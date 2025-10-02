2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock: Surge as AI-Powered Productivity Takes Center Stage

TLDR Microsoft 365 Premium merges Copilot AI & Office for $19.99/month. MSFT dips as AI-driven Microsoft 365 Premium takes on ChatGPT Plus. New Microsoft 365 Premium blends AI Copilot tools with productivity apps. Microsoft reshapes consumer AI with $19.99 Premium subscription plan. AI Copilot goes mainstream: Microsoft 365 Premium replaces Copilot Pro. Microsoft (MSFT) shares [...] The post Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock: Surge as AI-Powered Productivity Takes Center Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:41
North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool

TLDR North Korean hackers are suspected of stealing $21 million from SBI Crypto. The stolen funds were moved through exchanges and Tornado Cash. SBI Holdings has not publicly acknowledged the breach as of now. The attack shows increasing risks in crypto infrastructure targeting. A major breach has struck SBI Holdings, Japan’s largest traditional financial group, [...] The post North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:17
Michael Saylor’s MSTR Will Again Earn Consideration for S&P 500

The post Michael Saylor’s MSTR Will Again Earn Consideration for S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) will post a profit for the second quarter in a row in the third quarter thanks to a rise in the price of bitcoin BTC$111,480.33. That would again qualify the company for potential S&P 500 inclusion. According to Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer of Strive, Strategy will have earned about $2.9 billion, or $10 per share thanks to bitcoin’s move from about the $107,000 level to $114,000 at quarter’s end. Over the past four quarters, MSTR will have earned roughly $22.80 per share. The analysis factors in an estimated deferred tax liability of $970 million, leaving a net income estimated at $2.9 billion. The analysis concludes with an estimated trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of $22.8, reflecting positive EPS in Q2 and an estimated positive EPS in Q3 2025 ($32.6 and $10.1, respectively) which offset negative results in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. While positive trailing twelve-month EPS is one requirement for S&P 500 inclusion, other criteria include a positive latest quarter, more than 50% public float, and average daily trading volume above 250,000 shares — all of which MSTR has. The S&P 500 committee, though, is under no requirement to add a company just because it meets those criteria. The fourth quarter 2025 S&P 500 rebalancing is scheduled to take effect after the market closes on Dec. 19. STRC Increased Dividend Rate Beyond potential S&P 500 inclusion, Strategy increased its dividend rate on its perpetual preferred stock STRC from 10% to 10.25% and declared cash dividends payable Oct. 31, with guidance that rates will be evaluated using the five-day VWAP of STRC prior to the final trading day of each month, according to analyst Ben Werkman. STRC currently priced at $97 (within the $95 to $98.99 band), this resulted in a 25 basis point increase, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:05
CryptoQuant says Bitcoin price could hit $160,000–$200,000 in Q4 if demand keeps growing

CryptoQuant says bitcoin has started Q4 under conditions that appear favorable for a price rally to $160,000–$200,000.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:58
SEC Puts Crypto ETF Approvals On Hold Following U.S. Government Shutdown

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:46
Microsoft raises Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $30 a month

Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%. “As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades. Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025 Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games. Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models. Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new console, you’ll need to pay more. The hike affects every model. And this isn’t the first time, Microsoft already raised U.S. Xbox prices earlier this year. The Xbox Series S is now $399, up from $379. The 1TB version costs $449. The Xbox Series X Digital model moves to $599, while the version with a disc drive is $649. If you want the 2TB option, you’re looking at $799. That one’s up $70 from its previous price of $729. These changes were quietly posted in a PDF on Microsoft’s official site. Industry-wide price increases follow tariff policy Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices in the U.S. around the same time, right after Trump’s tariff policy took effect again. It’s not a coincidence. Trump, who’s now back in the White House, reimposed tariffs this year on multiple countries. The goal was to bring manufacturing back to America. However it is resulting in more expensive gaming hardware for Americans. On its site, Microsoft said, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration.” Still, for buyers, it means spending more, again. Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission raised concerns over price increases to Microsoft Corp.’s video game subscription service in an appeals court filing. This followed Microsoft’s announcement that it will raise the price of its Game Pass Ultimate to $20 a month from $17. It’s also discontinued its $11-a-month Console Game Pass, which forced players to either pay 81% more to switch to Game Pass Ultimate or accept a “degraded product,” the FTC said in a filing Thursday with the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco. “Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation, combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs, are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger,” the FTC wrote. This time Microsoft is not spelling out Donald Trump’s name, but they’re making it clear “changes in the macroeconomic environment”, set in motion during his first term, are behind the move. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:46
US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning?

In addition to restrictions on enforcement actions and ongoing litigation, the agency will likely stop reviewing crypto ETF applications. Members of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began shutting down operations on Wednesday under a lapse in government funding, with most staff directed to secure their work and prepare for what could be a days-long pause in operations.According to a Wednesday notice on X, about nine hours after US lawmakers were unable to pass a bill to continue funding the government, the SEC was operating in accordance with a plan set up in August. The plan stated that the agency would have an “extremely limited number of staff” and many of its systems would operate “under modified conditions.”“On the first workday of a lapse in appropriations, non-excepted staff will engage in activities to shut down their respective operations, to secure their workstations and work materials, and to prepare for the rapid restart of operations when funding is renewed,” said the SEC.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:43
Bitcoin Kicks Off ‘Uptober’ With Fresh Trip Above $118,000 As Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4.1 Trillion

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has started the celebrated month of ‘Uptober’ with a strong push above the $118,000 mark.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:42
One of Japan’s Largest Financial Companies May Have Had Its Cryptocurrency Wallets Hacked – Here Are the Details

Cryptocurrency detective ZachXBT reported that the cryptocurrency accounts of a Japanese giant may have been hacked. Continue Reading: One of Japan’s Largest Financial Companies May Have Had Its Cryptocurrency Wallets Hacked – Here Are the Details
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:42
Lisa Cook to stay on the Federal Reserve Board until January - Supreme Court

Lisa Cook will stay on the Federal Reserve Board… at least until January. The Supreme Court has refused Trump’s demand to remove her now, choosing instead to hear full arguments next year. This delays what the former president hoped would be an instant firing, and leaves Lisa sitting in a powerful seat he wants to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:35
