2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Can the memecoin hit $1?

Can the memecoin hit $1?

The post Can the memecoin hit $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin challenger to DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE ahead of the bull run. Summary Little Pepe is building its own Layer-2 for speed, fairness, and growth. With 93.5% of presale sold, LILPEPE nears $28.7m raised as investors eye its $0.10 bull-run target. Zero-tax tokenomics, a meme-driven community, and upcoming CEX listings fuel LILPEPE’s breakout potential. The memecoin market has entered a new golden era, and at the forefront of this movement is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It’s a Layer-2 blockchain engineered for speed, ultra-low fees, and meme-fueled innovation.  As the broader crypto market gears up for the next bull run in 2025–2026, investors are closely watching how LILPEPE positions itself among giants like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, strong tokenomics, and cultural branding, Little Pepe is increasingly viewed as a potential breakout project for the upcoming cycle. A meme-powered layer-2 built for the future Unlike most memecoins, which exist solely as speculative assets, Little Pepe is launching its own Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to memecoins.  This chain is built to be the fastest and cheapest option on the market, with a unique mechanism to prevent sniper bots, giving retail investors a fairer trading experience At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LILPEPE token, which powers all network activity, from transactions to launchpad participation. Zero taxes on buys and sells ensure a clean and efficient system, staying true to DeFi’s core principle of financial freedom. Tokenomics: Designed for growth and Community Token distribution is carefully structured to balance liquidity, community engagement, and long-term sustainability: 26.5% Presale: Rewarding Early Believers. 30% Chain Reserves: supporting the Layer-2 infrastructure. 10% Liquidity: ensuring…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001623+26.99%
1
1$0.006829-12.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:42
Podiel
Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase

Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase

TLDR Ethereum posted a 66.55% gain in Q3, marking its strongest growth since 2016. The rally pushed ETH’s price to new ranges, stabilizing above $4,000. Despite a 5.73% loss in September, ETH’s performance in Q3 remained robust. Ethereum continues to lead the DeFi sector, with over $88 billion locked in DeFi applications. The network saw [...] The post Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,484.15+4.05%
4
4$0.09925+351.75%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:41
Podiel
Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far

Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far

The post Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States’ first spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been live for just under two weeks, showing modest weakness since its debut. Specifically, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) launched on September 18 at $25.83. By press time, it was trading at $24.15, a decline of about 6.5% since launch. XRPR price chart. Source: TradingView This pullback mirrors a common trend seen with newly listed crypto ETFs, where early liquidity, market-making activity, and initial trading flows often create short-term volatility. Notably, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF received expedited approval due to its unique regulatory structure. Unlike traditional spot crypto ETFs, which can take up to 240 days for SEC review under the Securities Act of 1933, REX-Osprey was structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, shortening the review to around 75 days. The SEC’s recent adoption of generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs on major exchanges like Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca further streamlined approvals, eliminating the need for individual applications under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Despite the slow start, XRPR’s listing marks a milestone for U.S. markets, offering mainstream access to XRP through traditional brokerage accounts. Before the U.S. launch, both Brazil and Canada had already introduced spot XRP ETFs in 2025. Brazil’s Hashdex Nasdaq XRP Fund began trading in April on the B3 exchange, becoming the world’s first regulated spot XRP ETF.  In June, Canadian issuers such as Purpose Investments and Evolve followed suit with launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange, giving investors earlier exposure through regulated products. Pending U.S. spot XRP ETFs The REX-Osprey fund is not the only XRP ETF in the works. Several major asset managers have pending applications with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), with decisions expected in the coming weeks.  Broader approvals could significantly expand institutional access…
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+4.54%
XRP
XRP$3.0465+3.72%
Farcana
FAR$0.000295+0.68%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:34
Podiel
America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones

