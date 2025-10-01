Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Korean Air x Wingbits Interview: Blockchain-Powered Aviation Data with Robin Wingårdh
In this interview, Wingbits CEO Robin Wingårdh explains how Korean Air uses blockchain-verified ADS-B data for aviation R&D, AAM, and future flight systems.
B
$0.29226
-2.29%
D
$0.03189
+3.07%
FUTURE
$0.12229
+0.18%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 23:30
Podiel
CoinShares Acquires Bastion to Supercharge Active Digital Asset Management
CoinShares is set to acquire FCA-regulated Bastion to boost active digital asset management and expand institutional products, penetrating into the U.S. market.
BOOST
$0.10657
-0.10%
U
$0.00985
-0.57%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 23:15
Podiel
Grayscale: Its Zcash Trust has opened private placement to qualified investors
PANews reported on October 1st that Grayscale announced on its official X platform that its Grayscale Zcash Trust is now open for private placement to eligible accredited investors.
TRUST
$0.0004299
+4.59%
NOW
$0.00498
-13.39%
OPEN
$0.45072
-2.39%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 23:05
Podiel
CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds
The post CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinShares International Limited announced Wednesday that it will acquire Bastion Asset Management, a London-based alternative investment manager focused on digital assets. The transaction, subject to approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, will integrate Bastion’s strategies, team, and expertise into CoinShares’ broader asset management platform. CoinShares, headquartered in Jersey with roughly $10 billion in assets under management, said the move enhances its actively managed offerings as it continues to position itself as a comprehensive provider of digital asset investment solutions. The acquisition aligns with CoinShares’ strategy of combining its established passive products, such as exchange-traded products (ETPs), with more sophisticated actively managed strategies aimed at institutional investors. Bastion brings a market-neutral, quantitative alpha approach that has been deployed over the past three years across a growing client base. Following the acquisition, Bastion co-founders Philip Scott and Fred Desobry will join CoinShares. CoinShares’ announcement highlighted that the deal supports its US growth strategy. With the firm already holding registered Investment Advisor status under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the integration of Bastion’s expertise will allow the creation of institutional-grade actively managed funds tailored to US investors. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinshares-to-acquire-bastion-in-push-for-active-crypto-funds
PUSH
$0.03105
+2.64%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
MOVE
$0.116
+4.78%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:03
Podiel
Treasury to Exempt Bitcoin from 15% CAMT Tax on Unrealized Gains, Saving Strategy Billions
The Treasury Department is preparing to formally exempt crypto holdings from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, eliminating a potential multibillion-dollar tax liability for companies like Strategy that holds approximately 640,031 Bitcoin worth over $74 billion with unrealized gains of over $27 billion.
CAMT
$0.00105
+11.70%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
LIKE
$0.007691
-0.16%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:58
Podiel
Dragonfly: ‘Tokenized aandelen bieden geen voordeel voor de cryptomarkt’
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Tokenized aandelen zijn misschien niet zo voordelig voor de cryptomarkt als vaak gedacht wordt. Ze zouden vooral voordelig zijn voor de traditionele financiële markten. Rob Hadick van Dragonfly sprak hierover tijdens een interview over. Maar waarom wordt hier zo over gedacht? En wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? Tokenized aandelen niet voordelig volgens Dragonfly Al jaren wordt er ingezet op het brengen van aandelen naar de blockchain. Toch lijkt dit volgens opinieleiders niet helemaal het geval te zijn. Rob Hadick, algemeen partner van crypto venturebedrijf Dragonfly, sprak zich tegen het idee uit tijdens een interview met Cointelegraph. Hij ziet het vooral als een voordeel voor traditionele financiën (TradFi): “Het lijdt geen twijfel dat het een groot effect heeft op TradFi. Ze willen 24/7 handel, het is beter voor hun economie.” Toch denkt hij dat de voordelen voor RWA tokenization blockchains als Ethereum onduidelijk zijn. Zo is de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bezig met een plan om tokenized aandelen te laten handelen op cryptobeurzen. Toch is Hadick van mening dat instellingen niet willen dat de tokenized aandelen op ‘algemene blockchains’ worden gebruikt: “Ze willen de economie niet delen. Ze willen blockruimte niet delen met memecoins. Ze willen zaken als privacy kunnen controleren, ze willen kunnen bepalen wat er in hun omgeving gebeurt.” Layer 1’s en 2’s geen voordeel voor Ethereum Hadick is van mening dat ook Layer-2 netwerken geen oplossing zijn. Hij zegt dat de waarde misschien niet voldoende terugkomt naar Ethereum of het crypto ecosysteem. Dit is iets waar gebruikers wel op hopen. Toch is een Layer 1 netwerk nog een minder goede optie, aangezien bestaande blockchains daar nog minder van profiteren. Het lastige daaraan is dat instellingen een omgeving zoeken die ze kunnen beheersen. Het bijzondere aan deze mening is dat veel TradFi bedrijven van mening zijn dat het zowel een voordeel voor TradFi als voor DeFi zal zijn. Dit hoeft niet zo simpel te zijn. Het is lastig om te zien hoe een controleerbare omgeving voor instellingen een hoeveelheid kapitaalstroom naar crypto zal veroorzaken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Dragonfly: ‘Tokenized aandelen bieden geen voordeel voor de cryptomarkt’ is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
CTA
$0.04099
+4.67%
MOBILE
$0.0003533
+0.85%
BLOCK
$0.0451
+0.26%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:47
Podiel
US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key
During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of […] The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key appeared first on Coindoo.
ERA
$0.5504
+0.58%
HERE
$0.000229
+4.09%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/01 22:45
Podiel
Strategy’s stock rises as Treasury clarifies CAMT exclusion for unrealized crypto profits
New IRS guidance eliminates a looming tax risk associated with unrealized crypto gains, a relief for Strategy.
CAMT
$0.00105
+11.70%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:43
Podiel
Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends
The crypto bull market is influenced by macro demand and regulatory clarity, Grayscale reports. Fed rate cuts make digital assets more attractive by lowering borrowing costs. Continue Reading:Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends The post Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BULL
$0.002027
+5.18%
MORE
$0.06995
-0.46%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:37
Podiel
XRP Price Analysis for October 1
Can growth of XRP lead to test of $3 zone soon?
XRP
$3.0507
+3.89%
1
$0.006729
-15.51%
SOON
$0.5228
+30.86%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:37
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!
Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token