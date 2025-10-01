Introducing ONyc Global Access: The permissionless path to on-chain institutional yield

OnRe, the on-chain asset manager bringing institutional-grade high yield to DeFi, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new, independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct, frictionless way to tap into reinsurance yield. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking down barriers to institutional yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is dismantling those barriers, opening direct access to a $1.2T market previously closed to most investors. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: Direct channel designed for DeFi participants Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions "Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. "This product evolution represents DeFi infrastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities on-chain." Enhanced point multipliers for early adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1- October 15) with significant multipliers: Day-One Launch Bonus: 10x Multiplier (One-Time Event): Any ONyc minted on October 1 receives a 10x OnRe Points boost on the amount acquired – the highest bonus offered to date. Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points: All ONyc acquired and held through the permissionless channel during the two-week campaign earns 3x OnRe Points daily. Retroactive Rewards: Early Supporter Credits: Any ONyc acquired from September…