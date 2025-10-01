2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside

October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside

The post October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto industry is changing drastically yet superfast, and Bitcoin is also having a tough time currently. Massive investments in the U.S. holding Bitcoin Spot ETFs sold $903 million between September 22 and September 26. It reports huge fluctuations compared to the July investor sentiments.  Back then, investors bought up to $5 billion of Spot ETFs that pushed BTC’s price above $120,000. Another nail in the coffin is put by Bitcoin miners who are selling a small percentage of their reserves. Such selling pressure is making Bitcoin’s price struggle more. These perspectives demonstrate how Bitcoin’s price is highly dependent on institutional sentiment and miner behavior. Thus, retail investors are looking for the best altcoins to buy within the newly launched crypto coins segment. Presale crypto tokens are affordable and turn your investments into explosive gains post-launch and beyond. While most investors have the desire to retire early, the fact is that BTC, ETH, or similar projects cannot offer exponential returns like they did earlier. Thus, utility-driven projects, especially presales, are innovative, scalable, and linked to long-term growth. While identifying them isn’t easier yet, best crypto presales like Tapzi have scarcity due to fixed token supply, strong tokenomics, and clear market positioning. Best Crypto To Buy Today: Top 5 Picks To Explore Are you tired of volatile Bitcoin swings affecting your portfolio drastically? There are many factors to consider when making a decision about the best crypto to invest in. This includes project utility, tokenomics structure, market positioning, reasons that make it a high-growth investment, and much more. Below is the list of five best crypto to buy today if you are in the market for 1000x near-term returns. Tapzi (TAPZI) If you are looking for an excellent early-stage investment opportunity, then Tapzi is a must-check on your list! …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004623+7.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:43
Podiel
U.S. Treasury to ease corporate crypto tax rule

U.S. Treasury to ease corporate crypto tax rule

The post U.S. Treasury to ease corporate crypto tax rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department prepares to ease the proposed rule that would tax unrealized gains on Bitcoin under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). The new rule would alleviate tax burdens for large corporations that hold cryptocurrency. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have released interim guidance highlighting plans to ease the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) rule, which mandated taxation on unrealized Bitcoin gains. With this new guidance on the Treasury CAMT rule, companies like Strategy will no longer pay taxes on their unrealized BTC gains. Treasury revises CAMT rule to exclude unrealized crypto gains The U.S. Treasury Department and IRS revealed plans to withdraw the partially proposed CAMT regulations and issue revised proposed regulations. Under the earlier proposed regulations, companies like Strategy would have had to pay tax on their unrealized Bitcoin gains. The rule will be applied to Strategy and other crypto issuers starting next year. 🚨🗞️NEW: Treasury to Ease Corporate Crypto Tax Rule PLUS, industry urges new @CFTC nominee as White House drops Quintenz, @SECGov opens crypto custody to state-chartered trust companies.https://t.co/ssvppydXWN — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 1, 2025 The Treasury CAMT rule proposes a 15% minimum tax on the financial statement income of large corporations. Initially, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules required companies like Strategy to record their BTC holdings at the mark-to-market price, which means they had to pay tax based on the BTC’s current value rather than the amount they had paid for it. The new interim guidance clarifies that these corporations may disregard unrealized gains and losses on crypto holdings when computing their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) to determine if they are subject to the 15% CAMT. Strategy and top crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, were among the industry leaders that had pushed back against the CAMT proposed regulations, urging the Treasury…
Union
U$0.009846+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:40
Podiel
Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025

Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025

This accumulation trend is setting the stage for what many analysts believe will be the biggest pump of 2025.  With […] The post Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.09929+351.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002541+3.33%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/02 01:18
Podiel
Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market!

Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market!

