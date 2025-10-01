2025-10-03 Friday

Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space

The post Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spacecoin announced the execution of the first blockchain transaction through space, completed via a CTC-0 satellite. Summary Spacecoin announced its first end-to-end blockchain transaction via a nanosatellite The signal went from Chile to Portugal through space and was validated on the blockchain Blockchain has just left Earth. The satellite-powered DePIN project, Spacecoin, completed the first-ever blockchain transaction to travel through space. Unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, the transaction was transmitted via a nanosatellite over 7,000 kilometers between Chile and Portugal. “This is the first time a blockchain transaction has truly left Earth and come back intact. It shows that crypto doesn’t need to rely on the old internet – it can operate beyond borders, beyond monopolies, even beyond the planet itself. Spacecoin’s mission is to take the principles of decentralization into orbit, and this test is the first step toward giving billions of people a censorship-resistant, borderless internet,” Tae Oh, Founder of Spacecoin, told crypto.news. The transaction traveled from Punta Arenas, Chile, via S-band radio, and reached the CTC-0 nanosatellite. Then, the satellite downlinked it to the Azores, Portugal, where it was validated on the Creditcoin test network. EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm, provided the satellite for the test. Spacecoin to leverage Space for decentralization The space-bound transaction was not just symbolic. It is a proof of concept to enable crypto and financial transactions in regions without reliable internet. Moreover, it strengthens blockchain’s resistance to censorship by bypassing internet service providers and terrestrial infrastructure. It can also provide communications in regions that are suffering from conflict. “Unlike terrestrial networks, which remain vulnerable to outages, censorship, and cost barriers, a decentralized satellite-based system can deliver internet access that is global, censorship-resistant, and independent of monopolies,” Space coin’s press release wrote. Spacecoin is preparing to launch…
Turning $1,200 Into $120,000 by Investing in Ozak AI’s Presale at $0.012

The post Turning $1,200 Into $120,000 by Investing in Ozak AI’s Presale at $0.012 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market often thrives on speculation and grand visions, yet not every project depends on just hype alone. This is true in the case of Ozak AI, a project (that combines blockchain with artificial intelligence) whose presale success has caught the attention of potential investors. The project’s current presale price sits at $0.012 with a target listing price of $0.05. On top of that, the idea of converting a $1,200 investment into something significantly larger feels less like fantasy when you dig into the mechanics behind the protocol. The figures might sound ambitious, yet the infrastructure, token metrics, and partnerships make the conversation more serious than many other presale promises floating around. Ozak AI Presale: Why the Tokenomics Matter for ROI Calculations Ozak AI’s presale has already amassed over $3.5 million, with more than 925 million tokens sold during this period. They are now in stage six, with the price of tokens at $0.012. The expected listing price is $0.05, with the long-term price speculation up to $1. While this price growth is not guaranteed, the growth potential is based on transparent figures, and this allows us to confidently outline potential ROI.  The project was designed in the best possible way, with a $1 million giveaway that has awarded more than 100 winners. That blend of incentive-driven growth and structured token distribution adds a practical layer to the ROI narrative. AI Meets Blockchain: The Real Engine Behind Ozak AI’s Potential One of the key features of Ozak AI is its decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN). This tool fuses blockchain’s tamper-proof nature with IPFS storage flexibility, thereby giving the network an edge in terms of managing large amounts of data across different nodes, shielded from risks linked to one fragile component. Adding more to this, the network is designed with scalability,…
Ethereum Usage Skyrockets With Unprecedented Daily Transaction Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

Even though Ethereum’s price is currently experiencing a bearish move, the leading altcoin is still holding strongly above the $4,100 level. In the midst of this fluctuating price action, on-chain activities on the ETH network are sharply booming, as evidenced by a notable surge in transactions. Sharp Boom In Ethereum Daily Transactions The price of […]
United Health’s Optum Insights Announces Sandeep Dadlani As New CEO; These Are His Top 3 Priorities

