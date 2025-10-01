2025-10-03 Friday

Best Crypto To Buy Today With 1000x Potential: October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside

Massive investments in the U.S. holding Bitcoin Spot ETFs sold $903 million between September 22 and September 26. It reports […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today With 1000x Potential: October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 00:42
BTC rally sparks $268m in short liquidations

BTC switched to a price upswing, recovering the $117,000 level and causing a cascade of short liquidations.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 00:26
BYD’s September sales fell 5.5%, ending a 19‑month growth streak

BYD just took its first hit in 19 months. The automaker’s September sales dropped 5.5% year-on-year, with just over 396,000 cars sold, according to its Hong Kong stock filing on Wednesday. This is the first year-on-year decline since the streak began, and it’s happening while China’s domestic demand weakens and government pressure ramps up against […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 00:05
Bitcoin's market capitalization surpasses Amazon

PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, the market value of Bitcoin (BTC) has just surpassed that of global technology giant Amazon.
PANews2025/10/02 00:05
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here’s the Answer…

The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here’s the Answer… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the budget crisis in the US, the budget bill failed to receive approval and the US government officially shut down. While the government shutdown is expected to have an impact on Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market as well as financial markets, it is also stated that it will delay altcoin ETF decisions. At this point, the impact of the shutdown will likely result in many employees being furloughed, and this will negatively impact the SEC. Like many government agencies, the SEC will furlough many employees and continue operating with a limited staff. This could delay decisions on altcoin ETFs awaiting approval. “If the government shuts down, nothing will get approved,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan told Blockworks. Speaking to Blockworks, a person familiar with the matter, whose name was not disclosed, said that decisions on the pending altcoin ETFs will most likely not be announced during the US government shutdown, and that approval is very unlikely. A person familiar with the matter said it’s very clear how the government will handle the SEC during a shutdown. The SEC’s Trading and Markets Regulations state, “If the government shuts down, the SEC will not be able to review pending applications, evaluate new or pending applications or registrations, issue interpretative recommendations, or issue no-action letters.” Fireblocks chief legal officer Jason Allegrante said in a statement that the government shutdown could delay the approval date for new crypto ETFs, but that the delay would be temporary. As you may recall, the SEC requested spot ETF issuers for Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to withdraw their existing 19b-4 applications a few days ago. The SEC’s request was met with immediate response, and 19b-4 filings for eight altcoin ETFs, including XRP and Solana, were withdrawn. According to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:05
Avalanche chain DEX transaction volume reached $17.4 billion in September, a three-year high

PANews reported on October 1st that the Avalanche chain's decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume reached $17.4 billion in September, according to the official Avalanche X platform. Officials stated that this monthly trading volume figure is the highest level in nearly three years.
PANews2025/10/02 00:03
Bitcoin lending platform Lava raises $17.5 million and launches USD yield product, with former Visa and Blockchain executives participating.

PANews reported on October 1st that Lava, a Bitcoin-backed lending platform, announced it has closed a $17.5 million Series A extension funding round and launched a new USD yield product. This round was backed by several angel investors, including Peter Jurdjevic of the Qatar Investment Authority and former executives from Visa and Block (formerly Square). The newly launched USD Yield product allows users to provide USD funds to provide liquidity for Bitcoin-collateralized loans on the platform and earn a yield, currently offering an annualized yield (APY) of up to 7.5%. Lava stated that all loans are collateralized solely by Bitcoin, with a collateralization ratio exceeding 200%. Lava's previous Series A funding round was led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures.
PANews2025/10/02 00:02
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder

Metaplanet buys 5,268 BTC for $615M, becoming the 4th largest corporate holder with $3.33B in Bitcoin assets.   Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, has made a major move in the cryptocurrency space by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $615 million. This purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.33 billion.  With this […] The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 00:00
US Treasury Eases Tax Rules on Bitcoin Holdings

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have formally clarified that corporations will not be subject to taxation on unrealized gains on Bitcoin under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Specifically, the interim guidance, released on Tuesday, addresses a critical issue for companies that maintain substantial cryptocurrency holdings. What the […] The post US Treasury Eases Tax Rules on Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on The Crypto Basic.
The Crypto Basic2025/10/01 23:59
BNB Chain announced that it has officially adopted a minimum gas price of 0.05 Gwei, reducing the cost of a single transaction to approximately $0.005.

PANews reported on October 1st that all validators and builders on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) have now adopted a new minimum gas price of 0.05 Gwei, according to the official BNB Chain X platform. The network is fully prepared to process transactions at this rate. BNB Chain stated that this translates to a cost of approximately $0.005 per transaction.
PANews2025/10/01 23:49
