 billion in onchain loans using bitcoin as collateral. CEO Brian Armstrong’s already eyeing a 100x leap to $100 billion. DeFi Credit Explodes, Billions Flow Into Onchain Lending On social media, Coinbase and Brian Armstrong announced that the company has facilitated $1 billion in onchain loans, with bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hockey-stick-growth-coinbase-hits-1b-in-onchain-loans-brian-armstrong-sets-100b-target/
2025/10/01 22:35
Widely Adopted For Token Creation

The post Widely Adopted For Token Creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Waves has been widely adopted for token creation and crowdfunding purposes due to its simplicity and low cost. Waves (WAVES) is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that was launched in 2016 by a team led by Sasha Ivanov. It is designed to provide a user-friendly interface that allows anyone to create and issue custom digital tokens on the Waves blockchain. This feature has made it popular for crowdfunding and launching Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Having its own decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade a variety of cryptocurrencies and tokens directly from their Waves wallets. Waves uses a consensus algorithm known as Waves-NG, which allows for fast block times and high transaction throughput, making it suitable for various use cases, including gaming and micropayments. WAVES token The Waves (WAVES) token is the native cryptocurrency of the Waves blockchain, an open-source platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps) and custom tokens.  Waves has a decentralized governance model where token holders can participate in voting on platform upgrades and changes. It also uses a Leased Proof-of-Stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism, where token holders can lease their WAVES to full nodes and receive rewards for participating in block generation and network security. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/waves-waves-token/
2025/10/01 22:29
Tesla raises lease prices as U.S. EV tax credit expires

The post Tesla raises lease prices as U.S. EV tax credit expires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has raised lease prices for all its vehicles in the United States following the expiration of a federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit that had been a key driver of demand. The lease price adjustment follows the removal of the $7,500 Federal incentive on new EV leases and purchases, as well as the $4,000 credit for used EVs, effective September 30. The Biden administration introduced incentives to boost the adoption of battery-powered and hybrid EV vehicles. Trump’s administration policy changes were scrapped, leaving automakers to reassess their lease prices. Tesla increases Model Y’s lease prices Tesla, along with its competitors in the U.S., has been passing credits on to consumers through reduced car prices and lease offers. However, the companies are adjusting their lease prices upward in response to the removal of the credits, although sticker prices remain unchanged. The Model Y’s monthly lease has risen to $529–$599, up from the previous range of $479–$529. The Model 3 lease price has also increased from $429–$759, up from the previous range of $349–$699. The changes underscore the higher cost of entry for consumers without the cushion of federal support. According to Cox Automotive data, Tesla’s U.S. market share fell to 38% in August, marking the lowest record in almost eight years. The previous peak recorded was an 80% share. Rivals, including BYD of China, General Motors, and Hyundai, have expanded their automotive models, offering customers more options.  Tesla’s European performance has been mixed. Sales rose for the first time this year in France and Denmark, where Model Y became the best-selling car. Norway’s automotive industry also experienced a rise in sales, with the Model Y and Model 3 ranking among the best-selling electric vehicles. However, Tesla has struggled in the Swedish market, registering a…
2025/10/01 22:28
LSEG Pushes Into Digital Finance With Blockchain Platform for Private Markets

LSEG launches its blockchain-powered Digital Markets Infrastructure, streamlining private funds and positioning London at the forefront of digital finance.
2025/10/01 22:15
Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low, research shows

Despite big investments and clear demand for yield, most Bitcoin holders have never tried BTCFi because the platforms feel complex and unfamiliar. Without simpler products and better communication, BTCFi could stay a niche space for insiders rather than reach mainstream…
2025/10/01 22:10
Ford CEO Jim Farley on EVs, cutting costs and other ‘surprises’

The post Ford CEO Jim Farley on EVs, cutting costs and other ‘surprises’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., at Ford Pro Accelerate in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images DETROIT — “A lot of surprises.” That’s how Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley described his past five years leading the Detroit automaker, which he believes now has a solid foundation. For Farley, who marks his fifth anniversary as CEO on Wednesday, there have been industry-wide problems to deal with, as well as Ford-specific issues that the company is still in the process of navigating. The 63-year-old CEO has been working to make Ford more capital efficient, improve quality to reduce recall and warranty costs, and grow profit margins. That’s on top of industry-wide concerns about changing regulations, including tariffs, and shifting dynamics in electric and autonomous vehicle strategies.   “I think there were certainly a lot of surprises,” Farley told CNBC on the sidelines of a Ford event Wednesday in Detroit. “I would say what I’m most proud of is the team I built, together with [Ford Chair Bill Ford], as well as the foundation.” Farley said it’s still going to “take more work,” but the company has a good base after years of restructuring to perform better than it has under his tenure thus far. He’s optimistic about Ford continuing to improve the company’s overall performance and grow shareholder value. “We need to get more capital efficient. We need to have higher margins than 4% or 5%, and we we need to be more resilient to economic cycle,” Farley said, adding some recent changes in regulations from the Trump administration may be more beneficial than Wall Street expects for Ford. Investor ‘surprise’ Despite the company’s ongoing challenges, Ford stock has been a surprising return for investors that have…
2025/10/01 21:55
Most Volatile Cryptos: Why Meme Coins Like Based Eggman Are Volatile Cryptos and How to Make Life Changing Profits

Explore most volatile cryptos and low cap altcoin gems with 1000X Potential. Learn how Eggman's GGs works, strategies for Best Crypto to Buy Now, and steps to manage risk.
2025/10/01 21:09