The post United Health’s Optum Insights Announces Sandeep Dadlani As New CEO; These Are His Top 3 Priorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Healthcare Group is one of the biggest players in the American healthcare industry, and is taking a tech-forward approach to the future. AFP via Getty Images UnitedHealth Group (UHG) is a massive force in American healthcare. The broader company entails two main groups: United Healthcare, which is primarily the benefits business, and Optum, which focuses on health services. Optum Insights, which resides within the latter, is entirely focused on leveraging software, data and analytics to partner with leading payers and providers to improve the holistic clinical ecosystem, ranging from care models to financial processes. Last week, Optum Insights announced the appointment of a new leader: Sandeep Dadlani was named CEO of the rapidly growing business, charged with bringing a renewed vision and path forward for the years to come. Dadlani is a seasoned executive with years of experience at the intersections of healthcare, digital transformation and enterprise optimization. He has three main goals for the future of Optum Insights and healthcare, more generally. First, leveraging the best of artificial intelligence must be a key component for payers and providers alike. Despite numerous efforts across the board, Dadlani mentions that healthcare economics and workflows in general are not thriving: “friction is high and costs are high—a recipe for chaos.” Indeed, clinician burnout due to administrative tasks and non-clinical burdens is nearing all-time highs. But there is a significant opportunity for AI to introduce automation to many aspects of the clinical workflow and help ease some of these burdens. This is one reason why the healthcare startup sector is booming: from ambient documentation technology to automation in supply chain processes, the digital health market is thriving. This is also why Dadlani is spending his time meeting startups and transformative companies to evaluate potential partnerships and opportunities to help scale useful technology.…
US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain

The post US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued new guidance clarifying that unrealized gains on digital asset holdings will not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a move that spares companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy from potentially billions of dollars in phantom tax liabilities. The decision marks a pivot from the Biden-era tax framework and comes as debate picks up in Congress over how to regulate and tax digital assets. Even today there is a hearing on crypto taxation in the Senate Finance Committee. The CAMT, enacted in 2022, imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning over $1 billion in annual income, based on their financial statement income rather than taxable income. Under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies must “mark-to-market” cryptocurrency holdings on their books, recording paper gains and losses as if the assets were sold at current prices.  That accounting treatment had raised alarms: while unrealized stock gains are excluded from CAMT, digital assets, like Bitcoin, were not explicitly exempt. For firms like Strategy, who aim to hold one trillion-dollars worth of Bitcoin, the distinction could have translated into tens of billions in annual tax bills on unrealized profits. The Treasury’s latest guidance excludes digital assets from CAMT liability, effectively leveling the playing field with equities and bonds.  Bitcoin tax relief and industry pushback This change comes after months of lobbying from industry heavyweights. In May, Strategy and Coinbase submitted a joint letter to the Treasury urging the exemption, arguing that taxing unrealized crypto gains was unfair, unconstitutional, and risked pushing American firms offshore. IRS officials appear to have taken those concerns seriously. The guidance now offers regulatory clarity that could embolden more corporations to add bitcoin to their balance sheets without fear of unpredictable tax shocks. Lummis: Taxing phantom gains doesn’t make sense Senator…
Solana Speed Inspired XRP Tundra Architecture: Offering Access to Next-Gen Platform

The post Solana Speed Inspired XRP Tundra Architecture: Offering Access to Next-Gen Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s rise in recent years has been attributed to its ability to process thousands of transactions per second with near-instant finality. Its Proof of History consensus mechanism, combined with parallelized transaction execution, has made it a benchmark for speed and scalability in the blockchain sector. This performance has attracted developers building high-volume DeFi and NFT applications that require throughput unavailable on slower chains. XRP Tundra’s architecture borrows from this approach. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, gives the project the same efficiency for yield-bearing functions. This setup enables staking operations, liquidity pooling, and high-frequency interactions without bottlenecks. For presale buyers, the result is access to a system built on proven, high-performance infrastructure. Dual-Token Structure with Defined Upside At the core of XRP Tundra is its two-token model. Every presale buyer receives TUNDRA-S, the Solana-based utility and yield token, paired 1:1 with TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger. TUNDRA-X anchors decision-making and long-term treasury functions, while TUNDRA-S powers staking and ecosystem activity. The presale is currently in Phase 4, where TUNDRA-S is available at $0.068. Each purchase carries a 16% token bonus. Buyers also receive free TUNDRA-X, which is worth $0.034. At launch, prices will be $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, highlighting the potential returns for early entry. Unlike many presales that obscure valuation, XRP Tundra’s transparent launch targets provide clarity. The approach has resonated with investors looking for measurable upside rather than open-ended promises. Staking and Utility Features XRP Tundra’s design extends beyond token distribution. Cryo Vaults allow XRP holders to stake assets directly, an option long absent from the XRP Ledger. Returns could reach up to 30% APY, with tiered lockups offering flexibility for different time horizons. Frost Keys, NFT-based boosters, further enhance staking rewards or shorten lock periods, adding utility beyond simple deposits.…
The Secret Weapon California Is Using To Prevent Blackouts

