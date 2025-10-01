Eurozone inflation hits 2.2% in September topping ECB target for first time since April

Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, breaking above the European Central Bank's target for the first time since April. The jump from 2.0% in August came as service prices increased and energy costs fell at a slower pace. New figures from Eurostat showed the change matched forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The report also confirmed that a key core inflation measure, which strips out food and fuel, held steady at 2.3%, even as services costs moved higher. The increase is already shaping how markets and policymakers view the ECB's next steps. The central bank has held interest rates at 2% after a sharp cycle of cuts and now faces questions on whether the rise in prices will delay future moves. Data released Wednesday also noted the trend of steady core prices alongside stronger services inflation. The details point to a complex mix for policymakers ahead of their October 30 meeting, which will be the third straight session with rates on hold if no change is made. ECB weighs rate stance after September data The European Central Bank has spent four years trying to bring down inflation. Yet officials do not see this month's rise as a sign of a new problem. They say broader trends still point to prices falling back toward and below the 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, "As we can model the future, the risks to inflation appear quite contained in both directions. With policy rates now at 2%, we are well placed to respond if the risks to inflation shift, or if new shocks emerge that threaten our target." This signals that the bank is ready to act but is not panicking over one month's figure. Some policymakers, however, are expected to use the September reading as an argument…