Epic Games accuses Apple of stifling third-party stores on iOS
Epic Games accuses Apple of discouraging iOS users from installing third-party app stores despite EU pressure under the DMA.
EPIC
$1.8684
+4.80%
APP
$0.001941
+6.70%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 22:21
XRP Price Targets $6 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale ROI Projections Hit 200x
The post XRP Price Targets $6 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale ROI Projections Hit 200x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is hitting the headlines with its price increase to 2.78 and institutionalization taking its treasury to 1.72 billion. Analysts believe that the token can reach up to $6 by the year 2026. In the meantime, Lyno AI promises even greater returns and draws the interest of investors with its AI-based arbitrage platform. Early Bird Presale: 800,000+ Tokens Gone—How Long Before the Window Shuts? The presale of Lyno AI is in the Early Bird phase, and the tokens are priced at $0.050. To date, 806,644 tokens have been sold, raising $40,332. The second step will raise the price to $0.055. A final target price of $0.10 is set. Those who invest in this round also receive an entry into the Lyno AI Giveaway. Buyers who spend over $100 in advance have the chance of winning part of a $100K pool, which will be shared into 10 prizes of $10K each. Why Would Retail Traders Stay in XRP When Lyno Levels the Field in Milliseconds? Lyno stands out as having next-generation, AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage. It connects significant blockchains, such as Ethereum and XRP ecosystems, with autonomous algorithms that scan various networks in milliseconds. This enables retail investors to make flash-loan arbitrage trades that previously would have been accessible only to institutions. The smart contracts of the platform are fully audited by Cyberscope , which serves as an additional security measure to the users. 30% Fee Distribution, Real-Time Execution—Why This Is the Future of Trading The system is run by real-time decision-making and automated execution of trades. It provides near-instant settlements and distributes 30 percent of the protocol fees as staking rewards. Protocol governance is also influenced by token holders, who vote on upgrades and fee structures. This socially-driven method makes Lyno AI a serious solution to the outdated world of manual…
XRP
$3.0531
+3.98%
AI
$0.1283
+5.07%
COM
$0.013816
-4.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:15
Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025
Both have solid communities and technical merits, but as established networks, their growth can be slower than in the early […] The post Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
SUI
$3.6035
+3.58%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 22:15
Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy
TLDR VisionSys AI plans to stake $500M in Solana over six months with Marinade. The company’s new treasury strategy follows a trend of public crypto adoption. VisionSys AI has appointed Solana backer Hakob Sirounian as CSO. Solana-focused treasury firms, like VisionSys AI, hold over $3B in SOL tokens. VisionSys AI (VSA), a Beijing-based firm focused [...] The post Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
AI
$0.1283
+5.07%
SIX
$0.01989
+1.89%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:11
U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide
TLDR U.S. shutdown halts services, 750K workers furloughed, $400M daily losses Federal shutdown sparks chaos: jobs frozen, markets shaken, services stalled $1.7T budget clash triggers shutdown, federal workers unpaid, markets hit Government standoff deepens: 750K furloughs, stalled reports, rising costs Shutdown fallout: halted services, military unpaid, Wall Street volatility The U.S. government shutdown officially began [...] The post U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.009858
+0.14%
1
$0.006742
-15.49%
CLASH
$0.055536
+213.09%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:10
U.S. Treasury Softens Bitcoin Tax Rule, Boosting Bitcoin Holding Company
The post U.S. Treasury Softens Bitcoin Tax Rule, Boosting Bitcoin Holding Company appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Treasury just handed a big win to Bitcoin companies and their supporters. In new interim guidance, the Treasury and IRS announced that corporations will no longer be forced to pay tax on unrealized crypto gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). For firms like Strategy, Coinbase, this decision removes a major cloud …
U
$0.009858
+0.14%
WIN
$0.00005183
+2.24%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 22:04
DogeHash Scores $2.5M, 500 ASICs; DOGE Tests $0.238
The post DogeHash Scores $2.5M, 500 ASICs; DOGE Tests $0.238 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation is making a bold move in the cryptocurrency sector, injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The capital infusion, structured as a loan, comes ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash and is designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. According to the press release, with this funding, DogeHash plans to add over 500 new mining rigs, potentially increasing the total operational fleet to more than 4,000 by the end of 2025. This step signals Thumzup’s strategic commitment to scaling its presence in the Dogecoin ecosystem. Expanding Mining Capacity The fresh funding enables DogeHash to deploy cutting-edge mining hardware quickly, enhancing efficiency and production. The move also aligns with Thumzup’s broader vision of becoming a leading player in cryptocurrency mining. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, expanding mining capacity positions both companies to capitalize on potential Dogecoin market rallies. Robert Steele, Thumzup’s CEO, emphasized that this initiative reinforces their goal of building a premier Dogecoin mining operation. Parker Scott, CEO of DogeHash, noted that the early capital helps accelerate operations during a pivotal period. With more rigs online, the company can increase mining output and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving Dogecoin market. This expansion complements Thumzup’s other initiatives, including DOGE treasury purchases and the launch of its Crypto Advisory Board, creating a multi-faceted approach to digital asset growth. Market Conditions and Dogecoin’s Price Action Dogecoin has seen an increase in value alongside this development. The token is currently priced at $0.2427, reflecting a 5.73% rise in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now exceeds $36.6 billion, driven by a circulating supply of 150 billion coins. Market analysts are closely monitoring this movement, with short-term and long-term technical indicators pointing to possible breakouts. Trader Tardigrade, a well-followed analyst, noted that…
DOGE
$0.25814
+4.71%
COM
$0.013816
-4.10%
MOVE
$0.116
+4.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 21:57
Billionaires and Harvard Endowment Bet on BlackRock ETF for Big Gains
TLDR BlackRock Bitcoin ETF is gaining popularity among billionaires and institutional investors. Hedge funds and Harvard’s endowment now hold major stakes in Bitcoin ETF. Experts predict BlackRock Bitcoin ETF could see over 1,000% growth in coming years. Bitcoin’s role as a store of value boosts institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs. Recent filings from institutional investors [...] The post Billionaires and Harvard Endowment Bet on BlackRock ETF for Big Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
NOW
$0.00501
-12.86%
MAJOR
$0.12378
+1.22%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 21:55
DAT firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy slump from 2025 highs
Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy are all down from their mid-2025 highs by double-digit percentages.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 21:52
Could Brazil Become the World’s Hub for Green Crypto Mining?
The post Could Brazil Become the World’s Hub for Green Crypto Mining? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Brazil has a problem that might sound like a dream for crypto miners: it has too much clean electricity. Wind and solar farms are generating far more power than the grid can handle. In some cases, up to 70% of energy is going to waste, costing utilities nearly $1 billion over the past two years. …
LIKE
$0.007692
+0.07%
FAR
$0.000295
+0.68%
MORE
$0.06995
-0.51%
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 21:47
