Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown

The post Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gold prices surged to record highs on Wednesday, following a rally for bitcoin in recent days as investors appeared to search for a safe haven in the wake of the first government shutdown in nearly seven years, though economists noted the broader economic impact could be minimal. Investors appeared to search for an economic haven as a government shutdown posed uncertainty—with bitcoin viewed as less risky following record highs it has notched under the Trump administration. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts U.S. gold futures, relied on by investors to hedge positions, rallied to an all-time high of about $3,922 per troy ounce earlier Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, though prices pared back earlier gains to settle around $3,900 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. The price of bitcoin has rallied nearly 7% over the last five days, including a 2.8% jump so far today, rising from just over $109,000 to around $117,200 as of Wednesday morning. Gold tends to be favored by investors amid periods of “elevated” economic and policy uncertainty in the U.S., Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Lina Thompson wrote earlier this year, though UBS strategist Joni Teves wrote Wednesday the price of gold could continue to rise as hopes are high for the Fed to cut interest rates again later this month. Risk assets like bitcoin or equity often decrease in value during these periods, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each declined slightly as of Wednesday morning, though bitcoin—which has risen to record highs during the Trump administration—appeared to be viewed as a less risky investment. How Does A Government Shutdown Affect The Economy? While a government shutdown introduces a “new layer of uncertainty” for markets, they tend to be short-lived and result in a minimal…