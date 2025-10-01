Gaming Worlds Could Be The Answer To AI’s Data Problem

Stanford PhDs Fan-Yun Sun and Sharon Lee cofounded AI research company Moonlake AI to help people "vibe code virtual worlds." Moonlake AI Artificial intelligence is facing an existential crisis. Powerful AI models are gated by the quality of data they're trained on. But even after scraping the internet for all its public data, paying some of the most intelligent humans to label and annotate data and generating troves of synthetic data, frontier labs are coming up short on data to improve model performance. And so the question remains— where will the data for the next major advancement in AI come from? Two former Stanford PhD students, Sharon Lee and Fan-Yun Sun, are trying to answer that question at their new startup, Moonlake AI. The pair are developing AI software that can quickly create visual simulation environments and "interactive 3D worlds" that might serve as the bedrock to create data for reasoning models— systems that carry out multiple steps to solve complex problems. The idea is that the tool will organically be used by people to generate 3D worlds for gaming, animation, filmmaking or even for education, which in turn would create data that can be used to train more advanced models, said cofounder Sun, who previously worked as a researcher at Nvidia, building virtual worlds to train and evaluate robots. "We know that data is very scarce right now," Lee said. "And we believe these large scale interactive worlds are the next paradigm that allows you to scale the data infinitely." Coming out of stealth today, Moonlake AI has raised $28 million in seed funding from AIX Ventures, Nvidia Ventures and Threshold Ventures. Lee said the program could also be used by AI researchers in fields like robotics to create digital simulations and verify if…