America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones

The post America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. America’s T-Mobile, powered by Starlink satellites, has announced that it is expanding its satellite-based network to support more applications in mobile dead zones. Among the new apps that will be supported are WhatsApp and X. The company said WhatsApp users will be able to use not just SMS and MMS messages in remote locations, but even live voice and video chats. T-Mobile President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience Mike Katz said, “Now we’re taking it up a notch and bringing essential phone apps and services into the mix – giving people access to the apps they need most, in places they’ve never had a signal before. It’s a game-changer for safety, peace of mind, and the freedom to stay connected virtually anywhere.” It started with texting. Now, we’re leveling up: T-Satellite is powering apps people rely on — WhatsApp, AllTrails, AccuWeather, Google Maps, X & more — outside coverage areas on most modern cell phones. This is the next phase of connectivity! — Mike Katz (@Mike_Katz) October 1, 2025 Previously, T-Satellite, which was launched in July, supported apps such as Google Messages, Apple Music, Weather, Fitness, and Samsung’s Weather app. Now it has added WhatsApp, X, AccuWeather, and AllTrials, among others.  For T-Satellite customers, the phone automatically switches to the satellite network the moment a terrestrial signal drops. When customers open a satellite-ready app, it will provide critical services rather than full data-heavy experiences. The network is included at no extra charge with T-Mobile’s new “Experience Beyond” plan. For others, including AT&T  and Verizon, the service can be added for $10 a month. According to Jeff Giard, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation, the framework for the App Store and the Play Store now enables apps to adopt SAT mode through an application programming interface. T-Mobile is working…
Threshold
T$0.01564+1.82%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003532+0.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:28
Podiel
What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices

What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices

The post What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at the Haitian immigrant who built a $6 billion company treating brain diseases, the drugs RFK Jr. may target after Tylenol, Northwell’s new CEO, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. What impact will TrumpRx have on the price you pay for drugs? getty On Tuesday, President Trump announced a new direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRx that would be operated by the federal government and offer drugs at discounted prices. Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to sign up in what Trump said would be a series of deals designed to get medications to Americans at cheaper prices. How exactly the new TrumpRx site would work wasn’t immediately clear. There were few details during Trump’s press conference where he was joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as well as Health & Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Pfizer did offer a few examples of drugs that would be available, many at discounts of 80% or more, including menopause drug Duavee, eczema treatment Eucrisa and overactive bladder therapy Toviaz. In exchange, the pharma giant will receive a three-year grace period from threatened tariffs, among other considerations. Some details of the Administration’s announcement were first reported by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Will this actually lower prices that you pay for medicine? Well, that depends. That’s because drug pricing is its own rabbit hole of listed prices, negotiated prices and rebates. So the impact for patients with good corporate health insurance (who typically do not pay anything close to the drug’s list price) will be very different than for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The latter are likely to be most helped by TrumpRx,…
MAY
MAY$0.03984+3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
LOOK
LOOK$0.09454+10.72%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:25
Podiel
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition

The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet acquired 5,288 BTC in Q3 2025; total holdings reach 30,823 BTC. Bitcoin Income Generation revenue jumps 115.7% to $16.16M. Long-term target: 210,000 BTC by 2027, backed by major institutional investors. Metaplanet has taken a bold step in expanding its Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 5,288 BTC during the third quarter of 2025. This purchase boosts the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, which are currently valued at around $3.33 billion. The acquisition was made at an average price of $116,870 per bitcoin, reflecting Metaplanet’s continued confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term potential. CEO Simon Gerovich highlighted that this purchase signals their commitment to maximizing Bitcoin yield, which is expected to reach nearly 500% in 2025. This fresh influx of Bitcoin has helped power a surge in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment, which recorded quarterly revenue of $16.16 million, a striking increase of 115.7% compared to the previous quarter. The company’s strategy to scale operations and deepen its Bitcoin treasury is already paying off, underpinning a much stronger financial outlook for the year. Metaplanet revises 2025 forecasts Thanks to the robust Q3 performance, Metaplanet has revised its full-year 2025 guidance with optimism. Revenue projections now stand at $46.26 million, doubling prior estimates, while operating profit expectations have jumped 88% to $31.97 million. Gerovich noted that these results prove Metaplanet’s operational scalability and bolster the company’s foundation for a planned issuance of preferred shares, which will support its broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Despite this upbeat financial revision, Metaplanet’s stock fell 10% during Wednesday’s trading, closing at 516 yen. Market reactions may reflect an adjustment to the company’s share valuation or investor caution amid macroeconomic factors impacting crypto-related assets. Scaling beyond Bitcoin Metaplanet’s growth strategy is not limited to Bitcoin accumulation. The company recently launched Phase II of its expansion, which includes…
Bitcoin
BTC$120,075.56+2.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.12363+1.12%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:18
Podiel
Shutdown Fed rate cuts

