XRP Heatmap Shows a Massive Cluster Around $2.25 – What Does This Mean?

XRP's $2.25 liquidity cluster could trigger significant price movement soon. Traders speculate if XRP will drop to clear $2.25 liquidity. Massive $2.25 cluster on XRP heatmap sparks fresh market concerns. According to @Steph_iscrypto, the XRP heatmap has revealed a massive liquidity cluster around the $2.25 price point. The post highlights that this significant accumulation of orders could play a crucial role in the next major price movement for XRP. Traders are now speculating whether the price will drop toward $2.25 to clear the liquidity, potentially leading to a shift in market dynamics. The heatmap, which tracks XRP's price movements over recent months, shows an unmistakable concentration of trading activity at $2.25. This area, marked by green and yellow bands, indicates high liquidity, suggesting that a substantial number of buy and sell orders are placed around this level. As a result, $2.25 has become a critical point of focus for traders looking to predict the next move in XRP's price. XRP has recently fluctuated between $2.25 and $3.5, with noticeable dips particularly in late September. This suggests that the market may be testing this liquidity level, and if the price reaches $2.25, it could trigger a large volume of liquidations. Such a price move could have a significant impact on XRP's future trajectory. BREAKING:#XRP HEATMAP SHOWS A MASSIVE CLUSTER AROUND $2.25. WILL PRICE DUMP THERE FIRST TO CLEAR LIQUIDITY??? pic.twitter.com/OWofP7vTqL — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) October 1, 2025 What the $2.25 Cluster Means for XRP's Future Price Action The liquidity cluster at $2.25 presents a pivotal point for XRP. Areas with high concentrations of orders typically serve as either support or resistance, depending on how the market reacts. With the high density of orders around $2.25, this zone could determine whether XRP experiences a further decline or starts to bounce back. If XRP tests $2.25 and the level holds, it could act as strong support, potentially sparking a reversal in price. However, if the price breaks through this point, it may lead to further declines, signaling that the next key support level is lower. How the market reacts to this critical price point will be key in determining XRP's short-term price action. As the liquidity at $2.25 grows more prominent, the future of XRP's price action remains uncertain. Traders are watching closely, waiting to see if the $2.25 level will hold as support or if the market will clear the liquidity and push the price lower.