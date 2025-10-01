2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Solana ETF Set for Approval Soon, Issuers Prepare for Swift Launch

Solana ETF Set for Approval Soon, Issuers Prepare for Swift Launch

TLDR Solana ETFs are expected to receive approval between October 6 and October 10. The SEC’s new generic listing standards have simplified the approval process for crypto ETFs. Issuers have filed amended S-1 forms to address technical details such as staking provisions. The potential U.S. government shutdown may delay the approval of Solana ETFs. The [...] The post Solana ETF Set for Approval Soon, Issuers Prepare for Swift Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 22:38
BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Offer and Alpine F1® Deal Position It as 2025’s Top Crypto

BlockDAG's $0.0015 Offer and Alpine F1® Deal Position It as 2025's Top Crypto

The post BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Offer and Alpine F1® Deal Position It as 2025’s Top Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moments in history are often defined by decisive actions that alter long-term outcomes. For BlockDAG, that defining stage is here. The presale stands out with the coin offered at $0.0015 for a short time, against the batch 30 price of $0.03. With $416 million raised and more than 26.5 billion coins sold, this phase reflects massive traction and impressive returns since the earliest batches. Yet this is more than urgency. The long-term BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship ensures BlockDAG’s brand remains visible on a global stage for several years. This is not just a countdown to launch but a carefully structured roadmap. For those examining the best crypto to buy, the alignment of immediate opportunity and extended exposure sets BlockDAG apart. Final Entry Before the Price Rises Every crypto presale has its moment when the entry window nears its end. Right now, BlockDAG stands at that threshold, priced at $0.0015 before returning to $0.03. Once this offer closes, the chance to enter at such a low cost disappears. In crypto, timing can define outcomes, much like split-second decisions on a Formula 1® track. This presale lock becomes a critical opportunity where decisions today shape tomorrow’s potential. The scale of participation supports the urgency. Over 312,000 holders have joined, with the community growing by about 1,000 wallets daily. At the same time, three million users mine on the X1 miner app every day, showing that BlockDAG is not just about theory but active adoption. Unlike projects with vague promises, BlockDAG’s infrastructure is already proving its readiness. The limited-time lock represents more than a discount; it is a final call before the path shifts forward. Multi-Year Sponsorship: Sustained Recognition Beyond presale urgency lies the question of lasting visibility. The multi-year deal with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team guarantees BlockDAG’s presence…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:21
Tesla hikes U.S. lease prices after EV tax credit expires

Tesla hikes U.S. lease prices after EV tax credit expires

Tesla Inc. has increased its monthly lease prices for all of its vehicles in the United States following the expiration of the EV tax credit.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 22:09
Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities

Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Incrypted team has announced the launch of Cryptober, a month of giveaways, quests and activities for the crypto community. As part of the celebration, participants will be able to compete for a variety of prizes ranging from USDT and Incrypted branded merch to tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026. The […] Сообщение Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/01 22:01
US government shutdown may signal crypto market bottom: Analysts

US government shutdown may signal crypto market bottom: Analysts

The first US government shutdown since 2018 may signal the next crypto market bottom, despite concerns over mixed equity market reactions, analysts told Cointelegraph. The United States government entered its first shutdown in six years on Wednesday, a political standoff that coincided with a rise in Bitcoin and gold as investors sought safe-haven assets.The US government is experiencing its first shutdown since the 35-day closure in December 2018, stemming from deep partisan divisions that have made Congress unable to pass a key funding bill needed for the 2026 fiscal year.The main dispute stems from a temporary funding measure, known as a continuing resolution. The Republicans advanced the CR without additional policy changes requested by Democratic Party members, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, who demanded a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits, which they said would prevent millions from losing healthcare coverage.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:57
Lost Texts Spur Oversight Inquiry Into Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler

Lost Texts Spur Oversight Inquiry Into Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler

House Republicans have launched a probe after the Inspector General found "avoidable errors" wiped nearly a year of Gensler's text messages.
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:56
XRP Heatmap Shows a Massive Cluster Around $2.25 – What Does This Mean?

XRP Heatmap Shows a Massive Cluster Around $2.25 – What Does This Mean?

XRP’s $2.25 liquidity cluster could trigger significant price movement soon. Traders speculate if XRP will drop to clear $2.25 liquidity. Massive $2.25 cluster on XRP heatmap sparks fresh market concerns. According to @Steph_iscrypto, the XRP heatmap has revealed a massive liquidity cluster around the $2.25 price point. The post highlights that this significant accumulation of orders could play a crucial role in the next major price movement for XRP. Traders are now speculating whether the price will drop toward $2.25 to clear the liquidity, potentially leading to a shift in market dynamics. The heatmap, which tracks XRP’s price movements over recent months, shows an unmistakable concentration of trading activity at $2.25. This area, marked by green and yellow bands, indicates high liquidity, suggesting that a substantial number of buy and sell orders are placed around this level. As a result, $2.25 has become a critical point of focus for traders looking to predict the next move in XRP’s price. XRP has recently fluctuated between $2.25 and $3.5, with noticeable dips particularly in late September. This suggests that the market may be testing this liquidity level, and if the price reaches $2.25, it could trigger a large volume of liquidations. Such a price move could have a significant impact on XRP’s future trajectory. Also Read: XRP, XDC, HBAR, and LINK: Pundit Claims SWIFT’s Future Runs on These Select Cryptos – Here’s Why BREAKING:#XRP HEATMAP SHOWS A MASSIVE CLUSTER AROUND $2.25. WILL PRICE DUMP THERE FIRST TO CLEAR LIQUIDITY??? pic.twitter.com/OWofP7vTqL — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) October 1, 2025 What the $2.25 Cluster Means for XRP’s Future Price Action The liquidity cluster at $2.25 presents a pivotal point for XRP. Areas with high concentrations of orders typically serve as either support or resistance, depending on how the market reacts. With the high density of orders around $2.25, this zone could determine whether XRP experiences a further decline or starts to bounce back. If XRP tests $2.25 and the level holds, it could act as strong support, potentially sparking a reversal in price. However, if the price breaks through this point, it may lead to further declines, signaling that the next key support level is lower. How the market reacts to this critical price point will be key in determining XRP’s short-term price action. As the liquidity at $2.25 grows more prominent, the future of XRP’s price action remains uncertain. Traders are watching closely, waiting to see if the $2.25 level will hold as support or if the market will clear the liquidity and push the price lower. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Q4 2025 Outlook: Will the U.S. Dollar Push Bitcoin to New Highs or Lead to Losses? The post XRP Heatmap Shows a Massive Cluster Around $2.25 – What Does This Mean? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:52
David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years

David Schwartz will step down as Ripple's CTO after 13 years

XRP Ledger (XRPL) co-founder David Schwartz, known in the crypto community as JoelKatz, has announced his retirement from the position of Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the end of this year after more than 13 years with the company. In his address, Schwartz summarized his professional career and thanked his colleagues and the XRPL […] Сообщение David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/01 21:50
XRP Ledger co-founder will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years

XRP Ledger co-founder will step down as Ripple's CTO after 13 years

XRP Ledger (XRPL) co-founder David Schwartz, known in the crypto community as JoelKatz, has announced his retirement from the position of Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the end of this year after more than 13 years with the company. In his address, Schwartz summarized his professional career and thanked his colleagues and the XRPL […] Сообщение XRP Ledger co-founder will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/01 21:50
Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive

Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive

The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 […] The post Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 21:45
