Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, Bitcoin Surges
The post October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, Bitcoin Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly fell in September, raising market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in October. This has coincided with a rise in Bitcoin price. Economists had expected an increase of 50,000 following a revised gain of 54,000 in August. Market Participants Expect Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Payroll Data The ADP National Employment Report showed a decline of 32,000 jobs, the steepest drop since March 2023. The weak data shifted investor expectations sharply, including a positive effect on Bitcoin. On Polymarket, the probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged fell to only six percent. Traders now anticipate another cut, as the central bank tries to ease pressure on a slowing labor market. The Fed reduced its benchmark rate in September to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. Polymarket data shows slim 6% chance Fed keeps rates unchanged in October. The release came at a sensitive time. The U.S. government has entered a shutdown after Congress failed to pass funding. The government shutdown has suspended many official reports, leaving private data like ADP with more weight. Without the Labor Department’s jobs release, investors turned to ADP for signals about hiring conditions. The decline reinforced concerns that employers remain cautious despite strong growth earlier this year. Hence, Citi economists say the Fed will likely deliver 25bp rate cuts in October and December, as signaled in its dot plot. ADP Job Losses Fuel October Rate Cut Expectations and Bitcoin Rally The ADP report showed that a high number of employees from small and medium businesses lost their jobs. A big decline was experienced in industry sectors such as leisure, hospitality and professional services. Only large companies as well as certain healthcare companies employed many workers. A re-examination of the data added to the downward factor. Expectations for October were…
RISE
$0.010426
+1.43%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
U
$0.009847
-0.60%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:32
Podiel
Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Fell 4.23% in September as Difficulty Hike Nears
The post Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Fell 4.23% in September as Difficulty Hike Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miners had a modest September slump, watching revenue shrink 4.23%—that’s $69 million gone compared to August’s haul. September Slide for Bitcoin Mining Revenue At the time of publication, hashrateindex.com data shows the spot valuation of one petahash per second (PH/s) of SHA256 hashrate stands at $52.10—a modest decline from the $53.15 figure documented on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-miners-revenue-fell-4-23-in-september-as-difficulty-hike-nears/
4
$0.10123
+356.19%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
SECOND
$0.00001
+3.09%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:29
Podiel
Fed Cuts Despite Rising PCE Inflation: Bitcoin, Crypto on Alert
The post Fed Cuts Despite Rising PCE Inflation: Bitcoin, Crypto on Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PCE inflation metrics rise with headline at 2.7%, core at 2.9%, and services at 3.3%. Federal Reserve cuts rates despite stalled inflation progress over 16 months. Bitcoin faces downside risk if the Fed reverses policy due to inflation resurgence. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge continues to climb despite the central bank’s pivot toward rate cuts. PCE inflation data shows headline inflation at 2.7%, core inflation at 2.9%, and core services inflation at 3.3% as of September 2025, according to analysis from Ecoinometrics. Data reveals inflation has made no progress toward the Fed’s 2% target for at least 16 months. All three major PCE measures have ticked higher in recent readings, creating a challenging backdrop for monetary policy decisions. Inflation is no longer the Fed’s top priority, but it hasn’t stopped rising. PCE inflation (headline, core, and core services) is ticking higher again, with no real progress in over a year. Yet the Fed is still pressing ahead with rate cuts. That’s a risky gamble. pic.twitter.com/lvl5E9Pk4K — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) September 30, 2025 The Fed delivered a 25 basis point rate cut in September 2025, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range. This is the first reduction since December 2024, justified by cooling labor market conditions rather than inflation control. Policy Reversal The primary risk for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets stems not from rate cuts themselves but from potential policy reversals. If inflation continues surging, the Fed may need to pause or reverse its easing cycle. Such a shift would cause risk-off sentiment across financial markets quickly. Bitcoin has shown growing correlation with traditional risk assets, which makes it vulnerable to market sell-offs during monetary policy uncertainty. The cryptocurrency’s performance during the current cycle challenges its narrative as an inflation hedge. Price action has tracked equity markets more closely…
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
RISE
$0.010426
+1.43%
CORE
$0.4093
+4.46%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:21
Podiel
Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98k Liquidity Sweep
The post Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98k Liquidity Sweep appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TRADER
$0.0001257
+7.80%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:20
Podiel
Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013
The post Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday. He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.” A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, “I don’t care.” “I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons.” Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube Bitcoin helps Durov “stay afloat” Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. “Some people think if I’m able to rent nice locations or fly private, it’s because I somehow extract money from Telegram,” he said. “Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat.” He predicted that “it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million” due to governments “printing money like no tomorrow.” “Nobody’s printing Bitcoin,” he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” Durov on TON Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with…
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
APP
$0.001942
+6.64%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:17
Podiel
Government shutdown means opportune timing
