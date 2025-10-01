Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
How Investing $300 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Yield $30,000 in Returns by 2026
Ozak AI (OZ) is one of the emerging companies at the intersection of blockchain and AI, and it is making quite a buzz with investors seeking high growth rates. At its presale price of $0.012 in the sixth stage, a current investment of $300 in Ozak AI now might have the potential of earning returns [...] The post How Investing $300 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Yield $30,000 in Returns by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
AI
$0.1279
+4.75%
BUZZ
$0.00568
+2.76%
STAGE
$0.0000449
-1.75%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 23:40
Podiel
‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’
The post ‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Jose Sharks rookie Michael Misa is confident the team will be better this season than they were last year. The Sharks finished as the worst team in the NHL last season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images The San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa is one of the most highly-regarded prospects entering the NHL in years. The 18-year-old Ontario native is the definition of a playmaker, drawing comparisons to John Tavares, a fellow OHL alum who was also granted exceptional player status at a young age (age 14). Misa followed a similar path, earning exceptional player status at the age of 15, becoming just the eighth player to do so. Misa shattered Tavares’ OHL record of 1.18 points per game, averaging 1.24 points per game and winning the OHL Rookie of the Year award in the process. It’s no surprise that Misa has drawn comparisons beyond Tavares and has mentioned the best playmakers of this generation in Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as influences growing up. McDavid also played in the OHL and is represented by the same sports agency as Misa in Wasserman, which was ranked the No. 2 sports agency by Forbes. The Sharks selected the babyfaced Misa with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. The hope is that him and Macklin Celebrini – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft – will lead the Sharks back to prominence. San Jose finished with the worst record with the worst goal differential in the NHL last season. They haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Misa technically has to make the roster first – he’s been playing at centre during training camp and the preseason – but is looking to obviously change the fortunes of the franchise once he…
LOT
$0.01761
+2.56%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-28.13%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:40
Podiel
Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet
TLDR Tether has partnered with Rumble to launch a crypto wallet featuring USAT stablecoin and other digital currencies. The new wallet, set to launch later this year, will cater to Rumble’s 51 million active monthly users. Tether owns a 48% stake in Rumble after investing $775 million in 2024, strengthening its influence over the platform. [...] The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.
WALLET
$0.02423
+2.53%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 23:37
Podiel
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$570 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on October 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $570 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $428 million in long positions and $141 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $183 million, and for ETH, $141 million.
BTC
$120,183.1
+2.59%
ETH
$4,486.42
+4.11%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 23:30
Podiel
Kentucky Senator Faces Legal Battles Over Bitcoin Mining Business
TLDR Kentucky Senator Brandon Smith is facing two lawsuits related to his Bitcoin mining business, Mohawk Energy. Ricky Dale Cole claims that Smith misrepresented the company’s value and failed to disclose financial information. Huobi subsidiary HBTPower accuses Smith of breach of contract and misrepresentation under a 2022 agreement. Smith denies the allegations and has filed [...] The post Kentucky Senator Faces Legal Battles Over Bitcoin Mining Business appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 23:24
Podiel
COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue
The post COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch. The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market. Key COCA Growth Highlights COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success: Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth. High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem. Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement. About COCA Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management. COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable. Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/
COCA
$0.71303
+4.90%
1
$0.006729
-15.51%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:24
Podiel
Why Reddit stock is crashing today
The post Why Reddit stock is crashing today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The share price of American social media platform Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) continued its bearish momentum on Wednesday amid concerns over the use of the platform’s content in ChatGPT responses. Specifically, RDDT shares fell 8.25% to $209, extending losses from the previous session. However, year-to-date, Reddit stock remains up nearly 30%. RDDT one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold The decline comes after data from AI tracker Promptwatch showed Reddit content appeared in just 2% of ChatGPT answers on Tuesday, down from 9.7% in August and more than 14% at its peak in September. Despite the drop, Reddit remained the most-cited social media platform within ChatGPT, averaging 4.3% of responses last month, ahead of LinkedIn at 0.4%. ChatGPT sources cited in responses. Source: Prompt Watch Notably, Reddit has positioned itself as a key content source for artificial intelligence companies, striking billion-dollar licensing deals with OpenAI and Google to allow use of its posts in AI training. Reports in mid-September that the company was exploring dynamic pricing for future licensing agreements initially boosted its stock. However, the recent data showing a sharp decline has raised concerns about the long-term value of its AI partnerships. Investors are also cautious about fluctuations in the platform’s web traffic, which remains vulnerable to changes in Google’s search algorithms. Wall Street analysts update Reddit stock price On Wall Street, Reddit currently holds a ‘Moderate Buy’ consensus rating from 25 analysts on TipRanks. Of these, 18 recommend buying the stock while 7 suggest holding, with no sell ratings. The average 12-month price target is $239, implying a 13.6% upside from Reddit’s current value. Forecasts range from a high of $303 to a low of $165. Reddit’s 12-month stock price prediction. Source: TipRanks Among them, RBC Capital on October 1 reiterated its Sector Perform rating on Reddit with a $245…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
AI
$0.1279
+4.75%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:22
Podiel
ECB weighs rate stance after September data
Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, breaking above the European Central Bank’s target for the first time since April. The jump from 2.0% in August came as service prices increased and energy costs fell at a slower pace. New figures from Eurostat showed the change matched forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The […]
ROSE
$0.02722
+2.36%
BANK
$0.06812
-1.60%
CHANGE
$0.0018372
+3.66%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 23:19
Podiel
Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025
The post Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano has built a reputation for research-driven innovation, while Sui is gaining momentum as a high-speed Layer 1 platform. Both have solid communities and technical merits, but as established networks, their growth can be slower than in the early days. BlockchainFX (BFX), by contrast, is still in its presale phase but already combines features typically found in much larger projects. This mix of early-stage potential, a rising presale price and real-world utility could make BFX one of the best cryptos to buy today. Presale Growth Driving Gains As BFX Hits $0.026 BFX has raised more than $8.5 million in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.026 ahead of a planned $0.05 market launch. Its tiered structure increases the token price as fundraising milestones are hit, rewarding early participants. Investors who use the OCT35 code before 3rd October still receive a 35 per cent bonus on tokens, boosting their potential return. Cardano and Sui have already achieved significant market valuations. By comparison, BFX’s presale stage offers a chance to enter an ecosystem at a fraction of its anticipated launch price, a key factor for anyone looking for crypto with high ROI or the best presales to buy now. Source: InvestingHaven Staking That Turns Holding Into Passive Income Another differentiator for BlockchainFX is its staking model. Approximately 70 per cent of trading fees from its platform are redistributed to stakeholders, with rewards paid in both BFX and USDT. This dual reward stream helps provide consistent income even during market volatility, while daily buybacks and token burns reduce circulating supply to drive long-term value. Cardano’s staking model rewards ADA holders with additional ADA, and Sui’s staking is still maturing. BFX blends staking with platform revenue, giving investors a more direct line to the ecosystem’s growth. A Multi-Asset Platform Beyond Crypto Alone…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
SUI
$3.6052
+3.65%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:19
Podiel
Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano Surge as Broader Crypto Market Rises
SOL, DOGE, and ADA surge past the broader market as crypto traders shrug off the U.S. government shutdown and Bitcoin tops $117K.
SOL
$231.98
+5.96%
DOGE
$0.25802
+4.73%
ADA
$0.868
+3.07%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:39
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!
Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token