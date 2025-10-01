Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape
The post Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire The Middle East’s largest forex and fintech event convenes the world’s most influential voices in trading, fintech, and digital assets. With the countdown on, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will open its doors next week on 6–7 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event promises to be the Middle East’s largest and most dynamic gathering for the forex, fintech, and online trading community, bringing together more than 30,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ global speakers. A Benchmark for the Industry Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into more than a marketplace — it has become a benchmark for excellence in trading, investment, and fintech. By bringing together brokers, investors, affiliates, IBs, fintech pioneers, and payment solution providers from 60+ countries, the Expo offers an unmatched platform for knowledge exchange, deal-making, and shaping the future of trading. Global Exhibitors & Cutting-Edge Solutions At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is its exhibition floor, showcasing 250+ international forex, fintech, and investment brands. Attendees will gain access to the latest technologies and solutions spanning the entire trading spectrum, including: Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities Advanced liquidity aggregation tools for seamless execution Multi-asset trading platforms built for speed and efficiency RegTech and compliance systems to meet evolving regulations AI-based investing platforms and analytics for smarter decision-making Digital asset innovations bridging traditional finance. Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, xChief, XM, amongst many more. Dedicated B2B Zone & GCC Majlis The B2B Zone will once again serve as a dedicated area designed for companies catering to institutional clients, brokers, fintech partners, and solution providers. It will host: Regulatory service providers Technology providers Payment…
