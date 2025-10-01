2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Best Crypto Presale Predictions October 2025: Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

Crypto presales continue to dominate conversations in October 2025 as traders search for projects that balance accessibility, growth, and adoption. […] The post Best Crypto Presale Predictions October 2025: Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 23:40
Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It

While whale profit-taking isn’t unusual, what caught attention this time was where that capital appears to be flowing. Traders are […] The post Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 23:17
The Ethereum Foundation announced a new leadership structure for its privacy team, with Blockscout founder Igor Barinov taking on the role of coordinator.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to official news from the Ethereum Foundation, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced a new leadership structure adjustment to strengthen its work in the field of privacy. Igor Barinov, founder of Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob, has joined as Privacy@EF Coordinator, responsible for guiding the overall strategy for privacy-related work. Andy Guzman, formerly of the PSE team, will be promoted to Coordinator of the Privacy and Scaling Exploration (PSE) team. The Ethereum Foundation stated that the adjustment is intended to ensure that Ethereum's privacy work is more impactful, consistent, and accountable. Its privacy work will revolve around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving.
PANews2025/10/01 23:17
UK Central Bank Looks to Stablecoins to Cut Bank Dependency

The Bank of England is signaling a nuanced stance on digital assets, with recent remarks suggesting that stablecoins could play a role in transforming the UK’s financial landscape. Central bank Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that integrating stablecoins into the economy might reduce dependence on traditional banking and foster more innovative payment systems. This development marks [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 23:14
Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release

U.S. data boosts Bitcoin to $117,000 as crypto markets rally. Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release The post Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:59
Here’s why gold and Bitcoin are surging as US stocks falter

U.S. stocks opened lower today as Wall Street weighed the immediate impact of the U.S. government’s official shutdown, and as the dollar slipped, gold and Bitcoin soared. Wall Street traded lower as the first official government shutdown in seven years…
Crypto.news2025/10/01 22:58
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to allow Trump to immediately remove Fed Governor Cook

PANews reported on October 1 that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow Trump to immediately remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Tim Cook. (Jinshi)
PANews2025/10/01 22:54
Samsung and SK plan to establish two data centers in South Korea

Samsung and SK Hynix have partnered to supply memory chips for OpenAI’s Stargate data project.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 22:47
16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'

Dogecoin in rebound mode with open interest data signaling possible breakout
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:44
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Partners Marinade Finance to Establish $2B SOL Reserve

VisionSys AI Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq exchange and recognized for its work in brain-machine interfaces, has partnered with Marinade Finance, a leading staking protocol on the Solana blockchain. Together, they plan to create a $2 billion digital asset reserve using the SOL cryptocurrency. The partnership was announced on October 1, 2025, and aims to place VisionSys at the center of decentralized finance (DeFi), combining advanced technology with blockchain’s fast systems. Solana Treasury Sees $2 Billion Boost The project will proceed in steps, starting with $500 million in SOL purchases expected by April 2026, and will gradually expand to $2 billion. The treasury program will also support VisionSys’s research in AI for DeFi, utilizing unique models to analyze blockchain data and develop strategies for token trading. Marinade will manage staking and operations, ensuring security through regular audits and community governance. The partnership already supports over 154,000 SOL holders, helping VisionSys maximize its asset returns. Reacting to the development, Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VisionSys AI Inc., said: “This Partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA. It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” AI Meets Web3 Innovation Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade Finance, also commented excitedly about the collaboration, saying the partnership unlocks new value. “We are excited to partner with VisionSys. As a leader in AI solutions for blockchains, forming a Solana treasury vehicle with the leading Solana delegation provider is a perfect fit,” he added. The collaboration, like some others, combines VisionSys’s skills in brain-machine technology—with its knowledge in hardware, software, and algorithms—with Solana’s efficient blockchain to develop new solutions. The announcement follows VisionSys’ hiring of DeFi expert Hakob Sirounian as Chief Strategy Officer on September 24, aimed at supporting the growth of the blockchain industry. Meanwhile, Helius Medical Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed neurotech company, recently took a significant step to join the ever-growing list of institutional crypto investors. The company made its first-ever purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6 million. The company had earlier teamed up with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to raise $500 million for more SOL purchases. The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Partners Marinade Finance to Establish $2B SOL Reserve appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:37
