Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target

While Dogecoin is trading at about $0.27 with a market cap of nearly $41 billion, another meme coin, Little Pepe […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC, ETH, XRP, and gold surge to kick off October

Bitcoin, altcoins XRP and ETH, together with precious metals, have all witnessed gains to welcome the first day in the much-anticipated “Uptober.”  Bitcoin surged past $117,000 on Wednesday, cementing a broad market rebound as US political gridlock and surging gold prices changed investor sentiment. The top cryptocurrency by market cap gained more than 3.7% in […]
the price rises more than that of ETH

The post the price rises more than that of ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today the price of Bitcoin is rising. That of ETH is not.  Perhaps a trend change is underway, likely due to the trend change of the Dollar Index.  There are beginning to be signals suggesting that the conditions for an “uptober” might already be present. Only the trigger is missing.  The price of Bitcoin Starting from Friday, September 19, a correction in the price of Bitcoin began, due to which in just six days it dropped from nearly $118,000 to $109,000.  That decline ended on September 25, but the rebound only started on Sunday the 28th.  Note that the rebound has brought it back above $114,000, which is still far from the nearly $118,000 of a couple of weeks ago, but it should not be forgotten that the all-time highs (124,000$) are not far away.  What matters most, however, is that the trend of the Dollar Index seems to have changed. It should not be forgotten that in the medium term, the price movement of Bitcoin appears to be inversely correlated with that of the Dollar Index.  The Dollar Index The lowest peak of the Dollar Index in September was reached precisely on September 17 at approximately 96.5 points.  That same day a rebound began which brought it back in relatively short time to almost 97.7 points, but on September 24 a mini upward trend started which led it to reach a peak of 98.5 points the following day.  When DXY was at its September lows, the price of Bitcoin reacted by climbing back near $118,000, but when DXY rebounded, the price of BTC fell.  On September 25, the monthly peak of DXY occurred, and the monthly low of BTC.  However, starting from the following day, a new mini downtrend of the Dollar Index began, allowing the price of Bitcoin…
Tapzi Presale Offers Potential 185% Returns as Crypto Markets Rally

The post Tapzi Presale Offers Potential 185% Returns as Crypto Markets Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/as-btc-and-eth-rally-tapzi-offers-potential-185-returns/
BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert

BNB Chain's official account was hacked, leading to phishing links being posted. CZ warned users not to click on any compromised links from the account. Continue Reading:BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert The post BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

Thumzup Media Corporation is making a bold move in the cryptocurrency sector, injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The capital infusion, structured as a loan, comes ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash and is designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. According to the press release, with this funding, DogeHash plans to add over 500 new mining rigs, potentially increasing the total operational fleet to more than 4,000 by the end of 2025. This step signals Thumzup’s strategic commitment to scaling its presence in the Dogecoin ecosystem.Expanding Mining CapacityThe fresh funding enables DogeHash to deploy cutting-edge mining hardware quickly, enhancing efficiency and production. The move also aligns with Thumzup’s broader vision of becoming a leading player in cryptocurrency mining. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, expanding mining capacity positions both companies to capitalize on potential Dogecoin market rallies. Robert Steele, Thumzup’s CEO, emphasized that this initiative reinforces their goal of building a premier Dogecoin mining operation.Parker Scott, CEO of DogeHash, noted that the early capital helps accelerate operations during a pivotal period. With more rigs online, the company can increase mining output and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving Dogecoin market. This expansion complements Thumzup’s other initiatives, including DOGE treasury purchases and the launch of its Crypto Advisory Board, creating a multi-faceted approach to digital asset growth.Market Conditions and Dogecoin’s Price ActionDogecoin has seen an increase in value alongside this development. The token is currently priced at $0.2427, reflecting a 5.73% rise in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now exceeds $36.6 billion, driven by a circulating supply of 150 billion coins. Market analysts are closely monitoring this movement, with short-term and long-term technical indicators pointing to possible breakouts.Trader Tardigrade, a well-followed analyst, noted that Dogecoin is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-hour chart. Support lies at $0.226, while resistance is positioned at $0.238. Source: XBreakout above the resistance zone could propel the coin higher, while a failure may test $0.222 again. The compression pattern reflects falling volatility, which often precedes decisive price swings.Long-Term Outlook and $1 SpeculationAnother market analyst Maximalist, projects a much larger upside for Dogecoin. According to his analysis, the coin has already broken free from a multi-year descending trendline. Currently consolidating in the $0.23–$0.24 range, Dogecoin faces key resistance at $0.28 and $0.45. A confirmed breakout above $0.45 could trigger a run toward $1, supported by Fibonacci extensions and previous cycle highs.
Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Bitcoin (BTC)’s position as the industry leader has always drawn extreme predictions, but the latest outlooks from analysts reveal a dramatic divide. Just 5% of experts now expect BTC to climb to $200,000 by 2026, while most are warning of limitations around its current trajectory. With the crypto fear and greed index showing continued swings, [...] The post Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks

SEC is developing a plan for blockchain-based stock trading. NASDAQ and other firms actively prepare for tokenized stocks. Continue Reading:SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks The post SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

Former trader Josh Mandell claims quantum computers are draining old Bitcoin wallets. Experts disagree — here’s what the technology can (and can’t) do. Bitcoin was built on the principle that once funds are secured by a private key, only the holder can access them. But what if that assumption no longer holds?In what was reportedly a now-deleted post on X, former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell alleged that quantum computers are being used to siphon Bitcoin (BTC) from long-dormant wallets — especially those of owners presumed inactive or deceased.Read more
SimpleFX Announces Relaunch Of First Deposit Bonus

To reward traders as soon as they deposit their accounts for the first time, SimpleFX has reinstated its First Deposit Bonus. New deposits receive additional funds in a matter of minutes, giving traders a head start on exploring markets on the SimpleFX platform, which is regulated and crypto-friendly. Key Highlights Details of the First Deposit […]