Shutdown Fed rate cuts

The post Shutdown Fed rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images If any doubts remained about whether the Federal Reserve will be lowering its key interest rate later this month, the budget loggerheads a few blocks away in the nation’s capital may have cemented the move. Particularly if the impasse stretches out past a few days, Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers likely will err on the side of caution, which in this case would be a bias towards easing, Wall Street experts say. “The US government shutdown and associated data delays nudge what we judged was already a firmly odds-on Fed rate cut in October further odds-on,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a client note. Potential damage from the lockdown combined with ongoing concerns over the labor market will outweigh inflation concerns, he added. “Our further lean into October – in spite of ongoing cautious language from Fed officials – reflects the even lower probability post-shutdown the Fed will get enough reassurance on labor market in time to rein in the soft default of successive cuts” through the end of the year that the Fed indicated in projections released last month, Guha said. A narrow majority of officials at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated a preference of two cuts instead of one through the end of 2025. Some have expressed concern that tariffs could yet push inflation higher. Most, though, have said the impacts appear temporary and unlikely to halt a trend of gradual softening that will bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target in a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45055-2.30%
Dogechain
DC$0.00003663+57.88%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:13
Podiel
What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight?

What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight?

The post What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 25 July 2018, Germany, Munich: A deep fryer stands in a tent at a press event for the new beer jug ‘Wiesn-Wirtekrug’ for the Oktoberfest. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/dpa (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance via Getty Images It’s easy to forget that wind and water and oil are but outsourced substitutes for human exertion. What’s important about all three is that while they’ve always existed, knowledge about their myriad applications as sources of power and production continues to evolve. It comes to mind as the “dark, viscous oil” sloshing around in storage tanks at the back of restaurants develops secondary economic meaning. Please read on. Nicolas Rivero reports at the Washington Post what some readers already know, that restaurants are not allowed to dump French fry grease down the drain since it’s known to clog sewers. The problem is that some are prone to running out of space to store what they’ve historically had to carefully rid themselves of. Thank goodness for progress. Rivero reports that the grease increasingly has economic applications. In his words, “the spent grease that restaurants unload has become a valuable commodity.” More intriguingly, he adds that “If you’ve been on a plane lately, there’s a chance that used cooking oil has helped launch you into the sky.” It’s a reminder that even in the advanced times in which we live, there’s still so much we don’t know. While it’s perhaps unlikely that the 40,000 McDonald’s around the world won’t soon offer a fuel option that’s adjacent to and an effect of its popular French fries, the growing market applications of French fry grease remind us that the only limit to knowledge is relentless experimentation. The grease has known fuel applications today, but possibly other uses for tomorrow. To which some will…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1224+0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013802-2.97%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141053+10.33%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:10
Podiel
REI Network and Pilot AI Bring Frictionless AI and Zero-Fee Blockchain Technology to Web3

REI Network and Pilot AI Bring Frictionless AI and Zero-Fee Blockchain Technology to Web3

REI Network collaborates with Pilot AI to deliver zero-fee blockchain, AI-powered onboarding, NFT minting, and seamless Web3 user experiences worldwide.
REI Network
REI$0.01622+3.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276+4.41%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003321+6.37%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 02:00
Podiel
HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September

HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September

TLDR HKMA received 36 formal stablecoin license applications by September 30. The first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong will be announced in 2026. Applicants include banks, tech firms, e-commerce platforms, and Web3 startups. The Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong took effect in August 2025. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has officially received [...] The post HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September appeared first on CoinCentral.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00963+4.33%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006326+1.13%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:55
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token