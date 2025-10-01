Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013

Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle. "I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn't care much," the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman's podcast on Tuesday. He added that he bought at the "local maximum," which was around $700 per BTC, and "I just threw a couple of million there." A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, "I don't care." "I'm not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons." Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube Bitcoin helps Durov "stay afloat" Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. "Some people think if I'm able to rent nice locations or fly private, it's because I somehow extract money from Telegram," he said. "Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat." He predicted that "it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million" due to governments "printing money like no tomorrow." "Nobody's printing Bitcoin," he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. "Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen." Durov on TON Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with…