Top Rated ICO of 2025? Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale Is Gaining Recognition
Learn why Based Eggman $GGs and BullZilla are topping the crypto presale list. Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 and discover leading presale crypto projects shaping Web3.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 01:45
A Passive Income Method for Ordinary People
The post A Passive Income Method for Ordinary People appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency market remains volatile in 2025. Bitcoin prices continue to hit new highs, institutional players continue to pour in funds, and the rise of ETFs has put the entire industry back in the spotlight. The market fluctuates too much, and there is a greater price risk if you follow the trend upward or sell at a low point. Speculation is not suitable for everyone. So, the question remains: how can you earn a steady income in Bitcoin without having to respond to short-term market trends? Advertisement   The answer is: Cloud Mining What is Cloud Mining? In short, cloud mining transfers traditional complex mining machines, maintenance, and other processes to the professional FleetMining platform. Users only need to purchase computing power contracts and obtain Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or other cryptocurrencies based on their shares every day. Its advantages are very prominent:Worry-free: No need to get mining machines, nor bear high electricity and maintenance costsLow threshold: Small assets allow participation, suitable for more ordinary usersStable income: Regardless of price fluctuations, block rewards are settled dailyEasy to use: Register → choose contract → bind wallet → automatically receive coins In other words, cloud mining turns Bitcoin, once a “high-threshold wealth game,” into an asset method accessible to everyone. Why Choose FleetMining? There are many cloud mining platforms on the market, but FleetMining’s advantages are more obvious: Intelligent hashrate schedulingThe system automatically distributes hashrate to the most profitable coins in accordance with the current network difficulty and market price, thereby increasing the mining return. Multi-currency…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:32
Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead
TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse. Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset. Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki continues to advocate for [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 01:20
Gaming Worlds Could Be The Answer To AI’s Data Problem
The post Gaming Worlds Could Be The Answer To AI’s Data Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome back to The Prompt. Stanford PhDs Fan-Yun Sun and Sharon Lee cofounded AI research company Moonlake AI to help people “vibe code virtual worlds.” Moonlake AI Artificial intelligence is facing an existential crisis. Powerful AI models are gated by the quality of data they’re trained on. But even after scraping the internet for all its public data, paying some of the most intelligent humans to label and annotate data and generating troves of synthetic data, frontier labs are coming up short on data to improve model performance. And so the question remains— where will the data for the next major advancement in AI come from? Two former Stanford PhD students, Sharon Lee and Fan-Yun Sun, are trying to answer that question at their new startup, Moonlake AI. The pair are developing AI software that can quickly create visual simulation environments and “interactive 3D worlds” that might serve as the bedrock to create data for reasoning models— systems that carry out multiple steps to solve complex problems. The idea is that the tool will organically be used by people to generate 3D worlds for gaming, animation, filmmaking or even for education, which in turn would create data that can be used to train more advanced models, said cofounder Sun, who previously worked as a researcher at Nvidia, building virtual worlds to train and evaluate robots. “We know that data is very scarce right now,” Lee said. “And we believe these large scale interactive worlds are the next paradigm that allows you to scale the data infinitely.” Coming out of stealth today, Moonlake AI has raised $28 million in seed funding from AIX Ventures, Nvidia Ventures and Threshold Ventures. Lee said the program could also be used by AI researchers in fields like robotics to create digital simulations and verify if…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:04
Remote Node Runner Pitfalls
The post Remote Node Runner Pitfalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For node runners, setting up a remote Lightning node to send and receive your own payments has never been easier. Thanks to modern wallets and managed platforms, getting up and running can be low friction, secure and even enjoyable. But the moment you decide to take on the role of routing payments for others — hoping to earn satoshis from fees — the game changes completely. The Hidden Pitfalls of Running a Remote Lightning Node Running a remote Lightning node can be a powerful way to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem. For the technically inclined, it offers not only a hands-on way to interact with the Lightning Network but also the possibility of earning satoshis by routing payments. However, while the rewards are real, so are the risks — and the learning curve can be steep. Operating a Lightning node remotely introduces a host of subtle (and not-so-subtle) pitfalls that can jeopardize your uptime, your reputation in the network, and potentially even your funds. Even if you’re just running a remote node for personal payments, it’s still important to understand how things like backups, channel quality, and remote access can impact your experience. Let’s explore the common pitfalls of remote node operation for both the low-stakes plebs who just want to make payments and the high-stakes ones — those operating routing nodes. Payments vs. Routing: Choose Your Role Running a Lightning node to make your own payments is very different from running one to route payments for others. The former can be achieved with minimal setup and a few strategic channels. The latter demands constant attention, capital deployment, and a firm grasp of fee markets and liquidity dynamics. Problems arise when node operators try to do both without understanding the trade-offs. Sending payments requires outbound liquidity. Routing payments often depends…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:02
WLFI Lines Up Debit Card And RWA Push As USD1 Gains Traction
Key HighlightsDebit card pilot next quarter, launch slated for late 2025 or early 2026USD1 aimed as base pair for tokenized assets across categoriesWLFI app, USD1, and card to unify in a single ecosystemWorld Liberty Financial Targets Debit Card Launch And RWA TokenizationThe World Liberty Financial platform plans to launch its own debit card by late 2025 and is actively exploring tokenization of real‑world assets (RWA), project co‑founder Zach Witkoff said during TOKEN2049. He noted a pilot is planned for next quarter, with a public release targeted for either Q4 or Q1 2026, framing the launch window as late 2025 to early 2026 for clarity.As co‑founder Zachary Folkman has outlined previously, the card, the USD1 stablecoin, and the still‑in‑development WLFI app are intended to function as a single ecosystem to make onboarding into crypto as seamless as possible. Witkoff spoke on a TOKEN2049 panel alongside Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the project’s visibility among high‑profile industry discussions.RWA Strategy And USD1 As Base PairAddressing tokenization plans, Witkoff said WLFI is evaluating categories including real estate, oil, gas, and other assets, while positioning USD1 as the base pair for these tokenized markets. He characterized USD1 as the most reliable and transparent option within the project’s framework and cultural vision. Witkoff also noted earlier skepticism toward WLFI, recalling a 2024 meeting with prior Aptos leadership where the project was dismissed, adding that WLFI is now preparing to integrate USD1 within that ecosystem. TOKEN2049 gathered a broad mix of builders, investors, and creators, with the Incrypted team among the attendees, underscoring the event’s industry reach.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 00:50
Disney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date
The post Disney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Freakier Friday” partial poster featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. DISNEY Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s hit sequel to the 2003 comedy classic Freaky Friday, is coming soon to digital streaming. Rated PG, Freakier Friday opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official summary for Freakier Friday reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons). ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Freakier Friday will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Disney announced on Wednesday. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers When Freakier Friday arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. The digital streaming prices for Freakier Friday are not yet available. PVOD purchase prices generally run from $19.99 to $29.99 and rentals run from $14.99 to $24.99. How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Freakier Friday’? Freakier Friday has earned nearly $91.5 million domestically and $57 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $148.5 million to date. Freakier Friday had a production budget of $42 million, according to The Numbers. Freakier Friday received a 74% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes based on 221 reviews. Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:49
Who’s Behind Avantis (AVNT) and Why They Could Push It to $10 by 2026
Most traders spend hours staring at charts, trying to spot the next breakout pattern. Yet the biggest factor that often decides a token’s future isn’t just the candles on a screen, it’s the people building behind the scenes. Noncler, an analyst on X, gives a vivid explanation of Avantis (AVNT). The faces and résumés behind
Coinstats
2025/10/02 00:45
Injective launches pre-IPO perp futures, providing exposure to OpenAI and more private companies
The firm previously teamed up with Republic in order to democratize retail investing in privately-held companies.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 00:41
Future of AD Security: Addressing Limitations and Ethical Concerns in Typographic Attack Research
This paper summarizes a comprehensive framework for typographic attacks, proving their effectiveness and transferability against Vision-LLMs like LLaVA.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 21:30
