Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief's Deleted Messages

Gary Gensler Under Fire: Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief's Deleted Messages
Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next 'Wicked' Cup Launch At Target

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Cynthia Erivo attends Target's In-Store Event for Universal Pictures' Wicked on November 15, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Target) Getty Images for Target Target hopes lightning strikes twice with its upcoming drop of an exclusive Stanley 1913 cup collection, celebrating the next installment in Universal Picture's Wicked franchise. The new collection will be available on October 28 in stores and online in advance of the Wicked: For Good release on November 21. The first Target x Stanley Wicked collaboration sold out in just hours. NBC's Today Show reported customers were tripping over themselves to get their cups, with one TikToker proudly exclaiming she'd "survived the Stanley wars." Last year, Universal went all out in the licensing program surrounding the initial Wicked release – Target was one of its premier partners, with over 150 exclusives. While Target didn't report on the sales of its Wicked range, it's safe to say that the Stanley 1913 cups were the runaway bestseller. It's also safe to say that despite the Wicked hype, the Stanley 1913 brand's cult-like following was behind Target's sales stampede. The "Galentine's Day" Quencher collection, tried only to Valentine's Day, had shoppers lining up at Target hours before the doors opened on drop day, with sell-outs reported in minutes. How A Century-Old Brand Became A Cult Favorite The all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle was created by William Stanley Jr. in 1913 as a way to keep his coffee hot while working in his laboratory, inventing a wide range of electrical devices to help the modern world run. Seizing the opportunity to sell the containers to the growing class of industrial workers, he founded a company that eventually became Stanley 1913 – not to be confused with Stanley Black…
Eurozone inflation hits 2.2% in September topping ECB target for first time since April

Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, breaking above the European Central Bank's target for the first time since April. The jump from 2.0% in August came as service prices increased and energy costs fell at a slower pace. New figures from Eurostat showed the change matched forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The report also confirmed that a key core inflation measure, which strips out food and fuel, held steady at 2.3%, even as services costs moved higher. The increase is already shaping how markets and policymakers view the ECB's next steps. The central bank has held interest rates at 2% after a sharp cycle of cuts and now faces questions on whether the rise in prices will delay future moves. Data released Wednesday also noted the trend of steady core prices alongside stronger services inflation. The details point to a complex mix for policymakers ahead of their October 30 meeting, which will be the third straight session with rates on hold if no change is made. ECB weighs rate stance after September data The European Central Bank has spent four years trying to bring down inflation. Yet officials do not see this month's rise as a sign of a new problem. They say broader trends still point to prices falling back toward and below the 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, "As we can model the future, the risks to inflation appear quite contained in both directions. With policy rates now at 2%, we are well placed to respond if the risks to inflation shift, or if new shocks emerge that threaten our target." This signals that the bank is ready to act but is not panicking over one month's figure. Some policymakers, however, are expected to use the September reading as an argument…
Nvidia now worth more than Amazon and Meta combined

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has reached a new milestone in its ongoing meteoric rise, now valued at more than the combined worth of two of Silicon Valley's biggest names, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). As of press time, the chipmaker's market capitalization had surged to about $4.56 trillion, while Amazon stood at $2.34 trillion and Meta at $1.82 trillion, giving the two together a total of $4.17 trillion. Nvidia's lead of nearly $388 billion highlights how dominant the company has become in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy. Top seven global companies by market cap. Source: Companies Market Cap The rally has propelled Nvidia to the top of global markets, making it the world's most valuable public company. This momentum comes as Nvidia reached a new record high earlier this week, trading at $186.88 as of press time. Drivers of Nvidia stock rally The ongoing surge has been supported by several fundamentals that continue to drive investor interest. For example, Nvidia has committed as much as $100 billion in equity to OpenAI, in a move that ensures much of that capital will circle back into Nvidia's own hardware. Additionally, the American technology giant also benefits from its stake in CoreWeave, which signed a $14.2 billion deal with Meta to provide AI cloud infrastructure through 2031.  At the same time, the stock's strong performance in 2025 reflects a wave of optimism that spending on AI infrastructure will remain elevated and that Nvidia will capture a disproportionate share. However, some analysts caution that the rapid rise carries echoes of past market bubbles, with valuations that may be running far ahead of fundamentals.
Markets signal government shutdown could drag into mid-october

