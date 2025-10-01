BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending

Andrew Bailey, the guy at the top of the UK's central bank, now says the future of money might not run through commercial banks anymore. Writing in the Financial Times, Andrew said it would be "wrong to be against stablecoins as a matter of principle," giving a clear nod to crypto's growing role in payments. That's not something you hear every day from a central banker whose job is to keep the old system alive. Stablecoins, according to Andrew, can push innovation forward, especially in payment systems, both inside the country and across borders. This is a big change from the same man who once treated crypto like a ticking time bomb. Now, he's cracking open the door, signaling that these coins might play a real role in the economy, not just in the crypto casino. But there's a catch: public trust has to come first. Bailey targets stablecoins used for real-world payments Andrew said he's only interested in stablecoins that actually do something in the real economy. Not the ones you use to hop in and out of trading platforms or meme coins. He wants coins that are used at scale for everyday payments and settling financial stuff, not tokens just floating around for fun. Those don't count as money in his book, and he made that crystal clear. For any stablecoin to be taken seriously, Andrew said the assets backing them must be risk-free. No debt, no shaky loans, no gambling with interest rates. He's talking zero exposure to credit or exchange rate swings. If the value isn't stable, it's not a stablecoin. And that's not even the whole story. He warned that even risk-free assets can't stop cyber attacks. So, if these…