NexChain AI Presale vs Based Eggman: Which Crypto Presale Project Has Stronger Utility and More Upside Potential?
Presale crypto opportunities continue to attract attention in 2025 as investors look for projects that combine utility with accessibility. The […] The post NexChain AI Presale vs Based Eggman: Which Crypto Presale Project Has Stronger Utility and More Upside Potential? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 01:40
Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining
The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, linked to Trump family, injects $2.5M into DogeHash for ASIC expansion Dogecoin hashrate could rise above 4k miners with expanded ASIC base Institutional step: Franklin Templeton runs Cardano node and now DOGE sees deeper investment Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a company tied to the Trump family, has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining. The financing will fund more than 500 new ASIC units, lifting DogeHash’s fleet above 4,000 miners. “We are enthusiastic about all the recent developments in the Dogecoin ecosystem and are looking forward to working with DogeHash to build a premier Doge mining company together,” Robert Steele, chief executive officer of Thumzup, noted. Thumzup Doubles Its Investment in Dogecoin Ecosystem The crypto treasury company backed by the Trump family has in the recent past made strategic investments in Dogecoin. Some of the notable investments in the Dogecoin ecosystem include: Plan to wholly own DogeHash: In mid-August 2025, Thumzup announced plans to wholly acquire DogeHash in an all-stock transaction. Implementing Dogecoin treasury: In mid-September, Thumzup announced its acquisition of 7.5 million tokens valued at about $2 million. Appointing DogeOS CEO Jordan Jefferson to its crypto advisory board: In mid-September 2025, Thumzup announced the appointment of Jefferson to its crypto advisory board. Notably, Jefferson was an early Bitcoin investor and co-founded DogeOS Dogecoin Hashrate Outlook Dogecoin’s hashrate has held steady in recent weeks at around 2.93 PH/s, according to CoinWarz. The addition of more than 500 ASIC miners from DogeHash is expected to help lift network security and improve stability. For a proof-of-work chain like Dogecoin, sustained hashrate growth remains critical for keeping the network resistant to potential 51% attacks. Community Growth and ETF Speculation The Dogecoin network, which has more than 7 million on-chain holders, has more chances of remaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:36
La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi
The post La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ha conseguito una laurea magistrale con una tesi sull’evoluzione della tecnologia blockchain, approfondendo in particolare le sue applicazioni nei sistemi economici digitali. Ha collaborato con diverse testate scrivendo articoli su criptovalute, finanza decentralizzata e innovazione tecnologica, e ha partecipato come relatrice a conferenze dedicate all’ecosistema Ethereum. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/la-ripresa-di-ethereum-accelera-grazie-agli-afflussi-record-negli-etf-spot-statunitensi/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:35
SBI crypto pool allegedly loses $21M — North Korea suspected
The post SBI crypto pool allegedly loses $21M — North Korea suspected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Crypto, a mining pool division of the $14 billion Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings, has allegedly failed to disclose the loss of $21 million worth of digital assets to its members. This is according to investigative researcher ZachXBT. The company allegedly lost bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) over a week ago. Neither ZachXBT nor Protos could find evidence that the company disclosed any such loss to its members. Protos reached out to SBI Crypto for comment but didn’t receive a response prior to publication time. Tracing the movement of funds across the five blockchains into coin mixer Tornado Cash and instant exchanges, ZachXBT claimed the incident shares similarities to state-sponsored attacks by North Korea. SBI Crypto is a significant contributor to the security of the Bitcoin ledger, mining at least 692 blocks and ranking sixth among pool operators by hashrate over the last 12 months. Read more: How major Bitcoin mining pools calculate pay-per-share Meanwhile, SBI Holdings is the largest crypto company in Japan and claims to possess over $200 billion worth of total assets, including non-crypto businesses. In addition to standard hashrate-sharing payouts for miners, its mining pool also offers loans and other financing options to its members. Because its crypto wallets serve a variety of purposes, it’s not yet clear whether the $21 million loss might reduce payout funds to members or impact other corporate operations. Outside of mining, SBI has invested in a variety of digital assets and companies, including Ripple, Circle, R3 Corda, and many others. Unfortunately, previous mining pool losses have negatively impacted member payouts. BTC Guild, GHash, WeMineLTC, and 50BTC are a few historical examples of pools that have delayed or failed to make payouts to miners who contributed proof-of-work. Got a tip? Send us an email…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:30
Investing $250 in Ozak AI Now—What To Expect if the Token Strengthens to $1 or Beyond