The federal government remains closed for business after lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to break their stalemate over funding, with financial markets now signaling the impasse could stretch into mid-October. According to Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction market, the current forecast implies the stoppage will last 12 days, up sharply in recent days as negotiations on Capitol Hill have stalled. Trading activity on Polymarket shows most participants believe federal operations won't resume until October 15 or later, an outcome currently priced at 38 percent likelihood. Meanwhile, 23% of traders think a deal will emerge between October 6 and 9, while 22 percent anticipate an agreement in the October 10-14 timeframe. Just 14% expect Congress to reach terms in the next few days, specifically between October 3 and 5. Source: Polymarket Operations ground to a halt early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers from both parties couldn't agree on temporary funding legislation. The breakdown means hundreds of thousands of government employees face unpaid leave, while numerous federal programs and services have ceased operating. How long Washington stays shuttered carries real consequences As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, prolonged closure threatens an economy already showing signs of weakness and could unsettle financial markets currently trading near all-time peaks. Source: Kalshi Historical data from Bank of America shows government closures typically run about 14 days, dating back three decades. Stock prices, measured by the S&P 500, have generally risen 1% during past shutdowns, though analysts warn a lengthy standoff this time might shake investor confidence. The current crisis stems from a weeks-long battle between Republicans and Democrats centered on enhanced healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. This marks the first time the government has shut down since 2019. Politicians on both sides insist publicly and privately they won't shoulder blame for…
Traders Eye September Jobs Report for Cues on BTC Breakout Above $120K

Crypto markets remained unchanged Monday and Tuesday after last week's $1.5 billion liquidation flush, but traders remain cautious ahead of a critical run of U.S. economic data that could set the tone for October. Bitcoin bulls defended the $110,000 support level several times over the past week, while Ether clawed back from a sharp dip to $4,075 that coincided with nearly half a billion dollars in leveraged longs being wiped out. Total market capitalization now sits near $3.85 trillion, about 1.3% lower than a week earlier despite a 3.5% weekend rebound. The Fed's most recent rate cut initially provided a modest boost to Bitcoin, but investors say the path forward depends less on past easing than on Powell's Tuesday speech and upcoming jobs data that is scheduled to be released on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (ET). "The crypto market is at a macroeconomic crossroads, caught between a softening labor market and resilient economic growth," said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, in a message to CoinDesk. "This week's data — Consumer Confidence, Initial Jobless Claims, and the pivotal September Jobs Report — will be critical in gauging the Fed's next move. Any signs of further labor market cooling could reignite rate cut expectations, providing a tailwind for majors like BTC, ETH, and XRP. Conversely, strong data may extend the current period of uncertainty and pressure," he said. Jobs data shows how many people are getting or losing work in the U.S. economy. If fewer people are working and unemployment rises, it suggests the economy is slowing. That usually makes the Federal Reserve more likely to cut interest rates to support growth, which can boost risk assets like stocks and crypto. But if job numbers are strong and unemployment stays low, it signals the economy is still running hot. That can…
State AGs sue Zillow, Redfin for alleged antitrust violation

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images Attorneys general from five states sued Zillow and Redfin on Wednesday, alleging the companies schemed to stop competition in the online housing rental market. The lawsuit follows a similar one filed by the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday. Officials from New York, Arizona, Connecticut, Washington and Virginia jointly filed the lawsuit Wednesday, citing a February deal between the two companies in which Zillow "paid Redfin $100 million to shut down its apartment rental advertising business and transfer its clients to Zillow," New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said in a news release. "This agreement is nothing more than an end run around competition that insulates Zillow from head-to-head competition on the merits with Redfin for customers advertising multifamily buildings," the lawsuit reads. The suit alleges that the agreements violate federal antitrust laws and may harm renters using the companies' resources. It also claims that Redfin fired hundreds of employees and then worked with Zillow to rehire some of them. "Millions of New Yorkers rely on online apartment listings to find an affordable and safe place to live," James said in a statement. "Zillow's attempt to shut down its competition could drive up costs for advertisers and leave renters with fewer options when searching for a new apartment." Zillow, Redfin and CoStar, which owns Apartments.com, are the three largest players in the market and account for 85% of all market revenue, according to James' office. The AGs are seeking an injunction to bar the two companies from allegedly scheming and proposes a possible restructuring of the businesses to maintain competition. "Redfin strongly disagrees with the allegations and is confident we will be vindicated by a court of law," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. "Our partnership with Zillow has given…
Musk Backs 'Cancel Netflix' Calls Over LGBTQ Show Creator's Charlie Kirk Post

