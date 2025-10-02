The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama

Showrunners CEO and Tempest executive producer Ju Yeon Park Showrunners Ju Yeon Park is a busy woman. The executive producer has just wrapped up production on Disney+ Hulu's popular Korean drama Tempest and has begun work on another project, details of which she is not yet disclosing. A veteran in the Korean entertainment industry, Park has several projects in the works, operating behind the scenes to assemble her staff and crew, negotiate with potential streaming platforms, and review potential scripts and stories with her team, among other tasks. 'I hold a deep conviction in the power of storytelling to bridge language and cultural divides," Park says through her translator, from Seoul. "I eagerly anticipate more opportunities where such transcendent narratives come to life." Her name may not seem familiar, but if you're a fan of Korean dramas, you've probably seen her work. Park has been behind many popular Korean dramas that have built an international audience, such as Vincenzo, Queen of Tears, Doona!, First, For Love, Sweet Home, and, most recently, Tempest. Even before then, she's worked on popular and iconic Korean dramas like Dae Jang Geum, Maui, and Can You Hear My Heart? She began her career in production, becoming an assistant director. She built solid working relationships with directors and writers who took her under their wing. TEMPEST – Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, "Tempest" follows Seo Munju, a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate's life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora's box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho, a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju…