Pi Network price wavers despite new DEX and AMM upgrade launch

Pi Network price wavers despite new DEX and AMM upgrade launch

Pi Network price remained on edge on Oct. 1 even as the developers unveiled new features on its testnet. Pi Coin (PI) was trading at $0.2735, inside a narrow range it has been in for the past few days. This…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 01:30
Here’s the Crypto Set for the Biggest Growth in Q4 2025

Here's the Crypto Set for the Biggest Growth in Q4 2025

The post Here’s the Crypto Set for the Biggest Growth in Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is booming in 2025, with a total value of $3.83 trillion. As we head into the final months of the year, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) remain significant players, exhibiting strong fundamentals and garnering considerable trust from buyers. But there’s a new kid on the block, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), that’s turning heads in the meme coin world. Looking at the final quarter of 2025, these three—Cardano, Solana, and Little Pepe—are all set for some exciting growth. Here’s why you should keep an eye on them. Cardano (ADA): Steady Climbs and Big Investor Potential Cardano (ADA) is gaining momentum, currently trading at around $0.82 with a total market value of $29.76 billion. More people are trading it, showing growing interest. Cardano’s doing well because it continues to improve, with the recent Daedalus v7.0.0 update making wallets easier to use and more beneficial for everyone. A possible Cardano fund (ETF) could be a game-changer. If it gets the green light, big investors could jump in, pushing the price way up. Some estimates suggest that Cardano might reach $1.50 soon, thanks to improved technology and the addition of more major players. As Cardano continues to grow and improve, it’s attracting more people. If you want a solid, long-term bet for late 2025, Cardano’s a great pick. Solana (SOL): Big Backers and Better Network Solana (SOL) has been a standout in the crypto space, currently priced at around $205.03 with a total market value of $111.22 billion. Large investment groups and companies are acquiring SOL, which builds trust in its future. The recent Alpenglow update has made Solana’s network faster and more efficient at handling large amounts of activity, making it even more appealing for individuals building apps and online financial projects. These upgrades are key for Solana to stay a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:25
U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto

U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine being among the first to discover a token before the crowd takes notice. A small investment during its early stages could potentially grow into life-changing gains once it reaches major exchanges and builds momentum. That’s why many investors are focusing on the next cryptos to explode, where opportunities to spot the next breakout project often arise. With the right picks and timing, these emerging tokens can open the door to some of the most exciting and rewarding plays in the crypto market. Institutional Money Targets the Top Upcoming Cryptos Crypto markets are showing mixed momentum today, with Bitcoin holding strong above $114,000, while Ethereum, XRP, and other leading altcoins saw modest declines. Investors appear to be engaging in cautious profit-taking as regulatory developments and rising institutional involvement continue to influence sentiment. Meanwhile, according to The New York Times on X, the United States has entered its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-backed funding measure. Breaking News: The U.S. government has shut down, after Congress failed to pass a bill to keep federal funding flowing. Hundreds of thousands of workers are set to be sent home without pay, and a wide range of federal programs will be disrupted. https://t.co/q0caziSzXd pic.twitter.com/vEwubNgeNm — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2025 The deadlock, driven by sharp partisan disputes over spending and health care, has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers into furlough and disrupted key government functions. A prolonged U.S. government shutdown could drive more investors toward alternative assets like crypto, as uncertainty often boosts interest in decentralized markets. This shift in capital flow may especially benefit new crypto coins, where early opportunities attract those seeking higher returns outside traditional finance. Here are three of the next cryptos to explode, highlighted by analyst…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:15
Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown

Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown

The post Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins climb as gold hits another all-time high on U.S. political uncertainty. The cryptocurrency market rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 1, as investors shrugged off the U.S. government shutdown. Major cryptocurrencies rallied sharply, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing above $118,000 for the first time since August. Currently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading around $118,010, up about 4.5% on the day, according to The Defiant’s price page. BTC Chart Ethereum (ETH) surged to $4,337, gaining roughly 5.5% over the past 24 hours. Among major altcoins, Solana (SOL) rose 6.8% to $219, BNB increased 2.5% to $1,019, and TRON (TRX) added 2% to $0.34. XRP gained 4.3% to $2.94 following news that Ripple’s long-time CTO and XRP architect, David Schwartz, will step down by the end of the year. Other notable gainers outside the top 10 include pumpfun’s PUMP token, up nearly 26% to $0.006, and Zcash (ZEC), which rose 23% to $90. The total crypto market capitalization reached $4.12 trillion, up 4.3% on the day, with Bitcoin dominance at roughly 57% and Ethereum at 12.6%. Shorts Liquidated In the past 24 hours, nearly $574 million in crypto positions were liquidated, per Coinglass data, with longs accounting for around $144 million and short positions making up nearly $430 million. BTC led with $184 million in liquidations, followed by ETH at around $141 million, while altcoins accounted for around $50 million. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $522 million in inflows on Sept. 30, the second straight day of inflows, while spot Ethereum ETFs attracted around $127 million, according to SoSoValue. Government Shutdown The market rebound comes after the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday, following Democrats’ refusal to support a Republican funding plan without healthcare concessions. While the market has reacted positively, analysts warn that prolonged political uncertainty could weigh…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:09
Tether Partners with Rumble to Promote USAT Stablecoin in U.S. Market

Tether Partners with Rumble to Promote USAT Stablecoin in U.S. Market

Tether partners with Rumble to promote USAT stablecoin, targeting U.S. users, mainstream adoption, and regulated digital dollar growth via social platforms. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has partnered with video platform Rumble to promote its newly launched U.S.-regulated stablecoin, USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino said Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users will help drive the […] The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Promote USAT Stablecoin in U.S. Market appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 01:00
Leading Genre of Game to Pay Using Crypto

Leading Genre of Game to Pay Using Crypto

Cryptocurrency has transitioned from novelty to functional payment rail in most corners of entertainment – and games are no different. When players demand speedy, low-cost deposits, cross-border settlements, verifiable scarcity of digital goods, and direct ownership of in-game goods, crypto excels.  Not all genres are equally well-suited for crypto payments, however. This guest post examines the genres most well-suited for crypto, explains why they are suitable, and outlines how publishers and players can responsibly adopt them. Why Casino-Like Games Benefit The Most From Crypto Payments Crypto rails are specifically designed to cater to casino-style games, including slots, online poker, and live-dealer tables. Sites that accept cryptocurrency enjoy low-friction, instantaneous payments and withdrawals, reduced chargeback aggravation, and a customer base that is privacy-conscious and speed-happy.  Take Ignition Casino as a clear example. Ignition Casino supports Bitcoin and other crypto options, which simplifies deposits for international players and accelerates payouts compared with traditional banking. Linking player wallets directly to casino accounts reduces friction during buy-ins and cashouts. Ignition Casino’s crypto-friendly flows demonstrate how gambling-style gameplay and wagering naturally complement blockchain payments. Repeating mentions of Ignition Casino effectively makes a point. Where fast settlement and real-money play are of significance, Ignition Casino-style experiences are the leading options for crypto integration. Why Other Genres Can Or Cannot Benefit Different models of gameplay are matched with varying payment requirements. These are the good matches and why they are good matches: Competitive card and casino games (good fit). Low commissions and regular payments, facilitated by real-money bets, are made possible through speed. Provable fairness (on-chain randomness or verifiable, provably fair systems) increases bettor confidence. P2E RPGs and MMOS (good fit with caveats). The secondary market value for game content is enabled by cryptocurrency, allowing for absolute ownership and cross-platform trade. P2E economies have to be designed appropriately. Unbridled speculation ruins player experience and sustainability. Research on blockchain gaming business models suggests that the model can be disruptive, but it requires robust economic guardrails to ensure its success. Marketplaces and collectible card games (strong fit). Tokenized cards and NFTs are a natural application for collectible games when scarcity is transferable. Secondary sales and custody by cryptocurrency payment simplify royalties. Premium single-player games (bad fit). Traditional digital storefronts (credit cards, app stores) remain more convenient to most players. Crypto never brings more value here than novelty. Practical Advantages And Disadvantages While various genres capitalize on crypto in their own distinct ways, the fundamental positives and negatives are relatively uniform throughout the industry. To provide a balanced view, here’s a summary of the most practical pros and cons that players and developers need to consider before entirely investing in crypto-based games. Pros Cons Instant, low-fee cross-border payments Regulatory complexity in many jurisdictions Native digital-asset ownership and transferability Volatility of crypto balances if not hedged Reduced fraud and chargebacks UX friction for non-crypto-native players Payment’s Infrastructure And Real-World Rollout Seamless adoption depends on payment partners and industry integrations. Projects that bridge fiat and cryptocurrency, as well as payment tools tailored to gaming, make integration realistic for studios and operators. For a recent example of how payment infrastructure and developers are solving friction for Web3 titles, see coverage of practical payment integrations on nftplazas.com, which highlights solutions that make crypto payments smoother for players and creators. Policy and sustainability are also central. Policymakers and researchers have cautioned that NFT and crypto-based gaming models raise labor, consumer-protection, and economic concerns – meaning developers must prioritize transparent economies and compliance when they introduce tradable value into play. Thoughtful regulation and design can keep P2E and crypto-enabled casinos from becoming speculative-only ecosystems. Quick Checklist for Studios And Operators The growth trajectory of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and crypto-enabled digital economies is impossible to ignore. According to industry observers, P2E models are driving significant adoption of NFTs and blockchain payments in gaming. While the precise metrics vary across reports, the trend is clear. Studios that can marry gameplay with financial utility are capturing new audiences and revenue streams. With that in mind, here’s a quick checklist for studios and operators to turn that promise into practice: Choose genres where microtransactions, quick settlement, and transferable assets matter (casino, CCGs, P2E MMOs). Partner with reliable fiat/crypto onramps and custody providers. Implement volatility mitigation (instant fiat conversion or stablecoin rails). Publish clear terms, provable fairness, and economic whitepapers for players. Monitor academic and industry research on sustainability and legal compliance to stay informed. Conclusion If you’re choosing one genre, where paying with crypto delivers the clearest, safest value today, casino-style and competitive real-money card games top the list – they need fast settlement, low fees, and provable systems, all strengths of crypto rails. Collectible card games and P2E MMOs follow closely, with the caveat that economic design and regulation must be at the forefront of mind. For developers and operators, the path to adoption runs through well-designed payment integrations, trusted partners, and responsible game economies. Examples like Ignition Casino demonstrate the practical benefits when these pieces come together. The post Leading Genre of Game to Pay Using Crypto appeared first on NFT Plazas.
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:59
Ethereum Foundation names leaders for privacy research cluster