The post The Secret Weapon California Is Using To Prevent Blackouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Firefighters plan strategy in the evacuation zone of the Dixie Fire, in Twain, California on July 26, 2021. After battling increasingly large and deadly wildfires non-stop for weeks, and with no respite in sight, firefighters in California are admitting they are burnt out. “After a point, you start getting a little screwy, your mental health doesn’t do well,” said 55-year-old fire captain David Tikkanen. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images California is testing a new approach to managing electricity: virtual power plants, which are networks of residential batteries and smart devices that work together as a single, dispatchable generator. Early results indicate that these distributed systems could transform how utilities balance supply and demand on a grid increasingly powered by solar and wind energy. VPPs coordinate thousands of behind-the-meter batteries, smart thermostats, and other connected devices to act collectively as a single grid resource. The idea is straightforward: if each home battery or smart device contributes a small portion of its stored energy at the right time, the combined output can be enormous. In a test in July, California’s three major utilities coordinated hundreds of home batteries through Sunrun, forming a 500-megawatt virtual power plant—enough to rival half of a Diablo Canyon nuclear reactor. The experiment demonstrates that consumer-owned systems, when combined, can provide real-time grid flexibility and help prevent blackouts during peak demand. “When aggregated, these batteries can be dispatched to help the grid at critical moments, providing both reliability and potential financial benefits to participants,” Paul Dickson, chief executive of Sunrun, told me. While Sunrun sells solar panels and battery systems, Dickson said he sees traditional fuels playing a supportive role. “We don’t advocate for the elimination of all fossil generation. This is about creating flexibility and…
Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life

The post Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading and Everyday Life Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ju-com-unveils-global-payment-ecosystem-jupay-at-token2049-singapore-bridging-trading-and-everyday-life/
Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic

The post Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-trillion-dollar-bitcoin-empire-pumps-hyper/
Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape

The post Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire The Middle East’s largest forex and fintech event convenes the world’s most influential voices in trading, fintech, and digital assets.  With the countdown on, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will open its doors next week on 6–7 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event promises to be the Middle East’s largest and most dynamic gathering for the forex, fintech, and online trading community, bringing together more than 30,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ global speakers.  A Benchmark for the Industry  Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into more than a marketplace — it has become a benchmark for excellence in trading, investment, and fintech. By bringing together brokers, investors, affiliates, IBs, fintech pioneers, and payment solution providers from 60+ countries, the Expo offers an unmatched platform for knowledge exchange, deal-making, and shaping the future of trading.  Global Exhibitors & Cutting-Edge Solutions  At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is its exhibition floor, showcasing 250+ international forex, fintech, and investment brands. Attendees will gain access to the latest technologies and solutions spanning the entire trading spectrum, including: Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities Advanced liquidity aggregation tools for seamless execution Multi-asset trading platforms built for speed and efficiency RegTech and compliance systems to meet evolving regulations AI-based investing platforms and analytics for smarter decision-making Digital asset innovations bridging traditional finance. Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, xChief, XM, amongst many more. Dedicated B2B Zone & GCC Majlis The B2B Zone will once again serve as a dedicated area designed for companies catering to institutional clients, brokers, fintech partners, and solution providers. It will host: Regulatory service providers Technology providers Payment…
