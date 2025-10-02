2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs

Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs

The post Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The partnership introduces the first layer-1 stablecoin offering complete transaction encryption and user data protection. Paxos Labs will handle issuance and reserve management while leveraging regulated USDG backing for the new digital asset. Launch coincides with growing stablecoin adoption as major firms like Brex and Visa expand their crypto payment services. The Aleo Network Foundation has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch a US dollar-pegged stablecoin featuring end-to-end encryption and built-in privacy features. Paxos Labs will provide issuance and manage reserves for the new stablecoin, which will be called USAD. According to an Oct. 1 press release, USAD will be the first stablecoin to launch on a layer-1 blockchain with full end-to-end encryption and privacy. When transactions are conducted on a typical blockchain, data such as the wallet IDs for the sender and receiver, amount transferred, transaction fees, and timestamps are typically displayed onchain. Aleo’s blockchain encrypts this information, keeping user data private and secure. Paxos Labs referred to USAD as “programmable dollars that are private by design and backed by regulated USDG reserves” in a post on X, while Aleo, in a related post, stressed that the new stablecoin was designed to keep user information safe and confidential. We’re excited to announce our partnership with @PaxosLabs to introduce USAD: a next-generation stablecoin that is both private, compliant, and a first of its kind. Together, we’re bringing a digital dollar that keeps your information safe and your transactions confidential. The… pic.twitter.com/o0PmYnmGF0 — Aleo (@AleoHQ) October 1, 2025 The Stablecoin Supercycle: Major Players Join the Privacy Revolution 2025 has been a breakout year for stablecoins. As Coinspeaker recently reported, World Liberty Financial is launching its USD1 stablecoin on the Aptos Network. It’s expected to make its network debut by Oct. 6. Phantom, the organization behind the Phantom Wallet, launched…
Aleo
ALEO$0.2317+3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4255+1.33%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:39
Podiel
BYD sales drop 5.5% in September as China demand cools and price war bites

BYD sales drop 5.5% in September as China demand cools and price war bites

The post BYD sales drop 5.5% in September as China demand cools and price war bites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BYD just took its first hit in 19 months. The automaker’s September sales dropped 5.5% year-on-year, with just over 396,000 cars sold, according to its Hong Kong stock filing on Wednesday. This is the first year-on-year decline since the streak began, and it’s happening while China’s domestic demand weakens and government pressure ramps up against destructive price slashing. Analysts now say BYD has basically thrown in the towel on the Chinese market, at least for now. “BYD really doesn’t care about the domestic market any more,” said Feng Xiao, co-head of China industrial research at CLSA. He expects more than half of BYD’s profits to come from exports next year, as rather than trigger another price fight, Feng said BYD chose to “lie down in China.”. BYD cuts targets, focuses abroad BYD has lowered its 2024 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million units, a massive cut. Still, Li Yunfei, the company’s head of marketing, told local media the move was about keeping growth “healthy” and “sustainable.” Earlier this year in May, BYD launched a big discount push, but that backfired. The government hit back with a crackdown on the years-long EV price war, warning automakers to stop destroying profit margins. Since then, BYD and others have had to back off on price slashing and ensure they’re paying suppliers on time. That’s new territory for companies used to using discounts to gain ground. There’s another problem: buyers in China seem bored with the same logo, the same look, and the same cars. “The products get old and established . . . buyers are getting bored of the BYD logo and BYD looks,” Feng said. That’s a bad sign in a market flooded with flashy alternatives. But it’s not all ugly. BYD is crushing it overseas. In Europe and the UK, it moved 96,000…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00963+4.33%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498-13.54%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:31
Podiel
David Beckham Kicks On With Authentic Brands In Record Breaking Year

