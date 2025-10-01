Burza MEXC
Krypto správy
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Crypto Presale News: Based Eggman $GGs Stage 2 Now Live With 30% Bonus Code, How to Buy $GGs Presale
Crypto presale news highlights Based Eggman $GGs as one of the best crypto presale 2025 projects. Learn how to buy $GGs presale with the Stage 2 bonus code.
STAGE
$0.0000449
-1.75%
NOW
$0.00499
-13.36%
LIVE
$0.01492
-0.92%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 00:45
DOT Climbs, LINK Whales Buy, BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Signals Big Potential
When analyzing the Polkadot (DOT) future analysis, the Chainlink (LINK) future prediction, and the debate over the top performing crypto heading into 2025, three very different signals emerge. Polkadot’s recent The post DOT Climbs, LINK Whales Buy, BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Signals Big Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
DOT
$4.326
+5.58%
LINK
$22.98
+2.22%
FUTURE
$0.12235
+0.20%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/02 00:32
Litecoin and Avalanche Build Momentum, While $BZIL Red Candle Stage Dominates the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025
As the cryptocurrency market enters the final quarter of 2025, investors worldwide are watching how established coins and promising presale […] The post Litecoin and Avalanche Build Momentum, While $BZIL Red Candle Stage Dominates the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
RED
$0.5163
+17.55%
STAGE
$0.0000449
-1.75%
Coindoo
2025/10/02 00:15
US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era, and Best Wallet Might Be the Key
The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era, and Best Wallet Might Be the Key appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News US innovation in the stablecoin space is driving global crypto adoption as the UK seeks to collaborate on regulating digital assets. During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, designed to bring crypto policy in both countries to parity. Crypto regulation is just one step toward making Web3 accessible to the average consumer. Equally important is providing easy-to-use tools that don’t require expert knowledge, which is why we’re examining how Best Wallet simplifies crypto trading. How do the UK and US Approaches to Crypto Differ? While the US has traditionally been hostile towards crypto, the Trump administration reversed several key decisions to promote the debanking of crypto during the Biden era. It offered additional regulatory clarity for stablecoins through the GENIUS Act. In comparison, the UK has been much slower to give guidance on crypto regulation. While the FCA now oversees crypto asset promotions, these rules only took effect late in 2023. Crypto remains unregulated mainly in the UK, leading to a series of debanking orders that have created a chilling effect on Web3 fintech in the country. However, the formation of an international task force suggests that the UK may be about to significantly shift its approach to crypto. Caption: Source: Adan The FCA’s research indicates that at least 12% of the UK population owns crypto. Adan suggests this number could be as high as 19%. More clarity on crypto ownership and technical support is essential to ensure that crypto ownership is both legally protected and easily adopted in both countries. That’s why we’re taking a closer look at Best Wallet, which streamlines the process of buying and selling crypto, as well as its utility token, Best Wallet Token…
ERA
$0.55
+0.56%
WALLET
$0.02423
+2.71%
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:07
Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs
TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw a significant net inflow of $430 million on September 30, boosting market sentiment. The cumulative inflows into Bitcoin ETFs exceeded $950 million in just two trading sessions this week. The U.S. government shutdown on October 1 has sparked increased investor interest in Bitcoin and other safe-haven assets. Bitcoin’s price stabilized around [...] The post Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
NET
$0.00007589
-10.48%
U
$0.009847
-0.50%
1
$0.00683
-12.69%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:03
Bank of England warms up to stablecoins, targets real-world payments
The Bank of England is finally warming up to stablecoins, and it’s not a drill. Andrew Bailey, the guy at the top of the UK’s central bank, now says the future of money might not run through commercial banks anymore. Writing in the Financial Times, Andrew said it would be “wrong to be against stablecoins […]
BANK
$0.06811
-1.63%
REAL
$0.08043
+3.42%
NOT
$0.001632
+1.55%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 23:59
Melanion Capital Pioneers First Private Bitcoin Treasury Model in Europe
Firm to raise €50m to Bitcoin and offer treasury blueprint for other private companies to follow.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 23:54
MicroStrategy increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 42,706 in the third quarter of 2025, worth over $5 billion.
PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by BitcoinTreasuries.NET on the X platform, MicroStrategy (MSTR) purchased another 42,706 bitcoins during the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), with a total value of more than US$5 billion.
NET
$0.00007589
-10.48%
MORE
$0.06995
-0.59%
PANews
2025/10/01 23:48
Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps
The post Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Where to Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How to Buy Top Crypto Presales and Avoid Crypto Traps Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/where-to-buy-presale-crypto-october-2025-guide-how-to-buy-top-crypto-presales-and-avoid-crypto-traps/
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.013803
-2.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:48
Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be 'Heart of XRP'
Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has reacted to Ripple CTO David Schwartz's upcoming depature
HEART
$0.004899
+5.92%
XRP
$3.046
+3.73%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:34
