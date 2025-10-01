2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Saylor Reveals $1T Bitcoin Endgame As Strategy Soars 5.59%

Saylor Reveals $1T Bitcoin Endgame As Strategy Soars 5.59%

The post Saylor Reveals $1T Bitcoin Endgame As Strategy Soars 5.59% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. executive chairman Michael Saylor has revealed a bold plan that could redefine corporate treasuries worldwide. In a discussion with Bitcoin Magazine, the company’s “endgame” is to acquire a trillion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin and continue expanding from there.  Saylor envisions Bitcoin as a transformative form of digital energy, comparable to historic breakthroughs like electricity, fire, and oil. He believes this asset will fundamentally reshape how corporations and governments store and transfer value. Corporate Adoption and Market Impact Strategy has become the most prominent corporate holder of Bitcoin, pioneering the movement in 2020 and inspiring other companies to follow. The number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has surged from just a few to over 180, with Saylor predicting that thousands more will adopt it as a core treasury asset.  He emphasized that corporate participation strengthens the Bitcoin network and benefits early investors. In fact, individual Bitcoin holders have collectively gained $1.8 trillion in value since corporations like Strategy began buying Bitcoin. Despite criticism that corporations could crowd out individual investors, Saylor argued that corporate adoption ultimately reinforces market stability. He also highlighted the simplicity and decentralization of Bitcoin custody, noting that individuals, companies, and governments can hold their own reserves more securely than traditional gold storage. Mainstream Integration on the Horizon Saylor foresees tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft embedding Bitcoin directly into operating systems and hardware. He considers such integration a major milestone in mainstream adoption.  Additionally, Saylor believes Bitcoin has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 indefinitely, cementing its role as a foundational digital asset for the future. He drew parallels to past innovations, pointing out that skepticism and criticism are natural at early stages, but transformative technologies eventually prevail. Stock Trends Reflect Strategy’s Momentum Strategy’s stock shows signs of both volatility and resilience.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
WorldAssets
INC$0.8701+16.19%
FORM
FORM$1.1192+6.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:42
Podiel
Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings

Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings

The post Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, one of the largest regulated crypto banks in the world, has unveiled a new Bitcoin-focused product aimed at institutional investors. The bank introduced its BTC Alpha Fund, designed to let clients grow their Bitcoin holdings without selling off their assets. Unlike traditional strategies, the fund channels idle BTC into arbitrage opportunities and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with all profits converted back into Bitcoin. The model aims to steadily expand investors’ BTC positions while preserving long-term exposure to the asset. Sygnum highlighted the untapped potential in this space, noting that less than 1% of Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market cap is currently engaged in DeFi. This leaves what the bank describes as “a massive runway” for yield-generating products tied directly to the cryptocurrency. The fund, which pays returns in BTC, is available only to professional and institutional participants. Markus Hammerli, who oversees the initiative, said early demand has been strong. He also suggested that continued ETF inflows could further amplify Bitcoin’s price, estimating that every $1 billion of fresh capital entering ETFs could lift BTC’s value by between 3% and 6%, given its limited supply. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06811-1.63%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,079.95+2.56%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:34
Podiel
Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform

Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform

The post Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lava, a bitcoin-focused financial services startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $17.5 million in new funding while also launching a lending product offering yields on US dollars. In a post on X, the company said its platform allows users to fund overcollateralized loans secured entirely by bitcoin (BTC), with lenders earning up to 7.5% on their deposits.  The funding follows Lava’s earlier $10 million Series A round led by Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. New backers in this extension include Peter Jurdjevic, Bijan Tehrani of Stake, Charlie Spears, Jacob Brown, Lee Linden, and Zach White. The firm said the additional capital will be used to expand its infrastructure for bitcoin-denominated financial products. Lava’s service is available globally, offering access to dollar liquidity without selling bitcoin, alongside zero-fee bitcoin trading and yield-bearing USD accounts. The model resembles earlier crypto lending products, such as BlockFi’s interest accounts, which drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and resulted in enforcement actions in 2022. Lava’s raise comes amid a surge of late-stage and strategic crypto financing activity in September, according to Blockworks Research. Total crypto fundraising reached its highest monthly levels since early 2022, with infrastructure, finance, and blockchain Layer 1 projects leading deal volume. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/lava-raise-17m-lending-platform
Lava Network
LAVA$0.04355-2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007261+11.39%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:27
Podiel
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin Competes with Gold

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin Competes with Gold

The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin Competes with Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recently argued that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are targeting some of the largest traditional markets worldwide, including gold and tokenized asset finance. In a thread he posted on X, Hougan said that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation makes sense when compared to the $25 trillion gold market it’s targeting. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Solana aim to capture even larger financial and payments ecosystems, worth hundreds of trillions globally. The key takeaway? Crypto’s current valuations may seem inflated at first glance. Make no mistake, though, they’re still small compared to the industries these networks could disrupt. As institutions continue to accumulate $BTC, $ETH, and $SOL, retail traders are shifting into early-stage presales that align with similar macro trends: sound money, infrastructure, and scalability. Three emerging projects could now lead the next speculative wave: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and BlockchainFX ($BFX). Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Digital Gold Reimagined As Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan notes, Bitcoin is competing directly with gold’s $25T market. And now, that same “digital gold” thesis is evolving through Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Built as a Layer 2 network on Bitcoin, $HYPER combines Bitcoin’s unmatched decentralization with Solana’s lightning-fast throughput, enabling fast, low-cost, and energy-efficient transactions. Unlike Bitcoin’s heavy carbon footprint, $HYPER uses minimal energy, making it a scalable and sustainable option for the next wave of adoption. Its presale has already raised nearly $20M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013015 and offering up to 60% APY staking rewards. This is designed to attract both long-term holders and active yield seekers, and given the project’s early traction, this incentive seems to be working. The investment angle is apparent: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) represents “digital gold with velocity”: combining Bitcoin’s core principles with the transactional efficiency that institutions and traders demand. As Bitcoin’s macro narrative resurges, $HYPER…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001841-8.49%
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0165+67.17%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:10
Podiel
BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending

BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending

The post BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England is finally warming up to stablecoins, and it’s not a drill. Andrew Bailey, the guy at the top of the UK’s central bank, now says the future of money might not run through commercial banks anymore. Writing in the Financial Times, Andrew said it would be “wrong to be against stablecoins as a matter of principle,” giving a clear nod to crypto’s growing role in payments. That’s not something you hear every day from a central banker whose job is to keep the old system alive. Stablecoins, according to Andrew, can push innovation forward, especially in payment systems, both inside the country and across borders. This is a big change from the same man who once treated crypto like a ticking time bomb. Now, he’s cracking open the door, signaling that these coins might play a real role in the economy, not just in the crypto casino. But there’s a catch: public trust has to come first. Bailey targets stablecoins used for real-world payments Andrew said he’s only interested in stablecoins that actually do something in the real economy. Not the ones you use to hop in and out of trading platforms or meme coins. He wants coins that are used at scale for everyday payments and settling financial stuff, not tokens just floating around for fun. Those don’t count as money in his book, and he made that crystal clear. For any stablecoin to be taken seriously, Andrew said the assets backing them must be risk-free. No debt, no shaky loans, no gambling with interest rates. He’s talking zero exposure to credit or exchange rate swings. If the value isn’t stable, it’s not a stablecoin. And that’s not even the whole story. He warned that even risk-free assets can’t stop cyber attacks. So, if these…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06811-1.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001632+1.55%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:07
Podiel
Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge

Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge

The post Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov predicts that Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might reach $1,000,000. BTC Prague, a Bitcoin-focused X account highlighted the Telegram CEO’s Bitcoin one-million-dollar prediction in a recent tweet. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov predicts Bitcoin will reach $1,000,000. His reasoning is simple yet powerful:“Governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody is printing Bitcoin.” Video below🧵 pic.twitter.com/db37kMNR9Q — BTC Prague (@BTCPrague) October 1, 2025 In a more than four hour conversation on Tuesday with podcaster Lex Fridman, Durov spoke extensively on various topics, including Bitcoin. Durov believes that it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million, given the trends. “The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies, remains to be seen,” the Telegram founder said. Bitcoin’s total supply is pegged at 21 million coins. The fixed supply means that BTC is designed to be scarce and cannot be diluted by inflation. Durov: Bitcoin funds my lifestyle Durov was an early supporter of cryptocurrencies, buying into Bitcoin early on and continuing to do so. The Telegram CEO responded to a question on his reasoning for buying Bitcoin: “Do you think Bitcoin will go to a million dollars? Do you think it’ll keep increasing, Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies?” Durov responded that he has been a big believer in Bitcoin since its inception, buying his first few thousand coins in 2013: “I was a big believer in Bitcoins since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousands of Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much.” The Telegram founder added that he bought at the…
1
1$0.00683-12.69%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0805+7.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:05
Podiel
Phantom Rolls Out “Phantom Cash” – One Wallet, Full Crypto & Cash Power

Phantom Rolls Out “Phantom Cash” – One Wallet, Full Crypto & Cash Power

Key Takeaways: Phantom introduces Phantom Cash, turning its crypto wallet into an everyday money app: fund accounts instantly, spend via Visa/Apple Pay/Google Pay, trade stablecoins with zero fees, and send The post Phantom Rolls Out “Phantom Cash” – One Wallet, Full Crypto & Cash Power appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02423+2.71%
RWAX
APP$0.001941+6.53%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
Podiel
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/02 00:43
Podiel
Pi Network News: Market Cap Tops $2.2B as Price Moves Higher After Co-Founder’s Singapore Speech

Pi Network News: Market Cap Tops $2.2B as Price Moves Higher After Co-Founder’s Singapore Speech

The post Pi Network News: Market Cap Tops $2.2B as Price Moves Higher After Co-Founder’s Singapore Speech appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The price of Pi Network’s token, PI, gained nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2711. The move followed a keynote address in Singapore by co-founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan, who spoke on how blockchain can work alongside artificial intelligence. Market Update PI now has a market cap of $2.23 billion. Trading volume grew …
Pi Network
PI$0.26627-1.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.1322+17.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+4.14%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/10/02 00:17
Podiel
Why is Cardano (ADA) Price Crashing? Analysts Note Interesting Rotation Toward Cheaper Crypto at $0.035 and With Better Tech

Why is Cardano (ADA) Price Crashing? Analysts Note Interesting Rotation Toward Cheaper Crypto at $0.035 and With Better Tech

Cardano (ADA) is under more selling pressure, with massive whale outflows and waning ecosystem traction driving it lower. This decline is less to do with Cardano (ADA) specifically, and more to do with the growing demand for far more advanced competition which is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Currently priced at a mere $0.035 in phase 6 […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Cardano
ADA$0.8674+3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06984-0.75%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 00:00
Podiel
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as Bitwise CIO Compares Bitcoin to Gold

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as Bitwise CIO Compares Bitcoin to Gold

In a thread he posted on X, Hougan said that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation makes sense when compared to the […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as Bitwise CIO Compares Bitcoin to Gold appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498-13.54%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/01 23:41
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token