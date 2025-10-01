Burza MEXC
LLILPEPE price prediction: Can the memecoin hit $1?
Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin challenger to DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE ahead of the bull run. The memecoin market has entered a new golden era, and at the forefront of this movement is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It’s a…
MEMECOIN
$0.001629
+27.16%
1
$0.00683
-12.69%
PEPE
$0.00001015
+4.42%
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 00:43
Upcoming Crypto Listings On Exchanges: Why Based Eggman $GGs Could Lead The Meme Coin Wave
The post Upcoming Crypto Listings On Exchanges: Why Based Eggman $GGs Could Lead The Meme Coin Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
MEME
$0.002543
+3.41%
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:27
Ethereum price boasts strongest quarterly surge in four years
The post Ethereum price boasts strongest quarterly surge in four years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum closed September with its most robust quarterly performance in over four years, echoing the explosive gains last seen when its price first breached the $4,000 threshold in early 2021. According to CoinGlass data, ETH rallied 48.7% in July and 18.8% in August, before losing ground in September with a modest 5% pullback. Ethereum Price Quarterly Returns Since 2021 (Source: CoinGlass) Even with that dip, the token ended the quarter up 66.6%, hitting an all-time high of $4,953.73 in August on the back of steady accumulation by corporate treasuries and renewed retail activity. That momentum has spilled into October. CryptoSlate data shows Ethereum climbed another 4% this week to touch $4,300, a multi-week peak, supported by a broader rally that lifted Bitcoin and XRP. What drove Ethereum’s price rally in Q3? The most significant driver of Ethereum’s rally during the reporting period was the throng of institutional investors in the digital asset. This is evidenced by the strong inflows into the nine US-based spot ETH ETF products between July and August, when they attracted fresh capital of around $10 billion. During this period, BlackRock’s ETHA vehicle crossed the $10 billion assets-under-management threshold, making it the third-ever ETF to hit the milestone in one year. At the same time, corporate treasuries have sharply expanded their ETH exposure. During the quarter, corporate ETH holdings climbed from around $2 billion to over $23 billion, making the digital asset the fastest-growing treasury crypto in the industry. Considering these aggressive purchases from these institutional investors, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan had predicted in July that: “ETPs and ETH treasury companies [could buy] $20 billion of ETH in the next year, or 5.33 million ETH at today’s prices.” Meanwhile, institutional flows were not the only driver of ETH’s strong performance in the quarter. In the third quarter, Ethereum’s…
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
4
$0.10166
+358.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:06
SBI Crypto loses $21M as funds laundered through Tornado Cash by suspected North Korean hackers
The post SBI Crypto loses $21M as funds laundered through Tornado Cash by suspected North Korean hackers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SBI Crypto, the Bitcoin mining arm of Japan’s SBI Group, lost $21 million in a hack. Suspected North Korean hackers are behind the breach and laundering of funds. SBI Crypto, a Japan-headquartered Bitcoin mining pool under SBI Group, lost $21 million to suspected North Korean hackers who laundered the stolen funds through Tornado Cash, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. The outflows from SBI Crypto-linked wallets were routed through instant exchanges before being deposited into Tornado Cash, a decentralized mixing protocol that obscures transaction origins. Recent blockchain analyses reveal a pattern of suspected North Korean-linked groups targeting cryptocurrency exchanges, with funds typically channeled through privacy-focused tools to hide their source. International authorities have intensified scrutiny on mixing services following similar incidents. Tornado Cash previously faced sanctions designed to curb its use in illicit finance operations. However, its sanctions were lifted earlier this year after a US court ruling. Investigations into comparable exchange breaches have uncovered connections between various attacks, suggesting coordinated efforts by state-affiliated actors to fund operations through stolen crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sbi-crypto-hack-tornado-cash-north-korea/
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
FINANCE
$0.001853
-7.90%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:03
XRP Ledger Welcomes New Token Standard: Details
This new token type optimized for utilization for major use cases
XRP
$3.0462
+3.73%
TOKEN
$0.01307
+4.14%
MAJOR
$0.12361
+1.16%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:57
Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target
