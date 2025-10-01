2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide

The post Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Markets entered October on uneasy footing as the United States government shut down for the first time since 2018, cutting off the release of critical economic reports and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay. The disruption adds a fresh wave of uncertainty to global finance, just as Asia slows down for its Golden Week holiday. For crypto traders, the overlap couldn’t be more awkward. Analysts at K33 Research warned that the combination of Washington’s paralysis and a week of reduced trading in Asia is likely to shrink liquidity across digital assets. Thinner order books, they cautioned, can amplify volatility and trigger sudden swings in Bitcoin and other major tokens. History suggests the early days of October are already a fragile period. K33’s data shows Bitcoin often struggles during Asian holidays, drifting sideways or slipping lower. Still, the broader seasonal pattern has favored October, with BTC logging gains in 10 of the past 12 years. Those exceptions, however, lined up with bear markets — a reminder that historical averages don’t guarantee upside. Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin has managed a modest rebound, reclaiming levels above $116,000 after a 3% daily rise. Yet with CME futures open interest sliding to a five-month low, investor positioning indicates caution remains the dominant mood. Whether October delivers another rally or stalls out may depend less on Bitcoin itself and more on how quickly the U.S. finds a budget deal — and how soon Asian markets return from their holiday pause. Until then, traders could be facing one of the choppiest starts to “Uptober” in recent memory. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:34
Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets

The post Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin reached a two-week high following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP. Investors expect the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates sooner due to signs of economic softening. Bitcoin rose to a two-week high of above $117,000 today following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP, a payroll services provider, which strengthened expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The flagship cryptocurrency gained momentum as investors interpreted the disappointing jobs report as evidence of economic softening that could prompt more accommodative monetary policy. Risk assets typically benefit from lower interest rate environments due to increased market liquidity. Recent labor market revisions have amplified fears of an economic slowdown, with cooling inflation metrics and declining labor participation strengthening the case for imminent Fed rate adjustments. Historical patterns suggest cryptocurrencies often perform well during fall months, with current market sentiment aligning with policy-driven optimism. The combination of weakening economic indicators and seasonal trends has created a favorable environment for digital asset gains. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-surges-on-weak-jobs-data-fed-rate-cut-bets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:27
XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, gold kickstart Uptober with massive gains

The post XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, gold kickstart Uptober with massive gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, altcoins XRP and ETH, together with precious metals, have all witnessed gains to welcome the first day in the much-anticipated “Uptober.”  Bitcoin surged past $117,000 on Wednesday, cementing a broad market rebound as US political gridlock and surging gold prices changed investor sentiment. The top cryptocurrency by market cap gained more than 3.7% in the past 24 hours, briefly touching $117,356 before easing slightly. Second in rank, Ethereum also rallied to break through the critical $4,000 resistance level, trading at $4,319 at press time. The crypto rose nearly 3.3% in 24 hours, supported by trading volumes that exceeded $42 billion. Bitcoin picks up on Uptober rally, walks away from September lows After weeks of turbulence in the crypto market that pushed Bitcoin’s dip to multi-week lows, the king of crypto is back above $115,000 again. On September 26, the coin fell to under $109,000 from levels above $114,000, as sellers dominated the market. After stabilizing below $110,000 over the weekend, bulls regained control on Monday. At the start of this business week, Bitcoin had climbed to $112,500 and then stagnated due to some bearish resistance. However, the bulls were strong enough to push the coin higher to nearly $115,000 later in the day.  Though it was briefly forced back under $113,000 on Tuesday, momentum returned following the announcement of a US government shutdown, propelling the asset past the $117,000 barrier for the first time since September 19. Traders will be watching closely to see if Bitcoin holds above the resistance levels that were pivotal during September’s correction. Market watchers believe that an impending US government shutdown could help crypto markets recover from previous losses. Ethereum climbs past $4,300 amid trading volume uptrend According to market analyst Unichartz, Ethereum has flipped a former resistance zone of $4,300 into support, attracting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:16
BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media

The post BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent breach of BNB Chain’s official social media account has spotlighted significant concerns regarding cyber risks in digital asset management. The incident, involving unauthorized dissemination of misleading links, has prompted the community to question the security of their assets online, highlighting the increasing complexity of digital threats. Continue Reading:BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bnb-chain-sees-security-breach-on-social-media
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:11
These 16 Freeskiers Will Join Shaun White’s Snow League In December

