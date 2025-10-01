2025-10-03 Friday

XRP Rallies as Key XRPL Architect Schwartz Steps Back from Ripple CTO Role

The post XRP Rallies as Key XRPL Architect Schwartz Steps Back from Ripple CTO Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s long-time CTO David Schwartz is stepping down from his current role, joining the company’s board of directors. XRP pushed higher on Wednesday, Oct. 1, gaining more than 4% in the past 24 hours, after Ripple’s longtime chief technology officer David Schwartz said he will step back from his role at the company. Schwartz, who’s been Ripple CTO for more than a decade, announced in an X post on Tuesday that he will step back from his daily role by the end of the year. XRP 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko After the announcement, the price of XRP rose 4.1% in 24 hours to $2.94, and is up 2.2% over the past week. While the exact reason behind the departure remains unclear, Schwartz said he plans to spend more time with his family and also hinted he will stay close to the XRP ecosystem. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever),” Schwartz wrote in the X post. Schwartz also confirmed that he will join Ripple’s board of directors and keep working on the XRP Ledger, or XRPL, which he helped launch as one of the blockchain’s key architects. XRPL Brings New Updates In late July, Schwartz admitted that XRP’s adoption “has been very slow” but attributed it partly to compliance, pointing out that “Even Ripple can’t use the XRPL DEX for payments yet because we can’t be sure a terrorist won’t provide the liquidity for payment.” In August, The Defiant reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alongside Ripple jointly dropped their appeals, effectively ending a five-year legal battle that started in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:33
The Rise and Reality of Digital Asset Treasury Companies

Introduction Digital asset treasury companies, an alternative to traditional finance, offer enhanced opportunities and benefits from blockchain technology. The revolutionary transformation of public companies and private investment approaches to Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCO) specializes in supporting businesses to manage the complexities of digital assets while maintaining strong governance and compliance frameworks. What Are Digital ... Read more The post The Rise and Reality of Digital Asset Treasury Companies appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/02 00:30
Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup

The post Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style. Wilson Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball). “Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.” Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.” The SBR alongside the new Pro Staff 87 Mid. Wilson That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases. MORE: Wilson RF Collection Racket A Product Of Roger Federer’s Passion “Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:28
Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support

The post Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 14:50 // Price Cardano (ADA) is trading in a bearish trend zone after falling above the $0.75 support. ADA price long-term forecast: bearish Sellers failed to maintain bearish momentum beyond the current support level. Bulls bought the dips as the altcoin corrected upwards. The upward correction has stalled just below the $0.82 high. In other words, Cardano is now oscillating above the $0.75 support but below the $0.82 barrier. Today, ADA is declining again after reaching the $0.82 barrier. On the downside, if bears break the $0.76 support, ADA will fall to a low of $0.68. On the upside, investors face a challenge to keep the price above the moving average lines. Buyers must overcome the initial hurdle and the moving averages. If successful, ADA will recover to $0.95, its previous high. The price is $0.78 at the time of writing. Technical Indicators  ADA price indicator analysis The cryptocurrency price is below the horizontal moving averages. The 21-day SMA is sliding below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the moving averages are sloping downwards. The price bars move both below and above the moving averages. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is falling but remains above the $0.76 support. Since September 25, the altcoin has fluctuated above the $0.76 support and below the $0.82 resistance. The cryptocurrency price has moved within this limited range. Cardano will trend until it breaks through the range-bound levels. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:26
Stock Exchange Deutsche Börse Puts Multi-Asset Class Market Data on Blockchain through Chainlink Partnership

By integrating Chainlink into its market gateways, Deutsche Börse is improving efficiency and trust in its equities market and creating new possibilities.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 00:15
Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility

The post Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Entrepreneur and thought leader Naval Ravikant unexpectedly put Zcash (ZEC) back on the map by comparing its role in the crypto world to Bitcoin’s role against fiat currencies. The idea is that if Bitcoin is the first line of defense against inflation and state-controlled money, Zcash may be the shield that protects digital wealth from the growing reach of surveillance. The coin’s shielded transactions have made it popular. Nearly 20% of the supply of Zcash, which is held in a privacy pool, is now fully encrypted.  This growth was building in silence until Ravikant’s support brought it to center stage at a time when governments worldwide are leaning harder into capital controls and on-chain monitoring. Zcash (ZEC) price skyrockets The market response has been immediate. ZEC jumped by more than 27% in a single day, reaching a price of around $94 — its highest level in over a year. Despite the rally, the token still trades at over 70% of its previous cycle peak of nearly $320, leaving room for traders who view privacy as the next major trend. Halving events have also reduced new issuance, mitigated selling pressure and influenced the long-term supply outlook. Ravikant’s move suggests that he views Zcash as more of a hedge than a speculative altcoin, which could gain real relevance if surveillance finance becomes the norm. If that happens, his call may look less like a contrarian bet and more like early positioning in what could become the defining privacy asset of the next decade. Source: https://u.today/zcash-price-rockets-27-as-naval-ravikant-ends-speculation-on-zec-utility
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:11
BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth

With Pi Network expanding its user base into the tens of millions, Arbitrum breaking daily transaction records, and BlockDAG turning heads through Formula one® sponsorship, the race among Layer-1s and Layer-2s is entering a new phase.  Pi Network’s delay in mainnet rollout, Arbitrum’s scaling dominance, and BlockDAG’s aggressive public positioning offer a rich comparative view [...] The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 00:00
BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Pushes BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HBAR & XRP: Almost $420M Raised & 20K+ Miners Shipped!

Explore the Hedera price update, XRP ETF News, and how BlockDAG’s nearly $420M presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal makes it the next $1 crypto.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of meme coins is shifting again. Shiba Inu holders are making big moves, and many are now turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, SHIB has declined by 3.41% over the past 7 days, leaving some investors uneasy.  Meanwhile, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale and is drawing whispers of a potential 17,844% bull run by Q1 2026. With early backers already sitting on 120% gains and current investors still eyeing a 36.36% upside, this new token is quickly becoming the talk of crypto circles. Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Dog Token Losing Steam At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001227, down by more than 42% year-to-date. The meme community remains loyal, with its Shibarium blockchain and steady token burns.  Still, whales are looking beyond SHIB as the momentum stalls. Some are quietly diversifying into fresh projects with better upside potential, and that is where Little Pepe enters the conversation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Frog Token With Big Ambition Little Pepe has quickly become the coin everyone is talking about. At the time of writing, the presale has raised $26,219,383 out of a $28,775,000 target, with 16,088,354,853 tokens sold out of 17,250,000,000. Stage 13 is already 93.27% filled, with each token priced at $0.0022. The presale began at just $0.0010, meaning early investors have already locked in 120% gains. Those buying in now can still capture a projected 36.36% increase when the coin lists at $0.0030. Little Pepe’s rise is not just about hype. The project has been audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 chain designed for low fees and high speed. Its tokenomics include zero-tax transactions, staking rewards, and a launchpad meme intended to provide creators with a platform…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:55
Zcash +35%, Pudgy Penguins Climbs, Sonic Gains – Altcoin Season Targets Catalysts

Altcoin season has concentrated flows into Zcash, Pudgy Penguins, and Sonic. ZEC has broken resistance with renewed privacy interest, PENGU has sustained volume via brand momentum, and SONIC has seen listing-driven demand as traders have sought higher-beta exposure.
Coinstats2025/10/01 23:47