Ethereum Foundation names leaders for privacy research cluster

The post Ethereum Foundation names leaders for privacy research cluster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation announced the appointment of new leadership for its Privacy Research Cluster, a move designed to better coordinate ongoing work on cryptography, private computation, and secure scaling solutions. The cluster will oversee projects ranging from zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to multiparty computation, tools that help preserve user privacy while maintaining verifiability on Ethereum’s public blockchain, according to a post on the Ethereum Foundation blog. The Privacy Cluster is part of the foundation’s broader research and development framework, which also includes scaling, security, and protocol sustainability. The new leads will focus on creating standards and shared infrastructure for privacy-preserving technologies. Privacy has long been a contested area in Ethereum’s roadmap. While zero-knowledge research has already produced mainstream tools such as zkEVM rollups, their implementation raises regulatory and security questions. US regulators have warned that privacy-preserving protocols may fall under enhanced scrutiny if they facilitate money laundering or obscure financial records. Ethereum’s foundation, however, has emphasized that advancing privacy is critical to user autonomy and censorship resistance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ethereum-foundation-privacy-research
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:57
Dogecoin Surges 7% Despite US Government Shutdown: What's Going On?

Dogecoin Surges 7% Despite US Government Shutdown: What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up over 7% to near $0.2445 on Wednesday as it broke above a key resistance zone, with spot flows recording the largest net inflows in weeks.read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:34
21Shares zet stap richting Polkadot en Sui ETF’s

21Shares zet stap richting Polkadot en Sui ETF's

Er lijkt beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Op de website van de DTCC zijn namelijk twee nieuwe producten opgedoken: de 21Shares Polkadot ETF (ticker: TDOT) en de 21Shares Sui ETF (ticker: TSUI). Beide fondsen zijn officieel zichtbaar in de ETF lijst van de Amerikaanse afwikkelinstantie. Voor... Het bericht 21Shares zet stap richting Polkadot en Sui ETF’s verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:30
Treasury revises CAMT rule to exclude unrealized crypto gains

Treasury revises CAMT rule to exclude unrealized crypto gains

The U.S. Treasury and IRS have issued interim guidance on plans to revise the CAMT rule.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 00:10