The post Investing $250 in Ozak AI Now—What To Expect if the Token Strengthens to $1 or Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ozak AI ($OZ) presale is still going on, and thousands of investors are lining up early before the subsequent rise. Even a small investment will have exposure to huge gains at the present presale price of $0.012 per token. As an example, investing 250 in Ozak AI today will purchase over 20,800 tokens. By the assumption that the token will appreciate later to $1, the same holding would then have a value of more than $20,000. This prediction highlights the significance of early-mover involvement by investors who look to take high-stakes, high-reward ventures in the crypto industry. When compared to existing coins, where the benefits can take years to be realized, the presale system of Ozak AI can reward early-position buyers. Understanding the Growth Path Presale phases are intended to increase entry prices gradually over time, with the first participants receiving the largest multiples. Ozak AI is in Phase 6 and is valued at $0.012, and the next stage will push the price to 0.014. It has sold 924,469,507.30 tokens and gathered $3,493,653.44. The systematic growth guarantees a momentum presence and urgency among investors. In case the project meets its target of $1 in the next bull cycle, investors who join the project at the current price would secure an 8,000%+ return. This number excludes the situation in which the token can trade at a higher price than $1, which other analysts think may happen as demand to use AI in blockchain projects expands. Why Investors See Potential Ozak AI is unique in that it combines both artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure and seeks to offer predictive analytics, decentralized governance, and real-time automation to businesses and users. The emphasis places the token in two of the most rapidly expanding technology industries. Alliances with blockchain service providers and future exchange…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:24
Nodepay Unveils v2 to Advance Predictive Intelligence
Nodepay v2 version comes with substantial implications for diverse market players. The projects can eliminate market noise and get real-time insights.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 01:15
Leon Cooperman says we’ve reached the stage of the bull market that Warren Buffett warned about
The post Leon Cooperman says we’ve reached the stage of the bull market that Warren Buffett warned about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Longtime investor Leon Cooperman believes we are in the late innings of a bull market where bubbles can form and risks rise, a stage of the cycle that Warren Buffett had warned about. The chair and CEO of the Omega Family Office read a quote from the “Oracle of Omaha” on CNBC’s “Money Movers” Wednesday, which he said fits neatly with what he’s seeing right now. “Once a bull market gets under way, and once you reach the point where everybody has made money no matter what system he or she followed, a crowd is attracted into the game that is responding not to interest rates and profits but simply to the fact that it seems a mistake to be out of stocks,” Buffett said in 1999, according to a Fortune Magazine article. Buffett believes bull markets often end not only when valuations are stretched, but also when there is irrational exuberance and when the rally is fueled by momentum. “It’s what’s going on now,” Cooperman said, adding that investors’ mood is very similar and valuation on artificial intelligence companies is “ridiculously high.” The S&P 500 has surged almost 40% since its April lows, returning to all-time highs. The rally has been led by mega-cap tech giants, which have invested billions in artificial intelligence and are being valued richly on the potential of this emerging era. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The famous Buffett Indicator — the ratio of total U.S. stock market value to GDP — is also flashing one of the clearest signs of market exuberance. The gauge is sitting at record highs well above the peaks reached during the Dotcom Bubble as well as the pandemic-era rally in 2021, suggesting equity prices are running far ahead of the underlying economy. At 217%, it’s also beyond the level…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:52
Turkey Tightens Crypto Exchange Rules
Turkey is advancing its efforts to manage and regulate cryptocurrency exchanges by instituting robust legal frameworks. Although the government hasn’t yet introduced new tax measures, additional regulations are being placed on investors utilizing Turkish exchanges.Continue Reading:Turkey Tightens Crypto Exchange Rules
Coinstats
2025/10/02 00:31
Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge
Elon Musk's Grokipedia aims to rival Wikipedia as an open-source knowledge hub with no usage limits. If it succeeds, it could redefine how information flows into search engines, AI models, and the internet itself. Getting in early may mean shaping the future of knowledge.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 22:52
Foreground vs. Background: Analyzing Typographic Attack Placement in Autonomous Driving Systems
This article explores the physical realization of typographic attacks, categorizing their deployment into background and foreground elements within traffic scenes.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 21:00