The post Government shutdown means opportune timing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The timing of Neptune Insurance Holdings’ IPO couldn’t be more opportune. Neptune, the nation’s largest private flood insurance, debuts on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the ticker symbol “NP.” The company sold more than 18 millions shares in its initial public offering at $20 apiece. The company’s first trade comes just as the U.S. government has shut down, meaning the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) isn’t accepting applications or processing new claims. “Neptune is open for business,” said Neptune chairman and CEO Trevor Burgess. “We can help the 1,300 people every day who are trying to close on their homes who need flood insurance or required to have flood insurance.” The National Association of Realtors has warned the government shutdown will delay real estate closings, because it prevents buyers from securing flood insurance that is necessary for some mortgages. A growing number of U.S. properties are opting for insurance through private carriers rather than government insurance. Neptune Insurance signage during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Burgess said Neptune’s underwriting results are far outperforming the NFIP. Neptune offers flood insurance of up to $7 million rather than the NFIP’s $250,000 maximum. The company uses AI and other advanced technology to assess risk on individual properties, rather than looking at broad zip codes or whole neighborhoods. “We tell the truth to consumers,” Burgess said. “If we say that it’s $200 a year, it’s pretty low risk. If we say it’s $12,000, that’s pretty high risk. And if we say, ‘No, [we won’t cover you]’, you should move.” A 2024 study by the Joint Economic Committee found that flooding costs the nation between $179.8 billion and $496…
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
T
$0.01566
+1.95%
MORE
$0.06993
-0.49%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:16
Podiel
Lawyers call Bitcoin Core v30 CSAM concerns ‘overblown’
The post Lawyers call Bitcoin Core v30 CSAM concerns ‘overblown’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Knots supporters have argued in recent months that a change in an upcoming release of Bitcoin Core could open node operators up to legal attacks. The basic argument is that OP_RETURN outputs larger than 83 bytes, which will be relayed by default in Bitcoin Core version 30, will allow users to upload illegal content, such as child sexual assault material (CSAM), into the mempools of Bitcoin nodes. While the potential for attackers to upload CSAM to the blockchain is far from a newly-discovered attack vector, Knots proponents make the case that the general acceptance of larger OP_RETURN transactions on the network changes the implicit nature of operating a full node and creates a stronger case of liability for full node operators. This is a point of view that has been shared by many individuals associated with the bitcoin (BTC) mining pool Ocean, which has been the strongest proponent of Bitcoin Knots node software up to this point. Ocean founder and Knots maintainer Luke DashJr has gone as far as to claim that Bitcoin “doesn’t survive” and will “cease to exist” if Core v30 becomes widely adopted. While there’s been plenty of intense discussion around this theory on social media, input from actual lawyers specializing in Bitcoin and related technologies has been limited. So, in an effort to lend the discussion some much-needed legal insight, Protos reached out to a range of legal experts to get their thoughts. Read more: Three sneaky changes in Bitcoin Core v30 are confusing node operators Summary (TL;DR) The general view from legal experts who were willing to comment is that the issue of potential CSAM material proliferating around the Bitcoin network is one that already exists. Only one of the seven respondents indicated the upcoming changes in Bitcoin Core v30 could do any practical…
CORE
$0.4093
+4.46%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
CHANGE
$0.00182724
+3.09%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:15
Podiel
Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities
The post Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it’s doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program. Seattle’s housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump’s herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018. And according to Mortenson’s construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending…
BAD
$0.00000000364
-5.45%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
PEOPLE
$0.01806
+3.67%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:13
Podiel
Ozak AI’s Presale Raised $3.5M—Why Putting $250 Into This Token Now Could Deliver 10x to 50x Gains Within Two Years
The post Ozak AI’s Presale Raised $3.5M—Why Putting $250 Into This Token Now Could Deliver 10x to 50x Gains Within Two Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has raised $3.49 million in its ongoing presale, drawing investor attention across the crypto sector. More than 924 million $OZ tokens have been sold at the current price of $0.012. The presale will soon move to its next phase, increasing the price to $0.014. With a long-term target of $1, early investors see clear potential for exponential returns. Analysts say that even a $250 entry today could multiply 10x to 50x within two years. Presale Performance and Token Supply Official presale data confirms that Ozak AI has already surpassed $3.49 million in funds raised. The project has set aside 30 percent of its 10 billion total supply of tokens for presale. The remaining 30% will be allocated to ecosystem and community development, whereas 20 percent will be retained as a future reserve. Team allocation and liquidity listings each account for 10%. This distribution is aimed at creating a balance between early investor access platform growth and long-term sustainability. At the current price of $0.012, the token is accessible to retail buyers with a minimum contribution of $100. Many investors are choosing to start with $250, a level that offers meaningful exposure to the project’s upside without overextending risk. Once the presale advances to the next phase, tokens will be priced higher, creating immediate value for early buyers. Why a $250 Stake Could Multiply Ozak AI is designed to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure for real-time predictive analytics. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for fast data processing, DePIN technology for decentralized infrastructure and Ozak Data Vaults for secure storage. Users can also deploy customizable prediction agents, allowing even non-coders to design AI models tailored to market strategies. The OZ token fuels the entire platform. It enables transactions, prediction agent customization, governance participation, and rewards for user…
AI
$0.1279
+4.75%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
TOKEN
$0.0131
+4.29%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:10
Podiel
Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts
Grayscale, a prominent asset manager, sheds light on the intricate dance between macroeconomic factors and regulatory shifts shaping the current cryptocurrency market environment. As 2025 advances, both the surging interest in scarce digital assets and the changing regulatory framework are crucial in driving investor enthusiasm.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts
MAJOR
$0.12367
+1.19%
LIGHT
$0.9209
-18.44%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:55
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!
Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token