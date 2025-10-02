America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones
America's T-Mobile, powered by Starlink satellites, has announced that it is expanding its satellite-based network to support more applications in mobile dead zones. Among the new apps that will be supported are WhatsApp and X. The company said WhatsApp users will be able to use not just SMS and MMS messages in remote locations, but even live voice and video chats. T-Mobile President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience Mike Katz said, "Now we're taking it up a notch and bringing essential phone apps and services into the mix – giving people access to the apps they need most, in places they've never had a signal before. It's a game-changer for safety, peace of mind, and the freedom to stay connected virtually anywhere." It started with texting. Now, we're leveling up: T-Satellite is powering apps people rely on — WhatsApp, AllTrails, AccuWeather, Google Maps, X & more — outside coverage areas on most modern cell phones. This is the next phase of connectivity! — Mike Katz (@Mike_Katz) October 1, 2025 Previously, T-Satellite, which was launched in July, supported apps such as Google Messages, Apple Music, Weather, Fitness, and Samsung's Weather app. Now it has added WhatsApp, X, AccuWeather, and AllTrials, among others. For T-Satellite customers, the phone automatically switches to the satellite network the moment a terrestrial signal drops. When customers open a satellite-ready app, it will provide critical services rather than full data-heavy experiences. The network is included at no extra charge with T-Mobile's new "Experience Beyond" plan. For others, including AT&T and Verizon, the service can be added for $10 a month. According to Jeff Giard, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation, the framework for the App Store and the Play Store now enables apps to adopt SAT mode through an application programming interface. T-Mobile is working…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:28