Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown

The post Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gold prices surged to record highs on Wednesday, following a rally for bitcoin in recent days as investors appeared to search for a safe haven in the wake of the first government shutdown in nearly seven years, though economists noted the broader economic impact could be minimal. Investors appeared to search for an economic haven as a government shutdown posed uncertainty—with bitcoin viewed as less risky following record highs it has notched under the Trump administration. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts U.S. gold futures, relied on by investors to hedge positions, rallied to an all-time high of about $3,922 per troy ounce earlier Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, though prices pared back earlier gains to settle around $3,900 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. The price of bitcoin has rallied nearly 7% over the last five days, including a 2.8% jump so far today, rising from just over $109,000 to around $117,200 as of Wednesday morning. Gold tends to be favored by investors amid periods of “elevated” economic and policy uncertainty in the U.S., Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Lina Thompson wrote earlier this year, though UBS strategist Joni Teves wrote Wednesday the price of gold could continue to rise as hopes are high for the Fed to cut interest rates again later this month. Risk assets like bitcoin or equity often decrease in value during these periods, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each declined slightly as of Wednesday morning, though bitcoin—which has risen to record highs during the Trump administration—appeared to be viewed as a less risky investment. How Does A Government Shutdown Affect The Economy? While a government shutdown introduces a “new layer of uncertainty” for markets, they tend to be short-lived and result in a minimal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:37
Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution

The post Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/from-slow-to-hyper-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-uptobers-next-1000x-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:32
BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention

The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has made headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is capturing attention with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their unique angle. These projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to follow now. BlockDAG: Presale Milestones That Shape 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale game. With nearly $410 million raised and over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project commands a level of momentum most competitors only dream about. The current price of $0.0013 isn’t expected to last long. With a confirmed listing at $0.05, investors locking in today’s prices could see an immediate 3,746% ROI after launch. Some experts even suggest it could reach $1 in the long term. The ecosystem is already thriving: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped globally. Add in the upcoming Awakening Testnet, and BlockDAG proves its infrastructure is more than just hype. However, while BlockDAG impresses with its scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and cultural appeal. Priced at only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 225% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Enhancing Bitcoin’s Foundation Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It markets itself as a high‑speed Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups with Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while its roadmap includes DeFi features and smart contract integration. Some analysts believe Hyper could deliver…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:30
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Recovery With $557 Million in Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Recovery With $557 Million in Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their recovery, bringing in $430 million and $127 million, respectively. Blackrock’s IBIT led bitcoin inflows, while Blackrock’s ETHA carried ether to another positive day. Institutional Demand Holds Strong as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Back-to-Back Gains Momentum is building in crypto ETFs. After Monday’s billion-dollar rebound, both bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-extend-recovery-with-557-million-in-inflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:20
Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown

The post Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight after lawmakers in Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.  While Wall Street dumped in early trading, Bitcoin’s price surged to fresh highs above $118,000. At 12:01 a.m., the funding bill that kept the government running expired, leaving large parts of the federal apparatus shuttered. Social Security recipients, federal workers, and travelers will feel the immediate effects, but markets are already showing signs of stress. Bitcoin has traded sideways in recent months, but key liquidity indicators suggest a breakout may be near. Global M2 growth, stablecoin supply trends, and gold’s rally — which Bitcoin has closely tracked with a 40-day lag — all point toward upward momentum, with some analysts eyeing $150,000 in early November.  Futures on the three major U.S. indexes pointed lower today ahead of the opening bell in premarket trading: the S&P 500 was down 0.58%, Dow futures off 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.67%. Meanwhile, along with Bitcoin’s price, gold spiked to an all-time record above $3,900 an ounce as investors fled into safe-haven assets.  Government black out? Markets are also contending with a sudden blackout of government statistics. The shutdown means the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release weekly jobless claims or the September payrolls report. Inflation data slated for mid-October could also be delayed if the standoff drags on. This week’s economic outlook is murky, with no jobs report on Friday, leaving the Federal Reserve to make rate decisions in the dark. Economists warn that each week of a government shutdown could trim GDP growth by 0.1–0.2 percentage points, with a quarter-long closure potentially shaving 2.4 points off Q4. Amid the uncertainty, Bitcoin is stepping into gold and Wall Street’s traditional role.  The cryptocurrency has rallied sharply, rising more than 25% year-to-date, driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:59
USDT supply hits 175B

The post USDT supply hits 175B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply has hit 175 billion tokens. This achievement underscores USDT’s continued dominance and growth in the stablecoin sector. Tether’s USDT supply reached 175 billion tokens, according to CoinGecko data. The milestone marks continued growth for the flagship stablecoin from Tether, a stablecoin issuer positioning itself as “The Stable Company.” Tether has been advancing USDT as a tool for financial inclusion in developing regions by creating extensive physical and digital distribution networks for remittances and daily transactions. Competitors are adopting USDT’s technology and strategies as a template, indicating its influence on the broader stablecoin ecosystem. The company is expanding beyond stablecoins with initiatives like the Wallet Development Kit, enabling non-custodial mobile wallets that support Bitcoin and decentralized finance ecosystems. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-usdt-supply-hits-175b/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:54
Who is David Schwartz, the XRP mastermind who stepped down as CTO after 13 years

David Schwartz is leaving his day-to-day CTO role at Ripple but will stay involved on the board and with XRPL projects. His exit comes as Ripple contends with new competition from SWIFT, which teamed up with Ripple’s rival to launch…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 01:39
T-Mobile expands starlink satellite service to Whatsapp and X

America’s T-Mobile, powered by Starlink satellites, has announced that it is expanding its satellite-based network to support more applications in mobile dead zones. Among the new apps that will be supported are WhatsApp and X. The company said WhatsApp users will be able to use not just SMS and MMS messages in remote locations, but […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:27
Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally

The rally was led by Bitcoin, which climbed to around $118,000, while Ethereum made one of the strongest moves of […] The post Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 01:07
BONK Price Rally Ahead? Open Interest Jumps as TD Buy Signal Flashes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:46