Cardano (ADA) support zone strength is giving traders a reason to revisit the network. ADA recently held firm around $0.80, signaling that buyers remain active when critical levels are tested. If momentum builds past $0.84, the setup could lead toward further recovery. Ripple (XRP) price outlook is also turning heads, with analysts tracking the possibility […] The post Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$3.0463+3.71%
Cardano
ADA$0.8673+3.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01491-0.93%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 01:00
Podiel
Pi Network’s 70% Upside & Stellar’s $0.41 Target Fade Next to BlockDAG’s Nearly $420M Presale and BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

Pi Network’s 70% Upside & Stellar’s $0.41 Target Fade Next to BlockDAG’s Nearly $420M Presale and BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

When investors weigh Pi Network (PI) growth, the Stellar (XLM) outlook, and BlockDAG’s rapid rise, the contrasts are striking. Pi Network first drew attention for its phone-based mining model, and while analysts see up to 70% upside in 2025, skepticism around slow development still hangs over the project. Stellar’s path looks steadier, with an outlook tied to institutional adoption, as its network gains traction with partners like Visa. Its price target of $0.41 signals solid but measured growth. BlockDAG, however, breaks into a different league. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.6B coins sold, and a presale price of $0.0015 locked in Batch 30 against a $0.05 listing, it adds something no other project has: a Formula 1® partnership with Alpine that puts it in front of a billion fans. For anyone asking which crypto to buy today, BlockDAG dominates the conversation. PI Coin’s Potential 70% Rally: A Quiet Opportunity? PI Coin could be preparing for a strong rebound in 2025, with analysts suggesting a potential 70% rally as the project moves closer to opening mainnet operations. The token first attracted attention because it allowed mining directly from smartphones, lowering the entry barrier for new users. While PI still trails behind other altcoins in terms of market strength, the forecasted rise highlights an opportunity for recovery if broader crypto sentiment improves. Current holders may benefit from renewed demand, while new investors might see value in the growth potential. However, caution is necessary. PI has faced criticism in the past for slow development and uncertain tokenomics, which leaves room for doubt about its long-term adoption.  XLM Eyes $0.41 Breakout As Bulls Hold the Line Stellar (XLM) is holding firm near $0.37, where bulls continue to defend a strong support zone. This level has proven reliable over recent weeks, keeping downside risk limited. Analysts suggest that if XLM can push above the $0.41 resistance level, momentum could build quickly, opening space for gains toward $0.43 or even $0.47. The technical setup points to a breakout scenario, with traders watching closely for volume confirmation. For investors, the current price action offers an interesting entry point since buying just before resistance breaks often captures favorable upside. However, risk remains if the $0.37 support fails, which could trigger a deeper pullback. Still, with institutional adoption stories boosting interest in Stellar’s network and buyers showing resilience at key zones, XLM presents one of the more compelling short-term opportunities in the market. Careful positioning here could reward patient investors. BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Signal: The Clearest Bet in Crypto’s 2025 Playbook In every market cycle, investors look for signals that cut through the noise and point to inevitability. For 2025, that signal is BlockDAG. The multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just branding; it’s institutional validation at a scale no presale project has ever achieved. Formula 1® reaches a billion global fans, and BlockDAG now sits on that stage alongside the biggest names in tech, finance, and motorsport. When you layer this visibility on top of nearly $420 million already raised, 26.6 billion coins sold, and millions of active miners using the X1 app, the conclusion becomes clear: this isn’t speculation, it’s adoption. Whales have entered, community traction is undeniable, and now Alpine delivers mainstream legitimacy. The presale price is locked at $0.0015 in Batch 30, while the confirmed listing is $0.05, a 3,200% upside window that won’t stay open long. For holders asking what the strongest signal of 2025 is, the Alpine partnership provides the answer, making BlockDAG one of the best cryptos to buy now.  BlockDAG: The Strongest Signal of 2025 In balancing Pi Network (PI) growth, the Stellar (XLM) outlook, and which crypto to buy today, one truth stands out. Pi offers grassroots appeal but faces questions about scalability and delivery. Stellar continues to earn credibility with real-world integrations, but its price ceiling appears limited in the short term. BlockDAG delivers both proof of adoption and a global spotlight.  It combines whales, miners, and 3M+ X1 users with marketing power that few projects ever achieve. The Alpine Formula 1® partnership is more than sponsorship; it is a credibility anchor that transforms visibility into inevitability. With the presale price fixed at $0.0015 in Batch 30 and a confirmed listing at $0.05, early buyers see a built-in 3,200% upside. For holders wondering which crypto to buy today, BlockDAG isn’t just an option; it is the strongest signal of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Pi Network
PI$0.26622-1.81%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4889-27.98%
Stellar
XLM$0.4068+3.32%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:00
Podiel
Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