Topline X owner Elon Musk boosted posts on his platform from right-wing social media figures urging their followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over comments made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued animated series on the streaming service, about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosted a right-wing social media push to cancel Netflix. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk reshared a post from another user announcing they are canceling their Netflix subscription, and wrote: "Same." The calls for cancellation appear to stem from an apparent post made by Steele criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's tweet mourning Kirk's death. According to a screenshot of Steele's alleged post, which was shared on X by right-wing account Libs of TikTok, the animated show's director purportedly wrote: "Why the f— are you even commenting on this, d—head…a random nazi gets shot and it's a public statement." The Libs of TikTok accounts had earlier shared clips of Steele's animated show "Dead End: Paranormal Park," which was canceled in January 2023, and claimed it was "pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN." Musk reshared the post attacking the animated show and wrote: "This is not ok," and later boosted another post attacking the streamer for pushing a "transgender woke agenda," saying "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids." Netflix shares fell 1.74% to $1,178 in premarket on Wednesday; however, it is unclear if this decline is related to the cancellation push, as all three major stock futures indices are also in the red. What Do We Know About The Animated Show? "Dead End: Paranormal Park" is an animated comedy series that ran for two seasons on Netflix from June to October 2022. The descriptive text included on the show's page reads: "This…
Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025

The post Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.   In today’s financial markets, relying on slow, emotion-driven decisions is a recipe for underperformance. That’s why savvy traders are turning to AI trading bot systems to automate, optimize, and execute trades in real time. If you want to step into smarter investing, this article highlights four leading platforms that bring powerful AI trading capabilities to both beginners and pros alike. 1. MasterQuant: Your Gateway to Smarter AI Investing When it comes to pairing professional-grade quant strategies with user-friendly access, MasterQuant stands out. It’s a well-engineered solution for modern investors. It offers: $100 Free Trial BonusUpon registration, MasterQuant offers a $100 trial bonus. This gives new users a hands-on way to test their AI trading strategies without risking their own capital. Full Risk Control IntegrationThe system measures, models, and manages risk in real time. Your capital is protected by safety protocols that aim to avoid harsh drawdowns. Real-Time Market Analysis and AI AdjustmentsUnlike static bots, MasterQuant’s algorithms analyze live data, forecast trends, rebalance portfolios, and adapt to volatility. Automated, Hands-Free ExecutionOnce you pick a quant plan, all trading is handled by the system — no manual intervention required. Transparency and Principal ProtectionUsers can see daily performance metrics. At the end of a plan’s term, your initial capital is returned. Commission and Referral ProgramEarn up to 5% commission for every valid referral. Promotions are tracked with lifetime rewards on active investments. Security, Compliance, and Customer SupportWith bank-level encryption, regulated operations, and 24/7 support, MasterQuant strives to maintain trust and reliability. How to Get Started Step 1: Sign Up For FreeCreate your account with a username, a strong password, and an optional referral code. You get a free $100 trial bonus. Step 2: Choose a PlanSelect from AI Quant, High-Frequency, Balanced Growth, or advanced strategies depending on your budget. Step 3: Activate…
'Not securities' – SEC greenlights 2Z, DEPIN sector rallies!

Key Takeaways  What does this SEC greenlight mean for the DEPIN sector? It could encourage contributions to DEPIN networks without concerns over regulatory risk. How did the market respond? The market size of the segment increased by 3% to $34B.  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave DEPIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) one of its clearest signals yet. In a "no action" letter, the regulator said it will not "recommend enforcement action"
