2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Ethereum Fusaka upgrade successfully deployed on Holesky testnet, mainnet launch imminent

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade successfully deployed on Holesky testnet, mainnet launch imminent

PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum's next hard fork upgrade "Fusaka" was successfully deployed and finalized on the Holesky test network earlier today, marking its first key step towards the launch of the mainnet. The Fusaka upgrade aims to reduce the cost of operating on Ethereum, particularly benefiting institutional users and Layer 2 networks. One of the key features it introduces is PeerDAS, which will help reduce costs for L2 and validators by optimizing data verification methods. Fusaka is scheduled to conduct two more testnet runs on October 14 and October 28. After these tests are completed, Ethereum core developers will finalize the specific date for Fusaka’s mainnet launch.
1
1$0.006729-15.51%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4256+1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06997-0.44%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 23:39
Podiel
Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility

Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility

The post Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. This follows ADA’s eligibility under the new generic listing standards, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. Hashdex Includes Cardano In Crypto Index Fund The asset manager filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, notifying the agency of the inclusion of ADA in the Trust’s holdings, effective as of today. The firm noted that ADA, currently part of the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index, will become an eligible asset under the generic listing standards adopted by Nasdaq following SEC approval. In line with this, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF will now hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XLM, XRP, and Cardano. The Trust’s holdings will be subject to quarterly rebalancing and any additional Index constituents added from time to time in accordance with the Index’s methodology and the generic listing standards. CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC approved Hashdex’s expansion of its crypto index fund beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets. Notably, the weighted holdings place BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and ADA at 1.2%. With Cardano now eligible under the generic listing standards, this effectively paves the way for the potential approval of Grayscale’s ADA ETF, which is among the funds that the SEC is likely to decide on this month. It is worth mentioning that ADA already has a futures market on Coinbase, making it eligible for approval under the generic listing standards. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the odds of approval for crypto ETFs that meet the requirements under the generic listing standards are now 100%. As such, this means that the SEC will approve the Grayscale ADA ETF, although the timeline for…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.077+3.25%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
Cardano
ADA$0.8681+3.08%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:35
Podiel
Local bull markets may become the norm, with Q4 ushering in market recovery