David Beckham Kicks On With Authentic Brands In Record Breaking Year

The post David Beckham Kicks On With Authentic Brands In Record Breaking Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Beckham has continued to build his business with Authentic Brands. Authentic Brands David Beckham’s business empire has reported record results for 2024, with double-digit profit growth and a wave of new partnerships that underscore the global strength of his brand. DRJB Holdings, the umbrella company for his ventures, said that consolidated net profit rose 24% to $44.9 million, compared with $36.2 million the previous year. Revenues were broadly stable at $92.3 million, up 1% from 2023, while total underlying dividends paid to shareholders reached $75.7 million. The results mark the second full year since the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy soccer player, who is co-founder of MLS team Inter Miami, struck a deal with Authentic Brands Group, the U.S.-based intellectual property giant, to help manage his name worldwide. The former England captain, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, sold a 55% stake in his businesses in 2022 to Authentic Brands for circa $270 million. The tie-up has accelerated growth across a series of sectors, from fashion and wellness to technology and entertainment, and the group said momentum had carried into 2025. In fashion, the brand strengthened its position with the eyewear specialist Safilo, which secured a perpetual licence to design and distribute David Beckham collections. It also finalized a multi-year collaboration with Boss, producing the first co-designed menswear line launched this spring, followed by a fall/winter collection in September. Meantime, a move into the wellness industry through a joint venture with health sciences firm Prenetics has rapidly turned IM8, Beckham’s new supplements company, into one of the fastest-growing players in the market. Partnerships extended beyond lifestyle and health. During the year, deals were signed with Bowers & Wilkins, Belgian beer brand Stella Artois and Shark Ninja, while further contracts since the reporting period include an…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007589-10.48%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0272+2.25%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:28
Podiel
Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+

Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+

The post Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Genesis Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman attend “Lioness” S2 Premiere at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Espionage thriller Lioness, from Taylor Sheridan and starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+. The announcement comes shortly after Kidman revealed her split from Keith Urban. In season two — currently two episodes into its eight-episode run — the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to confront a previously unknown threat. As pressure mounts from all sides, Joe must face the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Alongside Saldaña and Kidman, Lioness season two features Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Kidman earned a 2024 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana attend the launch event for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+ Why This Matters In search of programs that generate buzz, Lioness is a key title for Paramount+, now featuring two Academy Award winners (Kidman and Freeman), high-stakes storytelling, and exclusive content that helps differentiate the streaming platform in a crowded market. The series ranks in the Top 10 globally on Paramount+ and helps boost the platform’s profile. Lioness is executive produced by Taylor…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5677-28.13%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004819+3.81%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:16
Podiel
U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail

U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail

The post U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown Begins As Senate Talks Collapse On October 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government officially entered a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to agree on a funding extension. This is the first government shutdown since 2018, and the second under President Donald Trump’s presidency. The last shutdown in the U.S. lasted a record 35 days — from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. Source: White House The Republican Party controls both chambers of Congress, but 60 votes are required to pass a bill in the Senate, so a resolution was impossible without Democratic support. According to NBC News, the two sides were unable to agree on a bipartisan compromise: senators rejected both the Republican and Democratic versions of the legislation just hours before the deadline. It’s unclear how long the government shutdown will last. Democrats are demanding increased healthcare funding, including continued Obamacare subsidies, while Republicans insist they won’t allow themselves to be held “hostage,” the publication noted. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately 750,000 federal workers are being furloughed without pay, while others, including Transportation Security Administration agents, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement officers, and military personnel must continue working without pay. All are expected to receive compensation once the government reopens. Covering salaries during the shutdown is estimated to cost taxpayers about $400 million. Trump previously hinted that he might fire “many” federal employees during the shutdown. The White House is counting on Democrats to shoulder responsibility. “It will be difficult for Democrats to explain why they won’t agree to a ‘clean’ bill to keep the government open,” an administration official said. At the same time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans: “Republicans are plunging America into a shutdown—by rejecting bipartisan negotiations, pushing a partisan bill, and risking…
Union
U$0.009846-0.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
1
1$0.00683-12.69%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:12
Podiel
CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition

CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition

TLDR CoinShares acquired Bastion to launch actively managed crypto ETFs in the US. Bastion’s systematic trading expertise will enhance CoinShares’ crypto ETFs. Active crypto ETFs have surpassed passive funds in the market since July 2025. CoinShares plans a US public listing to expand access to institutional investors. CoinShares, a leading European crypto asset manager, has [...] The post CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04874-5.43%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:04
Podiel
This is the ‘beginning of the end’ for banks, warns top industry expert

