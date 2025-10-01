Burza MEXC
Introducing ONyc Global Access: The permissionless path to on-chain institutional yield
The post Introducing ONyc Global Access: The permissionless path to on-chain institutional yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnRe, the on-chain asset manager bringing institutional-grade high yield to DeFi, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new, independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct, frictionless way to tap into reinsurance yield. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking down barriers to institutional yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is dismantling those barriers, opening direct access to a $1.2T market previously closed to most investors. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: Direct channel designed for DeFi participants Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions “Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infrastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities on-chain.” Enhanced point multipliers for early adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1- October 15) with significant multipliers: Day-One Launch Bonus: 10x Multiplier (One-Time Event): Any ONyc minted on October 1 receives a 10x OnRe Points boost on the amount acquired – the highest bonus offered to date. Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points: All ONyc acquired and held through the permissionless channel during the two-week campaign earns 3x OnRe Points daily. Retroactive Rewards: Early Supporter Credits: Any ONyc acquired from September…
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
DEFI
$0.00202
+22.57%
TAP
$0.345
-0.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:41
Roman Storm Requests Acquittal on Tornado Cash Money Transmission Charge
TLDR Roman Storm requests acquittal over unlicensed money transmission charges. Tornado Cash co-founder argues no intent to help criminals misuse the platform. Defense claims prosecution lacked proof of Storm’s involvement in criminal acts. The case could set a precedent for developers of privacy technologies. Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, is seeking to have his [...] The post Roman Storm Requests Acquittal on Tornado Cash Money Transmission Charge appeared first on CoinCentral.
STORM
$0.0166
-0.71%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:35
Bitcoin’s Value Justified by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan: Competing with Gold
TLDR Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan explains that Bitcoin’s valuation is rooted in its competition with gold, valued at over $25 trillion. Hougan argues that Bitcoin only needs to capture 10% of the gold market to justify its $2.3 trillion valuation. Ethereum and Solana target markets much larger than gold by focusing on stablecoins and tokenized [...] The post Bitcoin’s Value Justified by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan: Competing with Gold appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:24
VeChain Foundation Releases Q2 Financial Report: Total Treasury Value Approximately $167 Million, a 23.5% Month-Over-Month Decrease
PANews reported on October 1st that the VeChain Foundation released its financial report for the second quarter of 2025. The report shows that as of June 30, 2025, the total value of the foundation's treasury (including stablecoins, BTC, ETH, and VET) was $167 million, a 23.5% decrease from $218 million at the end of the first quarter. The foundation said the decline in the treasury’s value was mainly attributed to two aspects: first, strategic investment in protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion in the “Renaissance” roadmap; second, the overall volatility of the crypto market this quarter.
SECOND
$0.00001
+3.09%
JUNE
$0.0969
-17.88%
BTC
$120,121.34
+2.54%
PANews
2025/10/01 23:58
Satoshi Ally Adam Back Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Propagandists
Bitcoin may benefit from Bitcoin supporters who study its merits, according to Adam Back
MAY
$0.03984
+3.07%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:52
ABD Ticaret Bakanlığı’nın Ardından Alman Borsa Devi de Sürpriz Altcoinle Ortaklık Kurduğunu Duyurdu!
Almanya’nın en büyük borsalarından biri olan Deutsche Börse Group‘un bir bölümü olan Deutsche Börse Market Data Services çok varlıklı piyasa verilerini zincire taşımak için lider oracle platformu Chainlink (LINK) ile ortaklık kurdu. Bu ortaklıkla birlikte Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services, Avrupa’nın önde gelen Eurex, Xetra, 360T ve Tradegate işlem platformlarından gelen gerçek zamanlı, çok […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
LINK
$22.98
+2.17%
COM
$0.013799
-3.00%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:44
Stripe wil bankvergunning voor stablecoins aanvragen
Stripe wil zich serieus gaan mengen in de wereld van stablecoins. Volgens The Information bereidt het betalingsbedrijf zich voor op het aanvragen van een nationale trust charter bij de Amerikaanse toezichthouder OCC. Daarmee wil Stripe voldoen aan de komende wetgeving rondom stablecoins, zodat ze hun klanten kunnen blijven helpen met... Het bericht Stripe wil bankvergunning voor stablecoins aanvragen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.7419
+5.72%
TRUST
$0.0004302
+4.67%
MET
$0.2268
-0.52%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:33
3 Cryptos That Could Surpass Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Growth by 2030
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme-coin legend and a poster child for how viral communities can turn memes into market value.
DOGE
$0.25798
+4.72%
MEME
$0.002544
+3.37%
MEMES
$0.00005926
-2.48%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 22:54
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: The Search for the Next Solana (SOL) Ends With This Coin, According to a Top Trader
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast becoming one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025. With many investors searching for the next Solana (SOL).
SOL
$231.83
+5.89%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TRADER
$0.0001257
+7.80%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 22:43
5 Top Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention
Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HYPER
$0.27696
+6.17%
DOGE
$0.25798
+4.72%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 21:23
