Coinbase funds New York pilot giving $12K in USDC to low-income residents

The post Coinbase funds New York pilot giving $12K in USDC to low-income residents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways GiveDirectly is administering a New York pilot that distributes $12,000 in stablecoins to low-income young adults, funded by Coinbase. The program targets low-income young adults in New York, selected by lottery. A pilot program in New York is providing $12,000 in stablecoins to low-income residents through Coinbase funding, administered by the nonprofit GiveDirectly. The initiative targets 160 young adults selected by lottery to study the impact of unconditional crypto support. Coinbase recently expanded access to various digital assets for New York residents, supporting broader cryptocurrency integration in state-regulated environments. Stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to stable assets, are increasingly integrated into institutional and community-focused financial programs. The assets are being positioned for institutional-grade use, aligning with New York’s efforts to incorporate them into public financial assistance initiatives. The pilot represents a cryptocurrency initiative in New York aimed at studying unconditional income in crypto and its impact on low-income young adults. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/new-york-stablecoin-pilot-coinbase-2024/
2025/10/02 02:39
Japan’s SBI Groups Sufferes a Major Crypto Hack

The post Japan’s SBI Groups Sufferes a Major Crypto Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZachXBT and CyversAlerts identified a potential North Korean hack from SBI Crypto. $21 million was drained from a prominent Japanese TradFi firm’s mining pool. We have precious few details about the actual incident, and SBI Holdings apparently hasn’t acknowledged the losses. Still, if investigators suspect a DPRK connection, we should treat the allegation seriously. Sponsored Sponsored A Major Hack at SBI Holdings? SBI Holdings, one of Japan’s largest financial services groups, has been steadily increasing its crypto commitments: launching Bitcoin ETFs and tokenized stocks, furthering public adoption of BTC and stablecoins alike. However, SBI’s new investments may have exposed it to new dangers in the form of a dangerous North Korean hack. ZachXBT, the famous crypto sleuth, has developed a strong proficiency in fighting North Korean hacks and identified a potential SBI incident. Although SBI apparently has yet to acknowledge anything, he and CyversAlerts believe that up to $21 million was stolen: “Addresses linked to SBI Crypto saw ~$21 million in suspicious outflows on BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and Bitcoin Cash. The stolen funds were transferred to five instant exchanges and deposited to Tornado Cash. Several indicators share similarities to other known DPRK attacks,” he claimed via Telegram. North Korean Attacks on the Rise SBI Crypto, the alleged hack target, is a mining pool and subsidiary of the main holdings company. Although $21 million represents a tiny fraction of the conglomerate’s total resources, a security breach like this is still quite unfortunate. Sponsored Sponsored Hopefully, it won’t discourage the firm’s continued crypto investment. North Korean hackers have been choosing more ambitious targets lately, and this SBI incident could fit the pattern of recent hacks. For example, DPRK-based teams have been running bridge exploits and raiding wallets connected to swap infrastructure; a mining pool could also have multiple points of vulnerability.…
2025/10/02 02:33
Charles Hoskinson Praises Google Cloud’s Role in Midnight Network’s Growth

TLDR Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised the partnership between the Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud. Google Cloud will manage the core infrastructure of the Midnight Network and act as a validator. The partnership aims to address the blockchain industry’s data privacy issues using zero-knowledge proof technology. Midnight’s infrastructure enables organizations to safeguard sensitive data while [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Praises Google Cloud’s Role in Midnight Network’s Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/02 02:29
GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive

The post GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passed in mid-July, the GENIUS Act has shaken up the U.S. stablecoin sector. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, passed in mid-July, places pressure on yield programs, but experts say workarounds could keep returns alive. Stablecoins have experienced explosive growth in 2025, with their total market capitalization currently standing at $297 billion, up nearly 50% from $206 billion at the start of the year, according to data from DeFiLlama. Stablecoin Market Capitalization Certain stablecoins, like PayPal’s PYUSD, attract users by offering rewards or yield, while others, such as Ethena Lab’s USDe, provide higher-risk returns to compete. Now that the GENIUS Act is in effect, these programs face closer scrutiny, and issuers are being forced to explore alternative ways to provide returns. “The GENIUS Act is trying to end the game of semantics around stablecoin yield,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga. “For years, companies have called returns ‘rewards’ or ‘cashback,’ but regulators see through that – if it looks like interest, it will be treated like interest.” To navigate the new rules, some companies are routing yield through partner banks or sweep accounts so the stablecoin issuer itself doesn’t pay interest, according to Sid Sridhar, founder and CEO of BIMA Labs. “Another way is to frame rewards as payment incentives rather than yield, which is how PayPal can plausibly keep offering returns without calling it interest,” Sridhar told The Defiant. For instance, PayPal’s PYUSD currently offers a 3.7% APR via Paxos – but that’s categorized as a direct payment to users, not interest. “PayPal’s PYUSD rewards are a textbook GENIUS Act workaround,” Hadley Stern, Chief Commercial Officer at Marinade, told The Defiant. “The law stops issuers from paying yield, but PayPal isn’t the issuer—so it frames payouts as wallet ‘rewards’.” Stern emphasized that, while this is currently legal, banks are lobbying hard…
2025/10/02 02:21
Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story

The post Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain with Story Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solo-leveling-levels-up-korean-billion-dollar-megafranchise-goes-onchain-with-story/
2025/10/02 02:15
Whales Keep Stacking Aster: Data Reveals 8% Controlled By Two Wallets

Aster is cooling off after a week of explosive gains, losing more than 35% of its value since hitting an all-time high just days ago. The sharp correction has triggered caution among traders, but it also reflects natural profit-taking after such a rapid surge. Despite the retracement, sentiment in the market remains constructive, with many […]
2025/10/02 02:00
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon – Is it Top Trending Crypto for 2025?

Zero-knowledge proofs were once buried inside cryptography research, difficult to explain and nearly impossible to imagine in practical use. Yet […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon – Is it Top Trending Crypto for 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/02 02:00
Autonomous ‘Dot’ Joins DoorDash Fleet in Arizona Pilot

TLDRs; DoorDash launches “Dot,” an autonomous electric robot, in Tempe and Mesa, Arizona, for neighborhood food deliveries. The robot is part of a new AI-driven platform that assigns deliveries to humans, drones, or robots. Strong Q2 results, $3.3 billion revenue and $285 million profit, support DoorDash’s investment in automation and robotics. The pilot program may [...] The post Autonomous ‘Dot’ Joins DoorDash Fleet in Arizona Pilot appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/02 01:56
Price predictions 10/1: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX

Bitcoin started October on a strong note by rallying to $118,200. That clears the path for BTC to chase new all-time highs. Which altcoins could follow? Key points:Bitcoin has broken above the $117,500 resistance, opening the gates for a retest of the all-time high at $124,474.Several altcoins have started a strong relief rally, signaling solid buying at lower levels.Read more
2025/10/02 01:53
The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama

The post The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Showrunners CEO and Tempest executive producer Ju Yeon Park Showrunners Ju Yeon Park is a busy woman. The executive producer has just wrapped up production on Disney+ Hulu’s popular Korean drama Tempest and has begun work on another project, details of which she is not yet disclosing. A veteran in the Korean entertainment industry, Park has several projects in the works, operating behind the scenes to assemble her staff and crew, negotiate with potential streaming platforms, and review potential scripts and stories with her team, among other tasks. ‘I hold a deep conviction in the power of storytelling to bridge language and cultural divides,” Park says through her translator, from Seoul. “I eagerly anticipate more opportunities where such transcendent narratives come to life.” Her name may not seem familiar, but if you’re a fan of Korean dramas, you’ve probably seen her work. Park has been behind many popular Korean dramas that have built an international audience, such as Vincenzo, Queen of Tears, Doona!, First, For Love, Sweet Home, and, most recently, Tempest. Even before then, she’s worked on popular and iconic Korean dramas like Dae Jang Geum, Maui, and Can You Hear My Heart? She began her career in production, becoming an assistant director. She built solid working relationships with directors and writers who took her under their wing. TEMPEST – Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest” follows Seo Munju, a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho, a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju…
2025/10/02 01:49