The post Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the best crypto presale to buy in October 2025. Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag, and BlockchainFX are shaping this year’s top crypto presales with strong momentum. Crypto presales continue to dominate conversations in October 2025 as traders search for projects that balance accessibility, growth, and adoption. These early-stage tokens often attract attention because they offer a lower entry point compared to fully launched assets. The best crypto presale 2025 choices include Based Eggman ($GGs), BullZilla ($BZIL), BlockDag (BDAG), and BlockchainFX ($BFX). Each project approaches the market differently, whether through community-driven culture, measurable adoption, or long-term infrastructure. Understanding how each presale crypto operates gives investors insight into their structure, pricing, and appeal within the broader cryptocurrency presales market. Based Eggman: Welcome to the Best Crypto Presale $GGs Joining the Based Eggman presale is designed to be straightforward, transparent, and secure. Investors only need a Web3 wallet with available funds to start, making entry into the presale crypto process seamless. Supported wallets include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, and AlphaWallet. Once connected, buyers can easily confirm participation and purchase $GGs tokens. The $GGs presale has already demonstrated meaningful traction. As of now, the project has raised 207,388.12 USDT while selling more than 28,738,597.1 tokens. Each token is priced at $0.008692, offering a clear structure for those entering the presale. This transparent pricing model helps participants measure their allocation with certainty rather than speculation. What distinguishes Based Eggman in the crypto presale list is its attempt to merge culture, meme identity, and gaming into one ecosystem. Unlike projects that focus only on hype, it highlights functionality through wallet compatibility, social participation, and clear data on funds raised. This mix of accessible entry, measurable performance, and broad wallet support makes $GGs stand out on the list of best presale…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000449-1.75%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:58
Podiel
Overcoming Data Scarcity: Semantic-Enhanced CycleGAN for Medical Ultrasound Synthesis

Overcoming Data Scarcity: Semantic-Enhanced CycleGAN for Medical Ultrasound Synthesis

This article introduces S-CycleGAN, an advanced deep learning model that generates high-quality synthetic ultrasound images from CT data.
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.079+5.19%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141053+10.33%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:45
Podiel
Empirical Study: Evaluating Typographic Attack Effectiveness Against Vision-LLMs in AD Systems

Empirical Study: Evaluating Typographic Attack Effectiveness Against Vision-LLMs in AD Systems

This article presents an empirical study on the effectiveness and transferability of typographic attacks against major Vision-LLMs using AD-specific datasets.
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002832+0.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.12363+1.12%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:15
Podiel
The Role of Consistency and Sharing in Efficient Fine-Tuning

The Role of Consistency and Sharing in Efficient Fine-Tuning

This ablation study on AdaMix highlights the factors driving its efficiency in parameter-efficient fine-tuning. Results show that adaptation merging consistently outperforms random or fixed routing, while consistency regularization proves essential to maintaining strong performance. Module sharing is particularly effective in low-resource tasks, boosting convergence speed and lowering training loss compared to models without sharing. Experiments with adaptation module count and bottleneck dimension reveal diminishing returns, stressing the importance of balance over brute force scaling. Overall, AdaMix demonstrates how thoughtful design choices yield superior results to full model tuning.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014467+6.35%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:00
Podiel
How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe

How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe

Learn how to implement and fine tune a RAG powered AI model in your Android Apps!
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01537+2.60%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014467+6.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276+4.41%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:00
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token