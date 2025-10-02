GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive
The post GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passed in mid-July, the GENIUS Act has shaken up the U.S. stablecoin sector. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, passed in mid-July, places pressure on yield programs, but experts say workarounds could keep returns alive. Stablecoins have experienced explosive growth in 2025, with their total market capitalization currently standing at $297 billion, up nearly 50% from $206 billion at the start of the year, according to data from DeFiLlama. Stablecoin Market Capitalization Certain stablecoins, like PayPal’s PYUSD, attract users by offering rewards or yield, while others, such as Ethena Lab’s USDe, provide higher-risk returns to compete. Now that the GENIUS Act is in effect, these programs face closer scrutiny, and issuers are being forced to explore alternative ways to provide returns. “The GENIUS Act is trying to end the game of semantics around stablecoin yield,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga. “For years, companies have called returns ‘rewards’ or ‘cashback,’ but regulators see through that – if it looks like interest, it will be treated like interest.” To navigate the new rules, some companies are routing yield through partner banks or sweep accounts so the stablecoin issuer itself doesn’t pay interest, according to Sid Sridhar, founder and CEO of BIMA Labs. “Another way is to frame rewards as payment incentives rather than yield, which is how PayPal can plausibly keep offering returns without calling it interest,” Sridhar told The Defiant. For instance, PayPal’s PYUSD currently offers a 3.7% APR via Paxos – but that’s categorized as a direct payment to users, not interest. “PayPal’s PYUSD rewards are a textbook GENIUS Act workaround,” Hadley Stern, Chief Commercial Officer at Marinade, told The Defiant. “The law stops issuers from paying yield, but PayPal isn’t the issuer—so it frames payouts as wallet ‘rewards’.” Stern emphasized that, while this is currently legal, banks are lobbying hard…
