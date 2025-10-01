Burza MEXC
OneBullEx September campaign: Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading
OneBullEx launches futures trading platform with automation tools for retail and institutional users. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is still developing quickly, and new platforms are popping up to solve persistent problems with trading automation and user experience. OneBullEx has…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 01:32
Injective Brings the Pre-IPO Market Onchain for the First Time
TLDR Injective launches onchain Pre-IPO market, reshaping private equity access. OpenAI debuts onchain Pre-IPO futures via Injective’s decentralized platform. SpaceX, Anthropic, and more join Injective’s new Pre-IPO trading revolution. $13T Pre-IPO market goes onchain with Injective’s perpetual equity contracts. Injective opens global Pre-IPO access with OpenAI and upcoming tech giants. Injective has launched the first [...] The post Injective Brings the Pre-IPO Market Onchain for the First Time appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 01:28
Solana Price: SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion
The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a […] The post Solana Price: SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 01:22
MoonBull Hits $200K and Sparks as the Q4’s Breakout Gem – Best New Upcoming Crypto While SUI and Bitcoin Cash Surge
MoonBull presale is live now with massive ROI potential. Compare SUI’s futures launch and Bitcoin Cash market moves while exploring top cryptos in Q4 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 01:15
From $416M Raised to BWT Alpine F1® Partnership: BlockDAG Proves Why It’s the Best Crypto Coins in History
At times, two different paths meet to form a stronger story. BWT Alpine F1®, part of the Renault Group’s racing […] The post From $416M Raised to BWT Alpine F1® Partnership: BlockDAG Proves Why It’s the Best Crypto Coins in History appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 01:00
Chainlink and GLEIF Launch Institutional-Grade Identity for Blockchain
Chainlink and GLEIF launch institutional-grade on-chain identity, enabling compliant, secure, and scalable digital asset adoption while advancing real-world asset tokenization. The blockchain industry is moving closer to large-scale institutional adoption. Chainlink and GLEIF have partnered to deliver a trusted on-chain identity solution. Their collaboration resolves a long-standing barrier that’s kept major institutions out of the […] The post Chainlink and GLEIF Launch Institutional-Grade Identity for Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 00:45
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00021113 As Altcoin Dominance Cools
Husky Inu (HINU) has registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, after the conclusion of the presale.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 00:45
From CycleGAN to DDPM: Advanced Techniques in Medical Ultrasound Image Synthesis
This article reviews the state-of-the-art in image-to-image translation, focusing on the evolution of GANs and CycleGAN for medical applications.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 22:00
End-to-End Deep Learning Improves CT Material Decomposition
The workflow of the E2E-DEcomp algorithm at inference is shown in Fig. 1, and the structure of E2EDEcomp algorithm for inference is reported in Table 1. In Fig. 2 it is shown the qualitative comparison on a test material image of the adipose tissue using filtered back projection (FBP) and E2 E-DE Comp. Infig. 3 is is reported the PSNR error for a set of 10 testing images for the 2 material decomposition.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 20:00
Smarter Fine-Tuning for NLU and NLG Tasks
AdaMix introduces a mixture-of-adapters approach to parameter-efficient fine-tuning that consistently beats state-of-the-art baselines across major NLP benchmarks. Tested on GLUE, E2E, WebNLG, and DART, AdaMix not only matches but often outperforms full model fine-tuning with BERT, RoBERTa, and GPT-2. Its advantage extends to few-shot learning, where AdaMix narrows the performance gap with full prompt-based fine-tuning, delivering strong results with fewer labeled examples.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 19:00