Local bull markets may become the norm, with Q4 ushering in market recovery

Original author: arndxt Original translation: AididiaoJP, Foresight News The view that the economy is re-accelerating is actually very one-sided. Currently, it is mainly supported by the assets of wealthy families and investment driven by artificial intelligence. For investors, this cycle cannot simply rely on a general market rise: The core of long-term growth is semiconductors and AI infrastructure. Increase holdings of scarce physical assets: gold, metals, and some promising real estate markets. Be wary of broad-based indices: The high share of the "Big Seven" masks the overall market fragility. Keep a close eye on the US dollar: its direction will determine whether this cycle continues or is interrupted. Just like in 1998 to 2000, the bull market may continue for a while, but volatility will become more intense and asset selection will be the key to becoming a market winner. Economic polarization Market performance is a true reflection of the economy. As long as the stock market remains near its historical highs, it will be difficult to believe that there is an economic recession. We are in a sharply diverging economic environment: The top 10% of income earners contribute more than 60% of consumption and accumulate wealth through stocks and real estate. At the same time, inflation is eroding the purchasing power of middle- and low-income families. This widening gap explains why, despite the “reacceleration” of the economy, the job market remains weak and the cost of living crisis persists. Uncertainty caused by Fed policy Be prepared for policy volatility. The Federal Reserve must address both the appearance of inflation and the political cycle. This creates opportunities, but also means that if market expectations shift, there could be a sudden risk of a downturn. The Federal Reserve is currently in a dilemma: On the one hand, strong GDP growth and resilient consumption support a slower pace of interest rate cuts; On the other hand, market valuations are too high, and delaying interest rate cuts may trigger "growth concerns." History shows that rate cuts during periods of strong earnings, such as in 1998, can prolong bull markets. But this time is different: inflation remains stubbornly high, the "Big Seven" are posting strong earnings, while the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 are performing mediocrely. Asset selection in a nominal growth environment One should hold scarce physical assets (gold, key commodities, real estate in supply-constrained areas) and areas that represent productivity (AI infrastructure, semiconductors), while avoiding excessive concentration in stocks driven by internet hype. The period that follows is less likely to be a full-blown boom and more like a partial bull run: Semiconductors remain core to AI infrastructure, and related investments continue to drive growth. Gold and real assets are re-demonstrating their value as a hedge against currency debasement. Cryptocurrencies are currently facing pressure from deleveraging and excess government debt, but structurally they are closely linked to the liquidity cycle that drives gold higher. Real estate and consumption trends If the real estate and stock markets weaken simultaneously, the "wealth effect" that supports consumption will be impacted. Real estate will experience a short-term rebound when interest rates are slightly lowered, but deep-seated problems remain: The imbalance between supply and demand caused by demographic changes; Increased default rates due to the end of forbearance periods on student loans and mortgages; There are significant regional differences (older groups have asset buffers, while young families are under great pressure). US dollar liquidity and global layout The US dollar is a key factor affecting the overall situation. If the global economy weakens and the US dollar strengthens, more vulnerable markets may experience problems before the US. One overlooked risk is a contraction in the supply of US dollars: Tariff policies reduce trade deficits and limit the scale of dollar flows back to U.S. assets; The fiscal deficit remains high, but foreign buyers' appetite for U.S. Treasuries has waned, potentially causing liquidity problems. Futures market data shows that US dollar short positions have reached a historical extreme, which may trigger a short squeeze on the US dollar and undermine the stability of risky assets. Political Economy and Market Psychology We are in the late stages of a financialization cycle: Policymakers strive to "maintain the status quo" until important political milestones (such as general elections and midterm elections) have passed; Structural inequalities (rents rising faster than wages, wealth concentrated among the elderly) fuel populist pressures and prompt policy adjustments in areas such as education and housing; The market itself is reflexive: funds are highly concentrated in seven large-cap stocks, which both supports valuations and sows the seeds of vulnerability.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002027+5.18%
MAY
MAY$0.03984+3.07%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010425+1.43%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 23:30
Podiel
Mega Matrix to Expand $2B Digital Asset Treasury into Multi-Stablecoin Framework

Mega Matrix to Expand $2B Digital Asset Treasury into Multi-Stablecoin Framework

NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix Inc. announced on Wednesday that it expanded its $2 billion Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) to include a wider set of stablecoins and governance tokens, making it one of the first U.S.-listed firms to adopt a multi-asset stablecoin framework under SEC-compliant structures. In a press release shared with Cryptonews, the company said it was previously concentrated on Ethena’s governance token ENA. Under the revised strategy, it will also hold USDe, USDtb, and ENA from the Ethena ecosystem; USDH and HYPE from Hyperliquid; USDF and ASTER from Aster; and USDS and SKY from Sky Protocol. “Dual-Engine” Structure The updated treasury model is described as a “dual-engine” approach. Part of the portfolio will be held in stablecoins and allocated to low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) activities such as staking and yield locking on platforms, including Pendle. This segment is intended to provide a steady income, even during periods of market volatility. The second part involves governance tokens from the same ecosystems. These holdings give Mega Matrix the ability to participate in protocol-level decision-making while also capturing potential value growth tied to the expansion of the platforms. Broader Stablecoin Market Context Colin Butler, executive vice president and global head of markets at Mega Matrix, said stablecoins have become an established asset class and noted the U.S. Treasury projections that the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028. Butler said that the company’s treasury shift moves away from reliance on a single-token strategy toward broader exposure across several digital asset networks. Stablecoins, typically pegged to fiat currencies, are increasingly viewed by corporations as liquid and relatively stable instruments within the broader crypto sector. The inclusion of governance tokens, however, adds a layer of exposure to sector-specific risks and potential upside. Corporate Shift Toward Digital Assets Mega Matrix, once a diversified holding company with activities ranging from Ethereum staking to media production, has been refocusing its operations around blockchain and digital asset strategies. Its decision to integrate a mix of stablecoins and governance tokens into its balance sheet reflects a wider corporate trend of experimenting with digital assets under regulated structures. The company said the expansion provides its shareholders with a mix of steady revenue from stablecoin allocations and potential longer-term returns from governance token participation. Mega Matrix’s move demonstrates how public companies are starting to view stablecoins not only as a liquidity tool but also as a foundational layer for corporate treasury management
Multichain
MULTI$0.03743+0.75%
Podiel
CryptoNews2025/10/01 23:13
Podiel
Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet

Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet

TLDR Thumzup Media invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining fleet. The investment will help DogeHash deploy over 500 new ASIC miners, increasing its fleet to 4,000 units by year-end. Thumzup Media’s involvement in Dogecoin mining is part of its broader strategy to focus on digital assets. The capital infusion strengthens [...] The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.759+2.65%
4
4$0.10059+353.31%
Particl
PART$0.2395+5.83%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 23:11
Podiel
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance

Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance

The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VisionSys AI Inc., an emerging technology services company listed on Nasdaq, announced that its subsidiary, Medintel Technology, has entered into an exclusive partnership framework with Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based digital treasury program. Strengthening VisionSys with Strategic Solana Staking This initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s finances, boost liquidity, and create long-term value for …
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128+4.83%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001846-8.47%
WorldAssets
INC$0.858+12.85%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/10/01 23:05
Podiel
This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets

This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets

The post This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as the crypto market enters another record-setting phase. Volumes are climbing to new highs, sparking debates about whether this signals strength or exposes fragility beneath the surface in a system increasingly fueled by leverage and speculation rather than steady demand. Crypto News of the Day: Total Perps Volume Hits ATH, Surpassing $100 Billion In late September, perpetual futures trading volume surged to an all-time high (ATH) above $100 billion. This marks a milestone for decentralized exchanges (DEXs) specializing in perpetual contracts. Sponsored Sponsored The surge highlights a new phase in crypto, where speculation is the product and not just a feature. Perpetual DEXs are 24/7, self-custodial venues where traders can long or short crypto assets with leverage, without expiry dates. Unlike centralized exchanges (CEXs), perps live entirely on-chain, with oracles and automated funding rates anchoring contract prices to spot markets. The model has matured fast, thanks to regulatory pressure on CEXes, improved execution tech that mimics centralized speed, and a revenue meta where projects directly accrue value through fees and token buybacks. “Crypto’s largest PMF → ability to make people rich. Perp DEXes do exactly that and allow users to long any degeneracy in our hyper-financialized world,” wrote DeFi researcher Ash.               Between 2023 and 2025, perp DEX volume jumped from $647.6 billion to $1.5 trillion, representing a 138% year-on-year surge. Market share rose from under 10% to 26% of all perpetual futures trading globally. The second quarter (Q2) of 2025 alone saw a record $898 billion in perp volume. Behind the boom are platforms pushing innovation at breakneck speed. Hyperliquid (HYPE), built on its own Layer-1 (L1) with a fully on-chain order book, has led…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013799-3.00%
Aethir
ATH$0.05083-5.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00163+1.30%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:00
Podiel
Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge

Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge

TLDR Metaplanet stock dips 10% after $623M Bitcoin buy, now 4th largest holder Tokyo’s Metaplanet expands Bitcoin treasury despite market skepticism Q3 revenue surges 116% as Metaplanet doubles down on Bitcoin strategy Capital Group lifts stake to 11.45%, backing BTC-based treasury model Metaplanet eyes 210K BTC by 2027 under bold “555 Million Plan” expansion Metaplanet [...] The post Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01566+1.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498-13.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,183.1+2.59%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 22:50
Podiel
October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise After Weak U.S. Labor Data, Bitcoin Surges

October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise After Weak U.S. Labor Data, Bitcoin Surges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010425+1.43%
Union
U$0.00985-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013799-3.00%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:39
Podiel
Bitcoin ATH? US Government Shutdown Triggers Massive Crypto Pump

Bitcoin ATH? US Government Shutdown Triggers Massive Crypto Pump

Cryptocurrency market pump that followed US government shutdown certainly raising some eyebrows
Aethir
ATH$0.05083-5.04%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0071+4.68%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:35
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token