The post These 16 Freeskiers Will Join Shaun White’s Snow League In December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eileen Gu of China competes during the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final on day three of 2024/25 FIS Snowboard & Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Secret Garden on December 7, 2024 in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province of China. VCG via Getty Images In March, the Snow League, the professional winter sports league that is the brainchild of snowboarder Shaun White, had its inaugural event in Aspen. The event featured halfpipe snowboarding competition only, but the aim was always to expand into freeskiing—and eventually into new disciplines. Sixteen freeskiers, eight men and eight women, will join the 36 snowboarders in the halfpipe in the second event of the Snow League’s first season, held December 4- 6 at China’s Yunding Snow Park. It’s the same venue that hosted both sports—and many of the same athletes who will compete in the Snow League—at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The lineup of freeskiers includes 12 Olympians: Eileen Gu (China), Cassie Sharpe (Canada), David Wise (USA), Nick Goepper (USA), Rachael Karker (Canada), Gus Kenworthy (Great Britain), Zoe Atkin (Great Britain), Hanna Faulhaber (USA), Amy Fraser (Canada), Fanghui Li (China), Birk Irving (USA) and Brendan Mackay (Canada). Six of those skiers have earned 13 Olympic medals between them. At Beijing 2022, Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Games, taking gold in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. Gu was announced as a Snow League global ambassador in June. Wise has three medals across three games (Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022), including two golds. Fellow American Goepper also has three medals across the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Games. He is looking for his first gold at Milano Cortina 2026, competing this time not in slopestyle but in halfpipe. Sharpe has two medals across two games (Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:10
BlackRock quietly amasses nearly 4% of Bitcoin’s supply

The post BlackRock quietly amasses nearly 4% of Bitcoin’s supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has crossed a line that once seemed unthinkable: through its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), it now controls around 3.8% of the total Bitcoin supply. As Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas quipped, an equity ETF would need to amass “$2.2 trillion in assets” to achieve a similar footprint in its underlying market. By contrast, SPY, the granddaddy of equity ETFs with three decades of history, only holds about 1.1% of most stocks. IBIT, still a toddler by ETF standards, has managed in a year what traditional funds could not in a generation. IBIT owning 3.8% of all the bitcoin is bonkers if you think about it. An equity ETF would need to have $2.2 trillion in assets to have as much ownership of its underlying asset class. eg $SPY owns 1.1% of most stocks and it’s 32yrs old, IBIT is still a toddler. https://t.co/tgQ6bZxyWB — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 30, 2025 The scale is staggering. IBIT’s net assets now stand at $87.7 billion, helping push BlackRock’s total crypto portfolio above $102 billion by the end of Q3, according to Finbold research in Q3 Cryptocurrency Market Report. In the three months to September, the portfolio swelled by $22.46 billion, including a $10.9 billion gain in Bitcoin holdings and a sharp $11.46 billion increase in Ethereum exposure, the latter climbing more than 260%. The trajectory since January tells the fuller story. After dipping in Q1 when BlackRock’s portfolio briefly contracted by almost $5 billion the firm has added more than $35 billion in crypto assets year-to-date, with the strongest inflows coming in the first half and steady expansion in Q3. What started as a cautious foothold has turned into a structural position. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pull in $57 billion in inflows since launch IBIT is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:07
Gold and Bitcoin surge as US stocks falter amid shutodown

The post Gold and Bitcoin surge as US stocks falter amid shutodown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. stocks opened lower today as Wall Street weighed the immediate impact of the U.S. government’s official shutdown, and as the dollar slipped, gold and Bitcoin soared. Summary US stocks wavered as U.S. government officially shut down on Wednesday ADP data shows private payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, with this a key report for investors eyeing Federal Reserve rate cuts Gold rallied to a record high and Bitcoin broke above $116,890 as safe havens gained. Wall Street traded lower as the first official government shutdown in seven years began, with investors showing some jitters, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average down. The blue-chip index was down 80 points. Meanwhile, uncertainty around the economy also meant the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. US stocks falter Stocks had closed higher in September, despite notable slips in the last week of the month, with the S&P 500 ending the period up 4.5%. The Dow edged 2.4% higher, while the Nasdaq climbed more than 6% across the month. However, with the gridlock in Washington bringing another pause in government funding and set to see federal agencies cease operations, investors have shown concern. The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday. A lot of this is due to worries about what happens to scheduled releases of key macroeconomic data. ADP private payrolls fall by 32k Among government agencies set to freeze operations is the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was expected to release the U.S. jobs report for September on Friday. The uncertainty now puts the just-released ADP private payrolls report under greater scrutiny in the market. Notably, the ADP data showed private payrolls fell in September, missing estimates. Per the report, the private sector lost 32,000 jobs, against an expected gain of 50,000. Dollar slip sees gold and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:06
Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says