This is the ‘beginning of the end’ for banks, warns top industry expert

The post This is the ‘beginning of the end’ for banks, warns top industry expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton’s head of digital assets and industry advisory services, Sandy Kaul, has warned that the recent regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency market could mark the start of the decline of traditional banking. Kaul pointed to the passage of the Genius Act and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) move to allow stablecoins to be used as collateral for listed derivative trades.  This decision effectively ushers stablecoins into the mainstream financial system, enabling them to play a direct role in transactions previously limited to traditional assets, she said in an interview with David Lin published on October 1.  “We had the passage of the Genius Act. The CFTC just came out and recommended being able to use stablecoins as collateral on listed derivative trades. This is really bringing a crypto instrument into the mainstream. <…> in retrospect, this is going to have be seen as the beginning of the end of the traditional financial ecosystem,” she said.  Reduced dependence on account systems  The expert explained that each dollar shifting from banks to stablecoins circulates in a regulated, consumer-protected peer-to-peer ecosystem, reducing dependence on traditional account-based systems. According to Kaul, this marks a turning point where blockchain and crypto rails could become the backbone of global finance.  By enabling stable, regulated cash transactions in the digital space, institutional investors who previously avoided crypto may now be drawn in.  The transition, she argued, will eventually put the existing financial infrastructure to shame, accelerating the migration from banks to blockchain-based systems. Kaul concluded that the combination of regulatory recognition and technological capability means the Genius Act will be remembered as the catalyst that eliminated the banking sector. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/this-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-banks-warns-top-industry-expert/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000937+2.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:01
Podiel
What is Proof Of Work (POW) in Blockchain

What is Proof Of Work (POW) in Blockchain

The cryptocurrency landscape is important to the financial world, especially for establishing decentralization, which eliminates the necessity for traditional mediators such as banks for transactions. The emergence of the PoW (Proof-of-Work) consensus algorithm was a basic innovation that created this decentralized, trustless system, favourable for the cryptocurrency space. In this article, we will explore what ... Read more The post What is Proof Of Work (POW) in Blockchain appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2111-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06984-0.75%
Podiel
Bitemycoin2025/10/02 01:00
Podiel
US clears path for companies to hold Bitcoin tax-free

US clears path for companies to hold Bitcoin tax-free

The post US clears path for companies to hold Bitcoin tax-free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have released interim guidance that significantly eases tax burdens for corporations holding Bitcoin and other digital assets. Issued on Sept. 30, the notices, 2025-46 and 2025-49, clarify how the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) applies to unrealized gains, a question that had raised alarm across corporate treasuries. The guidance follows heavy feedback on proposed regulations (REG-112129-23) published in September 2024. Those rules left corporations uncertain about how unrealized crypto gains would be treated under the CAMT framework. By addressing this gap, Treasury and the IRS aim to reduce compliance costs and clarify how firms calculate their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI), the tax base for CAMT. Companies may immediately rely on this interim relief, with similar provisions expected in forthcoming regulations. The CAMT, created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, imposes a 15% minimum levy on corporations reporting at least $1 billion in average annual AFSI. That calculation would have included unrealized digital asset gains without adjustments, potentially creating enormous paper tax liabilities for companies with large crypto holdings. Relief for Bitcoin treasury firms The update has immediate implications for firms like Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds more than 640,000 BTC. Under accounting standards adopted in January 2025, Strategy now reports its Bitcoin at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses flowing into net income each quarter. Before this guidance, analysts expected the company to fall under CAMT in 2026, exposing billions in potential liability on unrealized Bitcoin gains. The new rules, however, would allow the company to exclude those unrealized crypto gains from AFSI. As a result, Strategy no longer expects to face CAMT exposure linked to its $16 billion in Bitcoin holdings. That shift removes a major overhang on the company’s long-term strategy of holding Bitcoin as a…
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011974-0.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
CAMELL
CAMT$0.00105+11.70%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:51
Podiel
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times

Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times

The post Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has spoken candidly about how Bitcoin became his lifeline long before the messaging app rose to global prominence. In a recent appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Durov recalled that a decision he made more than a decade ago allowed him to weather financial storms that could have otherwise broken him. According to Durov, the turning point came in 2013 when he quietly bought several thousand BTC, spending roughly $2 million at the time. The price hovered near $700, and the purchase was widely ridiculed after Bitcoin slipped sharply in value. Yet, he said he never paid much attention to short-term swings and kept his holdings untouched. That choice, he now admits, was what sustained him during difficult periods. While many assume Telegram itself is a profitable empire, Durov insisted the platform has drained more money than it has generated for him. “Without Bitcoin, I wouldn’t have made it through,” he reflected. The entrepreneur also made a bold forecast for the cryptocurrency’s future. With governments worldwide continuing to expand deficits and print more money, he argued, Bitcoin’s fixed supply positions it as the only truly permanent store of value. He believes it is only a matter of time before the leading digital asset surpasses $1 million per coin. For Durov, the resilience of Bitcoin compared to the fragility of fiat currencies is clear: national currencies may collapse or be devalued, but Bitcoin, he says, “is designed to last forever.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013803-2.93%
RWAX
APP$0.001941+6.53%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0272+2.25%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:46
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token