The post Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin scene is heating up again, and this time it is not just Dogecoin making waves. While Dogecoin is trading at about $0.27 with a market cap of nearly $41 billion, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is grabbing attention with projections of a potential 10,371% pump that could take its presale price of roughly $0.0022 up toward $0.242 or more. That kind of growth would not just turn heads; it could reshape how investors see meme coin opportunities in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin That Still Has Fire Dogecoin has been around for over a decade, earning its place as the pioneer of meme coins. When writing, the DOGE price is $0.27, market cap of around $41-42 billion. It has recently broken through resistance levels, and analysts believe momentum could carry it toward the elusive $1 milestone and possibly beyond it. But Dogecoin is not without its challenges. Its supply is uncapped, making long-term growth harder than for coins with fixed tokenomics. For DOGE to reach $1 or more, it will need more than hype. It will require a real-life adoption and use, just like LILPEPE. LILPEPE is predicted to pump 11,045% as it steals the spotlight from DOGE’s $2 target. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Built for the Next Wave While Dogecoin aims for a $2 comeback, Little Pepe is quickly becoming the coin investors are watching closely. When writing, the LILPEPE presale is in stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022 after stage 12 sold out successfully. More than $25.9 million has already been raised, and early-stage investors have seen gains of about 120%. Current buyers at stage 13 still have a projected 36.36% gain before the token launches at $0.003. What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just…
MEME
$0.002543
+3.41%
PUMP
$0.007089
+4.86%
DOGE
$0.25783
+4.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:52
Barron Trump Quietly Builds $150 Million Fortune Through Crypto
The post Barron Trump Quietly Builds $150 Million Fortune Through Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Barron Trump’s fortune jumps $80 million in months through crypto Young Trump now wealthier than Melania after WLFI token surge Trump family members see skyrocketing fortunes tied to crypto Barron Trump’s Rapid Rise In Crypto Wealth Nineteen-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has quickly become one of the wealthiest members of the family thanks to aggressive moves in cryptocurrency. According to Forbes, Barron’s net worth rose by $80 million in recent months alone, bringing his total fortune to $150 million. Most strikingly, he also holds nearly 2.3 billion WLFI tokens from the World Liberty Financial project, which could be worth more than $525 million if sold. This leap has already placed him ahead of Melania in personal wealth. How The Trump Family Is Riding The Crypto Wave Barron Trump’s push into the digital asset world was decisive. In late 2024, he persuaded the family to launch World Liberty Financial, a company designed to capitalize on the crypto boom. The project gained momentum quickly, and Trump family members followed suit, each building impressive fortunes. WLFI coin. Source: CoinGecko Donald Trump Jr. multiplied his wealth tenfold over the past year, reaching $500 million. Eric Trump reportedly expanded his wealth from $40 million to $750 million, boosted by crypto market moves and business in Qatar. Ivanka Trump now holds about $100 million, while Jared Kushner sits comfortably on a $1 billion fortune. The President’s Massive Crypto Payday Donald Trump himself turned out to be the biggest winner. Over the course of the year, he earned $3 billion, with $2 billion coming directly from crypto investments. By mid-August, his disclosed income from crypto projects stood at $2.37 billion, while in June 2025 he revealed more than $57 million in profits from WLFI…
TRUMP
$7.752
+2.60%
FORTUNE
$0.01629
+10.89%
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:51
VisionSys AI Stock Plummets on Plans to Buy Up to $2 Billion Worth of Solana
Shares in publicly traded firm VisionSys AI fell sharply Wednesday as it seeks to establish a Solana treasury with up to $2 billion in SOL.
AI
$0.1278
+4.66%
SOL
$231.57
+5.81%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:50
Following the US Department of Commerce, the German Stock Exchange Giant Announced a Partnership with Surprise Altcoin!
Deutsche Börse, one of Germany's largest exchanges, has partnered with leading oracle platform Chainlink (LINK). Continue Reading: Following the US Department of Commerce, the German Stock Exchange Giant Announced a Partnership with Surprise Altcoin!
ALTCOIN
$0.0004613
+7.70%
LINK
$22.98
+2.22%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:48
2025’s Cloud-Mining Platform: FleetMining Offers XRP, BTC, and ETH Holders Novel Avenues
With the innovation and sustainable energy value the company holds dear, FleetMining is dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining simple, affordable, and environmentally friendly. Looking towards a more freely decentralized future for digital financial assets, we hope that everybody on Earth can participate in it.
CLOUD
$0.13566
+1.41%
XRP
$3.0462
+3.73%
BTC
$120,101.1
+2.58%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:43