The post Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stani Kulechov, Aave maker, said lower rate cuts from central banks could push for a new DeFi summer.  He talked about his outlook and predictions during Token2049, which is taking place in Singapore. Kulechov believes steep rate cuts will boost DeFi yields and tokenized assets across the crypto market.  “I think every single rate cut by a central bank, whether it’s by the Fed or ECB … is basically additional arbitrage for these DeFi yields. As rates are gonna go down, we’re gonna see a really good bull market for DeFi yield.” Kulechov links rate cuts to DeFi growth Kulechov said low borrowing costs will make on-chain yields more attractive compared to traditional finance. During the last era of near-zero rates after 2020, DeFi’s total value locked surged from under $1 billion to $10 billion in just months. He believes today’s advanced crypto infrastructure makes DeFi ready for another expansion. However, this time it will be with tokenized assets. “So now, we’ve built this really amazing DeFi infrastructure … And we’re gonna go to a phase where DeFi actually can be embedded into the broader financial and fintech system and distribute yields,” Kulechov told the host at Token2049.  The first ever DeFi summer of 2020 happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was driven by a mix of ultra-low interest rates, generous liquidity mining incentives, and the rise of stablecoins. During that time, central banks around the world slashed borrowing costs in response to COVID-19. Because of that, investors start looking for higher yields elsewhere. And this is when they pivoted from traditional finance to crypto.  Decentralized finance dApps like Compound, Aave, and Yearn Finance attracted users with lucrative token rewards. Stablecoins such as USDC and USDT provided the required liquidity for lending and borrowing.  The Federal Reserve kept rates steady…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:01
$11 trillion asset manager Vanguard considers offering Bitcoin to its clients

The post $11 trillion asset manager Vanguard considers offering Bitcoin to its clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard, an investment firm with $11 trillion in assets under management, is reportedly flirting with the idea of offering Bitcoin (BTC) products to its clients. Serving some 50 million investors, Vanguard currently does not have any crypto-related offerings, so the very idea of exploring such assets signals a potentially fundamental shift. This is especially true since the firm has long stood apart from its rivals, known for its sharp criticism of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) when they debuted in January 2024.  Back then, Vanguard argued that cryptocurrencies lacked inherent economic value and produced no cash flow, possessing only inherent risk.  However, it now appears that increasing client demand has led to a change of heart, as the growing institutional appetite for and the success of Bitcoin ETFs has never been stronger, as reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, October 1. “If you’re a Vanguard investor and you want to buy Bitcoin ETFs, you don’t want to go to another platform, and nearly every major platform now offers Bitcoin ETFs, so I feel like this is a sign of the times, a big shift,” said Isabelle Lee, who spoke with Eric Balchunas. Crypto ETF demand not abating According to the report, the U.S. investment giant is considering Bitcoin via Wall Street products, which could soon extend to altcoin ETFs, should the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approve them. Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas, a known advocate of Bitcoin alternatives, reiterated his hopes for a positive outcome on October 1, stating on X that the “Crypto ETF approval season has officially arrived!” The potential implications are enormous. With 50 million clients worldwide, even a fraction of them could inject a significant flow of capital into the market. Notably, in January last year, the finance giant shocked the market by refusing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:55
New York Department of Financial Services Updates Crypto Custody Guidelines, Emphasizing the Separation of Client Assets from Custodian Bankruptcy Risk

PANews reported on October 1st that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has released updated guidance for licensed cryptocurrency custodial entities (VCEs). The core requirement of the guidance is that the custody structure must ensure that the beneficial ownership of digital assets always belongs to the customer, and in particular, customer assets must be protected in the event of the custodial entity's bankruptcy. The NYDFS stated that this update was made in response to the surge in demand for virtual asset custody from both institutional and retail clients, as well as the increasingly complex "sub-custodian" relationships within the industry. The new guidelines explicitly prohibit custodians from using client assets for activities that could compromise client ownership, such as rehypothecation or unsecured lending, without explicit permission and informed consent. Furthermore, the new guidelines impose stricter due diligence, contractual terms, and disclosure requirements on custodians' use of sub-custodians. The guidance, which is intended to provide greater clarity and confidence to clients and prompt licensed entities to review their custody structures and client agreements, is now effective in 2025 and replaces the previous version from January 2023.
PANews2025/10/01 22:41
